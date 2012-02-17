Image 1 of 31 Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton celebrate their team sprint win and world record (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 31 A delighted Anna Meares celebrates posting the fastest time (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 31 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) on her lone break to the gold medal in the scratch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 31 Jess Varnish is delighted with the team sprint victory (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 31 Great Britain's Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton on the top podium spot for the team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 31 The Dutch women's team pursuit squad finished in fourth place (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 31 Tomic leads the Aussie women to bronze (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 31 Australia won bronze in the women's team pursuit and briefly held the world record (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 31 Canada earned the silver medal in the women's team pursuit final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 31 Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad en route to gold and the world record (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 31 Great Britain's team pursuiters celebrate their gold medal and world record performance. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 31 Dani King gets a kiss from her boyfriend after winning gold in the team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 31 The German team sprinters powered to gold (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 31 Appreciation from Australia for Chris Hoy (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 31 Aussies in the men’s team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 31 Melissa Hoskins (Australia) wins gold in the scratch race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 31 Sir Chris Hoy celebrates when GB go top of the leader board in the men¹s team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 31 GB¹s Jess Varnish leads Vicky Pendleton in the team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 31 Bobby Lea hits the boards in the men¹s omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 20 of 31 Kiwi Shane Archbold winds it up for the flying lap (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 31 Martyn Irvine (Irl) survived a nasty crash in qualifying but bounces back in the men¹s omnium flying lap (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 31 Ben Swift (GB) in the men¹s omnium flying lap (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 31 Canada¹s Zach Bell goes fastest in the men¹s omnium flying lap (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 31 Team GB in team sprint action (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 31 Australia will face GB in the bronze final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 26 of 31 (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 27 of 31 Gregory Bauge leads the French team sprinters (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 28 of 31 The USA on the team sprint qualifying run (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 29 of 31 Gregory Bauge laps up the applause as the French go quickest (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 30 of 31 Germany go second fastest to make the gold medal final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 31 of 31 Kaarle McCulloch leads Anna Meares in the team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Four world records fell on the first full day of medal competition in the UCI World Cup in London amid raucous scenes in the new Olympic Velodrome, packed with 6,000 spectators for both day and evening sessions.

But it was the performance of a young British team in the women’s team pursuit that threatened to raise the roof. Minutes after Australia sliced 0.405 seconds from the 3,000m world record in their bronze medal ride-off against the Netherlands, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King stepped up to record the first ever sub-3:19-ride with 3:18.148.

To cap a night of outstanding displays in the relatively new discipline, the silver medallists Canada also went inside 3:19 and the old record.

The other world record fell to the GB pairing of Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish in the team sprint, their time of 32.754 representing a 0.074-second improvement on the mark set earlier in the day, in qualifying, by Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch.

There was Australian success in the women’s 10km scratch race, with Melissa Hoskins attacking in the final 2km to win alone. Germany maintained their recent superiority in the men’s team sprint, beating France in the final, with GB claiming bronze from Australia. Germany also took gold in the kilometre, thanks to Stefan Nimke, while Albert Torres of Spain won the points race.

None could quite the atmosphere generated by a partisan crowd for the women’s team pursuit final, which saw Britain re-jig its line-up, with Dani King coming in for Wendy Houvenaghel. In the event, they produced a far steadier and smoother ride than their qualifying effort the previous evening, though Trott once again appeared to be the strongest link in the chain, and managed an extended spell of a lap-and-a-half on the front towards the end.

“Jo came out a lot steadier today, which set the ride up,” said Trott. “Yesterday she came out as if we were doing a bloody 500-metre sprint and it's like ‘where do you go from there?’ You're only going to get slower.

“We came out a lot steadier today for the first four laps. It was control, control and then hit for home and that's exactly what we did.”

Her extra long spell was “to keep the speed in there,” Trott explained. “I felt, as much as I was absolutely shattered, the pace that I would have held compared to what the other two would have held -- it just kept the pace there, kept the speed there. It was just the right thing to do.”

Trott will also ride the omnium, starting on Saturday, a prospect that left her “excited”, she said.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the evening was the victory by Pendleton and Varnish over their old rivals, Meares and McCulloch. Pendleton revealed that the British pair gambled for the final: “We thought we would experiment and try a few [different] gears, tweak them a litle bit. We’d get a silver medal in the worst case anyway. It was a gamble but this was the right time to do it.

“It was so loud we couldn’t tell what the times were but to come to this track and do a time like that fills us with confidence. It was wonderful, but we feel we’ve got more to give.”

Meares and McCulloch, the reigning world champions, also took some positives from the experience. “For us it was the best possible situation, racing the British team in the final in front of an extremely loud and vocal crowd,” said Meares. “That’s an experience you can’t pay for or simulate. You can’t get that anywhere. I think we’re going to be a great deal better for that experience.”

While McCulloch admitted to nerves before the final, she also insisted: “We’ll be better for this experience, we’re going to take a lot away from this.”

The men’s omnium got underway with the flying lap won by Zach Bell (Canada), points race won by Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) and elimination race won by Elia Viviani (Italy), but it is Colombian Juan Arango who leads the competition from Viviani and Bryan Coquard of France.

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying 1 Australia 0:00:32.828 Anna Meares (Aus) Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) 2 Great Britain 0:00:32.966 Jess Varnish (GBr) Victoria Pendleton (GBr) 3 China 0:00:33.178 Jinjie Gong (Chn) Shuang Guo (Chn) 4 France 0:00:33.516 Sandie Clair (Fra) Clara Sanchez (Fra) 5 Germany 0:00:33.554 Miriam Welte (Ger) Kristina Vogel (Ger) 6 Russia 0:00:33.650 Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Viktoria Baranova (Rus) 7 Lithuania 0:00:33.716 Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) 8 New Zealand 0:00:33.881 Katie Schofield (NZl) Natasha Hansen (NZl) 9 Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:33.956 Lin Junhong (Chn) Tianshi Zhong (Chn) 10 Netherlands 0:00:34.110 Willy Kanis (Ned) Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) 11 Ukraine 0:00:34.271 Iryna Papezhuk (Ukr) Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) 12 Petroholding Leningrad 0:00:34.371 Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) 13 Korea 0:00:34.839 Eunji Lee (Kor) Hyejin Lee (Kor) 14 Spain 0:00:34.896 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) 15 Venezuela 0:00:34.995 Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Daniela Larreal (Ven) 16 Colombia 0:00:35.146 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Diana Maria Garcia (Col) 17 United States 0:00:35.728 Madalyn Godby (USA) Cristin Walker (USA) 18 Japan 0:00:35.840 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) 19 Hong Kong 0:00:36.575 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Wai Sze Lee (HKg) 20 Chinese Taipei 0:00:36.867 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) I Fang Ju (Tpe)

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round 1 Great Britain 0:00:32.754 Jess Varnish (GBr) Victoria Pendleton (GBr) 2 Australia 0:00:32.945 Anna Meares (Aus) Kaarle McCulloch (Aus)

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round 3 China 0:00:33.060 Jinjie Gong (Chn) Shuang Guo (Chn) 4 France 0:00:33.433 Sandie Clair (Fra) Clara Sanchez (Fra)

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round 1 Great Britain 0:03:18.148 Laura Trott (GBr) Danielle King (GBr) Joanna Rowsell (GBr) 2 Canada 0:03:18.982 Tara Whitten (Can) Gillian Carleton (Can) Jasmin Glaesser (Can)

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round 3 Australia 0:03:19.164 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Amy Cure (Aus) Josephine Tomic (Aus) 4 Netherlands 0:03:21.992 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Vera Koedooder (Ned) Ellen Van Dijk (Ned)

Women's Scratch Race Final 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 2 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Laura Basso (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli 5 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 6 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium 7 Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba 8 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 9 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 11 Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus 12 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia 13 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 14 Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania 15 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong 16 Victoria Kondel (Rus) RusVelo 17 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 18 Pia Pensaari (Fin) Finland 19 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia REL Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland DNF Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team DNF Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa DNS Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France DNS Danielle King (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying 1 France 0:00:43.606 Gregory Bauge (Fra) Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) Kevin Sireau (Fra) 2 Germany 0:00:43.650 Rene Enders (Ger) Robert Förstemann (Ger) Maximilian Levy (Ger) 3 Australia 0:00:43.869 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Shane Perkins (Aus) Scott Sunderland (Aus) 4 Great Britain 0:00:43.876 Ross Edgar (GBr) Jason Kenny (GBr) Chris Hoy (GBr) 5 New Zealand 0:00:44.002 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) Sam Webster (NZl) Edward Dawkins (NZl) 6 China 0:00:44.424 Changsong Cheng (Chn) Miao Zhang (Chn) Lei Zhang (Chn) 7 Moscow Track Team 0:00:44.597 Sergei Kucherov (Rus) Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Sergi Borisov (Rus) 8 Japan 0:00:44.791 Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) 9 Netherlands 0:00:44.792 Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Teun Mulder (Ned) Hugo Haak (Ned) 10 Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:44.836 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Max Niederlag (Ger) Stefan Botticher (Ger) 11 Poland 0:00:44.840 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Damian Zielinski (Pol) Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) 12 United States 0:00:45.382 Giddeon Massie (USA) Michael Blatchford (USA) Kevin Mansker (USA) 13 Canada 0:00:45.513 Stephane Cossette (Can) Hugo Barrette (Can) Cam MacKinnon (Can) 14 Russia 0:00:45.623 Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Denis Shurshin (Rus) Vladimir Khozov (Rus) 15 Czech Republic 0:00:46.330 Martin Feiferlik (Cze) Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Robin Wagner (Cze) 16 Brazil 0:00:48.055 Davi Romeo (Bra) Dieferson Borges (Bra) Flavio Cipriano (Bra) 17 Venezuela 0:00:48.281 Cesar Marcano (Ven) Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Giovanni Mendez (Ven)

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round 1 Germany 0:00:43.562 Rene Enders (Ger) Robert Förstemann (Ger) Maximilian Levy (Ger) 2 France 0:00:43.631 Gregory Bauge (Fra) Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) Kevin Sireau (Fra)

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round 3 Great Britain 0:00:43.781 Ross Edgar (GBr) Jason Kenny (GBr) Chris Hoy (GBr) 4 Australia 0:00:43.954 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Shane Perkins (Aus) Scott Sunderland (Aus)

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 1 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 28 pts 2 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 28 3 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine 25 4 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 6 5 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark 5 6 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 5 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 5 8 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 5 9 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 5 10 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 4 11 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 4 12 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands 3 13 Marek Mixa (Cze) Czech Republic 2 14 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 1 15 Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey 16 Mohammad Rajablou (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 2 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 8 pts 2 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 7 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 7 4 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 5 5 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 5 6 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 5 7 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 4 8 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 3 9 Bobby Lea (USA) United States 2 10 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 1 11 Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela -13 12 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland -13 13 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan -16 14 Eerik Idarand (Est) Estonia -19 15 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina -20 DNF Mika Simola (Fin) Finland

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap 1 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 0:00:13.295 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:13.316 3 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:13.425 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 0:00:13.428 5 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 0:00:13.448 6 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:13.464 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:00:13.467 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 0:00:13.519 9 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 0:00:13.521 10 Bobby Lea (USA) United States 0:00:13.547 11 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:13.591 12 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 0:00:13.608 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 0:00:13.632 14 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:13.638 15 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 0:00:13.693 16 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:13.822 17 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:13.875 18 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:14.063 19 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:00:14.141 20 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark 0:00:14.200 21 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:14.461 22 Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:14.513 23 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:14.637 DNF Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong

Men's Omnium - Points Race 1 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 51 pts 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 41 3 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 36 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 35 5 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 30 6 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 28 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 28 8 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 23 9 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 20 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 9 11 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 6 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 6 13 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 5 14 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 4 15 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 4 16 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand -16 17 Bobby Lea (USA) United States -18 18 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands -20 19 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine -20 20 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark -20 21 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland -20 22 Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela -20 DNF Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 3 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 4 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 5 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 7 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 8 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 9 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 10 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 11 Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela 12 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 13 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark 14 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 15 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands 16 Bobby Lea (USA) United States 17 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 18 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 19 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 20 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 21 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 22 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain DSQ Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Omnium - Standings after three rounds 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 9 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 12 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 16 4 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 20 5 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 26 6 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 26 7 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 27 8 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain 27 9 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 29 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 30 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 35 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 35 13 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 36 14 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 38 15 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 39 16 Bobby Lea (USA) United States 43 17 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 46 18 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 47 19 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands 51 20 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark 53 21 Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela 55 22 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 89

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final 1 Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany 0:01:01.211 2 Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France 0:01:02.036 3 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand 0:01:02.048 4 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling 0:01:02.378 5 Miao Zhang (Chn) China 0:01:02.718 6 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 0:01:03.037 7 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:03.281 8 Andrei Kubeev (Rus) Russia 0:01:03.431 9 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 0:01:03.443 10 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa 0:01:03.486 11 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:01:03.494 12 Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:04.034 13 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 0:01:04.714 14 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:05.055 15 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland 0:01:05.281 16 David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 0:01:05.422 17 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:01:06.193 18 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:06.289 19 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:01:06.698 20 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:01:06.946 21 Davi Romeo (Bra) Brazil 0:01:07.116 22 Anton Aro (Fin) Finland 0:01:08.458 23 Giovanni Mendez (Ven) Venezuela 0:01:09.285 24 Patrick Lawino (Uga) Uganda 0:01:21.563

Men's Points Race Qualifying - Heat 1 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 26 pts 2 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 25 3 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi 11 4 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 9 5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia 8 6 Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7 7 Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea 5 8 Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 9 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 4 10 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium 3 11 Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine 2 12 Marc Hester (Den) Denmark 1 13 James Louter (RSA) Team MTN Club 100 -20 DNF Mika Simola (Fin) Finland DNF Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Points Race Qualifying - Heat 2 1 Vivien Brisse (Fra) France 10 pts 2 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 7 3 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 6 4 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 5 5 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia 2 6 Andreas Müller (Aut) Austria 7 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands 8 Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland -11 9 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic -12 10 Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy -13 11 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany -14 12 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland -17 13 Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States -17 DNF Eerik Idarand (Est) Estonia DNF German Lopez Abrego (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor