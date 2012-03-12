Silva wins Chilean cross country title
Garcia collects women's championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|1:42:24
|2
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
|0:02:42
|3
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
|0:03:54
|4
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|0:04:04
|5
|Bernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen (Chi)
|0:05:50
|6
|Eduardo Catalan (Chi)
|0:07:03
|7
|Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)
|0:07:04
|8
|Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
|0:07:29
|9
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)
|0:08:18
|10
|Gustavo Catalan (Chi)
|0:09:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
|1:35:59
|2
|Gabriela Vargas (Chi)
|0:02:27
|3
|Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)
|0:03:45
|4
|Fernanda Castro (Chi)
|0:04:11
|5
|Florencia Espineira (Chi)
|0:05:41
|6
|Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi)
|0:08:15
|7
|Carla Ewert (Chi)
|0:17:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio Leonardo Pena Novoa (Chi)
|1:16:27
|2
|Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez (Chi)
|0:05:08
|3
|Felipe Rodrigo Garry Rojas (Chi)
|0:05:47
