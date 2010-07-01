Schulze unstoppable on stage 2
Another stage win extends German's lead
German Andre Schulze from PSK Whirlpool Author won his second consecutive stage of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques to extend his overall lead in the 5-day race to 6 seconds on Krzysztof Jezowski over CCC Polsat Polkowice.
The former Polish champion took second and Daniel Schorn (Team NetAPP) was third. On Wednesday Schulze won the afternoon's semi-stage and claimed the leader's jersey.
In the final kilometers it was CCC Polsat Polkowice who set up the pace for their sprinter, Jezowski, but for the second time in a row he was beaten by Schulze. "Andre knows us very well. We've been racing against each other since the Peace Race and he knows my weaknesses and he knows how we like to play out the finish," Jezowski said. "I've started my sprint 500 meters to go and it turned out to be too much for me. Schulze rocketed off my wheel and took a back to back win".
Only 7 kilometers into 157km stage two riders attacked for the break of the day. The duo included Jauhen Sobal (Belariusan National) and Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea). Soon after they attacked there was massive crash in the bunch and two riders had to abandon the race. The winner of the first stage, Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy) injured his hand and it's very unlikely that he will take part in tomorrow's stage.
At kilometer 80 the break achieved its largest lead at 7 minutes and 20 seconds, but the PSK Whirlpool-Author led peloton kept the escape in check to protect Schulze's overall lead.
Peeters got dropped 60 kilometers from the finish line and Sobal continued his solo breakaway. He was caught on the next-to-last 6 kilometer lap. Wladimir Duma (Romet Weltour Debica) and Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental) tried to break clear in the final kilometers but without success.
Jezowski was the first man to start the sprint, and Andre Schulze took advantage of it. He jumped off the wheel of the Polish sprinter and won his second stage of the race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3:36:31
|2
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|4
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|6
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|7
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|8
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|9
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|11
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|12
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|13
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|14
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|15
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|17
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|18
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|19
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|20
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|21
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|22
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|23
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|24
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|25
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|26
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|27
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|28
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|29
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|30
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|31
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|33
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|34
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|35
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|36
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|37
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|38
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|39
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|40
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|42
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|43
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|44
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|45
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|46
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|47
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|48
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|49
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|50
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|51
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|52
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|53
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|54
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|55
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|56
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|57
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|60
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|61
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|62
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|63
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|64
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|65
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|66
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|67
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|68
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|69
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|70
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|71
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|72
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|73
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|74
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|75
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|76
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|77
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|78
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|79
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|80
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|81
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|82
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|84
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|85
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:00:31
|86
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|87
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|88
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|89
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|90
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|91
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:00:39
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:00:41
|93
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|94
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|95
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|96
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|97
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|98
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|99
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|100
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|101
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|102
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|103
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|104
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|105
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|106
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|107
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|108
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|109
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|110
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|111
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|112
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|113
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|114
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|115
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|116
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|117
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|118
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:01:13
|119
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:25
|120
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:01:29
|121
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:48
|122
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:01:53
|123
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|124
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:03:54
|125
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:04:39
|126
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:05:16
|127
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|128
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|DNS
|Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|DNF
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|3
|pts
|2
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|2
|3
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|3
|pts
|2
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|3
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD Continental Team
|10:49:33
|2
|Telenet Fidea
|3
|Miche
|4
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|5
|DHL-Author
|6
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|9
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|10
|Romet Weltour Debica
|11
|Team Netapp
|12
|CDC - Cavaliere
|13
|Mróz Active Jet
|14
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|15
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|16
|Polska Narodowa
|17
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18
|National Team Ukraine
|19
|Legia - Felt
|0:00:31
|20
|Belarusian National
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|8:17:57
|2
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:06
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:13
|4
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:14
|5
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:15
|6
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:00:17
|7
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:18
|8
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:19
|9
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:20
|10
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|11
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|12
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|13
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|14
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|15
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|17
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|18
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|19
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|21
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|22
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|23
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|24
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|25
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|26
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|27
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|29
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|30
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|31
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|32
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|33
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|34
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|35
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|36
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|37
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|38
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|39
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|40
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|42
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|43
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|44
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|45
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|46
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|48
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|49
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|50
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|51
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|52
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|53
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|54
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|56
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|57
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|58
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|59
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|60
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|61
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|62
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|64
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|65
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|66
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|67
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|68
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|69
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|71
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|72
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|73
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|74
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|75
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|76
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|77
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|78
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|79
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|80
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|81
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|82
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|83
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|84
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:45
|85
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:00:46
|86
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:00:51
|87
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|88
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|89
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|90
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:56
|91
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:00:59
|92
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:01:01
|93
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|94
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|95
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|96
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|97
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|98
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|99
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|100
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|101
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|102
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|103
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|104
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|105
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|106
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|107
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|108
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|109
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|110
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|111
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|112
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|113
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|114
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|115
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|116
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|117
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:01:13
|118
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:01:33
|119
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:45
|120
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:01:49
|121
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:08
|122
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:02:13
|123
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|124
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:04:59
|125
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:05:33
|126
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:05:36
|127
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|128
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|28
|pts
|2
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|16
|4
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|15
|5
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|15
|6
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|12
|7
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|9
|8
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|9
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|10
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|6
|11
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|6
|12
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|13
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|5
|14
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|15
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|4
|16
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|17
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|3
|18
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|19
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|20
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|21
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|3
|22
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|2
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|24
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|25
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|26
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|27
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|28
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|1
|29
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|30
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|31
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|8:18:16
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:01
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|6
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|7
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|8
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|9
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:00:32
|10
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|11
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:00:40
|12
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:00:42
|13
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|14
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|15
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|16
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|17
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|18
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:26
|19
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:04:40
|20
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:05:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|10
|pts
|2
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|3
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|4
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|5
|6
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|7
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|8
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|9
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|3
|10
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|11
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|12
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|13
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|14
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|15
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|16
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|17
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|18
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|19
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|1
|20
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|21
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD Continental Team
|24:54:51
|2
|Telenet Fidea
|3
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|4
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|6
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|7
|Miche
|8
|DHL-Author
|9
|Team Netapp
|10
|Xacobeo Galicia
|11
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|12
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|13
|Romet Weltour Debica
|14
|CDC - Cavaliere
|15
|Mróz Active Jet
|16
|Polska Narodowa
|17
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|18
|National Team Ukraine
|19
|Legia - Felt
|0:00:31
|20
|Belarusian National
