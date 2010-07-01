Trending

Schulze unstoppable on stage 2

Another stage win extends German's lead

German Andre Schulze from PSK Whirlpool Author won his second consecutive stage of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques to extend his overall lead in the 5-day race to 6 seconds on Krzysztof Jezowski over CCC Polsat Polkowice.

The former Polish champion took second and Daniel Schorn (Team NetAPP) was third. On Wednesday Schulze won the afternoon's semi-stage and claimed the leader's jersey.

In the final kilometers it was CCC Polsat Polkowice who set up the pace for their sprinter, Jezowski, but for the second time in a row he was beaten by Schulze. "Andre knows us very well. We've been racing against each other since the Peace Race and he knows my weaknesses and he knows how we like to play out the finish," Jezowski said. "I've started my sprint 500 meters to go and it turned out to be too much for me. Schulze rocketed off my wheel and took a back to back win".

Only 7 kilometers into 157km stage two riders attacked for the break of the day. The duo included Jauhen Sobal (Belariusan National) and Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea). Soon after they attacked there was massive crash in the bunch and two riders had to abandon the race. The winner of the first stage, Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy) injured his hand and it's very unlikely that he will take part in tomorrow's stage.

At kilometer 80 the break achieved its largest lead at 7 minutes and 20 seconds, but the PSK Whirlpool-Author led peloton kept the escape in check to protect Schulze's overall lead.

Peeters got dropped 60 kilometers from the finish line and Sobal continued his solo breakaway. He was caught on the next-to-last 6 kilometer lap. Wladimir Duma (Romet Weltour Debica) and Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental) tried to break clear in the final kilometers but without success.

Jezowski was the first man to start the sprint, and Andre Schulze took advantage of it. He jumped off the wheel of the Polish sprinter and won his second stage of the race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author3:36:31
2Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
4Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
5Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
6Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
7Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
8Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
9Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
11Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
12Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
13Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
14Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
15Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
16Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
17Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
18Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
19Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
20Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
21Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
22Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
23Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
24Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
25Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
26Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
27Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
28Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
29Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
30Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
31Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
33Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
34Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
35Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
36Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
37David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
38Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
39Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
40Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
42Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
43Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
44Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
45Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
46Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
47Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
48Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
49Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
50Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
51Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
52Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
53Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
54Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
55Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
56Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
57Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
60Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
61Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
62Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
63Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
64Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
65Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
66Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
67Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
68Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
69Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
70Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
71Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
72Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
73Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
74Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
75Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
76Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
77Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
78Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
79Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
80Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
81Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
82Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
84Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
85Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National0:00:31
86Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
87Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
88Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
89Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
90Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
91Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:00:39
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:00:41
93Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
94Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
95Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
96Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
97Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
98Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
99Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
100Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
101Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
102Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
103Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
104Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
105Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
106Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
107Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
108Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
109Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
110Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
111Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
112Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
113Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
114Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
115Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
116Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
117Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
118Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National0:01:13
119Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:25
120Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:01:29
121Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:48
122Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:01:53
123Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
124Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:03:54
125Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:04:39
126Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:05:16
127Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
128Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
DNSSainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFJakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
DNFRoman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine

Sprint 1 - Przedbórz, 41.9 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National3pts
2Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea2
3Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea1

Sprint 2 - Konskie, 82.8 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea3pts
2Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National2
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp1

Sprint 3 - SkarSysko Kam., 150.9 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica3pts
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD Continental Team10:49:33
2Telenet Fidea
3Miche
4Zheroquadro - Radenska
5DHL-Author
6CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Xacobeo Galicia
8Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
9LKT Team Brandenburg
10Romet Weltour Debica
11Team Netapp
12CDC - Cavaliere
13Mróz Active Jet
14PSK Whirlpool - Author
15Dukla Trencin Merida
16Polska Narodowa
17Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
18National Team Ukraine
19Legia - Felt0:00:31
20Belarusian National

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author8:17:57
2Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:06
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:13
4Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:14
5Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:15
6Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica0:00:17
7Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:18
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:00:19
9Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:20
10Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
11Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
12Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
13Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
14Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
15Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
17Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
18Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
19Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
21Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
22Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
23Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
24Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
25Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
26Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
27Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
29Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
30Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
31Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
32David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
33Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
34Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
35Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
36Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
37Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
38Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
39Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
40Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
42Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
43Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
44Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
45Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
46Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
48Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
49Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
50Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
51Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
52Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
53Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
54Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
56Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
57Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
58Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
59Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
60Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
61Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
62Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
64Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
65Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
66Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
67Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
68Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
69Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
71Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
72Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
73Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
74Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
75Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
76Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
77Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
78Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
79Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
80Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
81Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
82Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
83Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
84Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:45
85Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National0:00:46
86Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National0:00:51
87Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
88Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
89Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
90Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:00:56
91Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:00:59
92Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:01:01
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
94Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
95Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
96Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
97Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
98Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
99Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
100Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
101Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
102Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
103Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
104Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
105Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
106Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
107Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
108Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
109Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
111Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
112Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
113Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
114Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
115Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
116Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
117Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:01:13
118Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National0:01:33
119Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:45
120Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:01:49
121Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:08
122Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:02:13
123Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
124Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:04:59
125Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:33
126Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:05:36
127Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
128Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author28pts
2Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice17
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp16
4Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse15
5Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg15
6Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy12
7Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy9
8Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
9Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National6
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp6
11Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team6
12Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National5
13Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea5
14Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
15Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere4
16Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
17Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica3
18Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3
19Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author3
20Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
21Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea3
22Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche2
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
24Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
25Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
26Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
27Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
28Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea1
29Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
30Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1
31Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea8:18:16
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:01
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
4Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
5Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
7Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
8Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
9Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt0:00:32
10Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
11Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:00:40
12Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:00:42
13Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
14Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
15Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
16Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
17Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
18Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:26
19Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:04:40
20Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp10pts
2Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
3Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National6
4Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National5
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea5
6Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
7Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
8Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
9Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica3
10Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3
11Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author3
12Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
13Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
14Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
15Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
16Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
17Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
18Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
19Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea1
20Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1
21Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD Continental Team24:54:51
2Telenet Fidea
3Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
4CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Zheroquadro - Radenska
6LKT Team Brandenburg
7Miche
8DHL-Author
9Team Netapp
10Xacobeo Galicia
11PSK Whirlpool - Author
12Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
13Romet Weltour Debica
14CDC - Cavaliere
15Mróz Active Jet
16Polska Narodowa
17Dukla Trencin Merida
18National Team Ukraine
19Legia - Felt0:00:31
20Belarusian National

 

