Trending

Solovey wins Chrono Champenois

Van Dijk and Garfoot round out top three

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine0:45:27
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:09
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:28
4Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium0:00:30
5Alison Tetrick (USA) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:00:38
6Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:01:22
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:43
8Felicity Wardlaw (Aus) Australia0:02:02
9Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:09
10Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:11
11Hayley Simmonds (GBr)0:02:22
12Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:53
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:23
14Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek0:03:26
15Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek0:03:38
16Maria Savitskaya (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:42
17Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon0:03:47
18Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:10
19Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland0:04:12
20Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:04:15
21Natalya Sokovnina (Kaz)0:06:36
DNFVittoria Bussi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox

Latest on Cyclingnews