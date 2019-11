Image 1 of 9 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) wins the Chequamegon 40 (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival) Image 2 of 9 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin/Cervelo) takes a turn at the front (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival) Image 3 of 9 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Cervelo) leads Jason McCartney (RadioShack) and the rest of the bunch (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival) Image 4 of 9 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) races to the win (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival) Image 5 of 9 The men's race starts to split up (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival) Image 6 of 9 Brian and Kim Eppen (Mercy/Specialized) dominated the tandem race (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival) Image 7 of 9 A racer in the Chequamegon 40 (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival) Image 8 of 9 Lea Davison (Specialized) on her way to a win (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival) Image 9 of 9 Mike Phillips leads out the men at the start. (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival)

Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) won his fourth Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival, becoming the first man to do so in the 29-year history of the race. His time of 2:00:59.9 was nearly two minutes faster than the previous record in 2010. Lea Davison (Specialized) won the women's race.

Matter, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, won despite strong rides from Radioshack and Garmin/Cervelo road professionals Jason McCartney and Christian Vande Velde. "They set the tempo and blew everybody off the back," said second place Michael Olhesier (Juwi Solar).

McCartney kept the pressure on all race, driving the pace and whittling down the field in the first half of the race. By mid-point in the 40-mile race, coming out of Martel's Pothole, it was a five-man race among Matter, McCartney, Vande Velde, Travis Woodruff (Trek) and Alabaman Olheiser.

By the Seeley Firetower climb, the group had lost Woodruff, and with seven miles to go McCartney launched a serious attack. "I drilled it up a hill and they came back," he said, "and then (Vande Velde) went." The Garmin/Cervelo rider forged a nice gap over the remaining three riders. "I felt like I was getting one twoed," said Matter about the McCartney and Vande Velde attacks.

But it wasn't to be Vande Velde's day. According to Matter, the chasing riders rounded a corner a mile or so later, and there was Vande Velde with a flat rear tire.

Of the three left, Matter easily won the sprint over Olheiser and a cramping Jason McCartney, who crossed the line 20 seconds behind Matter. Matter first won his first race in 2004 and followed with wins the last three consecutive years.

The women's race was decided by a mud puddle. Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) got off to a quick start and established an early lead, looking as though she would follow Matter and also grab her fourth title. But 2008 champion Lea Davison (Specialized) worked her way up to Rinehart as the two approached Lake Helane.

"There's only one mud puddle on the entire course, and I went through the middle of it," Davison said.

According to the Vermont rider, the mud was over her hubs but somehow she made it through upright. Rinehart didn't fare as well, however. She bobbled, stopped and had to put her foot down in the muck. She never saw Davison again, who put nearly four minutes into Rinehart, finishing in 2:17:31. Rebecca Sauber (Trek 29er) nipped Diana McFadden (Trek Co-op) for third.

Jordan Cullen of Hudson, Wisconsin destroyed the men's Short & Fat field, finishing in 48:41.6. He topped Ian Haupt of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin by almost four minutes. Nathan Labecki of Milwaukee was third.

The women's Short & Fat race was a close one as Anna Ganju bested Terra James by six seconds. Ganju finished in 58:07.1. Jeanne Fleck was third.

Brian and Kim Eppen (Mercy/Specialized) continued to dominate the Chequamegon 40 tandem race. The Iowa City, Iowa couple finished in 2:08:05.1, good for 13th overall.

Full Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison 2:17:31 2 Jenna Rinehart 0:03:51 3 Rebecca Sauber 0:13:56 4 Diana McFadden 0:13:59 5 Catherine Walberg 0:16:19 6 Sarah Agena Wright 0:16:50 7 Katie Lindquist 0:19:20 8 Maria Statz (Osowski) 0:20:09 9 Lisa Krayer 0:21:57 10 Linda Cooper 0:22:47 11 Jennifer Nowlin 0:23:06 12 Renee Bach 0:24:52 13 Shanynn Bunce 0:25:59 14 Molly Wolf 0:26:08 15 Anne Grabowski 0:27:39 16 Michelle Flanagan-Haag 0:27:49 17 Rachel Horstman 0:28:35 18 Ridge Benedum 0:29:38 19 Francine Haas 0:32:16 20 Martha Flynn Kauth 0:32:33 21 Patti Schmidt Iverson 0:32:51 22 Tracy Paradise 0:35:00 23 Sandy Kessler 0:36:31 24 Lisa Markley 0:36:40 25 Lindsey Kriete 0:36:59 26 Patricia Kaufmann 0:37:05 27 Joanne Schmitz 0:37:37 28 Margaret Rankin Riley 0:38:04 29 Niki Soderberg 0:38:14 30 Kristy Henderson 0:38:28 31 Cassey Lynn 0:40:00 32 Kristin Smith 0:40:18 33 Kari Gates 0:41:24 34 Lisa Bodine 0:41:39 35 Beth Peterson 0:42:42 36 Chandra Shoberg 0:45:05 37 Danielle Coffield Ness 0:45:33 38 Gretchen Sadaka 0:45:58 39 Lynne Cecil 0:46:05 40 Susan Parman 0:46:52 41 Maria Chase 0:47:42 42 Joann Schmidt 0:48:13 43 Amy Carlson 0:49:13 44 Cathy Bergin 0:49:32 45 Maria Benson 0:49:38 46 Amber Schult 0:49:44 47 Jennifer Whitedog 0:50:22 48 Sonja Savre 0:50:45 49 Diana Munger 0:50:47 50 Julie Kirkpatrick 0:51:57 51 Sara Bisso 0:53:06 52 Helmy Tennis 0:54:30 53 Denise Coppock 0:55:33 54 Becca Hackensack 0:57:13 55 Tina Olson 0:57:30 56 Jennifer Barrett 0:57:51 57 Brandi Moore 0:58:27 58 Marcia Engebretson 0:58:55 59 Julie Gujer 0:59:16 60 Lynne Sienkiewicz 0:59:17 61 Lynne Senkerik 0:59:28 62 Debra Monroe 0:59:55 63 Ann Sudoh 1:00:16 64 Jessica Constant 1:00:35 65 Megan Gerst Rocker 1:00:43 66 Debra Wood 1:00:50 67 Melissa Putzer 1:00:56 68 Amy Plato 1:01:00 69 Sarah Dahlke 1:01:26 70 Geri Droessler 1:02:31 71 Ann Holsen 1:02:41 72 Karen Christy 1:03:01 73 Holly Kastner 1:03:58 74 Jennifer Yohn 1:04:31 75 Jeanne Starling 1:04:48 76 Kathryn Gregorski 1:05:10 77 Barb Soderberg 1:05:56 78 Gina Ondresky 1:06:15 79 Katie Bergman 1:07:42 80 Renee Combs 1:08:09 81 Donna Parente 1:08:24 82 Teri Behrs 1:08:41 83 Dee Bartlam 1:08:47 84 Julie Rudolph 1:08:52 85 Jacqueline Budweg 1:08:57 86 Sarah Lukas 1:09:49 87 Nicole Bock 1:10:04 88 Shawnee Stephenson 1:10:06 89 Katie Brekke 1:10:38 90 Heidi Gempler 1:11:33 91 Terri Crist 1:11:46 92 Lisa Distel 1:12:05 93 Kari Lysfjord 1:12:05 94 Jackie Barstad 1:12:14 95 Victoria Pink 1:12:19 96 Tessa Pernsteiner 1:12:48 97 Cindy Swift 1:13:19 98 Christine Czarnecki 1:13:32 99 Maggie Eckert 1:13:47 100 Maria Aho 1:14:20 101 Kathryn Schaus 1:14:45 102 Krista Johnson 1:16:20 103 Amy Thiem 1:16:25 104 Amy Davison 1:17:20 105 Eve Marie Walter 1:17:33 106 Marcia Dibbs 1:18:58 107 Bev Carlson 1:19:23 108 Marta McCormack 1:20:03 109 Jenifer Fischer 1:20:07 110 Shelia Christofalos 1:22:01 111 Kerry Putzke 1:23:38 112 Elise Manders 1:24:17 113 Elizabeth Shedd 1:24:20 114 Abra Hovgaard 1:25:20 115 Karla Bock 1:26:07 116 Lori Kazaks 1:26:20 117 Lynette Bacon 1:26:57 118 Katie Krasean 1:27:21 119 Joan Sachs 1:29:13 120 Shannon Mortimer 1:29:21 121 Hilary Flanders 1:29:49 122 Monica Treptow 1:30:29 123 Farley Christiansen, 1:31:08 124 Audrey Baumgartner 1:32:05 125 Tiffani Walter 1:32:54 126 Johanna Rockenstein 1:33:03 127 Michelle Reddington 1:34:16 128 Amanda Schulze 1:35:44 129 Jayne Nemeth 1:35:46 130 Kim Hall 1:35:59 131 Susie McGinnity 1:36:14 132 Karen Piontek 1:37:01 133 Samantha Bushendorf 1:38:10 134 Jennifer MacKenzie 1:39:31 135 Jodie Karjala 1:41:03 136 Karmen Woelber 1:41:50 137 Robbi Strandemo 1:42:28 138 Janis Heifner 1:44:23 139 Jane Propsom 1:44:29 140 Karyn Rasmussen 1:44:50 141 Kristy Herlitzka 1:45:25 142 Correen Schuebel 1:45:38 143 Christine Kane 1:45:49 144 Heather Hartwig Stokes 1:46:16 145 Laurie Woodbury 1:47:07 146 Gena Sandor 1:47:08 147 Karen Fee 1:48:09 148 Melinda Propson 1:48:27 149 Natalie Fritz 1:50:51 150 Amanda Lawstuen 1:51:32 151 Sabrina Dunlap 1:52:03 152 Annette Reed 1:52:21 153 Susan Vierck 1:56:57 154 Sarah Krasean 1:57:01 155 Martha Krasean 1:57:01 156 Juliet Alden 1:57:42 157 Kristen Panther 1:57:48 158 Christina Parsons 1:58:23 159 Sue Blankenheim 2:00:10 160 Sharna Wahlgren 2:02:41 161 Trisha Szykulski 2:03:43 162 Taylor Duffy 2:05:17 163 Mitzy Johnson 2:06:11 164 Julie Anderson 2:08:12 165 Beth Lewis 2:10:08 166 Nell Rueckl 2:11:09 167 Amy Rowley 2:11:26 168 Julie Hastings 2:11:39 169 Marianne Schroeder 2:17:43 170 Debbie Anderson 2:18:35 171 Ashley Ondresky 2:19:05 172 Cathy Torgerson 2:21:35 173 Megan Ryan 2:22:30 174 Jennifer Smith 2:24:03 175 Kristin Richardson 2:26:00 176 Renee Roux 2:34:40 177 Jeanine Connell 2:41:49 178 Peggy Finkowski 2:54:22 179 Kelly Lofgren 3:10:26 180 Moe Smith 4:03:37