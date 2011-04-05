Trending

Cinturón Ciclista Internacional a Mallorca past winners

Champions from 1964 to 2010

Past winners
2010Sergio Mantecón (Spa) Hostería de Cañete - Nagares
2009Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Colombia Es Pasion Coldeportes
2008Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Sparkasse
2007Richard Faltus (Cze) Team Sparkasse
2006Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Restaurants
2005Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank Continental
2004Alexis Rodriguez (Spa) Cropusa
2003Lars Teutenberg (Ger) C.C. Arenal-Emaya
2002Sergi Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team
2001Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
2000Vladimir Karpets (Rus)
1999Juan Fuentes (Spa)
1998Henrik Sparr (Swe)
1997Martin Rittsel (Swe)
1996Ruslan Ivanov (Mda)
1995Frederik Bertelsen (Den)
1994Frederik Bertelsen (Den)
1993Michael Andersson (Swe)
1992Arvis Piziks (Ltu)
1991Vladimir Kozarek (Cze)
1990Evgeny Zagrebelny (Ukr)
1989Juan Alberto Reig (Spa)
1988Luigi Bielli (Ita)
1987Agustín J.Sebastiá (Spa)
1986Luc Suykerbuyk (Ned)
1985Mauro Ribero
1984José Salvador Sanchís (Spa)
1983Peter Wollenmann
1982Daniel Heggli
1981Enrique Aja (Spa)
1980Ángel Camarillo (Spa)
1979Anders Adamsson (Swe)
1978José Antonio Cabrero (Spa)
1977Faustino Rupérez (Spa)
1976Sean Kelly (Ire)
1975Francisco Fernández Moreno (Spa)
1974Jesús Líndez (Spa)
1973Manuel Esparza (Spa)
1970José Casas (Spa)
1969Manuel Andrade (Spa)
1968Francisco Galdós (Spa)
1967Manuel Iborra (Spa)
1966José Ramón Goyeneche (Spa)
1965Antonio Cerdá (Spa)
1964Francisco Juan Granell (Spa)

