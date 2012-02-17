Trending

Great Britain wins women's team sprint and team pursuit with world record rides

Germany claims men's team sprint gold, men's omnium underway

Image 1 of 31

Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton celebrate their team sprint win and world record

Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton celebrate their team sprint win and world record
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 31

A delighted Anna Meares celebrates posting the fastest time

A delighted Anna Meares celebrates posting the fastest time
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 31

Melissa Hoskins (Australia) on her lone break to the gold medal in the scratch race

Melissa Hoskins (Australia) on her lone break to the gold medal in the scratch race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 31

Jess Varnish is delighted with the team sprint victory

Jess Varnish is delighted with the team sprint victory
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 5 of 31

Great Britain's Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton on the top podium spot for the team sprint

Great Britain's Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton on the top podium spot for the team sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 6 of 31

The Dutch women's team pursuit squad finished in fourth place

The Dutch women's team pursuit squad finished in fourth place
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 7 of 31

Tomic leads the Aussie women to bronze

Tomic leads the Aussie women to bronze
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 8 of 31

Australia won bronze in the women's team pursuit and briefly held the world record

Australia won bronze in the women's team pursuit and briefly held the world record
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 9 of 31

Canada earned the silver medal in the women's team pursuit final

Canada earned the silver medal in the women's team pursuit final
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 10 of 31

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad en route to gold and the world record

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad en route to gold and the world record
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 11 of 31

Great Britain's team pursuiters celebrate their gold medal and world record performance.

Great Britain's team pursuiters celebrate their gold medal and world record performance.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 12 of 31

Dani King gets a kiss from her boyfriend after winning gold in the team pursuit

Dani King gets a kiss from her boyfriend after winning gold in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 13 of 31

The German team sprinters powered to gold

The German team sprinters powered to gold
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 14 of 31

Appreciation from Australia for Chris Hoy

Appreciation from Australia for Chris Hoy
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 15 of 31

Aussies in the men’s team sprint

Aussies in the men’s team sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 16 of 31

Melissa Hoskins (Australia) wins gold in the scratch race

Melissa Hoskins (Australia) wins gold in the scratch race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 17 of 31

Sir Chris Hoy celebrates when GB go top of the leader board in the men¹s team sprint

Sir Chris Hoy celebrates when GB go top of the leader board in the men¹s team sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 18 of 31

GB¹s Jess Varnish leads Vicky Pendleton in the team sprint

GB¹s Jess Varnish leads Vicky Pendleton in the team sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 19 of 31

Bobby Lea hits the boards in the men¹s omnium

Bobby Lea hits the boards in the men¹s omnium
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 20 of 31

Kiwi Shane Archbold winds it up for the flying lap

Kiwi Shane Archbold winds it up for the flying lap
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 21 of 31

Martyn Irvine (Irl) survived a nasty crash in qualifying but bounces back in the men¹s omnium flying lap

Martyn Irvine (Irl) survived a nasty crash in qualifying but bounces back in the men¹s omnium flying lap
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 22 of 31

Ben Swift (GB) in the men¹s omnium flying lap

Ben Swift (GB) in the men¹s omnium flying lap
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 23 of 31

Canada¹s Zach Bell goes fastest in the men¹s omnium flying lap

Canada¹s Zach Bell goes fastest in the men¹s omnium flying lap
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 24 of 31

Team GB in team sprint action

Team GB in team sprint action
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 25 of 31

Australia will face GB in the bronze final

Australia will face GB in the bronze final
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 26 of 31

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 27 of 31

Gregory Bauge leads the French team sprinters

Gregory Bauge leads the French team sprinters
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 28 of 31

The USA on the team sprint qualifying run

The USA on the team sprint qualifying run
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 29 of 31

Gregory Bauge laps up the applause as the French go quickest

Gregory Bauge laps up the applause as the French go quickest
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 30 of 31

Germany go second fastest to make the gold medal final

Germany go second fastest to make the gold medal final
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 31 of 31

Kaarle McCulloch leads Anna Meares in the team sprint

Kaarle McCulloch leads Anna Meares in the team sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Four world records fell on the first full day of medal competition in the UCI World Cup in London amid raucous scenes in the new Olympic Velodrome, packed with 6,000 spectators for both day and evening sessions.

But it was the performance of a young British team in the women’s team pursuit that threatened to raise the roof. Minutes after Australia sliced 0.405 seconds from the 3,000m world record in their bronze medal ride-off against the Netherlands, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King stepped up to record the first ever sub-3:19-ride with 3:18.148.

To cap a night of outstanding displays in the relatively new discipline, the silver medallists Canada also went inside 3:19 and the old record.

The other world record fell to the GB pairing of Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish in the team sprint, their time of 32.754 representing a 0.074-second improvement on the mark set earlier in the day, in qualifying, by Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch.

There was Australian success in the women’s 10km scratch race, with Melissa Hoskins attacking in the final 2km to win alone. Germany maintained their recent superiority in the men’s team sprint, beating France in the final, with GB claiming bronze from Australia. Germany also took gold in the kilometre, thanks to Stefan Nimke, while Albert Torres of Spain won the points race.

None could quite the atmosphere generated by a partisan crowd for the women’s team pursuit final, which saw Britain re-jig its line-up, with Dani King coming in for Wendy Houvenaghel. In the event, they produced a far steadier and smoother ride than their qualifying effort the previous evening, though Trott once again appeared to be the strongest link in the chain, and managed an extended spell of a lap-and-a-half on the front towards the end.

“Jo came out a lot steadier today, which set the ride up,” said Trott. “Yesterday she came out as if we were doing a bloody 500-metre sprint and it's like ‘where do you go from there?’ You're only going to get slower.

“We came out a lot steadier today for the first four laps. It was control, control and then hit for home and that's exactly what we did.”

Her extra long spell was “to keep the speed in there,” Trott explained. “I felt, as much as I was absolutely shattered, the pace that I would have held compared to what the other two would have held -- it just kept the pace there, kept the speed there. It was just the right thing to do.”

Trott will also ride the omnium, starting on Saturday, a prospect that left her “excited”, she said.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the evening was the victory by Pendleton and Varnish over their old rivals, Meares and McCulloch. Pendleton revealed that the British pair gambled for the final: “We thought we would experiment and try a few [different] gears, tweak them a litle bit. We’d get a silver medal in the worst case anyway. It was a gamble but this was the right time to do it.

“It was so loud we couldn’t tell what the times were but to come to this track and do a time like that fills us with confidence. It was wonderful, but we feel we’ve got more to give.”

Meares and McCulloch, the reigning world champions, also took some positives from the experience. “For us it was the best possible situation, racing the British team in the final in front of an extremely loud and vocal crowd,” said Meares. “That’s an experience you can’t pay for or simulate. You can’t get that anywhere. I think we’re going to be a great deal better for that experience.”

While McCulloch admitted to nerves before the final, she also insisted: “We’ll be better for this experience, we’re going to take a lot away from this.”

The men’s omnium got underway with the flying lap won by Zach Bell (Canada), points race won by Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) and elimination race won by Elia Viviani (Italy), but it is Colombian Juan Arango who leads the competition from Viviani and Bryan Coquard of France.

 

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
1Australia0:00:32.828
Anna Meares (Aus)
Kaarle McCulloch (Aus)
2Great Britain0:00:32.966
Jess Varnish (GBr)
Victoria Pendleton (GBr)
3China0:00:33.178
Jinjie Gong (Chn)
Shuang Guo (Chn)
4France0:00:33.516
Sandie Clair (Fra)
Clara Sanchez (Fra)
5Germany0:00:33.554
Miriam Welte (Ger)
Kristina Vogel (Ger)
6Russia0:00:33.650
Anastasiya Voynova (Rus)
Viktoria Baranova (Rus)
7Lithuania0:00:33.716
Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu)
8New Zealand0:00:33.881
Katie Schofield (NZl)
Natasha Hansen (NZl)
9Giant Pro Cycling0:00:33.956
Lin Junhong (Chn)
Tianshi Zhong (Chn)
10Netherlands0:00:34.110
Willy Kanis (Ned)
Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned)
11Ukraine0:00:34.271
Iryna Papezhuk (Ukr)
Lyubov Shulika (Ukr)
12Petroholding Leningrad0:00:34.371
Elena Brezhniva (Rus)
Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus)
13Korea0:00:34.839
Eunji Lee (Kor)
Hyejin Lee (Kor)
14Spain0:00:34.896
Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
15Venezuela0:00:34.995
Mariesthela Vilera (Ven)
Daniela Larreal (Ven)
16Colombia0:00:35.146
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col)
Diana Maria Garcia (Col)
17United States0:00:35.728
Madalyn Godby (USA)
Cristin Walker (USA)
18Japan0:00:35.840
Kayono Maeda (Jpn)
Hiroko Ishii (Jpn)
19Hong Kong0:00:36.575
Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
20Chinese Taipei0:00:36.867
Ting Ying Huang (Tpe)
I Fang Ju (Tpe)

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
1Great Britain0:00:32.754
Jess Varnish (GBr)
Victoria Pendleton (GBr)
2Australia0:00:32.945
Anna Meares (Aus)
Kaarle McCulloch (Aus)

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
3China0:00:33.060
Jinjie Gong (Chn)
Shuang Guo (Chn)
4France0:00:33.433
Sandie Clair (Fra)
Clara Sanchez (Fra)

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Great Britain0:03:18.148
Laura Trott (GBr)
Danielle King (GBr)
Joanna Rowsell (GBr)
2Canada0:03:18.982
Tara Whitten (Can)
Gillian Carleton (Can)
Jasmin Glaesser (Can)

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Australia0:03:19.164
Annette Edmondson (Aus)
Amy Cure (Aus)
Josephine Tomic (Aus)
4Netherlands0:03:21.992
Kirsten Wild (Ned)
Vera Koedooder (Ned)
Ellen Van Dijk (Ned)

Women's Scratch Race Final
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
2Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
3Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
4Laura Basso (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
5Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
6Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
7Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
8Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
9Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
11Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
12Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
13Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
14Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
15Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
16Victoria Kondel (Rus) RusVelo
17Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
18Pia Pensaari (Fin) Finland
19Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
RELKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
DNFAlba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team
DNFOlatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa
DNSPascale Jeuland (Fra) France
DNSDanielle King (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
1France0:00:43.606
Gregory Bauge (Fra)
Mickael d'Almeida (Fra)
Kevin Sireau (Fra)
2Germany0:00:43.650
Rene Enders (Ger)
Robert Förstemann (Ger)
Maximilian Levy (Ger)
3Australia0:00:43.869
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
Shane Perkins (Aus)
Scott Sunderland (Aus)
4Great Britain0:00:43.876
Ross Edgar (GBr)
Jason Kenny (GBr)
Chris Hoy (GBr)
5New Zealand0:00:44.002
Ethan Mitchell (NZl)
Sam Webster (NZl)
Edward Dawkins (NZl)
6China0:00:44.424
Changsong Cheng (Chn)
Miao Zhang (Chn)
Lei Zhang (Chn)
7Moscow Track Team0:00:44.597
Sergei Kucherov (Rus)
Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
Sergi Borisov (Rus)
8Japan0:00:44.791
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn)
Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn)
Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn)
9Netherlands0:00:44.792
Roy Van Den Berg (Ned)
Teun Mulder (Ned)
Hugo Haak (Ned)
10Team Erdgas.20120:00:44.836
Joachim Eilers (Ger)
Max Niederlag (Ger)
Stefan Botticher (Ger)
11Poland0:00:44.840
Maciej Bielecki (Pol)
Damian Zielinski (Pol)
Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)
12United States0:00:45.382
Giddeon Massie (USA)
Michael Blatchford (USA)
Kevin Mansker (USA)
13Canada0:00:45.513
Stephane Cossette (Can)
Hugo Barrette (Can)
Cam MacKinnon (Can)
14Russia0:00:45.623
Valentin Savitskiy (Rus)
Denis Shurshin (Rus)
Vladimir Khozov (Rus)
15Czech Republic0:00:46.330
Martin Feiferlik (Cze)
Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
Robin Wagner (Cze)
16Brazil0:00:48.055
Davi Romeo (Bra)
Dieferson Borges (Bra)
Flavio Cipriano (Bra)
17Venezuela0:00:48.281
Cesar Marcano (Ven)
Yhonny Araujo (Ven)
Giovanni Mendez (Ven)

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
1Germany0:00:43.562
Rene Enders (Ger)
Robert Förstemann (Ger)
Maximilian Levy (Ger)
2France0:00:43.631
Gregory Bauge (Fra)
Mickael d'Almeida (Fra)
Kevin Sireau (Fra)

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
3Great Britain0:00:43.781
Ross Edgar (GBr)
Jason Kenny (GBr)
Chris Hoy (GBr)
4Australia0:00:43.954
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
Shane Perkins (Aus)
Scott Sunderland (Aus)

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 1
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile28pts
2Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain28
3Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine25
4Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain6
5Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark5
6Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia5
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) France5
8Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand5
9Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland5
10Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea4
11Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo4
12Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands3
13Marek Mixa (Cze) Czech Republic2
14Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei1
15Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
16Mohammad Rajablou (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 2
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy8pts
2Zach Bell (Can) Canada7
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany7
4Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling5
5Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland5
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium5
7Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan4
8Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan3
9Bobby Lea (USA) United States2
10Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong1
11Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela-13
12Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland-13
13Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan-16
14Eerik Idarand (Est) Estonia-19
15Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina-20
DNFMika Simola (Fin) Finland

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap
1Zach Bell (Can) Canada0:00:13.295
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:13.316
3Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:13.425
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) France0:00:13.428
5Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea0:00:13.448
6Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.464
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy0:00:13.467
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany0:00:13.519
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland0:00:13.521
10Bobby Lea (USA) United States0:00:13.547
11Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:00:13.591
12Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:00:13.608
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium0:00:13.632
14Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland0:00:13.638
15Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain0:00:13.693
16Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:13.822
17Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:13.875
18Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands0:00:14.063
19Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:00:14.141
20Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark0:00:14.200
21Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:14.461
22Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela0:00:14.513
23Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:14.637
DNFHo Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong

Men's Omnium - Points Race
1Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain51pts
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia41
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile36
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy35
5Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo30
6Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland28
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany28
8Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland23
9Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea20
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) France9
11Zach Bell (Can) Canada6
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium6
13Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain5
14Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan4
15Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling4
16Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand-16
17Bobby Lea (USA) United States-18
18Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands-20
19Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine-20
20Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark-20
21Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland-20
22Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela-20
DNFVladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
3Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
4Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
6Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
7Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
8Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
9Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
10Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
11Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
12Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
13Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
14Zach Bell (Can) Canada
15Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
16Bobby Lea (USA) United States
17Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
18Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
19Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
20Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
21Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
22Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
DSQYuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Omnium - Standings after three rounds
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia9pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy12
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) France16
4Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea20
5Zach Bell (Can) Canada26
6Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile26
7Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland27
8Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain27
9Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland29
10Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand30
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany35
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium35
13Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling36
14Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain38
15Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo39
16Bobby Lea (USA) United States43
17Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland46
18Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan47
19Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands51
20Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark53
21Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela55
22Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan89

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final
1Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany0:01:01.211
2Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France0:01:02.036
3Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand0:01:02.048
4Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling0:01:02.378
5Miao Zhang (Chn) China0:01:02.718
6Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 20120:01:03.037
7Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands0:01:03.281
8Andrei Kubeev (Rus) Russia0:01:03.431
9Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland0:01:03.443
10Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa0:01:03.486
11Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:01:03.494
12Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:04.034
13Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy0:01:04.714
14Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:05.055
15Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland0:01:05.281
16David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor0:01:05.422
17Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:01:06.193
18Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) Malaysia0:01:06.289
19King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:01:06.698
20Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:06.946
21Davi Romeo (Bra) Brazil0:01:07.116
22Anton Aro (Fin) Finland0:01:08.458
23Giovanni Mendez (Ven) Venezuela0:01:09.285
24Patrick Lawino (Uga) Uganda0:01:21.563

Men's Points Race Qualifying - Heat 1
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong26pts
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain25
3Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi11
4Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan9
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia8
6Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan7
7Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea5
8Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
9Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo4
10Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium3
11Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine2
12Marc Hester (Den) Denmark1
13James Louter (RSA) Team MTN Club 100-20
DNFMika Simola (Fin) Finland
DNFEnrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Points Race Qualifying - Heat 2
1Vivien Brisse (Fra) France10pts
2Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile7
3Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx6
4Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus5
5Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia2
6Andreas Müller (Aut) Austria
7Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
8Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland-11
9Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic-12
10Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy-13
11Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany-14
12Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland-17
13Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States-17
DNFEerik Idarand (Est) Estonia
DNFGerman Lopez Abrego (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor

Men's Points Race Final
1Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain58pts
2Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx42
3Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi36
4Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong32
5Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia32
6Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia31
7Andreas Müller (Aut) Austria31
8Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan25
9Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium25
10Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile24
11Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland23
12Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus23
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia20
14Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic4
15Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea3
16Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands3
17Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
18Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine1
19Vivien Brisse (Fra) France1
20Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo1
21Marc Hester (Den) Denmark1
22Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy
DNFMaximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
DNFMateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland

Latest on Cyclingnews