Image 1 of 33 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) on the way in for first place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 33 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) making some good time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 33 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) has worked himself up into third overall after today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 33 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) put in a strong effort today to hold onto the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 33 Not a cloud in the sky for the TT today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 33 Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) passing by on the way to the turn around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 33 Erine Willock (Webcor) during her stage winning ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 33 Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) had a good TT and held onto the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 33 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co) national time trail champ of Ireland. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 33 The womens podium with Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) third, Erinne Willock (Webcor) first and Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 33 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) takes the leaders jersey after her ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 33 Rushlee Buchanon (Colavita-Baci) holds onto the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 33 Floyd Landis looking fast on the way out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 33 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) sitting high on GC and will be climbing strong tomorrow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 33 Cesar Grajales (Cole Sports) will be one to watch again on tomorrows climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 33 Mark De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) will be putting the pressure on during tomorrows hard stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 33 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) started the day with the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 33 Fly V Australia is putting in another good performance with 2 riders in the top 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 33 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) on his return trip towards the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 33 Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) keeping her head down on the way to a strong third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 33 Erinne Willock (Webcor) put in a great ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 33 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) going hard after the turn around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 33 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) with another strong ride for second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 33 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) going as hard as she can to try to hold on to the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 33 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) trying to keep her advantage for the fight overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 33 Riders get bunched up on the way back into the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 33 Floyd Landis with head tucked and going fast. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 33 Floyd Landis broke out a skinsuit today instead of the blank t-shirt. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 33 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) putting in another strong showing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 33 Ryan Trebon (Kona) again trades in his fat tires to ride the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 33 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) staying as aero as possible. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 33 Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) putting in another strong TT ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 33 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) heads into stage 3 defending the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) made full use of his 55 tooth front chain ring in order to set the best time at the Skyliner Rd 25-kilometre time trial, stage two of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The Australian all-rounder finished with a time of 31:28 minutes, outpacing prologue winner Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) by 15 seconds and race leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) by an additional 12 seconds.

“I really feel like Rory has been trying to fatten me up by inviting me to all his barbeques back in Boulder,” Day joked at the podium presentation. “It’s a conspiracy that I want to be known by all.

“Kidding aside, I’m really happy to have some consistency this year,” he added. “I haven’t had too much preparation for this event so I’m happy that, here at Cascade, I’m able to get another win. It is carrying on from the great season that I’ve been having and I’m happy with that.”

Day moved into second place overall 16 seconds behind Sutherland. His Fly V Australia teammate Darren Lill sits in third place a further 41 seconds back.

“There were two guys in front of me in the time trial that are known for time trialling and prologues, so to be able to be close to them is good, especially after yesterday,” Sutherland said. “Once you get the lead you don’t want to let it go, especially not to the Fly V guys who are obviously very strong. I’d rather be in front and try and maintain it than catch up.”

Day dedicated his win to friend and former teammate Ben Brooks. In 2008, Doctors at the St. Charles Medical Centre intensive care unit in Bend put Brooks into an induced coma for nearly a week following a horrific crash during Cascade’s opening stage.

“I dedicate this time trial win to Ben Brooks, an old teammate and friend who has had a tough couple of years after a big crash in Cascade in 2008,” Day said. “I want to send him some positive vibes.”

Lill heads back into the mountains as the event’s best climber and Frank Pipp (Bissell) continues to lead the event’s best sprinter competition. Timothy Roe (Trek-Livestrong) moved ahead of his teammate Benjamin King as the event’s best young rider.

The overall contenders are presented with a second mountaintop finish in the stage three Cascade Lakes 128-kilometre road race that will finish at the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.

“I’m hoping to be able to rub shoulders with Rory in the next couple of days,” Day said. “I’m sure we are going to throw some cards at them with some of my Fly V Australia teammates and I’m sure UnitedHealthcare will be rubbing shoulders with us too. We will see who comes out on top.”

Willock wins first-ever time trial in Cascade

Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) snagged her first professional time trial victory in the Skyliner Rd 25-kilometre time trial. Her 35:56 minute individual performance was nine seconds quicker than Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and a further 35 seconds quicker than Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation).

“Alison started one minute ahead of me and she is a great time trialist. I knew if I kept her in sight, or even caught her on that hill, that I was doing a good day and that was my goal,” Willock said. “My race was to the top of the hill. I went as hard as I could to the top and kept it going. I felt good today.

“I knew I was going good because I caught Alison. I knew I was doing a good time,” she added. “I’m in the top three now and we have a really strong team here. They will do their best to get me up as high as we can. There is still a lot of racing left.”

Abbott’s second place moved her into the overall race lead by 1:13 minutes over runner-up Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) and 1:59 minutes ahead of third placed Wilock.

Abbott dedicated her strong time trial performance and her race lead to health and happiness of her ill grandfather, Lyle Abbott. “I spoke with my Dad on the phone and my grandpa is not doing well,” Abbott said. “He had to be put on oxygen today. I want to dedicate this to him.

“This is my first good time trial in a while,” she added. “I figured it back out again at US Nationals and to be able to come back here and do well is special.

“To be able to take the general classification lead in a time trial is something that I have never done before,” she added. “In order to become a complete rider it is the sort of thing that you have to be able to do, to be a well rounded rider. That is an exciting step forward, more so than winning a mountain stage because it signifies development in all sorts of areas for me as a rider.”

Abbott is confident that her short handed team of four women will be capable of defending the yellow jersey after tomorrow’s stage three Cascade Lake Road Race. The pro women will complete 113-kilometre trek around the Deschutes National Forest and conclude at the top of Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.

“We have a small team but we work really well together and communicate really well,” Abbott said. “We commit to one goal and go for that goal. If you have four people truly committed to one goal it is like 10 people who are a little bit scattered.

“I believe in my team,” she added. “There are three days left and you don’t know what could happen but that is what makes it exciting. The last few days have been big steps in the right direction for our team.”

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 0:31:28.4 2 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:15.2 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:27.4 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:29.1 5 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:38.7 6 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:58.4 7 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:00.2 8 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:10.8 9 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:20.2 10 Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:21.7 11 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:01:22.5 12 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:25.4 13 Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:01:28.5 14 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:29.3 15 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:31.9 16 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:32.0 17 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:01:35.1 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:45.8 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:50.0 20 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:58.4 21 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:02:00.0 22 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:01.6 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:02:02.8 24 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:03.1 25 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:03.2 26 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:03.9 27 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:04.8 28 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:08.5 29 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:10.7 30 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 0:02:12.8 31 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:16.2 32 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 33 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:21.2 34 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:26.8 35 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:32.2 36 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:02:34.4 37 Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:36.4 38 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:39.7 39 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:40.7 40 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:43.8 41 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:02:52.1 42 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:52.4 43 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:02:54.7 44 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:02:55.8 45 Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH 0:02:59.2 46 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:03:01.4 47 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:03.1 48 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:03:03.8 49 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:05.9 50 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:06.0 51 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:03:06.2 52 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:07.0 53 Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:07.6 54 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:03:07.9 55 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:03:09.2 56 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:03:10.4 57 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:03:11.0 58 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 0:03:12.1 59 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 0:03:15.5 60 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:16.5 61 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:03:17.9 62 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:03:24.2 63 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 0:03:25.7 64 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:25.9 65 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 0:03:27.9 66 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:03:28.2 67 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:30.2 68 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:32.6 69 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:03:33.5 70 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 0:03:34.1 71 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:34.7 72 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:35.3 73 Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:03:35.5 74 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:03:37.1 75 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:37.7 76 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:39.0 77 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:40.2 78 Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:03:40.9 79 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 0:03:41.3 80 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:42.8 81 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:43.4 82 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:44.7 83 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:45.8 84 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:47.3 85 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 86 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:47.4 87 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:50.2 88 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:03:51.4 89 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:53.5 90 Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:03:53.8 91 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:03:57.6 92 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:58.3 93 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:04:00.3 94 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:04:01.7 95 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 0:04:01.9 96 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:04:04.6 97 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:06.2 98 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 0:04:07.4 99 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:04:09.1 100 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:04:12.0 101 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:04:15.1 102 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:04:16.9 103 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:04:17.7 104 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:04:20.9 105 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:04:21.0 106 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:04:21.6 107 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 108 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:04:24.1 109 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 0:04:26.0 110 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:04:28.0 111 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 0:04:28.2 112 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:29.2 113 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:04:30.8 114 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 115 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:32.1 116 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:04:38.2 117 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 0:04:38.3 118 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:38.8 119 Joshua Bartlett (USA) 0:04:39.0 120 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:04:43.6 121 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:04:44.2 122 David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:45.0 123 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:04:48.7 124 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:04:49.0 125 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 126 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:04:49.3 127 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:04:50.1 128 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:04:50.5 129 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:04:54.9 130 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:56.6 131 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:04:57.6 132 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:04:58.3 133 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder 0:05:00.5 134 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:00.8 135 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:03.2 136 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:05:05.6 137 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:05:10.7 138 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:05:11.4 139 Derek Dixon (USA) 0:05:15.2 140 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:17.3 141 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 142 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:18.3 143 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:05:18.5 144 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 0:05:18.9 145 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:20.0 146 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 0:05:22.5 147 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:23.6 148 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:24.2 149 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:05:26.0 150 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:05:28.7 151 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:29.6 152 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:05:32.8 153 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:05:35.5 154 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:05:38.7 155 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:05:47.6 156 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:05:49.0 157 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:05:52.9 158 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:58.7 HD Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:50.1 HD Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:57.0 HD Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:07:00.7 HD Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:10.1 HD Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:07:18.3 HD Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:08:27.6 HD Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:08:44.4 HD Jonathan Baskin (USA) 0:10:04.4 DNS Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 0:35:56.6 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:00:09.1 3 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:43.7 4 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:15.8 5 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 0:01:26.5 6 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:43.7 7 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:01:46.4 8 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:01:48.3 9 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:01:54.9 10 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:02:02.5 11 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:03.9 12 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:10.8 13 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:02:11.4 14 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:13.5 15 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:02:16.9 16 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:36.6 17 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:02:46.3 18 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:03:00.3 19 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:03:05.6 20 Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:03:08.6 21 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:03:13.6 22 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:03:13.8 23 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:03:14.7 24 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:03:15.0 25 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:03:24.5 26 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:03:25.2 27 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:03:25.8 28 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:03:28.7 29 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:03:31.5 30 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:03:35.3 31 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:03:35.8 32 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:03:36.3 33 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:03:46.0 34 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:03:55.7 35 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:03:57.9 36 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:59.9 37 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:04:07.6 38 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:04:13.9 39 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:04:19.2 40 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:04:20.9 41 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:04:26.8 42 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:04:27.5 43 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 0:04:27.8 44 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:04:31.3 45 Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:04:32.5 46 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:04:38.1 47 Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:04:38.8 48 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:04:42.2 49 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:04:44.4 50 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:04:47.1 51 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:04:53.4 52 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:04:54.5 53 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:04:59.1 54 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:05:00.7 55 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 56 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 0:05:01.1 57 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:05:01.4 58 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 0:05:04.4 59 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:05:06.2 60 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:05:12.7 61 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:05:16.2 62 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:05:17.8 63 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:05:26.2 64 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:05:37.4 65 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:05:37.5 66 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:05:42.3 67 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:05:45.9 68 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:05:52.0 69 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:05:52.2 70 Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:05:52.3 71 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:05:52.7 72 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:06:00.5 73 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:06:02.0 74 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:06:02.5 75 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:06:04.3 76 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:06:06.2 77 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 78 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports 0:06:08.4 79 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:06:26.9 80 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:06:28.5 81 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:06:30.3 82 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:06:41.4 83 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:06:44.9 84 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:06:52.2 85 Patricia Dowd (USA) 0:06:52.4 86 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:07:05.1 87 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 0:07:12.7 88 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:07:21.0 89 Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:07:27.4 90 Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:07:29.3 91 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:07:33.9 92 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:07:44.6 93 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:08:28.9 94 Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:08:57.8 95 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:09:18.0 96 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:10:49.3 DNS Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 1:36:33.0 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:24.0 3 Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:26.0 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:58.0 5 Holowesko Partners 0:03:47.0 6 California Giant Berry Farms 0:05:13.0 7 Team Exergy 0:05:31.0 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:14.0 9 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:06:37.0 10 Cole Sport p/b High West 0:06:38.0 11 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:06:48.0 12 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:07:16.0 13 TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:07:24.0 14 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:07:32.0 15 Team Rio Grande 0:07:42.0 16 Team Type 1 0:07:54.0 17 Bike Religion 0:10:21.0 18 Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:10:43.0 19 Herbalife LaGrange 0:11:05.0 20 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:07.0

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Vera Bradley Foundation 1:52:05.0 2 Webcor Builders 0:01:01.0 3 Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:01:13.0 4 Team TIBCO 0:01:52.0 5 Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:03:03.0 6 Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:04:26.0 7 Touchstone Climbing 0:04:53.0 8 Treads.com/DFT 0:07:20.0 9 Metromint Cycling 0:07:46.0 10 Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:09:48.0 11 Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:10:58.0 12 TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:11:25.0 13 Herbalife LaGrange 0:11:29.0 14 SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:11:38.0

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:34:17.0 2 Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:16.0 3 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:57.0 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:07.0 5 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:23.0 6 Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:01:27.0 7 Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:38.0 8 Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 9 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:53.0 10 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:59.0 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:00.0 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:06.0 13 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:07.0 14 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:14.0 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:02:19.0 16 Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:31.0 17 Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:32.0 18 Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:39.0 19 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:48.0 20 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 21 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:02:50.0 22 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:51.0 23 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:53.0 24 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:03:14.0 25 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:25.0 26 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:26.0 27 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:04.0 28 Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy 0:04:11.0 29 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:04:12.0 30 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:22.0 31 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:04:34.0 32 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:04:45.0 33 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:04:46.0 34 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:04:51.0 35 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:07.0 36 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:05:15.0 37 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:20.0 38 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:26.0 39 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 40 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:05:31.0 41 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:05:46.0 42 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:49.0 43 Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande 0:05:52.0 44 Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole 0:06:05.0 45 Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles 0:06:06.0 46 Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA 0:06:13.0 47 Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:06:28.0 48 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:06:31.0 49 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:34.0 50 David Santos (USA) Bike Religion 0:06:35.0 51 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:39.0 52 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 53 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:07:00.0 54 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:07:05.0 55 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:07:07.0 56 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:07:24.0 57 Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:07:26.0 58 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:07:47.0 59 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:48.0 60 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:08:17.0 61 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:20.0 62 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:08:27.0 63 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:08:53.0 64 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:11.0 65 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:14.0 66 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:09:21.0 67 Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles 0:09:25.0 68 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:09:35.0 69 T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms 0:10:15.0 70 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:10:19.0 71 David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:10:41.0 72 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:10:49.0 73 Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank 0:10:54.0 74 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:11:09.0 75 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:11:24.0 76 Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:33.0 77 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:11:36.0 78 Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH 0:11:55.0 79 Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:12:39.0 80 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:12:49.0 81 Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:14:37.0 82 Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team 0:15:53.0 83 Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion 0:16:04.0 84 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:16:25.0 85 Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:16:31.0 86 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:16:46.0 87 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:17:01.0 88 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:17.0 89 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:17:44.0 90 Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:17:45.0 91 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:17:56.0 92 Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:17:58.0 93 Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 0:18:00.0 94 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:18:01.0 95 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:18:04.0 96 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:18:14.0 97 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:18:15.0 98 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:18:16.0 99 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:18:20.0 100 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:24.0 101 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo 0:18:35.0 102 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:18:42.0 103 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:18:48.0 104 Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:18:53.0 105 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:18:55.0 106 Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:18:59.0 107 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:19:04.0 108 Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:19:22.0 109 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:19:26.0 110 Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC 0:19:33.0 111 Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:19:35.0 112 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:19:39.0 113 Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:19:40.0 114 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 115 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:19:47.0 116 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:19:51.0 117 David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy 0:19:56.0 118 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:19:57.0 119 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:19:58.0 120 Joshua Bartlett (USA) 0:19:59.0 121 Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:20:00.0 122 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 123 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:20:01.0 124 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:20:03.0 125 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:20:04.0 126 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:20:07.0 127 Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:20:12.0 128 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:20:24.0 129 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 130 Derek Dixon (USA) 0:20:25.0 131 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 132 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:33.0 133 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion 0:20:36.0 134 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:20:37.0 135 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:20:39.0 136 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:20:57.0 137 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:21:05.0 138 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:21:23.0 139 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:21:28.0 140 Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion 0:21:43.0 141 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:22:29.0 142 Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team 0:22:34.0 143 Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:22:48.0 144 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:23:34.0 145 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:23:46.0 146 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling 0:24:00.0 147 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:24:23.0 148 Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:24:27.0 149 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 0:25:16.0 150 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:25:24.0 151 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:25:29.0 152 Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion 0:25:55.0 153 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:26:07.0 154 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder 0:26:29.0 155 Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:26:36.0 156 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:26:51.0 157 Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:27:49.0 158 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:28:12.0 159 Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:28:16.0

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 4:07:17.0 2 Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:01:13.0 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 0:01:59.0 4 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:03:15.0 5 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:03:45.0 6 Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:04:30.0 7 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:04:51.0 8 Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:05:47.0 9 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:05:59.0 10 Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:06:08.0 11 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 12 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:06:21.0 13 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:06:25.0 14 Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:07:29.0 15 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:07:41.0 16 Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:07:55.0 17 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:07:59.0 18 Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:08:20.0 19 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel 0:08:35.0 20 Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ 0:09:04.0 21 Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:09:25.0 22 Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:09:33.0 23 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:10:46.0 24 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:10:53.0 25 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:11:00.0 26 Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:12:18.0 27 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:12:21.0 28 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:13:04.0 29 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:13:55.0 30 Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:15:03.0 31 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:15:34.0 32 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:15:35.0 33 Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:16:44.0 34 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:17:02.0 35 Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:17:13.0 36 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:17:25.0 37 Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing 0:17:28.0 38 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:17:30.0 39 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:17:46.0 40 Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 0:18:03.0 41 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:18:10.0 42 Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:18:28.0 43 Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:18:33.0 44 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:18:42.0 45 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:18:49.0 46 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 0:19:04.0 47 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:19:05.0 48 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:19:49.0 49 Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:19:57.0 50 Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports 0:20:15.0 51 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:21:08.0 52 Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:21:51.0 53 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:22:17.0 54 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:22:32.0 55 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:22:35.0 56 Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar 0:22:42.0 57 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:22:43.0 58 Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:22:51.0 59 Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:24:14.0 60 Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:24:41.0 61 Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:24:42.0 62 Megan A Rathwell (Can) 0:25:04.0 63 Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:25:51.0 64 Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:25:58.0 65 Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:26:29.0 66 Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:26:40.0 67 Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:26:48.0 68 Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte 0:27:36.0 69 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:27:40.0 70 Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:27:47.0 71 Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:28:07.0 72 Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM 0:28:08.0 73 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:28:21.0 74 Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:29:09.0 75 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:29:53.0 76 Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:30:31.0 77 Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:31:03.0 78 Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar 0:31:54.0 79 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:32:33.0 80 Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car 0:32:57.0 81 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:34:09.0 82 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:36:35.0 83 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:37:05.0 84 Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:37:58.0 85 Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:38:32.0 86 Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC 0:40:37.0 87 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:41:12.0 88 Patricia Dowd (USA) 0:45:03.0 89 Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:45:53.0 90 Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports 0:46:02.0 91 Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:47:45.0 92 Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:47:47.0 93 Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing 0:48:07.0 94 Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:48:52.0 95 Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci 0:49:52.0 96 Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching 0:50:48.0

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3:35:55.0 2 Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:21.0 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:41.0 4 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:10.0 5 Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 6 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:01:12.0 7 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:13.0 8 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:26.0 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:02:34.0 10 Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:44.0 11 Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 0:02:56.0 12 Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:13.0 13 Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:29.0 14 Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:03:37.0 15 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:48.0 16 Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:53.0 17 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:04:53.0 18 Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:56.0 19 Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:05:01.0 20 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:05:27.0 21 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc. 0:05:29.0 22 Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:05:46.0 23 Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange 0:06:49.0 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:07:15.0 25 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:33.0 26 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:43.0 27 Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:08:41.0 28 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners 0:09:11.0 29 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:09:46.0 30 Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:09:58.0 31 William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:11:11.0 32 Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:14:47.0 33 Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners 0:16:26.0 34 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:17:04.0 35 Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners 0:17:10.0 36 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:17:17.0 37 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:18:01.0 38 David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:18.0 39 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:18:20.0 40 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:18:22.0 41 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:18:23.0 42 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:26.0 43 Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:18:29.0 44 Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc. 0:18:46.0 45 Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion 0:19:19.0 46 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:19:27.0 47 Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:19:45.0 48 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West 0:21:56.0 49 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:22:08.0 50 Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:22:45.0 51 Jonathan Baskin (USA) 0:23:38.0 52 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:23:46.0 53 Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:24:58.0 54 Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club 0:26:34.0

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling 4:11:02.0 2 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:07:08.0 3 Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:07:15.0 4 Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:13:45.0 5 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:15:04.0 6 Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team 0:16:04.0 7 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:18:32.0 8 Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT 0:18:47.0 9 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:18:58.0 10 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes 0:23:55.0 11 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:24:36.0 12 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman 0:28:48.0 13 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar 0:30:24.0 14 Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge 0:32:50.0

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 10:33:35.0 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:40.0 3 Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:06.0 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:55.0 5 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:58.0 6 Team Exergy 0:07:34.0 7 Holowesko Partners 0:08:01.0 8 Team Rio Grande 0:16:12.0 9 TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:19:46.0 10 California Giant Berry Farms 0:21:02.0 11 RideClean P/B Patentit.com 0:29:21.0 12 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:29:32.0 13 Team Type 1 0:30:00.0 14 Herbalife LaGrange 0:31:04.0 15 Cole Sport p/b High West 0:33:31.0 16 Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:36:30.0 17 Bike Religion 0:40:07.0 18 Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES 0:40:42.0 19 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:41:40.0 20 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:45:19.0