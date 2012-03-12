Trending

Silva wins Chilean cross country title

Garcia collects women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)1:42:24
2Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)0:02:42
3Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:03:54
4Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)0:04:04
5Bernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen (Chi)0:05:50
6Eduardo Catalan (Chi)0:07:03
7Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)0:07:04
8Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)0:07:29
9Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)0:08:18
10Gustavo Catalan (Chi)0:09:26

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)1:35:59
2Gabriela Vargas (Chi)0:02:27
3Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)0:03:45
4Fernanda Castro (Chi)0:04:11
5Florencia Espineira (Chi)0:05:41
6Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi)0:08:15
7Carla Ewert (Chi)0:17:02

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Leonardo Pena Novoa (Chi)1:16:27
2Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez (Chi)0:05:08
3Felipe Rodrigo Garry Rojas (Chi)0:05:47

Latest on Cyclingnews