Great Britain wins women's team sprint and team pursuit with world record rides
Germany claims men's team sprint gold, men's omnium underway
Four world records fell on the first full day of medal competition in the UCI World Cup in London amid raucous scenes in the new Olympic Velodrome, packed with 6,000 spectators for both day and evening sessions.
But it was the performance of a young British team in the women’s team pursuit that threatened to raise the roof. Minutes after Australia sliced 0.405 seconds from the 3,000m world record in their bronze medal ride-off against the Netherlands, Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King stepped up to record the first ever sub-3:19-ride with 3:18.148.
To cap a night of outstanding displays in the relatively new discipline, the silver medallists Canada also went inside 3:19 and the old record.
The other world record fell to the GB pairing of Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish in the team sprint, their time of 32.754 representing a 0.074-second improvement on the mark set earlier in the day, in qualifying, by Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch.
There was Australian success in the women’s 10km scratch race, with Melissa Hoskins attacking in the final 2km to win alone. Germany maintained their recent superiority in the men’s team sprint, beating France in the final, with GB claiming bronze from Australia. Germany also took gold in the kilometre, thanks to Stefan Nimke, while Albert Torres of Spain won the points race.
None could quite the atmosphere generated by a partisan crowd for the women’s team pursuit final, which saw Britain re-jig its line-up, with Dani King coming in for Wendy Houvenaghel. In the event, they produced a far steadier and smoother ride than their qualifying effort the previous evening, though Trott once again appeared to be the strongest link in the chain, and managed an extended spell of a lap-and-a-half on the front towards the end.
“Jo came out a lot steadier today, which set the ride up,” said Trott. “Yesterday she came out as if we were doing a bloody 500-metre sprint and it's like ‘where do you go from there?’ You're only going to get slower.
“We came out a lot steadier today for the first four laps. It was control, control and then hit for home and that's exactly what we did.”
Her extra long spell was “to keep the speed in there,” Trott explained. “I felt, as much as I was absolutely shattered, the pace that I would have held compared to what the other two would have held -- it just kept the pace there, kept the speed there. It was just the right thing to do.”
Trott will also ride the omnium, starting on Saturday, a prospect that left her “excited”, she said.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the evening was the victory by Pendleton and Varnish over their old rivals, Meares and McCulloch. Pendleton revealed that the British pair gambled for the final: “We thought we would experiment and try a few [different] gears, tweak them a litle bit. We’d get a silver medal in the worst case anyway. It was a gamble but this was the right time to do it.
“It was so loud we couldn’t tell what the times were but to come to this track and do a time like that fills us with confidence. It was wonderful, but we feel we’ve got more to give.”
Meares and McCulloch, the reigning world champions, also took some positives from the experience. “For us it was the best possible situation, racing the British team in the final in front of an extremely loud and vocal crowd,” said Meares. “That’s an experience you can’t pay for or simulate. You can’t get that anywhere. I think we’re going to be a great deal better for that experience.”
While McCulloch admitted to nerves before the final, she also insisted: “We’ll be better for this experience, we’re going to take a lot away from this.”
The men’s omnium got underway with the flying lap won by Zach Bell (Canada), points race won by Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) and elimination race won by Elia Viviani (Italy), but it is Colombian Juan Arango who leads the competition from Viviani and Bryan Coquard of France.
|1
|Australia
|0:00:32.828
|Anna Meares (Aus)
|Kaarle McCulloch (Aus)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:32.966
|Jess Varnish (GBr)
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr)
|3
|China
|0:00:33.178
|Jinjie Gong (Chn)
|Shuang Guo (Chn)
|4
|France
|0:00:33.516
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|Clara Sanchez (Fra)
|5
|Germany
|0:00:33.554
|Miriam Welte (Ger)
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|6
|Russia
|0:00:33.650
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus)
|Viktoria Baranova (Rus)
|7
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.716
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu)
|8
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.881
|Katie Schofield (NZl)
|Natasha Hansen (NZl)
|9
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:33.956
|Lin Junhong (Chn)
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn)
|10
|Netherlands
|0:00:34.110
|Willy Kanis (Ned)
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned)
|11
|Ukraine
|0:00:34.271
|Iryna Papezhuk (Ukr)
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukr)
|12
|Petroholding Leningrad
|0:00:34.371
|Elena Brezhniva (Rus)
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus)
|13
|Korea
|0:00:34.839
|Eunji Lee (Kor)
|Hyejin Lee (Kor)
|14
|Spain
|0:00:34.896
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|15
|Venezuela
|0:00:34.995
|Mariesthela Vilera (Ven)
|Daniela Larreal (Ven)
|16
|Colombia
|0:00:35.146
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col)
|Diana Maria Garcia (Col)
|17
|United States
|0:00:35.728
|Madalyn Godby (USA)
|Cristin Walker (USA)
|18
|Japan
|0:00:35.840
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn)
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn)
|19
|Hong Kong
|0:00:36.575
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
|20
|Chinese Taipei
|0:00:36.867
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe)
|I Fang Ju (Tpe)
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:32.754
|Jess Varnish (GBr)
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr)
|2
|Australia
|0:00:32.945
|Anna Meares (Aus)
|Kaarle McCulloch (Aus)
|3
|China
|0:00:33.060
|Jinjie Gong (Chn)
|Shuang Guo (Chn)
|4
|France
|0:00:33.433
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|Clara Sanchez (Fra)
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:18.148
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|Danielle King (GBr)
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr)
|2
|Canada
|0:03:18.982
|Tara Whitten (Can)
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can)
|3
|Australia
|0:03:19.164
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|Amy Cure (Aus)
|Josephine Tomic (Aus)
|4
|Netherlands
|0:03:21.992
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned)
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Laura Basso (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
|5
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
|8
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|9
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|12
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|13
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|14
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|15
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|16
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|18
|Pia Pensaari (Fin) Finland
|19
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|REL
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team
|DNF
|Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgas.org-Gipuzkoa
|DNS
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|DNS
|Danielle King (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|France
|0:00:43.606
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|Mickael d'Almeida (Fra)
|Kevin Sireau (Fra)
|2
|Germany
|0:00:43.650
|Rene Enders (Ger)
|Robert Förstemann (Ger)
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|3
|Australia
|0:00:43.869
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|Scott Sunderland (Aus)
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.876
|Ross Edgar (GBr)
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|Chris Hoy (GBr)
|5
|New Zealand
|0:00:44.002
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl)
|Sam Webster (NZl)
|Edward Dawkins (NZl)
|6
|China
|0:00:44.424
|Changsong Cheng (Chn)
|Miao Zhang (Chn)
|Lei Zhang (Chn)
|7
|Moscow Track Team
|0:00:44.597
|Sergei Kucherov (Rus)
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|Sergi Borisov (Rus)
|8
|Japan
|0:00:44.791
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn)
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn)
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn)
|9
|Netherlands
|0:00:44.792
|Roy Van Den Berg (Ned)
|Teun Mulder (Ned)
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|10
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:44.836
|Joachim Eilers (Ger)
|Max Niederlag (Ger)
|Stefan Botticher (Ger)
|11
|Poland
|0:00:44.840
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol)
|Damian Zielinski (Pol)
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)
|12
|United States
|0:00:45.382
|Giddeon Massie (USA)
|Michael Blatchford (USA)
|Kevin Mansker (USA)
|13
|Canada
|0:00:45.513
|Stephane Cossette (Can)
|Hugo Barrette (Can)
|Cam MacKinnon (Can)
|14
|Russia
|0:00:45.623
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus)
|Denis Shurshin (Rus)
|Vladimir Khozov (Rus)
|15
|Czech Republic
|0:00:46.330
|Martin Feiferlik (Cze)
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|Robin Wagner (Cze)
|16
|Brazil
|0:00:48.055
|Davi Romeo (Bra)
|Dieferson Borges (Bra)
|Flavio Cipriano (Bra)
|17
|Venezuela
|0:00:48.281
|Cesar Marcano (Ven)
|Yhonny Araujo (Ven)
|Giovanni Mendez (Ven)
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.562
|Rene Enders (Ger)
|Robert Förstemann (Ger)
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|2
|France
|0:00:43.631
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|Mickael d'Almeida (Fra)
|Kevin Sireau (Fra)
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.781
|Ross Edgar (GBr)
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|Chris Hoy (GBr)
|4
|Australia
|0:00:43.954
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|Scott Sunderland (Aus)
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|28
|pts
|2
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|28
|3
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|4
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|5
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|5
|6
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|5
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|5
|8
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|9
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|5
|10
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|4
|11
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|12
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|13
|Marek Mixa (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|14
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|1
|15
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|16
|Mohammad Rajablou (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|8
|pts
|2
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|7
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|7
|4
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|5
|6
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|5
|7
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|4
|8
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|3
|9
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|2
|10
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|11
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|-13
|12
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|-13
|13
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|-16
|14
|Eerik Idarand (Est) Estonia
|-19
|15
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|-20
|DNF
|Mika Simola (Fin) Finland
|1
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|0:00:13.295
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:13.316
|3
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:13.425
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|0:00:13.428
|5
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|0:00:13.448
|6
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.464
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:00:13.467
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|0:00:13.519
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:13.521
|10
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|0:00:13.547
|11
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:13.591
|12
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:13.608
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13.632
|14
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:13.638
|15
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|0:00:13.693
|16
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:13.822
|17
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:13.875
|18
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:14.063
|19
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:00:14.141
|20
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|0:00:14.200
|21
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:14.461
|22
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:14.513
|23
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:14.637
|DNF
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|51
|pts
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|41
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|36
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|35
|5
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|6
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|28
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|28
|8
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|23
|9
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|20
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|9
|11
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|6
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|6
|13
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|14
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|4
|15
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|4
|16
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|-16
|17
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|-18
|18
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|-20
|19
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
|-20
|20
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|-20
|21
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|-20
|22
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|-20
|DNF
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|3
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|7
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|8
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|9
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|10
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|11
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|12
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|13
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|14
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|15
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|17
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|19
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|20
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|21
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|22
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|DSQ
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|9
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|12
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|16
|4
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|20
|5
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|26
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|26
|7
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|27
|8
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|9
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|29
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|30
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|35
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|35
|13
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|36
|14
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|38
|15
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|39
|16
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States
|43
|17
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|46
|18
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|47
|19
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|51
|20
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|53
|21
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|55
|22
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|89
|1
|Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
|0:01:01.211
|2
|Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France
|0:01:02.036
|3
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:02.048
|4
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
|0:01:02.378
|5
|Miao Zhang (Chn) China
|0:01:02.718
|6
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|0:01:03.037
|7
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:03.281
|8
|Andrei Kubeev (Rus) Russia
|0:01:03.431
|9
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|0:01:03.443
|10
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:03.486
|11
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:01:03.494
|12
|Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:04.034
|13
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|0:01:04.714
|14
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:05.055
|15
|Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
|0:01:05.281
|16
|David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|0:01:05.422
|17
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:01:06.193
|18
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:06.289
|19
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:01:06.698
|20
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:06.946
|21
|Davi Romeo (Bra) Brazil
|0:01:07.116
|22
|Anton Aro (Fin) Finland
|0:01:08.458
|23
|Giovanni Mendez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:09.285
|24
|Patrick Lawino (Uga) Uganda
|0:01:21.563
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|26
|pts
|2
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|25
|3
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
|11
|4
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|9
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia
|8
|6
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|7
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|5
|8
|Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|9
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|10
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|3
|11
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|12
|Marc Hester (Den) Denmark
|1
|13
|James Louter (RSA) Team MTN Club 100
|-20
|DNF
|Mika Simola (Fin) Finland
|DNF
|Enrique Luis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
|10
|pts
|2
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|7
|3
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|6
|4
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|5
|5
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|2
|6
|Andreas Müller (Aut) Austria
|7
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|-11
|9
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
|-12
|10
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy
|-13
|11
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|-14
|12
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland
|-17
|13
|Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States
|-17
|DNF
|Eerik Idarand (Est) Estonia
|DNF
|German Lopez Abrego (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
|1
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|58
|pts
|2
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|42
|3
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
|36
|4
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|32
|5
|Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|32
|6
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|31
|7
|Andreas Müller (Aut) Austria
|31
|8
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|25
|9
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|25
|10
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|24
|11
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|23
|12
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|23
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia
|20
|14
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|15
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|3
|16
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|17
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|18
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|19
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
|1
|20
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|21
|Marc Hester (Den) Denmark
|1
|22
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland
