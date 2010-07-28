Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian past winners
From 1981 to 2009
|2009
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Bouygues Telecom
|2005
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2004
|Miguel Perdiguero (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC
|2001
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC
|2000
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|1999
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1998
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1997
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|1996
|Udo Bölts (Ger)
|1995
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|1994
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1993
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1992
|Raul Alcala (Mex)
|1991
|Gianni Bugno (Ita)
|1990
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1989
|Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut)
|1988
|Gert Jan Theunisse (Ned)
|1987
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
|1986
|Inaki Caston (Spa)
|1985
|Adrie Van der Poel (Ned)
|1984
|Niki Rüttimann (Swi)
|1983
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1982
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
|1981
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
