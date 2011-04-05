Cinturón Ciclista Internacional a Mallorca past winners
Champions from 1964 to 2010
|2010
|Sergio Mantecón (Spa) Hostería de Cañete - Nagares
|2009
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Colombia Es Pasion Coldeportes
|2008
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Sparkasse
|2007
|Richard Faltus (Cze) Team Sparkasse
|2006
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Restaurants
|2005
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank Continental
|2004
|Alexis Rodriguez (Spa) Cropusa
|2003
|Lars Teutenberg (Ger) C.C. Arenal-Emaya
|2002
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team
|2001
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|2000
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus)
|1999
|Juan Fuentes (Spa)
|1998
|Henrik Sparr (Swe)
|1997
|Martin Rittsel (Swe)
|1996
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda)
|1995
|Frederik Bertelsen (Den)
|1994
|Frederik Bertelsen (Den)
|1993
|Michael Andersson (Swe)
|1992
|Arvis Piziks (Ltu)
|1991
|Vladimir Kozarek (Cze)
|1990
|Evgeny Zagrebelny (Ukr)
|1989
|Juan Alberto Reig (Spa)
|1988
|Luigi Bielli (Ita)
|1987
|Agustín J.Sebastiá (Spa)
|1986
|Luc Suykerbuyk (Ned)
|1985
|Mauro Ribero
|1984
|José Salvador Sanchís (Spa)
|1983
|Peter Wollenmann
|1982
|Daniel Heggli
|1981
|Enrique Aja (Spa)
|1980
|Ángel Camarillo (Spa)
|1979
|Anders Adamsson (Swe)
|1978
|José Antonio Cabrero (Spa)
|1977
|Faustino Rupérez (Spa)
|1976
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1975
|Francisco Fernández Moreno (Spa)
|1974
|Jesús Líndez (Spa)
|1973
|Manuel Esparza (Spa)
|1970
|José Casas (Spa)
|1969
|Manuel Andrade (Spa)
|1968
|Francisco Galdós (Spa)
|1967
|Manuel Iborra (Spa)
|1966
|José Ramón Goyeneche (Spa)
|1965
|Antonio Cerdá (Spa)
|1964
|Francisco Juan Granell (Spa)
