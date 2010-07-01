German Andre Schulze from PSK Whirlpool Author won his second consecutive stage of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques to extend his overall lead in the 5-day race to 6 seconds on Krzysztof Jezowski over CCC Polsat Polkowice.

The former Polish champion took second and Daniel Schorn (Team NetAPP) was third. On Wednesday Schulze won the afternoon's semi-stage and claimed the leader's jersey.

In the final kilometers it was CCC Polsat Polkowice who set up the pace for their sprinter, Jezowski, but for the second time in a row he was beaten by Schulze. "Andre knows us very well. We've been racing against each other since the Peace Race and he knows my weaknesses and he knows how we like to play out the finish," Jezowski said. "I've started my sprint 500 meters to go and it turned out to be too much for me. Schulze rocketed off my wheel and took a back to back win".

Only 7 kilometers into 157km stage two riders attacked for the break of the day. The duo included Jauhen Sobal (Belariusan National) and Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea). Soon after they attacked there was massive crash in the bunch and two riders had to abandon the race. The winner of the first stage, Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy) injured his hand and it's very unlikely that he will take part in tomorrow's stage.

At kilometer 80 the break achieved its largest lead at 7 minutes and 20 seconds, but the PSK Whirlpool-Author led peloton kept the escape in check to protect Schulze's overall lead.

Peeters got dropped 60 kilometers from the finish line and Sobal continued his solo breakaway. He was caught on the next-to-last 6 kilometer lap. Wladimir Duma (Romet Weltour Debica) and Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental) tried to break clear in the final kilometers but without success.

Jezowski was the first man to start the sprint, and Andre Schulze took advantage of it. He jumped off the wheel of the Polish sprinter and won his second stage of the race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 3:36:31 2 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 4 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 6 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 7 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 8 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 9 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 11 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 12 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 13 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 14 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 15 Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 17 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 18 Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 19 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska 20 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 21 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea 22 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 23 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 24 Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author 25 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 26 Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author 27 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 28 Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 29 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 30 Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 31 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 33 Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 34 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 35 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 36 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 37 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 38 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 39 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 40 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 42 Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 43 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 44 Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 45 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 46 Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 47 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 48 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 49 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 50 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 51 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 52 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 53 Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 54 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 55 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 56 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 57 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 58 Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 59 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 60 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 61 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 62 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 63 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 64 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 65 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea 66 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 67 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 68 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 69 Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author 70 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 71 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 72 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 73 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 74 Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 75 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 76 Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author 77 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 78 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 79 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa 80 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 81 Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 82 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 84 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 85 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 0:00:31 86 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 87 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 88 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 89 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 90 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 91 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:00:39 92 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:00:41 93 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 94 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa 95 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 96 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 97 Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt 98 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 99 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 100 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 101 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 102 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 103 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 104 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 105 Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 106 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 107 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 108 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 109 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 110 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 111 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 112 Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 113 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 114 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 115 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 116 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 117 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 118 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 0:01:13 119 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:25 120 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:01:29 121 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:48 122 Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 0:01:53 123 Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 124 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:03:54 125 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:04:39 126 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:05:16 127 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 128 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere DNS Sainz Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt DNF Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine

Sprint 1 - Przedbórz, 41.9 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 3 pts 2 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 2 3 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 1

Sprint 2 - Konskie, 82.8 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 3 pts 2 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 2 3 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Sprint 3 - SkarSysko Kam., 150.9 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 3 pts 2 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 2 3 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ISD Continental Team 10:49:33 2 Telenet Fidea 3 Miche 4 Zheroquadro - Radenska 5 DHL-Author 6 CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Xacobeo Galicia 8 Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 9 LKT Team Brandenburg 10 Romet Weltour Debica 11 Team Netapp 12 CDC - Cavaliere 13 Mróz Active Jet 14 PSK Whirlpool - Author 15 Dukla Trencin Merida 16 Polska Narodowa 17 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18 National Team Ukraine 19 Legia - Felt 0:00:31 20 Belarusian National

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 8:17:57 2 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:06 3 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:00:13 4 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:14 5 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:15 6 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 0:00:17 7 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 0:00:18 8 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:00:19 9 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:20 10 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 11 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 12 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 13 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 14 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 15 Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 17 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea 18 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 19 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska 21 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 22 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 23 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 24 Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author 25 Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 26 Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 27 Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 28 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 29 Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 30 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 31 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 32 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 33 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 34 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 35 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 36 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 37 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 38 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 39 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 40 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 42 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea 43 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 44 Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 45 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 46 Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 48 Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 49 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 50 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 51 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 52 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 53 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 54 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 56 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 57 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 58 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 59 Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 60 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 61 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 62 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 64 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 65 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 66 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 67 Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 68 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 69 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 70 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 71 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 72 Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 73 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 74 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 75 Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author 76 Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author 77 Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author 78 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 79 Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 80 Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 81 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 82 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 83 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 84 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:00:45 85 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 0:00:46 86 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 0:00:51 87 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 88 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 89 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 90 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:00:56 91 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:00:59 92 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:01:01 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 94 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 95 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 96 Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt 97 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 98 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 99 Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 100 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa 101 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 102 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 103 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 104 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 105 Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 106 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 107 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 108 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 109 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 111 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 112 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 113 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 114 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 115 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 116 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 117 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:01:13 118 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 0:01:33 119 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:45 120 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:01:49 121 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:02:08 122 Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:02:13 123 Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 124 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:04:59 125 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:33 126 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:05:36 127 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 128 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 28 pts 2 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 3 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 16 4 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 15 5 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 15 6 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 12 7 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 9 8 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 9 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 6 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 6 11 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 6 12 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 5 13 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 5 14 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 15 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 4 16 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 17 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 3 18 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 19 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 3 20 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 3 21 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 3 22 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 2 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 2 24 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 2 25 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 2 26 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 27 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 2 28 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 1 29 Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 30 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1 31 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 8:18:16 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 0:00:01 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 5 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 6 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 7 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 8 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 9 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:00:32 10 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 11 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:00:40 12 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:00:42 13 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 14 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 15 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 16 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 17 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 18 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:26 19 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:04:40 20 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 10 pts 2 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 3 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 6 4 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 5 5 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 5 6 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 7 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 8 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 4 9 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 3 10 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 11 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 3 12 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 13 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 3 14 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 2 15 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 2 16 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 2 17 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 18 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 2 19 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 1 20 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1 21 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 1