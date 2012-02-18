Trending

Image 1 of 42

Sergi Borisov hits the deck

Sergi Borisov hits the deck
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 42

Swift wins the omnium scratch race

Swift wins the omnium scratch race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 42

Bobby Lea flies round the track in the kilo

Bobby Lea flies round the track in the kilo
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 42

Roger Kluge in kilo action

Roger Kluge in kilo action
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 5 of 42

Ireland's Martyn Irvine in the omnium kilo

Ireland's Martyn Irvine in the omnium kilo
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 6 of 42

Ben Swift on his omnium kilo ride

Ben Swift on his omnium kilo ride
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 7 of 42

Juan Estaban Arango powers his way round the track to win the kilo TT and the omnium overall

Juan Estaban Arango powers his way round the track to win the kilo TT and the omnium overall
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 8 of 42

Juan Estaban Arango celebrates winning the men's omnium

Juan Estaban Arango celebrates winning the men's omnium
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 9 of 42

Swift leads the break that lapped the field in the omnium scratch race

Swift leads the break that lapped the field in the omnium scratch race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 10 of 42

Pendleton leads Wai Sze Lee in the penultimate bend in the bronze medal final

Pendleton leads Wai Sze Lee in the penultimate bend in the bronze medal final
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 11 of 42

Joanna Rowsell has the crowd on their feet as she wins the individual pursuit

Joanna Rowsell has the crowd on their feet as she wins the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 12 of 42

Alison Shanks wins silver in the individual pursuit

Alison Shanks wins silver in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 13 of 42

Ben Swift celebrates winning the omnium scratch race

Ben Swift celebrates winning the omnium scratch race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 14 of 42

Pendleton is the first to congratulate Meares after their semi final battle

Pendleton is the first to congratulate Meares after their semi final battle
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 15 of 42

Meares is triumphant after she beat Pendleton in the semi final of the sprint

Meares is triumphant after she beat Pendleton in the semi final of the sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 16 of 42

Kiwi Simon Van Velthooven takes advantage of the gap that opened in the Keirin final but can¹t hold on to take a medal

Kiwi Simon Van Velthooven takes advantage of the gap that opened in the Keirin final but can¹t hold on to take a medal
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 17 of 42

Hoy is the Keirin king again

Hoy is the Keirin king again
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 18 of 42

Shuang Guo holds off the challenge from Anna Meares to win the sprint gold medal

Shuang Guo holds off the challenge from Anna Meares to win the sprint gold medal
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 19 of 42

Suang Guo celebrates winning the gold medal in the sprint

Suang Guo celebrates winning the gold medal in the sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 20 of 42

Ben Swift on his omnium kilo ride

Ben Swift on his omnium kilo ride
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 21 of 42

Simon Van Velthooven of New Zealand

Simon Van Velthooven of New Zealand
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 22 of 42

Vicky Pendleton ready for her sprint qualifying tt

Vicky Pendleton ready for her sprint qualifying tt
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 23 of 42

Cat and mouse with Kiwi Natasha Hansen and Aussie Kaarle McCulloch

Cat and mouse with Kiwi Natasha Hansen and Aussie Kaarle McCulloch
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 24 of 42

Cat and mouse with Kiwi Natasha Hansen and Aussie Kaarle McCulloch

Cat and mouse with Kiwi Natasha Hansen and Aussie Kaarle McCulloch
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 25 of 42

Greek sprinter Christon Volikakis leads from the front in the men¹s Keirin

Greek sprinter Christon Volikakis leads from the front in the men¹s Keirin
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 26 of 42

Matt Crampton (GB) goes for the long on in the Keirin Regards

Matt Crampton (GB) goes for the long on in the Keirin Regards
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 27 of 42

Chris Hoy happy after he won his Keirin heat

Chris Hoy happy after he won his Keirin heat
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 28 of 42

Juan Estaban Arango (Col) won the Omnium Pursuit

Juan Estaban Arango (Col) won the Omnium Pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 29 of 42

Zach Bell (Can) was second in the omnium pursuit

Zach Bell (Can) was second in the omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 30 of 42

Ben Swift (GB) salutes the crowd after his omnium pursuit

Ben Swift (GB) salutes the crowd after his omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 31 of 42

Varnish knows she was a little lucky to get through the sprint 1/8 finals

Varnish knows she was a little lucky to get through the sprint 1/8 finals
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 32 of 42

Mears leads from the front in the sprint 1/8 finals

Mears leads from the front in the sprint 1/8 finals
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 33 of 42

Madalyn Godby (USA) on her tt run

Madalyn Godby (USA) on her tt run
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 34 of 42

Joanne Kiesanowski (NZL) in the omnium points race

Joanne Kiesanowski (NZL) in the omnium points race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 35 of 42

Sarah Hammer (USA) leads the field in the omnium points race

Sarah Hammer (USA) leads the field in the omnium points race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 36 of 42

Laura Trott got a great home reception in the omnium points race

Laura Trott got a great home reception in the omnium points race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 37 of 42

Jinjie Gong flys round the curve in sprint qualification

Jinjie Gong flys round the curve in sprint qualification
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 38 of 42

Kristin Walker (USA) in sprint qualifying

Kristin Walker (USA) in sprint qualifying
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 39 of 42

Kaarle McCulloch in sprint qualifying

Kaarle McCulloch in sprint qualifying
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 40 of 42

Jess Varnish looking good in sprint qualification

Jess Varnish looking good in sprint qualification
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 41 of 42

Mears goes quickest again in sprint qualifying

Mears goes quickest again in sprint qualifying
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 42 of 42

Ben Swift grits his teeth after he finished strongly in the omnium pursuit

Ben Swift grits his teeth after he finished strongly in the omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Sir Chris Hoy was the star of the second full day of the UCI track cycling World Cup in the new London Olympic velodrome, managing a 100 percent record in a thrilling keirin series en route to winning his 35th gold medal.

Geraint Thomas could quit the track after London 2012 Olympics

Another three gold medals were won, with Guo Shuang (China) of China an impressive winner of the women's sprint, Joanna Rowsell (GB) claiming her second gold medal of the meeting in the women's pursuit, and Juan Arango (Colombia) winning the men's omnium.

Guo was third in the qualifying flying 200m, behind Anna Meares (Australia) and Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong), but she didn't lose a single head-to-head match, finally beating Meares in two straight rides in a re-run of their famous meeting in the semi-final at the Beijing Olympics. On that occasion, Guo crashed in their third and deciding heat, and then won the re-run, only to be disqualified for deviating from her line and forcing Meares off the track.

Here, it wasn't so close, with Guo a convincing winner, to confirm herself as one of the favourites for London. But 24-year-old Lee, who beat Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in the bronze medal ride, was also tipped by Meares, among others, as a rising star.

Meares, who won a silver medal in the previous evening's team sprint, could perhaps blame fatigue for her defeat in the final, having won a hard-fought semi-final against her old rival Pendleton.

That was the race of the series, pitting the Olympic champion (Pendleton) against the world champion (Meares), with Pendleton having drawn first blood with victory -- and a world record -- in the team sprint on Friday.

In their first heat Meares seized the initiative, leading it out, attacking first, and forcing Pendleton to chase. Pendleton came back at her but ran out of track: 1-0 Meares.

Round two saw Pendleton leading it out, trying to force Meares to the front, then riding her up the banking. High on the bend, just before the bell, Meares attacked hard, cutting across -- and very close to -- Pendleton. But she had gone a little too early. Pendleton recovered, hunted her down and passed her on the home straight to win: 1-1. In the deciding heat she seemed to run out of steam, with Meares winning through to the final.

Pendleton promised to improve by the world championships. "I haven't really done a lot of tactical training yet. That's the next phase between now and the worlds and the Olympics especially.

"With the amount of training I've done in the sprint I'm really pleased with how it's gone today," Pendleton continued, "but I know there's a lot more to come."

Lee, meanwhile, was pleased to beat Pendleton. "This is my best result against a big rider like this. We had the same speed, but I was a little fresher.

"I was surprised to do so well today. I still need to learn more about the sprint. I've only been racing the sprint for one year, but next I go to the world championships and it will be like school for me."

The men's keirin saw Hoy adopt a new tactic, or tactics. When he won gold in the keirin at the Beijing Olympics, and indeed at the world championships in 2007, 2008 and 2010, he did so using the same strategy each time: going from the front. So much power was he able to generate that nobody could get round him.

Now, however, a new rule makes this tactic less successful. Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has declared that the rider in first place has to tuck in close behind the pace-setting motorbike, as opposed to being able to drift back. Potentially this gives the other five riders the advantage of being able to sit back and then gain a jump on the lead rider when the motorbike swings off with two-and-a-half laps to go.

As Hoy said, "In every race I tried to do something different so you can learn if it works or not." He should have learned a lot from his day's work here, with a close call in the first round, which Hoy won narrowly after leaving his effort dangerously late, and then a more convincing win in the semi-final. He had found himself boxed in for that one, but manoeuvred his way skilfully out of the melee.

"I had a couple of game plans for the final and the one I used was plan B," Hoy said. "I knew that [France's Mickael] Bourgain was going to be a threat, because he looked so strong in the semi, so I let him do the chasing [after Rene Enders of Germany]. I had to choose the moment to go and when you go, you give it everything. The sports scientists have told me that I hit 78.1kph in that race, which is the highest I've ever gone in a keirin before. You can't ask for more than that.

"There's always a possibility you can lose, you never go into a keirin and expect to win," said Hoy. "You try and narrow the odds down a bit, but there's so much going on around you, and so much danger. All you can do is race to your strengths. I could have tried to go from the front, as I used to do, but I'm trying to race with other tactics. It's nice to win from all positions."

As for the rule change, Hoy said, "It makes it harder for the guy who is behind the bike, and gives the other five riders an advantage, which is a bit unfair I think. There was no consultation over the change -- there's never any consultation."

Full Results

Keirin round 1, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
2Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
3Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
4Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
5Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon
DNSSimon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand

Keirin round 1, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
2Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
3Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team
4Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
5Miao Zhang (Chn) China

Keirin round 1, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
2Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia
3Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
4Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
5Giddeon Massie (USA) United States
6Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Keirin round 1, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
4Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
5Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
6Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil

Keirin round 1, heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
2Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
3Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
4Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus
5Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
DSQKamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland

Keirin round 1, heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France
2Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
3Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia
4Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
5Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
6Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
2Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus
3Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
4Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia
5Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
2Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
3Giddeon Massie (USA) United States
4Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
3Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
4Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
5Rene Enders (Ger) Germany

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia
1Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
2Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia
3Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
4Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team
5Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
2Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
3Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
4Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
2Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
3Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
4Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
5Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi

Keirin round 2, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
3Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
4Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
5Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
DNFMatthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling

Keirin round 2, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France
2Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
3Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
4Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
5Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
6Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad

Keirin finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
3Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France
4Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
5Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
6Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
7Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
8Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
9Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
10Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
11Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
12Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
13Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
13Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus
13Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
13Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
13Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
13Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia
19Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
19Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
19Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
19Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
19Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
19Giddeon Massie (USA) United States
25Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
25Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team
25Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
25Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
29Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon
30Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
30Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
30Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
30Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia

Men's omnium: Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:04:24.087
2Zach Bell (Can) Canada0:00:00.970
3Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea0:00:02.253
4Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:00:04.185
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany0:00:05.085
6Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark0:00:05.595
7Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain0:00:06.357
8Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland0:00:07.335
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) France0:00:07.721
10Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland0:00:07.894
11Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:00:08.682
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy0:00:08.705
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium0:00:09.715
14Bobby Lea (USA) United States0:00:10.913
15Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:10.984
16Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:00:11.020
17Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:11.371
18Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands0:00:14.809
19Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:16.856
20Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:00:19.088
21Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:28.912
22Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela0:00:37.974

Men's omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
2Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
4Zach Bell (Can) Canada
5Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
6Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
7Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
-1lapHao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
-1lapJuan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
-1lapElia Viviani (Ita) Italy
-1lapBryan Coquard (Fra) France
-1lapIvan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
-1lapLuis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
-1lapGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
-1lapShane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
-1lapKazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
-1lapVladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
-1lapCasper Folsach (Den) Denmark
-1lapGael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
-1lapWim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
-1lapBobby Lea (USA) United States
DNFEnrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela

Men's omnium: Time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach Bell (Can) Canada0:01:03.667
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:00.163
3Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland0:00:00.326
4Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea0:00:00.415
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy0:00:00.493
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) France0:00:00.583
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany0:00:00.874
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium0:00:01.063
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland0:00:01.118
10Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:01.287
11Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:00:01.681
12Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:01.941
13Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain0:00:02.186
14Bobby Lea (USA) United States0:00:02.421
15Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:00:02.866
16Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands0:00:02.892
17Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark0:00:03.012
18Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:00:03.103
19Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:03.291
20Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:00:03.993
21Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:06.935
22Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela0:00:07.620

Men's omnium: Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia21pts
2Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea32
3Zach Bell (Can) Canada33
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy39
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) France42
6Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain43
7Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland44
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany50
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland50
10Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain65
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium70
12Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile70
13Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling71
14Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand74
15Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo78
16Bobby Lea (USA) United States92
17Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark94
18Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan103
19Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands105
20Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland105
21Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela145
22Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan146
23Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
24Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's individual pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:03:33.496
2Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.082
3Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:02.243
4Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:00:02.287
5Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada0:00:03.097
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Netherlands0:00:05.493
7Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06.857
8Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland0:00:07.918
9Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:08.580
10Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland0:00:08.610
11Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany0:00:08.776
12Jennie Reed (USA) United States0:00:09.852
13Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland0:00:10.270
14Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium0:00:10.527
15Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia0:00:11.990
16Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus0:00:12.108
17Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:00:13.950
18Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba0:00:17.772
19Pia Pensaari (Fin) Finland0:00:21.283
20Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa0:00:25.528
21Laura Basso (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli0:00:28.137
DSQI Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's individual pursuit final

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanna Rowsell (Great Britain)0:03:32.364
2Alison Shanks (New Zealand)0:03:33.406
3Amy Cure (Australia)0:03:36.707
4Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)0:03:37.137

Women's omnium: Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Li Huang (Chn) China0:00:14.339
2Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.134
3Sarah Hammer (USA) United States0:00:00.140
4Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia0:00:00.145
5Tara Whitten (Can) Canada0:00:00.209
6Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:00.224
7Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.269
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:00.334
9Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:00.339
10Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.367
11Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:00.446
12Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:00:00.495
13Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo0:00:00.549
14Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:00.568
15Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.593
16Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:00.612
17Charlotte Becker (Ger)0:00:00.852
18Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.917
19Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico0:00:00.998
20Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy0:00:01.042
21Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:01.149
22I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:01.160
23Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:01.168
24Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia0:00:01.620

Women's omnium: Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico33pts
2Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine32
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy24
4Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania23
5Charlotte Becker (Ger)22
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland20
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands11
8Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia8
9Sarah Hammer (USA) United States8
10Tara Whitten (Can) Canada6
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus5
12Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo4
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France4
14Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic3
15Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium2
16Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain1
17Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain1
18Li Huang (Chn) China1
19Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
20Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
21Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
22Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
23Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
DNFI Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's omnium: Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
2Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
4Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
6Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
7Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
8Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
9Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
10Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
11Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
12Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
13Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
14Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
15Charlotte Becker (Ger)
16Li Huang (Chn) China
17Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
18Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
20Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
21Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
22Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
23I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
DSQMarlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba

Women's omnium: Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia16pts
2Tara Whitten (Can) Canada17
3Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain20
4Sarah Hammer (USA) United States20
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands20
6Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania25
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus30
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain31
9Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium33
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France34
11Li Huang (Chn) China35
12Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo36
13Charlotte Becker (Ger)37
14Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico37
15Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand40
16Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland41
17Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine42
18Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy42
19Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea43
20Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia56
21Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic57
22Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland62
23I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei93
24Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba

Women's sprint qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:10.939
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:00.064
3Shuang Guo (Chn) China0:00:00.140
4Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.172
5Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.208
6Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:00.230
7Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.343
8Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba0:00:00.363
9Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:00.370
10Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia0:00:00.379
11Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:00.383
12Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:00.389
13Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia0:00:00.428
14Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada0:00:00.441
15Clara Sanchez (Fra) France0:00:00.466
16Sandie Clair (Fra) France0:00:00.488
17Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.530
18Jinjie Gong (Chn) China0:00:00.538
19Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:00.551
20Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.559
21Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:00.560
22Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.564
23Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela0:00:00.603
24Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team0:00:00.632
25Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.676
26Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.706
27Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team0:00:00.812
28Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain0:00:00.828
29Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad0:00:00.842
30Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia0:00:00.896
31Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:00.940
32Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia0:00:01.003
33Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:01.018
34Madalyn Godby (USA) United States0:00:01.034
35Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela0:00:01.133
36Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus0:00:01.179
37Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil0:00:01.184
38Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:01.187
39Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan0:00:01.206
40Iryna Papezhuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:01.308
41Cristin Walker (USA) United States0:00:01.344
42Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus0:00:01.613
43Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa0:00:01.764
44I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:01.781
45Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy0:00:02.037
46Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor0:00:02.127
47Monika Alango (Est) Estonia0:00:03.826

Women's sprint quarterfinals B, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandie Clair (Fra) France0:00:12.367
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's sprint quarterfinals B, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Sanchez (Fra) France0:00:11.619
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's sprint quarterfinals B, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:11.716
2Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada

Women's sprint quarterfinals B, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:11.904
2Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia

Women's sprint semi-finals B, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandie Clair (Fra) France0:00:11.578
2Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's sprint semi-finals B, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:17.020
2Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's sprint finals B, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:12.123
10Sandie Clair (Fra) France

Women's sprint finals B, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:11.769
12Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:11.690
2Sandie Clair (Fra) France

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:11.319
2Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (Chn) China0:00:11.683
2Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.603
2Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.661
2Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:12.125
2Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia0:00:12.062
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba0:00:11.825
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's sprint 1/4 finals, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:11.462
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba

Women's sprint 1/4 finals, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:11.633
2Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia

Women's sprint 1/4 finals, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (Chn) China0:00:11.328
2Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany

Women's sprint 1/4 finals, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.438
2Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint 5th - 8th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.892
6Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
7Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
8Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia

Women's sprint finals, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
2Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint finals, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (Chn) China
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's sprint finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (Chn) China
2Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
3Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
4Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
5Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
6Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
7Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
8Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
9Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
10Sandie Clair (Fra) France
11Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
12Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
13Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
14Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
15Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
16Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
17Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
18Jinjie Gong (Chn) China
19Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
20Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
21Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
22Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
23Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
24Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
25Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
26Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
27Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
28Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
29Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
30Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia
31Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
32Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
33Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
34Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
35Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
36Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus
37Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
38Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
39Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
40Iryna Papezhuk (Ukr) Ukraine
41Cristin Walker (USA) United States
42Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
43Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa
44I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
45Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
46Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
47Monika Alango (Est) Estonia

 

