Hoy, Trott and Guo light up London Olympic velodrome
Meares and Pendleton to clash
Sir Chris Hoy was the star of the second full day of the UCI track cycling World Cup in the new London Olympic velodrome, managing a 100 percent record in a thrilling keirin series en route to winning his 35th gold medal.
Another three gold medals were won, with Guo Shuang (China) of China an impressive winner of the women's sprint, Joanna Rowsell (GB) claiming her second gold medal of the meeting in the women's pursuit, and Juan Arango (Colombia) winning the men's omnium.
Guo was third in the qualifying flying 200m, behind Anna Meares (Australia) and Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong), but she didn't lose a single head-to-head match, finally beating Meares in two straight rides in a re-run of their famous meeting in the semi-final at the Beijing Olympics. On that occasion, Guo crashed in their third and deciding heat, and then won the re-run, only to be disqualified for deviating from her line and forcing Meares off the track.
Here, it wasn't so close, with Guo a convincing winner, to confirm herself as one of the favourites for London. But 24-year-old Lee, who beat Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in the bronze medal ride, was also tipped by Meares, among others, as a rising star.
Meares, who won a silver medal in the previous evening's team sprint, could perhaps blame fatigue for her defeat in the final, having won a hard-fought semi-final against her old rival Pendleton.
That was the race of the series, pitting the Olympic champion (Pendleton) against the world champion (Meares), with Pendleton having drawn first blood with victory -- and a world record -- in the team sprint on Friday.
In their first heat Meares seized the initiative, leading it out, attacking first, and forcing Pendleton to chase. Pendleton came back at her but ran out of track: 1-0 Meares.
Round two saw Pendleton leading it out, trying to force Meares to the front, then riding her up the banking. High on the bend, just before the bell, Meares attacked hard, cutting across -- and very close to -- Pendleton. But she had gone a little too early. Pendleton recovered, hunted her down and passed her on the home straight to win: 1-1. In the deciding heat she seemed to run out of steam, with Meares winning through to the final.
Pendleton promised to improve by the world championships. "I haven't really done a lot of tactical training yet. That's the next phase between now and the worlds and the Olympics especially.
"With the amount of training I've done in the sprint I'm really pleased with how it's gone today," Pendleton continued, "but I know there's a lot more to come."
Lee, meanwhile, was pleased to beat Pendleton. "This is my best result against a big rider like this. We had the same speed, but I was a little fresher.
"I was surprised to do so well today. I still need to learn more about the sprint. I've only been racing the sprint for one year, but next I go to the world championships and it will be like school for me."
The men's keirin saw Hoy adopt a new tactic, or tactics. When he won gold in the keirin at the Beijing Olympics, and indeed at the world championships in 2007, 2008 and 2010, he did so using the same strategy each time: going from the front. So much power was he able to generate that nobody could get round him.
Now, however, a new rule makes this tactic less successful. Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has declared that the rider in first place has to tuck in close behind the pace-setting motorbike, as opposed to being able to drift back. Potentially this gives the other five riders the advantage of being able to sit back and then gain a jump on the lead rider when the motorbike swings off with two-and-a-half laps to go.
As Hoy said, "In every race I tried to do something different so you can learn if it works or not." He should have learned a lot from his day's work here, with a close call in the first round, which Hoy won narrowly after leaving his effort dangerously late, and then a more convincing win in the semi-final. He had found himself boxed in for that one, but manoeuvred his way skilfully out of the melee.
"I had a couple of game plans for the final and the one I used was plan B," Hoy said. "I knew that [France's Mickael] Bourgain was going to be a threat, because he looked so strong in the semi, so I let him do the chasing [after Rene Enders of Germany]. I had to choose the moment to go and when you go, you give it everything. The sports scientists have told me that I hit 78.1kph in that race, which is the highest I've ever gone in a keirin before. You can't ask for more than that.
"There's always a possibility you can lose, you never go into a keirin and expect to win," said Hoy. "You try and narrow the odds down a bit, but there's so much going on around you, and so much danger. All you can do is race to your strengths. I could have tried to go from the front, as I used to do, but I'm trying to race with other tactics. It's nice to win from all positions."
As for the rule change, Hoy said, "It makes it harder for the guy who is behind the bike, and gives the other five riders an advantage, which is a bit unfair I think. There was no consultation over the change -- there's never any consultation."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|2
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
|3
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|4
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|5
|Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon
|DNS
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|3
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team
|4
|Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Miao Zhang (Chn) China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia
|3
|Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
|4
|Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|Giddeon Massie (USA) United States
|6
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|4
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
|5
|Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
|6
|Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|3
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|4
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus
|5
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|DSQ
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|3
|Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia
|4
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
|5
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
|6
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
|2
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus
|3
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|4
|Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
|2
|Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|3
|Giddeon Massie (USA) United States
|4
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|3
|Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia
|1
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|2
|Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia
|3
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team
|5
|Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|3
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|4
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|3
|Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
|4
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|5
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|4
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|5
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|DNF
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France
|2
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|5
|Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
|6
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|3
|Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France
|4
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|7
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|8
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|9
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|10
|Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
|11
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
|12
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
|13
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|13
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus
|13
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|13
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|13
|Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|13
|Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia
|19
|Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
|19
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|19
|Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|19
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|19
|Giddeon Massie (USA) United States
|25
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|25
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team
|25
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
|25
|Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
|29
|Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon
|30
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
|30
|Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
|30
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|30
|Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:04:24.087
|2
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.970
|3
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|0:00:02.253
|4
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:04.185
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|0:00:05.085
|6
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|0:00:05.595
|7
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|0:00:06.357
|8
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:07.335
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|0:00:07.721
|10
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:07.894
|11
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:08.682
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:00:08.705
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:09.715
|14
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|0:00:10.913
|15
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:10.984
|16
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:00:11.020
|17
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.371
|18
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:14.809
|19
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:16.856
|20
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:19.088
|21
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:28.912
|22
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:37.974
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|4
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|5
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|6
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|7
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|-1lap
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|-1lap
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|-1lap
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|-1lap
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|-1lap
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|-1lap
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|-1lap
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|-1lap
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|-1lap
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|-1lap
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|-1lap
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|-1lap
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|-1lap
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|-1lap
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|DNF
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|0:01:03.667
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:00.163
|3
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.326
|4
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|0:00:00.415
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.493
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|0:00:00.583
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.874
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:01.063
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:01.118
|10
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:01.287
|11
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:01.681
|12
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:01.941
|13
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|0:00:02.186
|14
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|0:00:02.421
|15
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:00:02.866
|16
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:02.892
|17
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|0:00:03.012
|18
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:03.103
|19
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:03.291
|20
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:03.993
|21
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:06.935
|22
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:07.620
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|21
|pts
|2
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|32
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|33
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|39
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|42
|6
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|7
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|44
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|50
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|50
|10
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|65
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|70
|12
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|70
|13
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|71
|14
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|74
|15
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|16
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|92
|17
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|94
|18
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|103
|19
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|105
|20
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|105
|21
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|145
|22
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|146
|23
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
|24
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:33.496
|2
|Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.082
|3
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:02.243
|4
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:00:02.287
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada
|0:00:03.097
|6
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:05.493
|7
|Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:06.857
|8
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:07.918
|9
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:08.580
|10
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:08.610
|11
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|0:00:08.776
|12
|Jennie Reed (USA) United States
|0:00:09.852
|13
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.270
|14
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:10.527
|15
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|0:00:11.990
|16
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:12.108
|17
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:13.950
|18
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:17.772
|19
|Pia Pensaari (Fin) Finland
|0:00:21.283
|20
|Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa
|0:00:25.528
|21
|Laura Basso (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
|0:00:28.137
|DSQ
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
Women's individual pursuit final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanna Rowsell (Great Britain)
|0:03:32.364
|2
|Alison Shanks (New Zealand)
|0:03:33.406
|3
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|0:03:36.707
|4
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|0:03:37.137
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Li Huang (Chn) China
|0:00:14.339
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.134
|3
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
|0:00:00.140
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.145
|5
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.209
|6
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:00.224
|7
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.269
|8
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.334
|9
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:00.339
|10
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.367
|11
|Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:00.446
|12
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:00.495
|13
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:00.549
|14
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.568
|15
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.593
|16
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:00.612
|17
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|0:00:00.852
|18
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.917
|19
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:00.998
|20
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|0:00:01.042
|21
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:01.149
|22
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:01.160
|23
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:01.168
|24
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:01.620
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|33
|pts
|2
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|32
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|24
|4
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|23
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|22
|6
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|20
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|8
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|8
|9
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
|8
|10
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|6
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|5
|12
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|4
|14
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|15
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|2
|16
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|1
|17
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|18
|Li Huang (Chn) China
|1
|19
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|20
|Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
|21
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|22
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|23
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|7
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|8
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
|9
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|11
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
|13
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|14
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|15
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|16
|Li Huang (Chn) China
|17
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|18
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|20
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|21
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|22
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|23
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|DSQ
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|17
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|4
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
|20
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|6
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|25
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|30
|8
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|31
|9
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|33
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|34
|11
|Li Huang (Chn) China
|35
|12
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|36
|13
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|37
|14
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|37
|15
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|40
|16
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|41
|17
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|42
|18
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|42
|19
|Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
|43
|20
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|56
|21
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|57
|22
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|62
|23
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|93
|24
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.939
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:00.064
|3
|Shuang Guo (Chn) China
|0:00:00.140
|4
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.172
|5
|Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.208
|6
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.230
|7
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.343
|8
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:00.363
|9
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:00.370
|10
|Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.379
|11
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.383
|12
|Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:00.389
|13
|Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|0:00:00.428
|14
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.441
|15
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|0:00:00.466
|16
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|0:00:00.488
|17
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.530
|18
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) China
|0:00:00.538
|19
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.551
|20
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.559
|21
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:00.560
|22
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.564
|23
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:00.603
|24
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|0:00:00.632
|25
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.676
|26
|Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.706
|27
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|0:00:00.812
|28
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.828
|29
|Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
|0:00:00.842
|30
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia
|0:00:00.896
|31
|Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:00.940
|32
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|0:00:01.003
|33
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:01.018
|34
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|0:00:01.034
|35
|Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:01.133
|36
|Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:01.179
|37
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:01.184
|38
|Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:01.187
|39
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:01.206
|40
|Iryna Papezhuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:01.308
|41
|Cristin Walker (USA) United States
|0:00:01.344
|42
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:01.613
|43
|Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa
|0:00:01.764
|44
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:01.781
|45
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|0:00:02.037
|46
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|0:00:02.127
|47
|Monika Alango (Est) Estonia
|0:00:03.826
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|0:00:12.367
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|0:00:11.619
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.716
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.904
|2
|Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|0:00:11.578
|2
|Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:17.020
|2
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:12.123
|10
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.769
|12
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.690
|2
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:11.319
|2
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) China
|0:00:11.683
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.603
|2
|Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.661
|2
|Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:12.125
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
|0:00:12.062
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:11.825
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.462
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:11.633
|2
|Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) China
|0:00:11.328
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.438
|2
|Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.892
|6
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|7
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|8
|Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|2
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) China
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) China
|2
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|7
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|8
|Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
|9
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|10
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|11
|Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|12
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|13
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|14
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|15
|Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|16
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|17
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|18
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) China
|19
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|20
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|22
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|24
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|25
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|26
|Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
|27
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|28
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|29
|Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
|30
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia
|31
|Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
|32
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|33
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|34
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|35
|Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
|36
|Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus
|37
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
|38
|Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
|39
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|40
|Iryna Papezhuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|41
|Cristin Walker (USA) United States
|42
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|43
|Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa
|44
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|45
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|46
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|47
|Monika Alango (Est) Estonia
