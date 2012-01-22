Trending

Zdenek Stybar took second in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Klaas Vantornout was happy to be on the podium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) seemed pleased with fourth.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) took fifth place in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys just didn't have the goods in Hoogerheide. He finished sixth.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Pauwels won his fourth World Cup and sealed the overall series win

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The elite men's podium at the 2012 World Cup finale in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Zdenek Stybar, Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout on the podium in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Pauwels takes the World Cup overall in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) completed a fine World Cup season with the overall win and his fourth victory

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Pauwels took the 2011-2012 World Cup overall

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The early laps were a traffic jam

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) leads Julien Taramarcaz in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Swede Magnus Darvell

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Pauwels distances Nys and Vanthourenhout

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Pauwels, Stybar and Vantornout battle on the final laps

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian Kevin Pauwels continued his surge to the top of the cyclo-cross scene, taking home his first World Cup overall victory by winning his fourth round of the season in Hoogerheide. The Sunweb-Revor rider sped away from reigning World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and his own teammate Klaas Vantornout in the final laps to win by a comfortable margin.

It's the first-ever overall win for Pauwels in one of the major cyclo-cross series.

"This means a lot to me," Pauwels said. The 27 year-old Belgian isn't a man of the big words and that didn't change after this major achievement. "I'm pleased it is the World Cup that I win because the races are not only in Belgium."

Pauwels came into the race 20 points ahead of Belgian champion Sven Nys, and the Belgian champion would have had to win and relegate Pauwels to fourth in order to claim the World Cup title.

The possibility sparked a tactical battle between the season's two main protagonists. Nys claimed the hole shot, but from there Nys didn't take the initiative and Pauwels camped on his rear wheel.

A first acceleration from Vantornout, Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat) and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) was allowed some distance. A second acceleration from Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) was answered by Nys and Pauwels, with Stybar following little later. The trio caught up with the leaders and once more there a cease-fire up front that allowed nine men to amass at the front of the race.

"That wasn't a good situation for me," Pauwels said.

An attack by Vantornout and Meeusen put a gap on the big guns, but at the end of the lap an attack by Stybar neutralized their lead, setting up Pauwels for a counter-attack.

"When Stybar attacked I went for it. Already during the first lap I knew that Sven Nys wasn't good because he would've been closer on my wheel. Once we hit the road and Nys wasn't there I knew for sure that he wasn't good," Pauwels said. From there he never looked back to get some support and set a high pace.

Together with Vantornout, Stybar and Meeusen there were four leaders although Meeusen quickly dropped back. "I blew up but that doesn't matter because I was one of the few riders who went full gas during a race on Saturday," Meeusen told Cyclingnews. The three remaining leaders kept Albert at a short distance while Nys lost fifteen seconds per lap. "It didn't go well although I tried my best. I can't say much about it. Yesterday I rode a race so maybe that's the reason," Nys said.

With the overall win in the World Cup seemingly in the pocket, Pauwels started flying and halfway through the penultimate lap he powered away from Stybar. "Actually I was a bit too confident in the last lap. When running I had a side stitch, and they gained time back on me," Pauwels said.

In the end Pauwels easily stood tall and grabbed his fourth World Cup win of the season. Behind him Stybar held off Vantornout for second place. "I wasn't as good as last week in Liévin but that's probably because I trained hard this week. Kevin is the well-deserved winner, not only today but in the whole World Cup," Stybar said.

Third-placed Vantornout was a happy man at the finish line after supporting his teammate to the race win and overall World Cup victory. "It's fantastic what we did today. I did my job today and Kevin finished it to perfection," Vantornout said.

Half a minute later Albert rolled in as fourth, just ahead of Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) and Nys. The presence of Peeters in the top five was a surprise since he had a disastrous start and came through in 46th position. From there he steadily moved up and at the halfway point he moved into the top 10. At the finish line he sprinted faster than Nys and Meeusen to a great fifth place. "I didn't want to crash and took it easy early on. I had a super day and hopefully I'll have that again next Sunday," Peeters said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor1:02:01
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:08
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:14
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:35
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:38
6Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:39
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:41
8Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:57
9Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:06
10Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:18
11Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:23
12Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube0:01:49
13Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
14Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:11
15Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:25
16Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
17Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb - Racing0:02:33
18Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:02:42
19Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:47
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:00
21Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team0:03:11
22Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:13
23Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:24
24Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:03:33
25Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:35
26Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:42
27Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:03:43
28Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:46
29Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus
30Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Kdl Trans0:03:47
31Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:03:58
32Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:04:01
33Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi0:04:05
34Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized0:04:15
35Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author0:04:24
36Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:04:31
37Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:04:35
38Clément Bourgoin (Fra)0:04:38
39Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:04:40
40Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:50
41Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:04:56
42Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com0:05:36
43Ryan Trebon (USA) Lts / Felt0:05:42
44Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:05:53
45James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com0:06:16
46 (-1 lap)Gusty Bausch (Lux)
47Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
48Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
49Sascha Weber (Ger)
50Christian Helmig (Lux)
51 (-2 laps)Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
52 (-3 laps)Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
53Craig Richey (Can)
54Joachim Parbo (Den)
55Lewis Rattray (Aus)
56 (-4 laps)Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
57 (-5 laps)David Quist (Nor)

Elite Men World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor590pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet540
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep525
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor450
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea373
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat363
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team360
8Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat319
9Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus306
10Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus300
11Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team290
12Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti267
13Simon Zahner (Swi)250
14Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea249
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team249
16Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole247
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus228
18Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team222
19Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb - Racing219
20Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team211
21Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93187
22Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus182
23Aurelien Duval (Fra)174
24Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet168
25Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team161
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke160
27Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus156
28Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi146
29Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Kdl Trans145
30Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team139
31Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike139
32Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)135
33Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com134
34Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea130
35Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)122
36Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles118
37Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team115
38Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team101
39Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com100
40Marco Bianco (Ita)96
41Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author95
42Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus89
43Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness / Specialized86
44Magnus Darvell (Swe)73
45Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team71
46David Kasek (Cze)66
47Mitchell Huenders (Ned)63
48Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team62
49Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)60
50Sascha Weber (Ger)59
51James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com49
52Clément Bourgoin (Fra)48
53Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)46
54John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale42
55Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti42
56Ryan Trebon (USA) Lts / Felt37
57Karel Hnik (Cze)37
58Marco Ponta (Ita)30
59José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team29
60Robert Gavenda (Svk) Kdl Trans27
61Jérome Chevallier (Fra)26
62Martin Haring (Svk)25
63Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)24
64Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)23
65Kenneth Hansen (Den)21
66Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team19
67Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor19
68Craig Richey (Can)19
69Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team19
70Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)18
71Lubomir Petrus (Cze)18
72Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)18
73Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.18
74Ondrej Bambula (Cze)18
75Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)17
76Guillaume Perrot (Fra)17
77Jeremy Durrin (USA)16
78Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
79Joachim Parbo (Den)14
80Milan Barenyi (Svk)14
81Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea12
82René Lang (Swi)12
83Melvin Rulliere (Fra)11
84Nico Brüngger (Swi)11
85Ole Quast (Ger)10
86Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea9
87Marek Cichosz (Pol)6
88Gusty Bausch (Lux)5
89Yannick Mayer (Ger)5
90Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus3
91Ludovic Renard (Fra)3
92Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)3
93Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea2
94Christian Helmig (Lux)1

 

