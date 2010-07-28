Trending

Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian past winners

From 1981 to 2009

Past winners
2009Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
2008Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Liquigas
2006Xavier Florencio (Spa) Bouygues Telecom
2005Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2004Miguel Perdiguero (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2002Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC
2001Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC
2000Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
1999Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1998Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1997Davide Rebellin (Ita)
1996Udo Bölts (Ger)
1995Lance Armstrong (USA)
1994Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
1993Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
1992Raul Alcala (Mex)
1991Gianni Bugno (Ita)
1990Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1989Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut)
1988Gert Jan Theunisse (Ned)
1987Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
1986Inaki Caston (Spa)
1985Adrie Van der Poel (Ned)
1984Niki Rüttimann (Swi)
1983Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1982Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
1981Marino Lejarreta (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews