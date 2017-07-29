Kwiatkowski wins Clasica San Sebastian
Pole beats Gallopin and Mollema in sprint
Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski sprinted to victory in Saturday's Clasica San Sebastian, proving quickest to the line out of a select group of late escapees in the hilly one-day race. Lotto Soudal's Tony Gallopin was second across the line for runner-up honours, with last year's winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) rounding out the podium in third.
Kwiatkowski's teammate Mikel Landa forced a crucial selection going over the short but steep final climb, attacking and pulling Gallopin and Mollema with him to form a select trio in the closing kilometres. Kwiatkowski joined up with Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin to bridge across to the group, setting up a five-rider battle in San Sebastian.
A late surge by Landa allowed Kwiatkowski to follow the wheels of his rivals into the final kilometre, paving the way for a sprint as the quintet regrouped. Kwiatkowski won convincingly, taking his third WorldTour one-day race victory of the season after winning Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo in the spring.
"Such amazing Basque Spanish guys in the team today," Kwiatkowski said after the finish, acknowledging not only Landa, but also Mikel Nieve, who fired off an attack with around nine kilometres to go just after a solo move by teammate Gianni Moscon was reeled in.
"They were supporting me so well and I'm very thankful to the team. You could see Mikel Landa playing his crucial role in the end, and I could go for the sprint easily. I'm very thankful to Mikel that he waited in the group in the front. Today was just amazing, the team spirit, we believed that we could win the race."
How it unfolded
The lumpy 231km race kicked off under clear conditions in San Sebastian, with a seven-rider escape going clear early. Loïc Chetout and Matthias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha-Alpecin), Jon Insausti (Bahran-Merida), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Christophe Pfingsten (Bora-Hansgrohe) formed the main break of the day.
As the riders scaled the Meaga, Iturburu and Alkiza climbs, the pack allowed the break to push the gap up to a maximum of five minutes before it stabilised at around four and a half minutes. The advantage remained there or thereabouts through the midway point of the race before it began to fall rapidly on the first of two circuits taking on the Jaizkibel and Arkale climbs.
The gap was down around two minutes with 70 kilometres to go, spurring Erviti to solo away. Before long, his six former breakaway companions were swept up. The Spaniard made it up and over the second ascent of the Jaizkibel but was reeled in before the second passage of the Arkale climb.
The short but challenging Arkale saw splits opening in the peloton, and Moscon found himself well-placed in a small group off the front with around 25 kilometres to go. He seized the opportunity to solo clear, jumping out to an advantage of half a minute before the pack gradually pulled him back, making the catch with 10 kilometres to race.
Sky did not let up, with Nieve jumping away almost immediately. He too was brought back as the Iturba loomed.
The steep ascent quickly strung out the peloton, opening the door for Landa to shoot off the front. Only Gallopin and Mollema could follow. The trio opened a gap going over the top with Kwiatkowski and Dumoulin coming together in pursuit as the likes of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) and Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) found themselves distanced in a larger group of around 20 riders.
With his fast-finishing teammate attempting to bridge, Landa eased off the throttle in the lead trio, and three became five with around five kilometres left to chase.
The five leaders raced into San Sebastian more or less together before Landa put in his final dig, drawing out a response from Dumoulin but opening a gap to the other three. Mollema took up the job of closing down the move, allowing Kwiatkowski to sit at the back.
The 27-year-old Pole pulled into position for a sprint as the reorganised quintet hit the final kilometre. He quickly surged away in the final kick with Gallopin and Mollema settling for podium spots.
"It was a perfect day. We took control from the beginning, we took the responsibility of chasing the breakaway. We believed from before the start that we could win today. It's really nice race. I don't have really good experience from the past from San Sebastian but it's always a pleasure to race here," Kwiatkowski said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5:52:53
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:28
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:38
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|14
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:21
|25
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:32
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|36
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|38
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:57
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:38
|44
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:48
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:53
|54
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:44
|55
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:00
|56
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:06:24
|57
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:41
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:21
|60
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:08:27
|64
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:01
|65
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:48
|68
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|69
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|70
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|75
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|80
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|81
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:23
|82
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:19
|83
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:34
|85
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:56
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|DNF
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy