Image 1 of 42 Sergi Borisov hits the deck (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 42 Swift wins the omnium scratch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 42 Bobby Lea flies round the track in the kilo (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 42 Roger Kluge in kilo action (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 42 Ireland's Martyn Irvine in the omnium kilo (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 42 Ben Swift on his omnium kilo ride (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 42 Juan Estaban Arango powers his way round the track to win the kilo TT and the omnium overall (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 42 Juan Estaban Arango celebrates winning the men's omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 42 Swift leads the break that lapped the field in the omnium scratch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 42 Pendleton leads Wai Sze Lee in the penultimate bend in the bronze medal final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 42 Joanna Rowsell has the crowd on their feet as she wins the individual pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 42 Alison Shanks wins silver in the individual pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 42 Ben Swift celebrates winning the omnium scratch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 42 Pendleton is the first to congratulate Meares after their semi final battle (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 42 Meares is triumphant after she beat Pendleton in the semi final of the sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 42 Kiwi Simon Van Velthooven takes advantage of the gap that opened in the Keirin final but can¹t hold on to take a medal (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 42 Hoy is the Keirin king again (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 42 Shuang Guo holds off the challenge from Anna Meares to win the sprint gold medal (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 42 Suang Guo celebrates winning the gold medal in the sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 20 of 42 Ben Swift on his omnium kilo ride (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 42 Simon Van Velthooven of New Zealand (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 42 Vicky Pendleton ready for her sprint qualifying tt (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 42 Cat and mouse with Kiwi Natasha Hansen and Aussie Kaarle McCulloch (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 42 Cat and mouse with Kiwi Natasha Hansen and Aussie Kaarle McCulloch (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 42 Greek sprinter Christon Volikakis leads from the front in the men¹s Keirin (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 26 of 42 Matt Crampton (GB) goes for the long on in the Keirin Regards (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 27 of 42 Chris Hoy happy after he won his Keirin heat (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 28 of 42 Juan Estaban Arango (Col) won the Omnium Pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 29 of 42 Zach Bell (Can) was second in the omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 30 of 42 Ben Swift (GB) salutes the crowd after his omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 31 of 42 Varnish knows she was a little lucky to get through the sprint 1/8 finals (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 32 of 42 Mears leads from the front in the sprint 1/8 finals (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 33 of 42 Madalyn Godby (USA) on her tt run (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 34 of 42 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZL) in the omnium points race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 35 of 42 Sarah Hammer (USA) leads the field in the omnium points race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 36 of 42 Laura Trott got a great home reception in the omnium points race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 37 of 42 Jinjie Gong flys round the curve in sprint qualification (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 38 of 42 Kristin Walker (USA) in sprint qualifying (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 39 of 42 Kaarle McCulloch in sprint qualifying (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 40 of 42 Jess Varnish looking good in sprint qualification (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 41 of 42 Mears goes quickest again in sprint qualifying (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 42 of 42 Ben Swift grits his teeth after he finished strongly in the omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Sir Chris Hoy was the star of the second full day of the UCI track cycling World Cup in the new London Olympic velodrome, managing a 100 percent record in a thrilling keirin series en route to winning his 35th gold medal.

Related Articles Geraint Thomas could quit the track after London 2012 Olympics

Another three gold medals were won, with Guo Shuang (China) of China an impressive winner of the women's sprint, Joanna Rowsell (GB) claiming her second gold medal of the meeting in the women's pursuit, and Juan Arango (Colombia) winning the men's omnium.

Guo was third in the qualifying flying 200m, behind Anna Meares (Australia) and Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong), but she didn't lose a single head-to-head match, finally beating Meares in two straight rides in a re-run of their famous meeting in the semi-final at the Beijing Olympics. On that occasion, Guo crashed in their third and deciding heat, and then won the re-run, only to be disqualified for deviating from her line and forcing Meares off the track.

Here, it wasn't so close, with Guo a convincing winner, to confirm herself as one of the favourites for London. But 24-year-old Lee, who beat Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in the bronze medal ride, was also tipped by Meares, among others, as a rising star.

Meares, who won a silver medal in the previous evening's team sprint, could perhaps blame fatigue for her defeat in the final, having won a hard-fought semi-final against her old rival Pendleton.

That was the race of the series, pitting the Olympic champion (Pendleton) against the world champion (Meares), with Pendleton having drawn first blood with victory -- and a world record -- in the team sprint on Friday.

In their first heat Meares seized the initiative, leading it out, attacking first, and forcing Pendleton to chase. Pendleton came back at her but ran out of track: 1-0 Meares.

Round two saw Pendleton leading it out, trying to force Meares to the front, then riding her up the banking. High on the bend, just before the bell, Meares attacked hard, cutting across -- and very close to -- Pendleton. But she had gone a little too early. Pendleton recovered, hunted her down and passed her on the home straight to win: 1-1. In the deciding heat she seemed to run out of steam, with Meares winning through to the final.

Pendleton promised to improve by the world championships. "I haven't really done a lot of tactical training yet. That's the next phase between now and the worlds and the Olympics especially.

"With the amount of training I've done in the sprint I'm really pleased with how it's gone today," Pendleton continued, "but I know there's a lot more to come."

Lee, meanwhile, was pleased to beat Pendleton. "This is my best result against a big rider like this. We had the same speed, but I was a little fresher.

"I was surprised to do so well today. I still need to learn more about the sprint. I've only been racing the sprint for one year, but next I go to the world championships and it will be like school for me."

The men's keirin saw Hoy adopt a new tactic, or tactics. When he won gold in the keirin at the Beijing Olympics, and indeed at the world championships in 2007, 2008 and 2010, he did so using the same strategy each time: going from the front. So much power was he able to generate that nobody could get round him.

Now, however, a new rule makes this tactic less successful. Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has declared that the rider in first place has to tuck in close behind the pace-setting motorbike, as opposed to being able to drift back. Potentially this gives the other five riders the advantage of being able to sit back and then gain a jump on the lead rider when the motorbike swings off with two-and-a-half laps to go.

As Hoy said, "In every race I tried to do something different so you can learn if it works or not." He should have learned a lot from his day's work here, with a close call in the first round, which Hoy won narrowly after leaving his effort dangerously late, and then a more convincing win in the semi-final. He had found himself boxed in for that one, but manoeuvred his way skilfully out of the melee.

"I had a couple of game plans for the final and the one I used was plan B," Hoy said. "I knew that [France's Mickael] Bourgain was going to be a threat, because he looked so strong in the semi, so I let him do the chasing [after Rene Enders of Germany]. I had to choose the moment to go and when you go, you give it everything. The sports scientists have told me that I hit 78.1kph in that race, which is the highest I've ever gone in a keirin before. You can't ask for more than that.

"There's always a possibility you can lose, you never go into a keirin and expect to win," said Hoy. "You try and narrow the odds down a bit, but there's so much going on around you, and so much danger. All you can do is race to your strengths. I could have tried to go from the front, as I used to do, but I'm trying to race with other tactics. It's nice to win from all positions."

As for the rule change, Hoy said, "It makes it harder for the guy who is behind the bike, and gives the other five riders an advantage, which is a bit unfair I think. There was no consultation over the change -- there's never any consultation."

Full Results

Keirin round 1, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 2 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling 3 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 4 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 5 Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon DNS Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand

Keirin round 1, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team 2 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 3 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team 4 Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela 5 Miao Zhang (Chn) China

Keirin round 1, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 2 Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia 3 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 4 Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic 5 Giddeon Massie (USA) United States 6 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Keirin round 1, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 Rene Enders (Ger) Germany 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 4 Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 5 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland 6 Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil

Keirin round 1, heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team 3 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 4 Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus 5 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 DSQ Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland

Keirin round 1, heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 3 Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia 4 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi 5 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa 6 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling 2 Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus 3 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia 4 Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia 5 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 2 Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team 3 Giddeon Massie (USA) United States 4 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 3 Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela 5 Rene Enders (Ger) Germany

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia 1 Rene Enders (Ger) Germany 2 Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia 3 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team 5 Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team 2 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 3 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 4 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa

Keirin repecharge round 1, heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 3 Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil 4 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 5 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi

Keirin round 2, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands 3 Rene Enders (Ger) Germany 4 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team 5 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece DNF Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling

Keirin round 2, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France 2 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand 3 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 4 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 5 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 6 Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad

Keirin finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 Rene Enders (Ger) Germany 3 Mickael Bourgain (Fra) France 4 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands 5 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 6 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand 7 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 8 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team 9 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 10 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 11 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling 12 Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 13 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 13 Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Belarus 13 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 13 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 13 Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team 13 Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russia 19 Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil 19 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia 19 Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic 19 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 19 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 19 Giddeon Massie (USA) United States 25 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 25 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team 25 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa 25 Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela 29 Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon 30 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi 30 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland 30 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 30 Josiah Ng (Mas) Malaysia

Men's omnium: Individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:04:24.087 2 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 0:00:00.970 3 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 0:00:02.253 4 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:04.185 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 0:00:05.085 6 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark 0:00:05.595 7 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 0:00:06.357 8 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 0:00:07.335 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 0:00:07.721 10 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:07.894 11 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:08.682 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:00:08.705 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 0:00:09.715 14 Bobby Lea (USA) United States 0:00:10.913 15 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:10.984 16 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:00:11.020 17 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:11.371 18 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:14.809 19 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:16.856 20 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 0:00:19.088 21 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:28.912 22 Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:37.974

Men's omnium # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 2 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 4 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 5 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 6 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 7 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain -1lap Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling -1lap Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia -1lap Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy -1lap Bryan Coquard (Fra) France -1lap Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo -1lap Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile -1lap Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium -1lap Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand -1lap Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan -1lap Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan -1lap Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark -1lap Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland -1lap Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands -1lap Bobby Lea (USA) United States DNF Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela

Men's omnium: Time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 0:01:03.667 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.163 3 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.326 4 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.415 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.493 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 0:00:00.583 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.874 8 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 0:00:01.063 9 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 0:00:01.118 10 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:01.287 11 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:01.681 12 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:01.941 13 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 0:00:02.186 14 Bobby Lea (USA) United States 0:00:02.421 15 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:00:02.866 16 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:02.892 17 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark 0:00:03.012 18 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:03.103 19 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:03.291 20 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 0:00:03.993 21 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:06.935 22 Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:07.620

Men's omnium: Final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 21 pts 2 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 32 3 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 33 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 39 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 42 6 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 43 7 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 44 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 50 9 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 50 10 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 65 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 70 12 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 70 13 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 71 14 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 74 15 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 78 16 Bobby Lea (USA) United States 92 17 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark 94 18 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 103 19 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands 105 20 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 105 21 Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela 145 22 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 146 23 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine 24 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's individual pursuit qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:33.496 2 Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.082 3 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:02.243 4 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:00:02.287 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada 0:00:03.097 6 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:05.493 7 Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:06.857 8 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:07.918 9 Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:08.580 10 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 0:00:08.610 11 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 0:00:08.776 12 Jennie Reed (USA) United States 0:00:09.852 13 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.270 14 Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium 0:00:10.527 15 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia 0:00:11.990 16 Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus 0:00:12.108 17 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:13.950 18 Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba 0:00:17.772 19 Pia Pensaari (Fin) Finland 0:00:21.283 20 Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa 0:00:25.528 21 Laura Basso (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli 0:00:28.137 DSQ I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's individual pursuit final

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanna Rowsell (Great Britain) 0:03:32.364 2 Alison Shanks (New Zealand) 0:03:33.406 3 Amy Cure (Australia) 0:03:36.707 4 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 0:03:37.137

Women's omnium: Flying lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Li Huang (Chn) China 0:00:14.339 2 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.134 3 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 0:00:00.140 4 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.145 5 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 0:00:00.209 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:00.224 7 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.269 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.334 9 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:00.339 10 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.367 11 Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.446 12 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:00:00.495 13 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:00.549 14 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.568 15 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.593 16 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:00.612 17 Charlotte Becker (Ger) 0:00:00.852 18 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.917 19 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.998 20 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 0:00:01.042 21 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:01.149 22 I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:01.160 23 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:01.168 24 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 0:00:01.620

Women's omnium: Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 33 pts 2 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 32 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 24 4 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 23 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) 22 6 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 20 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 11 8 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 8 9 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 8 10 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 6 11 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 5 12 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 4 13 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 4 14 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 3 15 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 2 16 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 1 17 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 1 18 Li Huang (Chn) China 1 19 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 20 Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea 21 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 22 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 23 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland DNF I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's omnium: Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 4 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 5 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 7 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 8 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 9 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 10 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 11 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 12 Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea 13 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 14 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 15 Charlotte Becker (Ger) 16 Li Huang (Chn) China 17 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 18 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 19 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 20 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 21 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 22 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 23 I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei DSQ Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba

Women's omnium: Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 16 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 17 3 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 20 4 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 20 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 20 6 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 25 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 30 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 31 9 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 33 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 34 11 Li Huang (Chn) China 35 12 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 36 13 Charlotte Becker (Ger) 37 14 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 37 15 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 40 16 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 41 17 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 42 18 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 42 19 Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea 43 20 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 56 21 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 57 22 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 62 23 I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 93 24 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba

Women's sprint qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.939 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:00.064 3 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 0:00:00.140 4 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.172 5 Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.208 6 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.230 7 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.343 8 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 0:00:00.363 9 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:00.370 10 Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.379 11 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.383 12 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:00.389 13 Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 0:00:00.428 14 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 0:00:00.441 15 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 0:00:00.466 16 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 0:00:00.488 17 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.530 18 Jinjie Gong (Chn) China 0:00:00.538 19 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.551 20 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.559 21 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.560 22 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.564 23 Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:00.603 24 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 0:00:00.632 25 Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.676 26 Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.706 27 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team 0:00:00.812 28 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.828 29 Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 0:00:00.842 30 Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia 0:00:00.896 31 Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.940 32 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 0:00:01.003 33 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:01.018 34 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States 0:00:01.034 35 Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:01.133 36 Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus 0:00:01.179 37 Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil 0:00:01.184 38 Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:01.187 39 Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan 0:00:01.206 40 Iryna Papezhuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:01.308 41 Cristin Walker (USA) United States 0:00:01.344 42 Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus 0:00:01.613 43 Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa 0:00:01.764 44 I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:01.781 45 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 0:00:02.037 46 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 0:00:02.127 47 Monika Alango (Est) Estonia 0:00:03.826

Women's sprint quarterfinals B, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 0:00:12.367 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's sprint quarterfinals B, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 0:00:11.619 2 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's sprint quarterfinals B, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.716 2 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada

Women's sprint quarterfinals B, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:11.904 2 Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia

Women's sprint semi-finals B, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 0:00:11.578 2 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's sprint semi-finals B, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:17.020 2 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's sprint finals B, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 9 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:12.123 10 Sandie Clair (Fra) France

Women's sprint finals B, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 11 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:11.769 12 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.690 2 Sandie Clair (Fra) France

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:11.319 2 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 0:00:11.683 2 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:11.603 2 Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:11.661 2 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 0:00:12.125 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia 0:00:12.062 2 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's sprint 1/8 finals, heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 0:00:11.825 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's sprint 1/4 finals, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.462 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba

Women's sprint 1/4 finals, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:11.633 2 Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia

Women's sprint 1/4 finals, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 0:00:11.328 2 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany

Women's sprint 1/4 finals, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:11.438 2 Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint 5th - 8th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:11.892 6 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 7 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 8 Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia

Women's sprint finals, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 2 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint finals, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong