Commonwealth Games Day 3: Australia increases gold medal count to 7

Wins for Welsford in men's Scratch Race and McCulloch in women's TT

Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch with their medals from the 500 metre TT

The men's podium for the sprint with Sam Webster flanked by Jack Carlin and Jacob Schmid (Australia)

Patrick Constable (Australia)

The Anna Meares velodrome

Sahil Kumar (India)

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)

The points race

The women's points race is underway

The smiling dup of Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)

Sam Webster (New Zealand) celebrates

The women's points race podium

Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Deborah Deborah (India)

Amelia Walsh (Canada)

Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) in the 500 metre TT

Jacob Schmid (Australia) and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)

Sam Webster (New Zealand) won the men's sprint

Elinor Barker (Wales) celebrates

Sam Welsford (Australia) celebrates

Sam Welsford (Australia) comes to term with winning gold

Elinor Barker (Wales) won the points race

Jack Carlin (Scotland) and Jacob Schmid (Australia)

Joseph Truman (England)

Jacob Schmid (Australia)

Matt Glaetzer (Australia)

Jack Carlin (Scotland)

Matt Glaetzer (Australia) reacts having been knocked out of the sprint

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) against Lewis Oliva (Wales)

Ryan Owens (England) and Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Jack Carlin (Scotland) and Joseph Truman (England)

Sam Welsford (Australia) celebrates his gold medal

Australia continues to rack up gold medals at the Anna Meares velodrome in Brisbane at the Commonwealth Games, winning two more on Saturday, to bring their total after three days to seven gold. New Zealand added their second title, while Wales won their first.

The day did not start well for the host nation, with Keirin winner Matt Glaetzer qualifying first in the men's sprint by setting a new Games record, and then immediately going down to defeat against Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom of Malaysia in the 1/8 final.

The sprint gold medal final would come down to defending champion Sam Webster of New Zealand versus Jack Carlin of Scotland. Webster won the first ride easily, but the second win to claim the title came down to a bike throw. In the bronze medal final, Australia's Jacob Schmid prevailed over the giant-killer Sahrom.

"I knew from when I woke up - it felt like I was in a good space," said Webster. "I had recovered really well from the Keirin, and then throughout my early stages of the warm up, I felt like my legs and head were in the same place. When I got out to my first round, I was able to put together some really nice races, put my bike where it needed to go."

Barker wins women's Points Race

The women's 25-kilometre Points Race came down to a battle between Elinor Barker of Wales and Katie Archibald of Scotland. Archibald, already the individual pursuit champion, started racking up points in the intermediate sprints, however, Barker waited until a lull mid-race to launch an attack and take a solo lap on the field. She then won the final double points sprint to seal her victory. Scotland's Neah Evans won the bronze.

"I have not been myself recently and I knew at the World Championships there was something not quite right," said Barker. "I'm not sure what it was, but I have adapted my training to get the best out of myself tonight. Something is obviously working."

"Honestly I thought I lost it because of Katie [Archibald]. She is so fast and so strong. I didn't realise I was going to beat her in this."

McCulloch champion of the 500m Time Trial

Australia took their first win of the night in the women's 500m time trial, with Kaarle McCulloch beating teammate Stephanie Morton for the gold medal. Remarkably, this is McCulloch's first individual title at a major event; having won all her other titles with either Anna Meares or Morton. Emma Cumming of New Zealand won the bronze.

"I had a rough time in Glasgow [2014 Commonwealth Games] with an injury, and was sidelined in Rio [2016 Olympic Games]," said McCulloch. "I've been in training since Rio and have gone from strength to strength. I'm very grateful to Sean [Eadie, coach] and all those who helped me."

Welsford takes gold in men's Scratch Race

The final medal event of the day was the men's Scratch Race. A very high pace and constant vigilance by the Australian team meant that no one got away until the closing laps, when Ethan Hayter of England managed to open a gap. With less than a kilometre remaining, Hayter looked to have the title sewn up after a solo breakaway effort.

However, Cameron Meyer went to the front for Australia and brought the gap down to the point that in the final half lap his team mate Sam Welsford could jump across with a small group to overtake Hayter for the victory. Campbell Stewart of New Zealand won silver and Christopher Latham of England took the bronze.

"Such a hard race because it was on from the start. There were so many moves and I just had to be patient. All credit to [team mates] Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard; they were amazing."

"I'm over the moon. It's my second gold of the competition [also in the Team Pursuit]. I just had to hold on in the end. It's a very special moment because my program's very team-based. But it's a good test to see where I'm at, at the world level." 

Full Results

Men's Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:09.583
2Jack Carlin (Scotland)0:00:00.067
3Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:00.071
4Ryan Owens (England)0:00:00.079
5Philip Hindes (England)0:00:00.086
6Jacob Schmid (Australia)0:00:00.107
7Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:00.121
8Lewis Oliva (Wales)0:00:00.154
9Hugo Barrette (Canada)0:00:00.186
10Joseph Truman (England)0:00:00.197
11Stefan Ritter (Canada)0:00:00.220
12Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:00.226
13Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:00.253
14Patrick Constable (Australia)0:00:00.307
15Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:00.403
16Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)0:00:00.430
17Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)0:00:00.600
18Keron Bramble (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:00.631
19Patrice St-Louis Pivin (Canada)0:00:00.663
20Sanuraj Sanandaraj (India)0:00:00.798
21Ranjit Singh (India)0:00:00.903
22Sahil Kumar (India)0:00:01.001
23Mohamad Shariz Mohd Shahrin (Malaysia)0:00:01.109
DNSCallum Skinner (Scotland)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
2Matt Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Scotland)
2Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (England)
2Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Philip Hindes (England)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Schmid (Australia)
2Stefan Ritter (Canada)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Truman (England)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lewis Oliva (Wales)
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
2Lewis Oliva (Wales)

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Truman (England)
2Jack Carlin (Scotland)

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Schmid (Australia)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Ryan Owens (England)

Men's Sprint - Semifinals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint - Semifinals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Scotland)
2Jacob Schmid (Australia)

Men's Sprint - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Jacob Schmid (Australia)
4Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Jack Carlin (Scotland)

Men's Scratch Race - Qualifying, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Archibald (Scotland)
2Ethan Hayter (England)
3Sam Welsford (Australia)
4Cameron Meyer (Australia)
5Jon Mould (Wales)
6Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
7Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
8Rhys Britton (Wales)
9Mark Stewart (Scotland)
10Aidan Caves (Canada)
11Xeno Young (Ireland)
12Marc Potts (Ireland)
13Muhamad Othman (Malaysia)
14Adam Jamieson (Canada)
15Nolan Hoffmann (South Africa)
DNFOshane Williams (Jamaica)
DNFStephen Belle (Seychelles)

Men's Scratch Race, Qualifying, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christopher Latham (England)
2Oliver Wood (England)
3Leigh Howard (Australia)
4Mark Downey (Ireland)
5Joe Holt (Wales)
6Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
7Matthew Bostock (Isle of Man)
8David Maree (South Africa)
9Michael Foley (Canada)
10Kyle Gordon (Scotland
11Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Malaysia)
12Matthew Draper (Isle of Man)
13Manjeet Singh (India)
DNFIrwandie Lakasek (Malaysia)
DNFJoshua Van Wyk (South Africa)
DNFChristopher Gerry (Seychelles)

Men's Scratch Race - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Welsford (Australia)
2Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
3Christopher Latham (England)
4Oliver Wood (England)
5Ethan Hayter (England)
6Matthew Bostock (Isle of Man)
7Mark Stewart (Scotland)
8John Archibald (Scotland)
9Jon Mould (Wales)
10Cameron Meyer (Australia)
11Kyle Gordon (Scotland
12Mark Downey (Ireland)
13David Maree (South Africa)
14Rhys Britton (Wales)
15Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
16Joe Holt (Wales)
17Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
DNFLeigh Howard (Australia)
DNFAidan Caves (Canada)
DNFMichael Foley (Canada)
DNFMatthew Draper (Isle of Man)
DNFEiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Malaysia)
DNFMarc Potts (Ireland)
DNFXeno Young (Ireland)

Women's Points Race - 25km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elinor Barker (Wales)40pts
2Katie Archibald (Scotland)20
3Neah Evans (Scotland)17
4Alexandra Manly (Australia)14
5Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)10
6Emily Kay (England)8
7Amy Cure (Australia)8
8Kinley Gibson (Canada)5
9Emily Nelson (England)5
10Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)4
11Lydia Boylan (Ireland)3
12Jessica Roberts (Wales)3
13Eleanor Dickinson (England)2
14Danielle Rowe (Wales)1
15Amber Joseph (Barbados)
16Eileen Roe (Scotland)
17Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
18Yiwei Luo (Singapore)
19Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
20Ju Pha Som Net (Malaysia)
21Georgia Baker (Australia)
22Allison Beveridge (Canada)-19
DNFMonorama Devi Tongbram (India)
DNFSonali Mayanglambam (India)

Women's Time Trial - 500m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)0:00:33.583
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:00.036
3Emma Cumming (New Zealand)0:00:00.647
4Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:00.655
5Lauren Bate (England)0:00:00.963
6Katy Marchant (England)0:00:01.000
7Rachel James (Wales)0:00:01.197
8Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:01.311
9Lauriane Genest (Canada)0:00:01.490
10Amelia Walsh (Canada)0:00:02.064
11Eleanor Coster (Wales)0:00:02.117
12Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)0:00:02.267
13Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:02.593
14Aleena Reji (India)0:00:02.725
15Rebecca Raybould (England)0:00:03.627
16Ciara Horne (Wales)0:00:03.805

 

