Dion Smith wins Coppa Sabatini

By

Mitchelton-Scott rider beats Pasqualon and Riabushenko in Peccioli

Coppa Sabatini 2020 GP citta di Peccioli 68th Edition Peccioli Peccioli 2101 km 17092020 Dion Smith NZL Mitchelton Scott photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020
Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 4:58:58
2Andrea Pasqualon ( Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
3Alexandr Riabushenko (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
6Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
8Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
10Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling

