Day claims stage win, Sutherland retains overall lead
Willock tops women's race, second moves Abbott into lead
Ben Day (Fly V Australia) made full use of his 55 tooth front chain ring in order to set the best time at the Skyliner Rd 25-kilometre time trial, stage two of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic. The Australian all-rounder finished with a time of 31:28 minutes, outpacing prologue winner Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) by 15 seconds and race leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) by an additional 12 seconds.
“I really feel like Rory has been trying to fatten me up by inviting me to all his barbeques back in Boulder,” Day joked at the podium presentation. “It’s a conspiracy that I want to be known by all.
“Kidding aside, I’m really happy to have some consistency this year,” he added. “I haven’t had too much preparation for this event so I’m happy that, here at Cascade, I’m able to get another win. It is carrying on from the great season that I’ve been having and I’m happy with that.”
Day moved into second place overall 16 seconds behind Sutherland. His Fly V Australia teammate Darren Lill sits in third place a further 41 seconds back.
“There were two guys in front of me in the time trial that are known for time trialling and prologues, so to be able to be close to them is good, especially after yesterday,” Sutherland said. “Once you get the lead you don’t want to let it go, especially not to the Fly V guys who are obviously very strong. I’d rather be in front and try and maintain it than catch up.”
Day dedicated his win to friend and former teammate Ben Brooks. In 2008, Doctors at the St. Charles Medical Centre intensive care unit in Bend put Brooks into an induced coma for nearly a week following a horrific crash during Cascade’s opening stage.
“I dedicate this time trial win to Ben Brooks, an old teammate and friend who has had a tough couple of years after a big crash in Cascade in 2008,” Day said. “I want to send him some positive vibes.”
Lill heads back into the mountains as the event’s best climber and Frank Pipp (Bissell) continues to lead the event’s best sprinter competition. Timothy Roe (Trek-Livestrong) moved ahead of his teammate Benjamin King as the event’s best young rider.
The overall contenders are presented with a second mountaintop finish in the stage three Cascade Lakes 128-kilometre road race that will finish at the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.
“I’m hoping to be able to rub shoulders with Rory in the next couple of days,” Day said. “I’m sure we are going to throw some cards at them with some of my Fly V Australia teammates and I’m sure UnitedHealthcare will be rubbing shoulders with us too. We will see who comes out on top.”
Willock wins first-ever time trial in Cascade
Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) snagged her first professional time trial victory in the Skyliner Rd 25-kilometre time trial. Her 35:56 minute individual performance was nine seconds quicker than Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and a further 35 seconds quicker than Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation).
“Alison started one minute ahead of me and she is a great time trialist. I knew if I kept her in sight, or even caught her on that hill, that I was doing a good day and that was my goal,” Willock said. “My race was to the top of the hill. I went as hard as I could to the top and kept it going. I felt good today.
“I knew I was going good because I caught Alison. I knew I was doing a good time,” she added. “I’m in the top three now and we have a really strong team here. They will do their best to get me up as high as we can. There is still a lot of racing left.”
Abbott’s second place moved her into the overall race lead by 1:13 minutes over runner-up Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) and 1:59 minutes ahead of third placed Wilock.
Abbott dedicated her strong time trial performance and her race lead to health and happiness of her ill grandfather, Lyle Abbott. “I spoke with my Dad on the phone and my grandpa is not doing well,” Abbott said. “He had to be put on oxygen today. I want to dedicate this to him.
“This is my first good time trial in a while,” she added. “I figured it back out again at US Nationals and to be able to come back here and do well is special.
“To be able to take the general classification lead in a time trial is something that I have never done before,” she added. “In order to become a complete rider it is the sort of thing that you have to be able to do, to be a well rounded rider. That is an exciting step forward, more so than winning a mountain stage because it signifies development in all sorts of areas for me as a rider.”
Abbott is confident that her short handed team of four women will be capable of defending the yellow jersey after tomorrow’s stage three Cascade Lake Road Race. The pro women will complete 113-kilometre trek around the Deschutes National Forest and conclude at the top of Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.
“We have a small team but we work really well together and communicate really well,” Abbott said. “We commit to one goal and go for that goal. If you have four people truly committed to one goal it is like 10 people who are a little bit scattered.
“I believe in my team,” she added. “There are three days left and you don’t know what could happen but that is what makes it exciting. The last few days have been big steps in the right direction for our team.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:31:28.4
|2
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:15.2
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:27.4
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:29.1
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:38.7
|6
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:58.4
|7
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:00.2
|8
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:10.8
|9
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:20.2
|10
|Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:21.7
|11
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:01:22.5
|12
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:25.4
|13
|Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:01:28.5
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:29.3
|15
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:01:31.9
|16
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:32.0
|17
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:01:35.1
|18
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:45.8
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:50.0
|20
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:58.4
|21
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:02:00.0
|22
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:01.6
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:02:02.8
|24
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:03.1
|25
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:03.2
|26
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:02:03.9
|27
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:04.8
|28
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:08.5
|29
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:10.7
|30
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|0:02:12.8
|31
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:16.2
|32
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|33
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:21.2
|34
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:26.8
|35
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:32.2
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:02:34.4
|37
|Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:02:36.4
|38
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:02:39.7
|39
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:40.7
|40
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:43.8
|41
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:02:52.1
|42
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:52.4
|43
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:02:54.7
|44
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:02:55.8
|45
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
|0:02:59.2
|46
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:03:01.4
|47
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:03.1
|48
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:03:03.8
|49
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:05.9
|50
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:06.0
|51
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:03:06.2
|52
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:07.0
|53
|Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:07.6
|54
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:03:07.9
|55
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:03:09.2
|56
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:03:10.4
|57
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:03:11.0
|58
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|0:03:12.1
|59
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|0:03:15.5
|60
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:03:16.5
|61
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:03:17.9
|62
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:03:24.2
|63
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|0:03:25.7
|64
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:25.9
|65
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|0:03:27.9
|66
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:03:28.2
|67
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:03:30.2
|68
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:32.6
|69
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:03:33.5
|70
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|0:03:34.1
|71
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:34.7
|72
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:35.3
|73
|Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:03:35.5
|74
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:03:37.1
|75
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:37.7
|76
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:39.0
|77
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:40.2
|78
|Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:03:40.9
|79
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|0:03:41.3
|80
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:42.8
|81
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:43.4
|82
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:44.7
|83
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:45.8
|84
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:47.3
|85
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|86
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:47.4
|87
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:50.2
|88
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:03:51.4
|89
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:53.5
|90
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:03:53.8
|91
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:03:57.6
|92
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:58.3
|93
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:04:00.3
|94
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:04:01.7
|95
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|0:04:01.9
|96
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:04:04.6
|97
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:06.2
|98
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|0:04:07.4
|99
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:04:09.1
|100
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:04:12.0
|101
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:04:15.1
|102
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:04:16.9
|103
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:04:17.7
|104
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:04:20.9
|105
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:04:21.0
|106
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:04:21.6
|107
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|108
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:04:24.1
|109
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|0:04:26.0
|110
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:04:28.0
|111
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|0:04:28.2
|112
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:29.2
|113
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:04:30.8
|114
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|115
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:32.1
|116
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:04:38.2
|117
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|0:04:38.3
|118
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:38.8
|119
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|0:04:39.0
|120
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:04:43.6
|121
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:04:44.2
|122
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:45.0
|123
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:04:48.7
|124
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:04:49.0
|125
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|126
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:04:49.3
|127
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:04:50.1
|128
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:04:50.5
|129
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:04:54.9
|130
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:04:56.6
|131
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:04:57.6
|132
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:04:58.3
|133
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|0:05:00.5
|134
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:00.8
|135
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:03.2
|136
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:05:05.6
|137
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:05:10.7
|138
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:05:11.4
|139
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|0:05:15.2
|140
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:05:17.3
|141
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|142
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:18.3
|143
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:05:18.5
|144
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|0:05:18.9
|145
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:20.0
|146
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|0:05:22.5
|147
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:23.6
|148
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:24.2
|149
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:05:26.0
|150
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:05:28.7
|151
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:29.6
|152
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:05:32.8
|153
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:05:35.5
|154
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:05:38.7
|155
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:05:47.6
|156
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:05:49.0
|157
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:05:52.9
|158
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:05:58.7
|HD
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:50.1
|HD
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:57.0
|HD
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:07:00.7
|HD
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:10.1
|HD
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:07:18.3
|HD
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:08:27.6
|HD
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:08:44.4
|HD
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|0:10:04.4
|DNS
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:35:56.6
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:00:09.1
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:43.7
|4
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:15.8
|5
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:01:26.5
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:43.7
|7
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:01:46.4
|8
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:01:48.3
|9
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:01:54.9
|10
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:02:02.5
|11
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:02:03.9
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:10.8
|13
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:02:11.4
|14
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:13.5
|15
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:02:16.9
|16
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:36.6
|17
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:02:46.3
|18
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:03:00.3
|19
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:03:05.6
|20
|Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:03:08.6
|21
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:03:13.6
|22
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:03:13.8
|23
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:03:14.7
|24
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:03:15.0
|25
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:03:24.5
|26
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:03:25.2
|27
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:03:25.8
|28
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:03:28.7
|29
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:03:31.5
|30
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:03:35.3
|31
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:03:35.8
|32
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:03:36.3
|33
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:03:46.0
|34
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:03:55.7
|35
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:03:57.9
|36
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:59.9
|37
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:04:07.6
|38
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:04:13.9
|39
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:04:19.2
|40
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:04:20.9
|41
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:04:26.8
|42
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:04:27.5
|43
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|0:04:27.8
|44
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:04:31.3
|45
|Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:04:32.5
|46
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:04:38.1
|47
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:04:38.8
|48
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:04:42.2
|49
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:04:44.4
|50
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:04:47.1
|51
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:04:53.4
|52
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:04:54.5
|53
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:04:59.1
|54
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:05:00.7
|55
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|56
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:05:01.1
|57
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|0:05:01.4
|58
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|0:05:04.4
|59
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:05:06.2
|60
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:05:12.7
|61
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:05:16.2
|62
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:05:17.8
|63
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:05:26.2
|64
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:05:37.4
|65
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:05:37.5
|66
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:05:42.3
|67
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:05:45.9
|68
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:05:52.0
|69
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:05:52.2
|70
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:05:52.3
|71
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:05:52.7
|72
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:06:00.5
|73
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:06:02.0
|74
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:06:02.5
|75
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:04.3
|76
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:06:06.2
|77
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|78
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
|0:06:08.4
|79
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:06:26.9
|80
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:06:28.5
|81
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:06:30.3
|82
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:06:41.4
|83
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:06:44.9
|84
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:06:52.2
|85
|Patricia Dowd (USA)
|0:06:52.4
|86
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:07:05.1
|87
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|0:07:12.7
|88
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:07:21.0
|89
|Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:07:27.4
|90
|Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:07:29.3
|91
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:07:33.9
|92
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:07:44.6
|93
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:08:28.9
|94
|Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:08:57.8
|95
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:09:18.0
|96
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:10:49.3
|DNS
|Theresa Cliff - Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fly V Australia
|1:36:33.0
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:24.0
|3
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:26.0
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:58.0
|5
|Holowesko Partners
|0:03:47.0
|6
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:05:13.0
|7
|Team Exergy
|0:05:31.0
|8
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:14.0
|9
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:06:37.0
|10
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:06:38.0
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:06:48.0
|12
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:07:16.0
|13
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:07:24.0
|14
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:07:32.0
|15
|Team Rio Grande
|0:07:42.0
|16
|Team Type 1
|0:07:54.0
|17
|Bike Religion
|0:10:21.0
|18
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:10:43.0
|19
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:11:05.0
|20
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:07.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|1:52:05.0
|2
|Webcor Builders
|0:01:01.0
|3
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:01:13.0
|4
|Team TIBCO
|0:01:52.0
|5
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:03:03.0
|6
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:04:26.0
|7
|Touchstone Climbing
|0:04:53.0
|8
|Treads.com/DFT
|0:07:20.0
|9
|Metromint Cycling
|0:07:46.0
|10
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:09:48.0
|11
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:10:58.0
|12
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:11:25.0
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:11:29.0
|14
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:11:38.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:34:17.0
|2
|Ben Day (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:16.0
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:57.0
|4
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07.0
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:23.0
|6
|Cesar Grajales (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:01:27.0
|7
|Robert Britton (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:38.0
|8
|Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|9
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:53.0
|10
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:59.0
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:00.0
|12
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:06.0
|13
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:07.0
|14
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:14.0
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:02:19.0
|16
|Christopher R Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:31.0
|17
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:02:32.0
|18
|Jonathan P Mccarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:02:39.0
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:48.0
|20
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|21
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:02:50.0
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:51.0
|23
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:53.0
|24
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:03:14.0
|25
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:25.0
|26
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:26.0
|27
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:04.0
|28
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team SpiderTech p/b Plnt Enrgy
|0:04:11.0
|29
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:04:12.0
|30
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:22.0
|31
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:04:34.0
|32
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:04:45.0
|33
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:04:46.0
|34
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:04:51.0
|35
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:07.0
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:05:15.0
|37
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:20.0
|38
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:26.0
|39
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|40
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:05:31.0
|41
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:05:46.0
|42
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:49.0
|43
|Corey Collier (USA) Rio Grande
|0:05:52.0
|44
|Brad Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa-Mi Duole
|0:06:05.0
|45
|Trevor Connor (USA) Chris Cookies/Swan Cycles
|0:06:06.0
|46
|Ryan Trebon (USA) KONA
|0:06:13.0
|47
|Blair Berbert (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:06:28.0
|48
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:06:31.0
|49
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:34.0
|50
|David Santos (USA) Bike Religion
|0:06:35.0
|51
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:39.0
|52
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|53
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:07:00.0
|54
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:07:05.0
|55
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:07:07.0
|56
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:07:24.0
|57
|Aoron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:07:26.0
|58
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:07:47.0
|59
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:48.0
|60
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:08:17.0
|61
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:20.0
|62
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:08:27.0
|63
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:08:53.0
|64
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:11.0
|65
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:14.0
|66
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:21.0
|67
|Scott R Gray (USA) Sagebrush Cyclesoles
|0:09:25.0
|68
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:09:35.0
|69
|T. Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms
|0:10:15.0
|70
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:10:19.0
|71
|David Glick (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:10:41.0
|72
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:10:49.0
|73
|Brad Winn (USA) Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank
|0:10:54.0
|74
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:11:09.0
|75
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:11:24.0
|76
|Matt Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:33.0
|77
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:11:36.0
|78
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH
|0:11:55.0
|79
|Mike Sidic (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:12:39.0
|80
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:12:49.0
|81
|Chris Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:14:37.0
|82
|Coulton J Hartrich (USA) Santo Cycling Team
|0:15:53.0
|83
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) Bike Religion
|0:16:04.0
|84
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:16:25.0
|85
|Taylor M Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:16:31.0
|86
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:16:46.0
|87
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:17:01.0
|88
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:17.0
|89
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:17:44.0
|90
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:17:45.0
|91
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:17:56.0
|92
|Paul Thomas (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:17:58.0
|93
|Elijah P Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood
|0:18:00.0
|94
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:18:01.0
|95
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:18:04.0
|96
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:18:14.0
|97
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:18:15.0
|98
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:18:16.0
|99
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:18:20.0
|100
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:18:24.0
|101
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo
|0:18:35.0
|102
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:18:42.0
|103
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:18:48.0
|104
|Jesse Reames (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:18:53.0
|105
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:18:55.0
|106
|Anibal Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:18:59.0
|107
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:19:04.0
|108
|Evan Hyde (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:19:22.0
|109
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:19:26.0
|110
|Gabe Varela (USA) Acqua al 2/SDBC
|0:19:33.0
|111
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:19:35.0
|112
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:19:39.0
|113
|Aaron E Olsen (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:19:40.0
|114
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|115
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:19:47.0
|116
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:19:51.0
|117
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|0:19:56.0
|118
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:19:57.0
|119
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:19:58.0
|120
|Joshua Bartlett (USA)
|0:19:59.0
|121
|Kennet Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:20:00.0
|122
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|123
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:20:01.0
|124
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:20:03.0
|125
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:20:04.0
|126
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:20:07.0
|127
|Tyler M Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:20:12.0
|128
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:20:24.0
|129
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|130
|Derek Dixon (USA)
|0:20:25.0
|131
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|132
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:33.0
|133
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bike Religion
|0:20:36.0
|134
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:20:37.0
|135
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:20:39.0
|136
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:20:57.0
|137
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:21:05.0
|138
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:21:23.0
|139
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:21:28.0
|140
|Aaron Huen (USA) Bike Religion
|0:21:43.0
|141
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:22:29.0
|142
|Adam M Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing Team
|0:22:34.0
|143
|Billy Demong (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:22:48.0
|144
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:23:34.0
|145
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:23:46.0
|146
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling
|0:24:00.0
|147
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:24:23.0
|148
|Daniel J Harm (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:24:27.0
|149
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|0:25:16.0
|150
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:25:24.0
|151
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:25:29.0
|152
|Patrick D Caro (USA) Bike Religion
|0:25:55.0
|153
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:26:07.0
|154
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|0:26:29.0
|155
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:26:36.0
|156
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:26:51.0
|157
|Jake Rubelt (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:27:49.0
|158
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:28:12.0
|159
|Vincent Ownens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:28:16.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|4:07:17.0
|2
|Cath Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:01:13.0
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:01:59.0
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:03:15.0
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:03:45.0
|6
|Amber Rais (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:04:30.0
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:04:51.0
|8
|Tara Whitten (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:05:47.0
|9
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:05:59.0
|10
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:06:08.0
|11
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|12
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:06:21.0
|13
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:06:25.0
|14
|Teri Sheasby (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:07:29.0
|15
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:07:41.0
|16
|Nicole Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:07:55.0
|17
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:07:59.0
|18
|Marisa E Asplund (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:08:20.0
|19
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Vuelta/Flywheel
|0:08:35.0
|20
|Alison K Shanks (NZl) Bike NZ
|0:09:04.0
|21
|Megan M Hottman (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:09:25.0
|22
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Team Bizhub
|0:09:33.0
|23
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:10:46.0
|24
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:10:53.0
|25
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:11:00.0
|26
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:12:18.0
|27
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:21.0
|28
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:04.0
|29
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:13:55.0
|30
|Sue Butler (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:15:03.0
|31
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:15:34.0
|32
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:15:35.0
|33
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:16:44.0
|34
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:17:02.0
|35
|Molly S Van Houweling (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:17:13.0
|36
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:17:25.0
|37
|Ashley R Koch (USA) Tribe Racing
|0:17:28.0
|38
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:17:30.0
|39
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:17:46.0
|40
|Olivia D Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:18:03.0
|41
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:18:10.0
|42
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:18:28.0
|43
|Jennifer L Wheeler (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:18:33.0
|44
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:18:42.0
|45
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:18:49.0
|46
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|0:19:04.0
|47
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:19:05.0
|48
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:19:49.0
|49
|Kristina Seley (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:19:57.0
|50
|Kristine Brynjolfson (USA) Westwood / Cannondale pb Vision-Sports
|0:20:15.0
|51
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:21:08.0
|52
|Annie Fulton (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:21:51.0
|53
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:22:17.0
|54
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:22:32.0
|55
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:22:35.0
|56
|Kate Landau (USA) Third Pillar
|0:22:42.0
|57
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:22:43.0
|58
|Lisa Campbell (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:22:51.0
|59
|Jane Robertson (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:24:14.0
|60
|Kelly Mcdonald (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:24:41.0
|61
|Patricia S Bailey (USA) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:24:42.0
|62
|Megan A Rathwell (Can)
|0:25:04.0
|63
|Cara Bussell (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:25:51.0
|64
|Gabriela Ferrat (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:25:58.0
|65
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:26:29.0
|66
|Heather E Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:26:40.0
|67
|Morgan Kapp (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:26:48.0
|68
|Jen Akeroyd (USA) Sorella Forte
|0:27:36.0
|69
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:27:40.0
|70
|Kathryn Bertine SKN TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:27:47.0
|71
|Kasey Clark (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:28:07.0
|72
|Chantel R Olsen (USA) PCIM
|0:28:08.0
|73
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:28:21.0
|74
|Judy Jenkins (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:29:09.0
|75
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:29:53.0
|76
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:30:31.0
|77
|Erika Graves (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:31:03.0
|78
|Kat Carr (USA) Third Pillar
|0:31:54.0
|79
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:32:33.0
|80
|Brenna E Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car
|0:32:57.0
|81
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:34:09.0
|82
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:36:35.0
|83
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:37:05.0
|84
|Beatrice Rodriquez (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:37:58.0
|85
|Susan Peithman (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:38:32.0
|86
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA) BMC
|0:40:37.0
|87
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:41:12.0
|88
|Patricia Dowd (USA)
|0:45:03.0
|89
|Yukie Nakamura (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:45:53.0
|90
|Serena N Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:46:02.0
|91
|Amanda Seigle (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:47:45.0
|92
|Kristen Hetzel (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:47:47.0
|93
|Heather Nielson (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:48:07.0
|94
|Priscilla Calderon (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:48:52.0
|95
|Chrissy Parks (USA) TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|0:49:52.0
|96
|Tammy M Wildgoose (USA) SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:50:48.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy R Roe (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|3:35:55.0
|2
|Benjamin T. King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:21.0
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:41.0
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:10.0
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|6
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:01:12.0
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:13.0
|8
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:26.0
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:02:34.0
|10
|Nathan D Brown (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:44.0
|11
|Joseph L Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|0:02:56.0
|12
|Garrett Macleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:13.0
|13
|Chris Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:29.0
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:03:37.0
|15
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:03:48.0
|16
|Freddy Cruz (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:53.0
|17
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:04:53.0
|18
|Julian C Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:56.0
|19
|Jesse H Sergent (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:05:01.0
|20
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:05:27.0
|21
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:05:29.0
|22
|Alex Dowsett (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:05:46.0
|23
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:49.0
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:07:15.0
|25
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:33.0
|26
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:43.0
|27
|Peter Salon (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:08:41.0
|28
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Holowesko Partners
|0:09:11.0
|29
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:09:46.0
|30
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:09:58.0
|31
|William Goodfellow (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:11:11.0
|32
|Walker Savidge (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:14:47.0
|33
|Nick Walker (Aus) Holowesko Partners
|0:16:26.0
|34
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:17:04.0
|35
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Holowesko Partners
|0:17:10.0
|36
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:17:17.0
|37
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:18:01.0
|38
|David Talbott (USA) Team Exergy
|0:18:18.0
|39
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:18:20.0
|40
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:18:22.0
|41
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:18:23.0
|42
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:18:26.0
|43
|Christopher J Aten (USA) RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:18:29.0
|44
|Russell W Brown (USA) National Capital Velo Club/Spokes Etc.
|0:18:46.0
|45
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bike Religion
|0:19:19.0
|46
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:19:27.0
|47
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:19:45.0
|48
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:21:56.0
|49
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:22:08.0
|50
|Devan Dunn (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:22:45.0
|51
|Jonathan Baskin (USA)
|0:23:38.0
|52
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:23:46.0
|53
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:24:58.0
|54
|Austin R Arguello (USA) Escalera Racing Club
|0:26:34.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|4:11:02.0
|2
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:07:08.0
|3
|Leah F Kirchmann (Can) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:07:15.0
|4
|Rachel Warner (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:13:45.0
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:15:04.0
|6
|Jasmin A Glaesser (Ger) Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:16:04.0
|7
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:18:32.0
|8
|Angela J Mcclure (USA) Treads.com/DFT
|0:18:47.0
|9
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:18:58.0
|10
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:23:55.0
|11
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:24:36.0
|12
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) Park City Ironman
|0:28:48.0
|13
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Third Pillar
|0:30:24.0
|14
|Emily F Foxman (USA) Alto-Velo/Webcor-Bridge
|0:32:50.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fly V Australia
|10:33:35.0
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:40.0
|3
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:06.0
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:55.0
|5
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:58.0
|6
|Team Exergy
|0:07:34.0
|7
|Holowesko Partners
|0:08:01.0
|8
|Team Rio Grande
|0:16:12.0
|9
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:19:46.0
|10
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:21:02.0
|11
|RideClean P/B Patentit.com
|0:29:21.0
|12
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:29:32.0
|13
|Team Type 1
|0:30:00.0
|14
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:31:04.0
|15
|Cole Sport p/b High West
|0:33:31.0
|16
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:36:30.0
|17
|Bike Religion
|0:40:07.0
|18
|Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES
|0:40:42.0
|19
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:41:40.0
|20
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:45:19.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|12:19:07.0
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12
|0:04:04.0
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:12:45.0
|4
|Webcor Builders
|0:13:47.0
|5
|Team TIBCO
|0:16:59.0
|6
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|0:17:18.0
|7
|Touchstone Climbing
|0:26:46.0
|8
|Treads.com/DFT
|0:27:01.0
|9
|Veloforma/Upper Echelon Fitnes
|0:42:31.0
|10
|SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching
|0:46:34.0
|11
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:47:51.0
|12
|Metromint Cycling
|0:53:21.0
|13
|Herbalife LaGrange
|1:05:40.0
|14
|TriSports cycling/eclipse raci
|1:08:49.0
