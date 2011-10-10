Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Colom (Fra)1:23:56
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
3Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)0:01:37
4Guillem Munos (Spa)0:01:59
5Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:02:26
6Francesc Freixer (Spa)0:02:45
7Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)0:04:15
8Francesc Guerra (Spa)0:04:33
9Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:06:42
10Francesco Xavier Carnicer (Spa)0:06:53
11Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)0:07:09
12Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)0:08:22
13Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
14Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:09:49
15Guillem Marti (Spa)0:10:01
16Enric Martorell (Spa)0:10:39
17Marcos Vasquez (Spa)0:12:13
18Oriol Domenech (Spa)0:12:45
19Jofre Prunera (Spa)0:13:21
20Gerard Arenos (Spa)0:13:38
21Ivan De Romo (Spa)0:13:50
22Eduard Figueras (Spa)0:14:14
23Eloy Antón (Spa)
24Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
25Gerard Barnolas (Spa)0:15:34
26Joan Rigol (Spa)0:16:49
27Raul Cots (Spa)0:17:24
28Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)0:19:04
29Matias Adrover (Spa)
30Eloi Batllori (Spa)
31David Peñaloza (Spa)
32Eloi Preckler (Spa)
33Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
34Alberto Arredondo (Spa)
35Ricardo Gutierrez (Spa)
36Juan Antonio Viana Cladera (Spa)
37Santiago Jurado (Spa)
38Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
39Joan Espejo (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)1:09:36
2Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:00:27
3Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)0:03:30
4Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:03:45
5Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)0:06:15
6Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:09:14
7Mar Franco (Spa)0:09:27
8Judith Sanchez (Spa)0:15:11
9Nuria Teys (Spa)0:15:22
10Arantxa Mejias (Spa)0:19:43
11Brita Henseler (Ger)

