Kwiatkowski wins Clasica San Sebastian

Pole beats Gallopin and Mollema in sprint

Image 1 of 21

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the Clasica San Sebastian.

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the Clasica San Sebastian.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and the retiring Haimar Zubeldia on the podium

Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and the retiring Haimar Zubeldia on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Most aggressive went to Loïc Chetout (Cofidis)

Most aggressive went to Loïc Chetout (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Tony Gallopin of Lotto-Soudal, Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Tony Gallopin of Lotto-Soudal, Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Mikel Landa shows off his prize

Mikel Landa shows off his prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Time to spray for the podium

Time to spray for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) shake hands

Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) shake hands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Beers for the podium

Beers for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

The final podium of the Clasica San Sebastian

The final podium of the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Gianni Moscon on the attack at the Clasica San Sebastian

Gianni Moscon on the attack at the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Mikel Landa after the Clasica San Sebastian

Mikel Landa after the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Haimar Zubeldia honoured after finishing the Clasica San Sebastian, the final race of his pro career

Haimar Zubeldia honoured after finishing the Clasica San Sebastian, the final race of his pro career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

The pack rolling across the San Sebastian finish line

The pack rolling across the San Sebastian finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

Clasica San Sebastian winner Michal Kwiatkowski flanked by runner-up Tony Gallopin and third-placed Bauke Mollema

Clasica San Sebastian winner Michal Kwiatkowski flanked by runner-up Tony Gallopin and third-placed Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium after winning the Clasica San Sebastian

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium after winning the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

The Clasica San Sebastian peloton

The Clasica San Sebastian peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Sky and Caja Rural at the front of the Clasica San Sebastian peloton

Sky and Caja Rural at the front of the Clasica San Sebastian peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Sven Erik Bystrom in the breakaway at the Clasica San Sebastian

Sven Erik Bystrom in the breakaway at the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

The seven-man break in the early goings of the Clasica San Sebastian

The seven-man break in the early goings of the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

The early breakaway at the Clasica San Sebastian

The early breakaway at the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates victory at the Clasica San Sebastian.

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates victory at the Clasica San Sebastian.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski sprinted to victory in Saturday's Clasica San Sebastian, proving quickest to the line out of a select group of late escapees in the hilly one-day race. Lotto Soudal's Tony Gallopin was second across the line for runner-up honours, with last year's winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) rounding out the podium in third.

Kwiatkowski's teammate Mikel Landa forced a crucial selection going over the short but steep final climb, attacking and pulling Gallopin and Mollema with him to form a select trio in the closing kilometres. Kwiatkowski joined up with Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin to bridge across to the group, setting up a five-rider battle in San Sebastian.

A late surge by Landa allowed Kwiatkowski to follow the wheels of his rivals into the final kilometre, paving the way for a sprint as the quintet regrouped. Kwiatkowski won convincingly, taking his third WorldTour one-day race victory of the season after winning Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo in the spring.

"Such amazing Basque Spanish guys in the team today," Kwiatkowski said after the finish, acknowledging not only Landa, but also Mikel Nieve, who fired off an attack with around nine kilometres to go just after a solo move by teammate Gianni Moscon was reeled in.

"They were supporting me so well and I'm very thankful to the team. You could see Mikel Landa playing his crucial role in the end, and I could go for the sprint easily. I'm very thankful to Mikel that he waited in the group in the front. Today was just amazing, the team spirit, we believed that we could win the race."

How it unfolded

The lumpy 231km race kicked off under clear conditions in San Sebastian, with a seven-rider escape going clear early. Loïc Chetout and Matthias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha-Alpecin), Jon Insausti (Bahran-Merida), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Christophe Pfingsten (Bora-Hansgrohe) formed the main break of the day.

As the riders scaled the Meaga, Iturburu and Alkiza climbs, the pack allowed the break to push the gap up to a maximum of five minutes before it stabilised at around four and a half minutes. The advantage remained there or thereabouts through the midway point of the race before it began to fall rapidly on the first of two circuits taking on the Jaizkibel and Arkale climbs.

The gap was down around two minutes with 70 kilometres to go, spurring Erviti to solo away. Before long, his six former breakaway companions were swept up. The Spaniard made it up and over the second ascent of the Jaizkibel but was reeled in before the second passage of the Arkale climb.

The short but challenging Arkale saw splits opening in the peloton, and Moscon found himself well-placed in a small group off the front with around 25 kilometres to go. He seized the opportunity to solo clear, jumping out to an advantage of half a minute before the pack gradually pulled him back, making the catch with 10 kilometres to race.

Sky did not let up, with Nieve jumping away almost immediately. He too was brought back as the Iturba loomed.

The steep ascent quickly strung out the peloton, opening the door for Landa to shoot off the front. Only Gallopin and Mollema could follow. The trio opened a gap going over the top with Kwiatkowski and Dumoulin coming together in pursuit as the likes of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) and Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) found themselves distanced in a larger group of around 20 riders.

With his fast-finishing teammate attempting to bridge, Landa eased off the throttle in the lead trio, and three became five with around five kilometres left to chase.

The five leaders raced into San Sebastian more or less together before Landa put in his final dig, drawing out a response from Dumoulin but opening a gap to the other three. Mollema took up the job of closing down the move, allowing Kwiatkowski to sit at the back.

The 27-year-old Pole pulled into position for a sprint as the reorganised quintet hit the final kilometre. He quickly surged away in the final kick with Gallopin and Mollema settling for podium spots.

"It was a perfect day. We took control from the beginning, we took the responsibility of chasing the breakaway. We believed from before the start that we could win today. It's really nice race. I don't have really good experience from the past from San Sebastian but it's always a pleasure to race here," Kwiatkowski said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky5:52:53
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:02
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:28
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:38
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
14Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
24Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:21
25Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:32
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
32George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
36Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
38Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
39Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
41Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:57
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:38
44Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
45Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
46Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
49Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:48
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
51Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
52Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
53Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:04:53
54Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:05:44
55Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:06:00
56Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:06:24
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
58Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:06:41
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:21
60Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:08:27
64Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
64Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:01
65Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
67Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:48
68Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
69Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
70Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
71Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
72Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
75Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
77Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
78Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
80Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
81Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:23
82David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:19
83Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:34
85Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:56
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFZhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSilvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJosé Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLuis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFRafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFHector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFNicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFBrendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFAndrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFCedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFHéctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFImanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFDavid De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFOmar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFTiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFÁngel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFTimo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
DNFBeñat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFYousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates

