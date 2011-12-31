Trending

Trebon crushes competition on first race back

Powers, Jones can't match Treefarm

Ryan Trebon jumped straight back into racing with a commanding victory in the Chicago Cyclocross Cup, attacking from the first lap and holding off second placed Jeremy Powers and his teammate Chris Jones by nearly two minutes.

The LTS/Felt rider powered through the thick, muddy course showing that his leg injuries, which have kept him from competition since the middle of November, have not hampered his training over the past six weeks.

"I didn't really want to ride that last five laps by myself, but it was a hard course and I just seemed to have a little bit more when I was sitting down and smashing through everything," said Trebon. "I actually really like this kind of course. It's just a slog the whole way around, it's like a tractor pull. For me, that's fun."

While Trebon smashed his way through the hour long race ahead, Powers and Jones were kept busy by Brian Matter (Gear Grinder), who eventually finished fourth.

Powers rode clear from Jones by a slim margin, while Matter lost contact and finished not far from the podium with the next rider, Travis Livermon (Smart Stop/Mock Orange) two minutes back.

After claiming the overall USGP series and a total of 10 victories since the beginning of September, Powers wasn't quite at the top of his form, just one week ahead of the national championships.

"I think [Trebon] is feeling fresh and he's got a lot to prove right now, having been off the bike with his injury," said Powers. "It was a little disappointing for me to just not have enough power in the legs to go with him when he went." 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS/Felt1:04:40
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:01:42
3Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:01:51
4Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:02:00
5Travis Livermon (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange p/b Ridl0:04:00
6Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:17
7Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p0:05:26
8Jerome Townsend (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange p/b Ridl0:05:36
9Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:07:33
10Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Sc0:09:16
11 (-2 laps)Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
12 (-3 laps)Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
13Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development
14Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
15Andrew Reardon (USA) Swiftwick Factory Racing p/b Cu
16Daniel Miller (USA) Walt's Bike Shop
17Isaac Neff (USA) KCV Cycling Club
18Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing
19 (-4 laps)Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
20Scott Mclaughlin (USA) SRAM Factory
21Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
22William Street (USA) KUHL
23Andre Sutton (Can) Hardcore Bikes
24Michael Hemme (USA) CHICAGO.CX
25Thomas Mackay (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
26Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures for the Cure
27 (-5 laps)Eric Drummer (USA) Alberto's Sport
28John Proppe (USA) Team Lake Effect
29Alex Dayton (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes
30Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (USA) The TEAM - SoCalCross
31 (-6 laps)Teodoro Ramos (USA) Iron Cycles
DNFCorey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
DNFKevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop
DNSDylan Mcnicholas (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNSErik Tonkin (USA) Kona

 

