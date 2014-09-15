Solovey wins Chrono Champenois
Van Dijk and Garfoot round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:45:27
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:28
|4
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:30
|5
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|0:01:22
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:43
|8
|Felicity Wardlaw (Aus) Australia
|0:02:02
|9
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:09
|10
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:11
|11
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr)
|0:02:22
|12
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|13
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|14
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek
|0:03:26
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|0:03:38
|16
|Maria Savitskaya (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:42
|17
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:03:47
|18
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|19
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:12
|20
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:04:15
|21
|Natalya Sokovnina (Kaz)
|0:06:36
|DNF
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
