Dion Smith wins Coppa Sabatini
By Cyclingnews
Mitchelton-Scott rider beats Pasqualon and Riabushenko in Peccioli
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:58:58
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon ( Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|3
|Alexandr Riabushenko (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|8
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
