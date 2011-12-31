Trebon crushes competition on first race back
Powers, Jones can't match Treefarm
Ryan Trebon jumped straight back into racing with a commanding victory in the Chicago Cyclocross Cup, attacking from the first lap and holding off second placed Jeremy Powers and his teammate Chris Jones by nearly two minutes.
The LTS/Felt rider powered through the thick, muddy course showing that his leg injuries, which have kept him from competition since the middle of November, have not hampered his training over the past six weeks.
"I didn't really want to ride that last five laps by myself, but it was a hard course and I just seemed to have a little bit more when I was sitting down and smashing through everything," said Trebon. "I actually really like this kind of course. It's just a slog the whole way around, it's like a tractor pull. For me, that's fun."
While Trebon smashed his way through the hour long race ahead, Powers and Jones were kept busy by Brian Matter (Gear Grinder), who eventually finished fourth.
Powers rode clear from Jones by a slim margin, while Matter lost contact and finished not far from the podium with the next rider, Travis Livermon (Smart Stop/Mock Orange) two minutes back.
After claiming the overall USGP series and a total of 10 victories since the beginning of September, Powers wasn't quite at the top of his form, just one week ahead of the national championships.
"I think [Trebon] is feeling fresh and he's got a lot to prove right now, having been off the bike with his injury," said Powers. "It was a little disappointing for me to just not have enough power in the legs to go with him when he went."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS/Felt
|1:04:40
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:42
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:51
|4
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|0:02:00
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange p/b Ridl
|0:04:00
|6
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:04:17
|7
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p
|0:05:26
|8
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange p/b Ridl
|0:05:36
|9
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:07:33
|10
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Sc
|0:09:16
|11 (-2 laps)
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|12 (-3 laps)
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
|13
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development
|14
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|15
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Swiftwick Factory Racing p/b Cu
|16
|Daniel Miller (USA) Walt's Bike Shop
|17
|Isaac Neff (USA) KCV Cycling Club
|18
|Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing
|19 (-4 laps)
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|20
|Scott Mclaughlin (USA) SRAM Factory
|21
|Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|22
|William Street (USA) KUHL
|23
|Andre Sutton (Can) Hardcore Bikes
|24
|Michael Hemme (USA) CHICAGO.CX
|25
|Thomas Mackay (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|26
|Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|27 (-5 laps)
|Eric Drummer (USA) Alberto's Sport
|28
|John Proppe (USA) Team Lake Effect
|29
|Alex Dayton (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes
|30
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (USA) The TEAM - SoCalCross
|31 (-6 laps)
|Teodoro Ramos (USA) Iron Cycles
|DNF
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|DNF
|Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop
|DNS
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNS
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy