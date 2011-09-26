Trending

Circuit Franco Belge past winners

1980-2010

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2010Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2009Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin
2008Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Rabobank
2007Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quick.Step - Innergetic
2006Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2005Marco Zanotti (Ita) Liquigas - Bianchi
2004Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
2003Gerben Löwik (Ned) BankGiroLoterij Cycling Team
2002Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
2001Chris Peers (Bel) Cofidis
2000Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
1999Tayeb Braikia (Den)
1998Frank Hoj (Den)
1997Mario Aerts (Bel)
1996Koos Moerenhout (Ned)
1995Romans Vainsteins (Lat) Elite
1994Dainis Ozols (Lat)
1993Sven Teutenberg (Ger)
1992Erwin Thys (Bel)
1991John Hugues (GBr)
1990Uwe Preissler (DDR)
1989V. Ekimov (Rus)
1988Nico Roose (Bel)
1987Luc Govaerts (Bel)
1986O. Haefliger (Swi)
1985G. Winterberg (Swi)
1984Benno Wiss (Swi)
1983Benno Wiss (Swi)
1982Rudy Dhaenens (Bel)
1981Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
1980Rudy Delehouzee (Bel)

