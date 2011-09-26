Circuit Franco Belge past winners
1980-2010
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2010
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2009
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin
|2008
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Rabobank
|2007
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quick.Step - Innergetic
|2006
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
|2005
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Bianchi
|2004
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
|2003
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) BankGiroLoterij Cycling Team
|2002
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Chris Peers (Bel) Cofidis
|2000
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|1999
|Tayeb Braikia (Den)
|1998
|Frank Hoj (Den)
|1997
|Mario Aerts (Bel)
|1996
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned)
|1995
|Romans Vainsteins (Lat) Elite
|1994
|Dainis Ozols (Lat)
|1993
|Sven Teutenberg (Ger)
|1992
|Erwin Thys (Bel)
|1991
|John Hugues (GBr)
|1990
|Uwe Preissler (DDR)
|1989
|V. Ekimov (Rus)
|1988
|Nico Roose (Bel)
|1987
|Luc Govaerts (Bel)
|1986
|O. Haefliger (Swi)
|1985
|G. Winterberg (Swi)
|1984
|Benno Wiss (Swi)
|1983
|Benno Wiss (Swi)
|1982
|Rudy Dhaenens (Bel)
|1981
|Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
|1980
|Rudy Delehouzee (Bel)
