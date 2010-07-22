Trending

Day claims stage win, Sutherland retains overall lead

Willock tops women's race, second moves Abbott into lead

Image 1 of 33

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) on the way in for first place.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) on the way in for first place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 33

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) making some good time.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) making some good time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 33

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) has worked himself up into third overall after today.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) has worked himself up into third overall after today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 33

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) put in a strong effort today to hold onto the yellow jersey.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) put in a strong effort today to hold onto the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 33

Not a cloud in the sky for the TT today.

Not a cloud in the sky for the TT today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 33

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) passing by on the way to the turn around.

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) passing by on the way to the turn around.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 33

Erine Willock (Webcor) during her stage winning ride.

Erine Willock (Webcor) during her stage winning ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 33

Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) had a good TT and held onto the best young rider jersey.

Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) had a good TT and held onto the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 33

Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co) national time trail champ of Ireland.

Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co) national time trail champ of Ireland.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 33

The womens podium with Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) third, Erinne Willock (Webcor) first and Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) second.

The womens podium with Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) third, Erinne Willock (Webcor) first and Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 33

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) takes the leaders jersey after her ride today.

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) takes the leaders jersey after her ride today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 33

Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) holds onto the best young rider jersey.

Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) holds onto the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 33

Floyd Landis looking fast on the way out.

Floyd Landis looking fast on the way out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 33

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) sitting high on GC and will be climbing strong tomorrow.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) sitting high on GC and will be climbing strong tomorrow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 33

Cesar Grajales (Cole Sports) will be one to watch again on tomorrows climbs.

Cesar Grajales (Cole Sports) will be one to watch again on tomorrows climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 33

Mark De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) will be putting the pressure on during tomorrows hard stage.

Mark De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) will be putting the pressure on during tomorrows hard stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 33

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) started the day with the best young rider jersey.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) started the day with the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 33

Fly V Australia is putting in another good performance with 2 riders in the top 3.

Fly V Australia is putting in another good performance with 2 riders in the top 3.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 33

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) on his return trip towards the finish.

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) on his return trip towards the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 33

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) keeping her head down on the way to a strong third place.

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) keeping her head down on the way to a strong third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 33

Erinne Willock (Webcor) put in a great ride today.

Erinne Willock (Webcor) put in a great ride today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 33

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) going hard after the turn around.

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) going hard after the turn around.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 33

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) with another strong ride for second place.

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) with another strong ride for second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 33

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) going as hard as she can to try to hold on to the yellow jersey.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) going as hard as she can to try to hold on to the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 33

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) trying to keep her advantage for the fight overall.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) trying to keep her advantage for the fight overall.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 33

Riders get bunched up on the way back into the finish.

Riders get bunched up on the way back into the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 33

Floyd Landis with head tucked and going fast.

Floyd Landis with head tucked and going fast.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 33

Floyd Landis broke out a skinsuit today instead of the blank t-shirt.

Floyd Landis broke out a skinsuit today instead of the blank t-shirt.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 33

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) putting in another strong showing.

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) putting in another strong showing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 33

Ryan Trebon (Kona) again trades in his fat tires to ride the TT.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) again trades in his fat tires to ride the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 33

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) staying as aero as possible.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) staying as aero as possible.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 33

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) putting in another strong TT ride.

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) putting in another strong TT ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 33

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) heads into stage 3 defending the yellow jersey.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) heads into stage 3 defending the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) made full use of his 55 tooth front chain ring in order to set the best time at the Skyliner Rd 25-kilometre time trial, stage two of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The Australian all-rounder finished with a time of 31:28 minutes, outpacing prologue winner Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) by 15 seconds and race leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) by an additional 12 seconds.

“I really feel like Rory has been trying to fatten me up by inviting me to all his barbeques back in Boulder,” Day joked at the podium presentation. “It’s a conspiracy that I want to be known by all.

“Kidding aside, I’m really happy to have some consistency this year,” he added. “I haven’t had too much preparation for this event so I’m happy that, here at Cascade, I’m able to get another win. It is carrying on from the great season that I’ve been having and I’m happy with that.”

Day moved into second place overall 16 seconds behind Sutherland. His Fly V Australia teammate Darren Lill sits in third place a further 41 seconds back.

“There were two guys in front of me in the time trial that are known for time trialling and prologues, so to be able to be close to them is good, especially after yesterday,” Sutherland said. “Once you get the lead you don’t want to let it go, especially not to the Fly V guys who are obviously very strong. I’d rather be in front and try and maintain it than catch up.”

Day dedicated his win to friend and former teammate Ben Brooks. In 2008, Doctors at the St. Charles Medical Centre intensive care unit in Bend put Brooks into an induced coma for nearly a week following a horrific crash during Cascade’s opening stage.

“I dedicate this time trial win to Ben Brooks, an old teammate and friend who has had a tough couple of years after a big crash in Cascade in 2008,” Day said. “I want to send him some positive vibes.”

Lill heads back into the mountains as the event’s best climber and Frank Pipp (Bissell) continues to lead the event’s best sprinter competition. Timothy Roe (Trek-Livestrong) moved ahead of his teammate Benjamin King as the event’s best young rider.

The overall contenders are presented with a second mountaintop finish in the stage three Cascade Lakes 128-kilometre road race that will finish at the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.

“I’m hoping to be able to rub shoulders with Rory in the next couple of days,” Day said. “I’m sure we are going to throw some cards at them with some of my Fly V Australia teammates and I’m sure UnitedHealthcare will be rubbing shoulders with us too. We will see who comes out on top.”

Willock wins first-ever time trial in Cascade

Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) snagged her first professional time trial victory in the Skyliner Rd 25-kilometre time trial. Her 35:56 minute individual performance was nine seconds quicker than Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and a further 35 seconds quicker than Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation).

“Alison started one minute ahead of me and she is a great time trialist. I knew if I kept her in sight, or even caught her on that hill, that I was doing a good day and that was my goal,” Willock said. “My race was to the top of the hill. I went as hard as I could to the top and kept it going. I felt good today.

“I knew I was going good because I caught Alison. I knew I was doing a good time,” she added. “I’m in the top three now and we have a really strong team here. They will do their best to get me up as high as we can. There is still a lot of racing left.”

Abbott’s second place moved her into the overall race lead by 1:13 minutes over runner-up Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) and 1:59 minutes ahead of third placed Wilock.

Abbott dedicated her strong time trial performance and her race lead to health and happiness of her ill grandfather, Lyle Abbott. “I spoke with my Dad on the phone and my grandpa is not doing well,” Abbott said. “He had to be put on oxygen today. I want to dedicate this to him.

“This is my first good time trial in a while,” she added. “I figured it back out again at US Nationals and to be able to come back here and do well is special.

“To be able to take the general classification lead in a time trial is something that I have never done before,” she added. “In order to become a complete rider it is the sort of thing that you have to be able to do, to be a well rounded rider. That is an exciting step forward, more so than winning a mountain stage because it signifies development in all sorts of areas for me as a rider.”

Abbott is confident that her short handed team of four women will be capable of defending the yellow jersey after tomorrow’s stage three Cascade Lake Road Race. The pro women will complete 113-kilometre trek around the Deschutes National Forest and conclude at the top of Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.

“We have a small team but we work really well together and communicate really well,” Abbott said. “We commit to one goal and go for that goal. If you have four people truly committed to one goal it is like 10 people who are a little bit scattered.

“I believe in my team,” she added. “There are three days left and you don’t know what could happen but that is what makes it exciting. The last few days have been big steps in the right direction for our team.”

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia0:31:28.4
2Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:15.2
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:27.4
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:29.1
5Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:38.7
6Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:58.4
7Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:00.2
8Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:10.8
9Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:20.2
10Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:21.7
11Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:01:22.5
12Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:25.4
13Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:01:28.5
14Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:29.3
15Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:31.9
16Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:32.0
17Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:01:35.1
18Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:45.8
19Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:50.0
20Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:58.4
21Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:02:00.0
22Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:01.6
23Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:02:02.8
24Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:03.1
25Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:02:03.2
26Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:02:03.9
27Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:04.8
28Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:08.5
29Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:10.7
30Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA0:02:12.8
31Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 10:02:16.2
32Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
33Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:21.2
34Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:26.8
35Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:32.2
36Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:02:34.4
37Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:36.4
38Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:39.7
39Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:40.7
40Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:43.8
41Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:02:52.1
42Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:52.4
43Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:02:54.7
44Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:02:55.8
45Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH0:02:59.2
46Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:03:01.4
47Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:03.1
48Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:03:03.8
49William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:05.9
50Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:06.0
51Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:03:06.2
52Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:07.0
53Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:07.6
54Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:03:07.9
55Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:03:09.2
56Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:03:10.4
57Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:03:11.0
58Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole0:03:12.1
59Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande0:03:15.5
60Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:16.5
61Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:03:17.9
62Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:03:24.2
63Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles0:03:25.7
64Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:25.9
65Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion0:03:27.9
66Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:03:28.2
67Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:30.2
68Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:03:32.6
69Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:03:33.5
70Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank0:03:34.1
71Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:34.7
72Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:03:35.3
73Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:03:35.5
74Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:03:37.1
75Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:37.7
76Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:39.0
77Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:40.2
78Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:03:40.9
79Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy0:03:41.3
80Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:42.8
81Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:43.4
82Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:44.7
83Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:45.8
84Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:03:47.3
85David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
86Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:47.4
87Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:50.2
88Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:03:51.4
89Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:53.5
90Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:03:53.8
91Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:03:57.6
92Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:03:58.3
93Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:04:00.3
94Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:04:01.7
95T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms0:04:01.9
96Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:04:04.6
97Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:06.2
98Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team0:04:07.4
99Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:04:09.1
100Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:04:12.0
101Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:04:15.1
102Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:04:16.9
103Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:04:17.7
104Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:20.9
105Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:04:21.0
106Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:21.6
107Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
108David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:04:24.1
109Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:04:26.0
110Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:04:28.0
111Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC0:04:28.2
112Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:04:29.2
113Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:04:30.8
114Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
115Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:04:32.1
116Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:04:38.2
117Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion0:04:38.3
118Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:04:38.8
119Joshua Bartlett (USA)0:04:39.0
120Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:04:43.6
121Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:04:44.2
122David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy0:04:45.0
123Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:48.7
124Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:49.0
125Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
126Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:04:49.3
127Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:04:50.1
128Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:04:50.5
129Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:04:54.9
130Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:56.6
131Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:04:57.6
132Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:04:58.3
133Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder0:05:00.5
134Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:00.8
135Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:03.2
136Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:05:05.6
137Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:05:10.7
138Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:05:11.4
139Derek Dixon (USA)0:05:15.2
140Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:17.3
141Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
142Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:18.3
143Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:05:18.5
144Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles0:05:18.9
145Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:05:20.0
146Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion0:05:22.5
147Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:23.6
148Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:24.2
149Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:05:26.0
150Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:05:28.7
151Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:05:29.6
152Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:05:32.8
153Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:05:35.5
154Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:05:38.7
155Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:05:47.6
156Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:05:49.0
157David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:05:52.9
158Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:58.7
HDScott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:50.1
HDCheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:57.0
HDTyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:07:00.7
HDAdam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:07:10.1
HDColby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:07:18.3
HDShawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:08:27.6
HDTyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:08:44.4
HDJonathan Baskin (USA)0:10:04.4
DNSAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders0:35:56.6
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:00:09.1
3Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:43.7
4Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:15.8
5Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:01:26.5
6Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:43.7
7Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:01:46.4
8Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:01:48.3
9Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:01:54.9
10Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:02:02.5
11Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:03.9
12Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:10.8
13Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:02:11.4
14Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:13.5
15Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:02:16.9
16Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:36.6
17Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:02:46.3
18Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:03:00.3
19Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:03:05.6
20Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:03:08.6
21Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:03:13.6
22Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:03:13.8
23Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:03:14.7
24Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:03:15.0
25Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:03:24.5
26Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:03:25.2
27Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:03:25.8
28Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:03:28.7
29Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:03:31.5
30Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:03:35.3
31Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:03:35.8
32Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:03:36.3
33Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:03:46.0
34Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:03:55.7
35Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:03:57.9
36Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:59.9
37Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:04:07.6
38Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:04:13.9
39Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:04:19.2
40Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:04:20.9
41Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:04:26.8
42Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:04:27.5
43Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel0:04:27.8
44Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:04:31.3
45Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:04:32.5
46Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:04:38.1
47Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:04:38.8
48Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:04:42.2
49Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:04:44.4
50Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:04:47.1
51Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:04:53.4
52Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:04:54.5
53Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:04:59.1
54Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:05:00.7
55Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
56Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:05:01.1
57Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub0:05:01.4
58Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing0:05:04.4
59Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:05:06.2
60Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:05:12.7
61Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:05:16.2
62Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:05:17.8
63Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:05:26.2
64Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:05:37.4
65Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling0:05:37.5
66Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:05:42.3
67Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:05:45.9
68Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:05:52.0
69Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:05:52.2
70Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling0:05:52.3
71Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:05:52.7
72Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:06:00.5
73Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:06:02.0
74Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:06:02.5
75Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:06:04.3
76Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:06:06.2
77Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
78Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports0:06:08.4
79Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:06:26.9
80Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:06:28.5
81Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:06:30.3
82Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:06:41.4
83Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:06:44.9
84Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:06:52.2
85Patricia Dowd (USA)0:06:52.4
86Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:07:05.1
87Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC0:07:12.7
88Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:07:21.0
89Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:07:27.4
90Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:07:29.3
91Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:07:33.9
92Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:07:44.6
93Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:08:28.9
94Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling0:08:57.8
95Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:09:18.0
96Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:10:49.3
DNSTheresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia1:36:33.0
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:24.0
3Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:26.0
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:58.0
5Holowesko Partners0:03:47.0
6California Giant Berry Farms0:05:13.0
7Team Exergy0:05:31.0
8Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:14.0
9RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:06:37.0
10Cole Sport p/b High West0:06:38.0
11Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:06:48.0
12Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:07:16.0
13TEAM H&R BLOCK0:07:24.0
14Yahoo! Cycling Team0:07:32.0
15Team Rio Grande0:07:42.0
16Team Type 10:07:54.0
17Bike Religion0:10:21.0
18Total Restoration Cycling Team0:10:43.0
19Herbalife LaGrange0:11:05.0
20Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:13:07.0

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Vera Bradley Foundation1:52:05.0
2Webcor Builders0:01:01.0
3Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:01:13.0
4Team TIBCO0:01:52.0
5Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:03:03.0
6Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:04:26.0
7Touchstone Climbing0:04:53.0
8Treads.com/DFT0:07:20.0
9Metromint Cycling0:07:46.0
10Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:09:48.0
11Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:10:58.0
12TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:11:25.0
13Herbalife LaGrange0:11:29.0
14SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:11:38.0

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:34:17.0
2Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia0:00:16.0
3Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:57.0
4Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07.0
5Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:23.0
6Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:01:27.0
7Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:38.0
8Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
9Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:53.0
10Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:59.0
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:00.0
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:06.0
13Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:07.0
14Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:14.0
15Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:02:19.0
16Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 10:02:31.0
17Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:02:32.0
18Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:39.0
19Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:48.0
20Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
21Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:02:50.0
22Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:51.0
23Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:53.0
24Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:03:14.0
25Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:03:25.0
26Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:26.0
27Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:04:04.0
28Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy0:04:11.0
29Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:04:12.0
30Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:22.0
31Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:04:34.0
32Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:04:45.0
33Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:04:46.0
34Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:04:51.0
35Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:05:07.0
36Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:05:15.0
37Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:20.0
38Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:26.0
39Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
40Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:05:31.0
41David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:05:46.0
42Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:49.0
43Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande0:05:52.0
44Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole0:06:05.0
45Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles0:06:06.0
46Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA0:06:13.0
47Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:06:28.0
48Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:06:31.0
49Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:34.0
50David Santos (USA) Bike Religion0:06:35.0
51Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:39.0
52Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
53Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:07:00.0
54Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:07:05.0
55Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:07:07.0
56Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:07:24.0
57Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:07:26.0
58Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:07:47.0
59Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:48.0
60Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:08:17.0
61Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:20.0
62Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:08:27.0
63Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:08:53.0
64Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:11.0
65Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:14.0
66Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:09:21.0
67Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles0:09:25.0
68Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:09:35.0
69T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms0:10:15.0
70Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:10:19.0
71David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:10:41.0
72Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:10:49.0
73Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank0:10:54.0
74Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:11:09.0
75Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:11:24.0
76Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:33.0
77Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:11:36.0
78Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH0:11:55.0
79Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:12:39.0
80William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:12:49.0
81Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:14:37.0
82Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team0:15:53.0
83Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion0:16:04.0
84Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:16:25.0
85Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:16:31.0
86Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:16:46.0
87Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:17:01.0
88Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:17.0
89Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:17:44.0
90Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:17:45.0
91Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:17:56.0
92Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:17:58.0
93Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:18:00.0
94Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:18:01.0
95Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:18:04.0
96Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:18:14.0
97Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:18:15.0
98Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:18:16.0
99Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:18:20.0
100Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:18:24.0
101Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo0:18:35.0
102Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:18:42.0
103Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:18:48.0
104Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:18:53.0
105Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:18:55.0
106Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:18:59.0
107Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:19:04.0
108Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:19:22.0
109Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:19:26.0
110Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC0:19:33.0
111Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:19:35.0
112Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:19:39.0
113Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:19:40.0
114Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
115Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:19:47.0
116Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:19:51.0
117David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy0:19:56.0
118Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:19:57.0
119Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:19:58.0
120Joshua Bartlett (USA)0:19:59.0
121Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:20:00.0
122Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
123Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:20:01.0
124Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:20:03.0
125Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:20:04.0
126Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:20:07.0
127Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:20:12.0
128Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:20:24.0
129Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
130Derek Dixon (USA)0:20:25.0
131Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
132Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:33.0
133Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion0:20:36.0
134Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:20:37.0
135Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:20:39.0
136Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:20:57.0
137Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:21:05.0
138Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:21:23.0
139Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:21:28.0
140Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion0:21:43.0
141Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:22:29.0
142Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team0:22:34.0
143Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:22:48.0
144Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:23:34.0
145Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:23:46.0
146Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling0:24:00.0
147Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:24:23.0
148Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande0:24:27.0
149Jonathan Baskin (USA)0:25:16.0
150Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:25:24.0
151Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:25:29.0
152Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion0:25:55.0
153Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:26:07.0
154Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder0:26:29.0
155Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:26:36.0
156Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:26:51.0
157Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:27:49.0
158Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:28:12.0
159Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:28:16.0

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY124:07:17.0
2Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:01:13.0
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders0:01:59.0
4Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:03:15.0
5Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:03:45.0
6Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:04:30.0
7Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:04:51.0
8Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:05:47.0
9Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:05:59.0
10Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:06:08.0
11Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
12Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:06:21.0
13Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:06:25.0
14Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:07:29.0
15Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:07:41.0
16Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:07:55.0
17Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:07:59.0
18Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:08:20.0
19Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel0:08:35.0
20Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ0:09:04.0
21Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:09:25.0
22Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub0:09:33.0
23Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:10:46.0
24Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:10:53.0
25Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:11:00.0
26Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:12:18.0
27Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:21.0
28Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:04.0
29Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:13:55.0
30Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:15:03.0
31Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:15:34.0
32Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:15:35.0
33Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:16:44.0
34Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:17:02.0
35Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling0:17:13.0
36Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:17:25.0
37Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing0:17:28.0
38Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:17:30.0
39Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:17:46.0
40Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:18:03.0
41Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:18:10.0
42Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:18:28.0
43Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:18:33.0
44Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:18:42.0
45Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:18:49.0
46Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:19:04.0
47Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:19:05.0
48Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:19:49.0
49Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:19:57.0
50Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports0:20:15.0
51Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:21:08.0
52Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling0:21:51.0
53Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:22:17.0
54Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:22:32.0
55Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:22:35.0
56Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar0:22:42.0
57Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:22:43.0
58Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:22:51.0
59Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling0:24:14.0
60Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:24:41.0
61Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:24:42.0
62Megan A Rathwell (Can)0:25:04.0
63Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:25:51.0
64Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:25:58.0
65Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:26:29.0
66Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle0:26:40.0
67Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:26:48.0
68Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte0:27:36.0
69Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:27:40.0
70Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:27:47.0
71Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:28:07.0
72Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM0:28:08.0
73Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:28:21.0
74Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:29:09.0
75Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:29:53.0
76Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:30:31.0
77Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:31:03.0
78Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar0:31:54.0
79Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:32:33.0
80Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car0:32:57.0
81Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:34:09.0
82Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:36:35.0
83Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:37:05.0
84Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:37:58.0
85Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:38:32.0
86Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC0:40:37.0
87Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:41:12.0
88Patricia Dowd (USA)0:45:03.0
89Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling0:45:53.0
90Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:46:02.0
91Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling0:47:45.0
92Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:47:47.0
93Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:48:07.0
94Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:48:52.0
95Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci0:49:52.0
96Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:50:48.0

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG3:35:55.0
2Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:21.0
3Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:41.0
4Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:10.0
5Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
6Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:01:12.0
7Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:13.0
8Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:02:26.0
9Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners0:02:34.0
10Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:44.0
11Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit0:02:56.0
12Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:13.0
13Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:03:29.0
14Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners0:03:37.0
15Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:48.0
16Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:53.0
17Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:04:53.0
18Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:56.0
19Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:01.0
20Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:05:27.0
21Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:05:29.0
22Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:46.0
23Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange0:06:49.0
24Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:07:15.0
25Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:33.0
26Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:07:43.0
27Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners0:08:41.0
28Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners0:09:11.0
29Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:09:46.0
30Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:09:58.0
31William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:11:11.0
32Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners0:14:47.0
33Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners0:16:26.0
34Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:17:04.0
35Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners0:17:10.0
36Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:17:17.0
37Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:18:01.0
38David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy0:18:18.0
39Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:18:20.0
40Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:18:22.0
41Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society0:18:23.0
42Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:18:26.0
43Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:18:29.0
44Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.0:18:46.0
45Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion0:19:19.0
46Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:19:27.0
47Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society0:19:45.0
48Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West0:21:56.0
49Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:22:08.0
50Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:22:45.0
51Jonathan Baskin (USA)0:23:38.0
52Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:23:46.0
53Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:24:58.0
54Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club0:26:34.0

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling4:11:02.0
2Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:07:08.0
3Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:07:15.0
4Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:13:45.0
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:15:04.0
6Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:16:04.0
7Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:18:32.0
8Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT0:18:47.0
9Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:18:58.0
10Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:23:55.0
11Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling0:24:36.0
12Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman0:28:48.0
13Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar0:30:24.0
14Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge0:32:50.0

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia10:33:35.0
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:40.0
3Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:06.0
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:55.0
5Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:58.0
6Team Exergy0:07:34.0
7Holowesko Partners0:08:01.0
8Team Rio Grande0:16:12.0
9TEAM H&R BLOCK0:19:46.0
10California Giant Berry Farms0:21:02.0
11RideClean P/B Patentit.com0:29:21.0
12Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:29:32.0
13Team Type 10:30:00.0
14Herbalife LaGrange0:31:04.0
15Cole Sport p/b High West0:33:31.0
16Total Restoration Cycling Team0:36:30.0
17Bike Religion0:40:07.0
18Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES0:40:42.0
19Yahoo! Cycling Team0:41:40.0
20Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:45:19.0

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling12:19:07.0
2Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:04:04.0
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:12:45.0
4Webcor Builders0:13:47.0
5Team TIBCO0:16:59.0
6Keller Rorhback Cycling Team0:17:18.0
7Touchstone Climbing0:26:46.0
8Treads.com/DFT0:27:01.0
9Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes0:42:31.0
10SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching0:46:34.0
11Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:47:51.0
12Metromint Cycling0:53:21.0
13Herbalife LaGrange1:05:40.0
14TriSports cycling/eclipse raci1:08:49.0

 

