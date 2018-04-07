Commonwealth Games Day 3: Australia increases gold medal count to 7
Wins for Welsford in men's Scratch Race and McCulloch in women's TT
Australia continues to rack up gold medals at the Anna Meares velodrome in Brisbane at the Commonwealth Games, winning two more on Saturday, to bring their total after three days to seven gold. New Zealand added their second title, while Wales won their first.
The day did not start well for the host nation, with Keirin winner Matt Glaetzer qualifying first in the men's sprint by setting a new Games record, and then immediately going down to defeat against Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom of Malaysia in the 1/8 final.
The sprint gold medal final would come down to defending champion Sam Webster of New Zealand versus Jack Carlin of Scotland. Webster won the first ride easily, but the second win to claim the title came down to a bike throw. In the bronze medal final, Australia's Jacob Schmid prevailed over the giant-killer Sahrom.
"I knew from when I woke up - it felt like I was in a good space," said Webster. "I had recovered really well from the Keirin, and then throughout my early stages of the warm up, I felt like my legs and head were in the same place. When I got out to my first round, I was able to put together some really nice races, put my bike where it needed to go."
Barker wins women's Points Race
The women's 25-kilometre Points Race came down to a battle between Elinor Barker of Wales and Katie Archibald of Scotland. Archibald, already the individual pursuit champion, started racking up points in the intermediate sprints, however, Barker waited until a lull mid-race to launch an attack and take a solo lap on the field. She then won the final double points sprint to seal her victory. Scotland's Neah Evans won the bronze.
"I have not been myself recently and I knew at the World Championships there was something not quite right," said Barker. "I'm not sure what it was, but I have adapted my training to get the best out of myself tonight. Something is obviously working."
"Honestly I thought I lost it because of Katie [Archibald]. She is so fast and so strong. I didn't realise I was going to beat her in this."
McCulloch champion of the 500m Time Trial
Australia took their first win of the night in the women's 500m time trial, with Kaarle McCulloch beating teammate Stephanie Morton for the gold medal. Remarkably, this is McCulloch's first individual title at a major event; having won all her other titles with either Anna Meares or Morton. Emma Cumming of New Zealand won the bronze.
"I had a rough time in Glasgow [2014 Commonwealth Games] with an injury, and was sidelined in Rio [2016 Olympic Games]," said McCulloch. "I've been in training since Rio and have gone from strength to strength. I'm very grateful to Sean [Eadie, coach] and all those who helped me."
Welsford takes gold in men's Scratch Race
The final medal event of the day was the men's Scratch Race. A very high pace and constant vigilance by the Australian team meant that no one got away until the closing laps, when Ethan Hayter of England managed to open a gap. With less than a kilometre remaining, Hayter looked to have the title sewn up after a solo breakaway effort.
However, Cameron Meyer went to the front for Australia and brought the gap down to the point that in the final half lap his team mate Sam Welsford could jump across with a small group to overtake Hayter for the victory. Campbell Stewart of New Zealand won silver and Christopher Latham of England took the bronze.
"Such a hard race because it was on from the start. There were so many moves and I just had to be patient. All credit to [team mates] Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard; they were amazing."
"I'm over the moon. It's my second gold of the competition [also in the Team Pursuit]. I just had to hold on in the end. It's a very special moment because my program's very team-based. But it's a good test to see where I'm at, at the world level."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:09.583
|2
|Jack Carlin (Scotland)
|0:00:00.067
|3
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.071
|4
|Ryan Owens (England)
|0:00:00.079
|5
|Philip Hindes (England)
|0:00:00.086
|6
|Jacob Schmid (Australia)
|0:00:00.107
|7
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.121
|8
|Lewis Oliva (Wales)
|0:00:00.154
|9
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|0:00:00.186
|10
|Joseph Truman (England)
|0:00:00.197
|11
|Stefan Ritter (Canada)
|0:00:00.220
|12
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.226
|13
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:00.253
|14
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|0:00:00.307
|15
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:00.403
|16
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|0:00:00.430
|17
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)
|0:00:00.600
|18
|Keron Bramble (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:00.631
|19
|Patrice St-Louis Pivin (Canada)
|0:00:00.663
|20
|Sanuraj Sanandaraj (India)
|0:00:00.798
|21
|Ranjit Singh (India)
|0:00:00.903
|22
|Sahil Kumar (India)
|0:00:01.001
|23
|Mohamad Shariz Mohd Shahrin (Malaysia)
|0:00:01.109
|DNS
|Callum Skinner (Scotland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|2
|Matt Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (Scotland)
|2
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|2
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (England)
|2
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Philip Hindes (England)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Schmid (Australia)
|2
|Stefan Ritter (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joseph Truman (England)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lewis Oliva (Wales)
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|2
|Lewis Oliva (Wales)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joseph Truman (England)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Scotland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Schmid (Australia)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Ryan Owens (England)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (Scotland)
|2
|Jacob Schmid (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Jacob Schmid (Australia)
|4
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Scotland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Archibald (Scotland)
|2
|Ethan Hayter (England)
|3
|Sam Welsford (Australia)
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|5
|Jon Mould (Wales)
|6
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|7
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|8
|Rhys Britton (Wales)
|9
|Mark Stewart (Scotland)
|10
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|11
|Xeno Young (Ireland)
|12
|Marc Potts (Ireland)
|13
|Muhamad Othman (Malaysia)
|14
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|15
|Nolan Hoffmann (South Africa)
|DNF
|Oshane Williams (Jamaica)
|DNF
|Stephen Belle (Seychelles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christopher Latham (England)
|2
|Oliver Wood (England)
|3
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|4
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|5
|Joe Holt (Wales)
|6
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|7
|Matthew Bostock (Isle of Man)
|8
|David Maree (South Africa)
|9
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|10
|Kyle Gordon (Scotland
|11
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Malaysia)
|12
|Matthew Draper (Isle of Man)
|13
|Manjeet Singh (India)
|DNF
|Irwandie Lakasek (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Joshua Van Wyk (South Africa)
|DNF
|Christopher Gerry (Seychelles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Welsford (Australia)
|2
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|3
|Christopher Latham (England)
|4
|Oliver Wood (England)
|5
|Ethan Hayter (England)
|6
|Matthew Bostock (Isle of Man)
|7
|Mark Stewart (Scotland)
|8
|John Archibald (Scotland)
|9
|Jon Mould (Wales)
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|11
|Kyle Gordon (Scotland
|12
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|13
|David Maree (South Africa)
|14
|Rhys Britton (Wales)
|15
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|16
|Joe Holt (Wales)
|17
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|DNF
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|DNF
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|DNF
|Matthew Draper (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Marc Potts (Ireland)
|DNF
|Xeno Young (Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elinor Barker (Wales)
|40
|pts
|2
|Katie Archibald (Scotland)
|20
|3
|Neah Evans (Scotland)
|17
|4
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|14
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|10
|6
|Emily Kay (England)
|8
|7
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|8
|8
|Kinley Gibson (Canada)
|5
|9
|Emily Nelson (England)
|5
|10
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|4
|11
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|3
|12
|Jessica Roberts (Wales)
|3
|13
|Eleanor Dickinson (England)
|2
|14
|Danielle Rowe (Wales)
|1
|15
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|16
|Eileen Roe (Scotland)
|17
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|18
|Yiwei Luo (Singapore)
|19
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|20
|Ju Pha Som Net (Malaysia)
|21
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|22
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|-19
|DNF
|Monorama Devi Tongbram (India)
|DNF
|Sonali Mayanglambam (India)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|0:00:33.583
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:00.036
|3
|Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.647
|4
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.655
|5
|Lauren Bate (England)
|0:00:00.963
|6
|Katy Marchant (England)
|0:00:01.000
|7
|Rachel James (Wales)
|0:00:01.197
|8
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|0:00:01.311
|9
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|0:00:01.490
|10
|Amelia Walsh (Canada)
|0:00:02.064
|11
|Eleanor Coster (Wales)
|0:00:02.117
|12
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|0:00:02.267
|13
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|0:00:02.593
|14
|Aleena Reji (India)
|0:00:02.725
|15
|Rebecca Raybould (England)
|0:00:03.627
|16
|Ciara Horne (Wales)
|0:00:03.805
