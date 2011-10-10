Colom wins in Barcelona
Mascarreras victorious in women's race
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|1:23:56
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|3
|Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)
|0:01:37
|4
|Guillem Munos (Spa)
|0:01:59
|5
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:02:26
|6
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:02:45
|7
|Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
|0:04:15
|8
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|0:04:33
|9
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:06:42
|10
|Francesco Xavier Carnicer (Spa)
|0:06:53
|11
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:07:09
|12
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|0:08:22
|13
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|14
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:09:49
|15
|Guillem Marti (Spa)
|0:10:01
|16
|Enric Martorell (Spa)
|0:10:39
|17
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:12:13
|18
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|0:12:45
|19
|Jofre Prunera (Spa)
|0:13:21
|20
|Gerard Arenos (Spa)
|0:13:38
|21
|Ivan De Romo (Spa)
|0:13:50
|22
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|0:14:14
|23
|Eloy Antón (Spa)
|24
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|25
|Gerard Barnolas (Spa)
|0:15:34
|26
|Joan Rigol (Spa)
|0:16:49
|27
|Raul Cots (Spa)
|0:17:24
|28
|Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)
|0:19:04
|29
|Matias Adrover (Spa)
|30
|Eloi Batllori (Spa)
|31
|David Peñaloza (Spa)
|32
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|33
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|34
|Alberto Arredondo (Spa)
|35
|Ricardo Gutierrez (Spa)
|36
|Juan Antonio Viana Cladera (Spa)
|37
|Santiago Jurado (Spa)
|38
|Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
|39
|Joan Espejo (Spa)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|1:09:36
|2
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:00:27
|3
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|0:03:30
|4
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|0:03:45
|5
|Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)
|0:06:15
|6
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:09:14
|7
|Mar Franco (Spa)
|0:09:27
|8
|Judith Sanchez (Spa)
|0:15:11
|9
|Nuria Teys (Spa)
|0:15:22
|10
|Arantxa Mejias (Spa)
|0:19:43
|11
|Brita Henseler (Ger)
