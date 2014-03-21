Trending

Champions from 2007 to 2013

2014Emma Johansson (Swe)
2013Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden
2012Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
2011Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
2010Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
2009Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
2008Magali Mocquery (Fra)
2007Marina Jaunatre (Fra)

