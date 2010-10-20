Trending

Knox, Zahnd make it two stage wins in a row

Some teams lost off course

Image 1 of 28

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 2 of 28

Stream crossing

Stream crossing
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 3 of 28

A rider through the forest

A rider through the forest
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 4 of 28

Jonny Kritzinger and Oliver Munnik during stage 2 of the Cape Pioneer Trek

Jonny Kritzinger and Oliver Munnik during stage 2 of the Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 5 of 28

Stage winner Thomas Zand en route to the finish

Stage winner Thomas Zand en route to the finish
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 6 of 28

Thomas Zand speeds along

Thomas Zand speeds along
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 7 of 28

Racers negotiate another water crossing

Racers negotiate another water crossing
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 8 of 28

Pieter Seyffert crosses a river

Pieter Seyffert crosses a river
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 9 of 28

Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd are victorious again

Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd are victorious again
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 10 of 28

Yolandi de Villiers negotiates a water crossing.

Yolandi de Villiers negotiates a water crossing.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 11 of 28

Marcel Deacon

Marcel Deacon
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 12 of 28

The Scooters pizza girls

The Scooters pizza girls
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 13 of 28

Ischen Stopforth on the beach section at Hartenbos.

Ischen Stopforth on the beach section at Hartenbos.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 14 of 28

Yolande de Villiers negotiates a water crossing

Yolande de Villiers negotiates a water crossing
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 15 of 28

Christoph Sauser takes a moment to savor his pizza

Christoph Sauser takes a moment to savor his pizza
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 16 of 28

Christoph Sauser at the technical service point.

Christoph Sauser at the technical service point.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 17 of 28

Racers pass some cows

Racers pass some cows
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 18 of 28

Pieter Seyffert (DCM) in one of the forested sections of the Outeniqua Mountains

Pieter Seyffert (DCM) in one of the forested sections of the Outeniqua Mountains
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 19 of 28

Matthys Beukes in one of the natural forest sections

Matthys Beukes in one of the natural forest sections
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 20 of 28

Max Knox takes time to lube his chain after some water crossings

Max Knox takes time to lube his chain after some water crossings
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 21 of 28

Kevin Evans at the finish of stage 2

Kevin Evans at the finish of stage 2
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 22 of 28

Jacques Janse van Rensburg on the portage section

Jacques Janse van Rensburg on the portage section
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 23 of 28

Kevin Evans sets the pace

Kevin Evans sets the pace
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 24 of 28

Early leader Oliver Munnik

Early leader Oliver Munnik
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 25 of 28

Early leader Erik Kleinhans before he was caught by the chasing group

Early leader Erik Kleinhans before he was caught by the chasing group
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 26 of 28

Brandon Stewart post-race

Brandon Stewart post-race
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 27 of 28

Both DCM teams on the move up one of the climbs of the day

Both DCM teams on the move up one of the climbs of the day
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 28 of 28

Two Schoolboys give a helping hand at the tech zone

Two Schoolboys give a helping hand at the tech zone
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)

After stage two of the six-day Cape Pioneer Tour, it is not a secret what Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd (DCM)'s favourite number is once they get onto their mountain bikes to race.

For the second consecutive day, the riders from South Africa and Switzerland managed to outride their rivals when it mattered most. So it is only logical to conclude that their favourite number must definitely be number one.

Knox and Zahnd's winning time for the stage from Mosselbay to George (110km) was four hours, 24 minutes and 20 seconds. This second stage victory means that they now have a six minute and 24 second lead over Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) and are nearly 15 minutes ahead of the third placed team, Brandon Stewart and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (DCM).

Evans & Niyonshuti's time for the second stage was 4:26:47 and Charles Keey and Dave Morison (Blend Property Group) were third in a time of 4:32:58.

A weary Knox made it clear that he and Zahnd cannot afford to be complacent.

"The tour is still far from being won. As I have said many times before in a mountain biking tour, nothing is definite until you cross the finish line on the last day. If you dare to get over confident you are tempting fate. That is when things start going wrong."

The big question is how Knox is keeping up. It should not be forgotten that he has been racing for five days nonstop while his rivals have only been racing for two days.

Knox and Stewart won the Three Towers Mountain Bike Tour on Sunday in the Lowveld and then immediately flew down to the Southern Cape to compete in the DCM Cape Pioneer. "I must be honest. I am counting the days, and I am glad to say that there are only four racing days left before my racing season for this year is finished."

According to Zahnd, the deciding moment in today's stage happened about 15 kilometers from the finish on a very technical singletrack section.

"We decided to put the hammer down by making the racing really hard. To our surprise, we suddenly found ourselves out in front on our own. From then on out the challenge was to keep on racing as hard as we could and to see how much time we can gain. In a mountain bike tour like this every second counts," said Zahnd.

The rider from Switzerland was full of praise for the route of today's stage. "I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of racing. It was a challenging but do-able day in the saddle."

Evans, South Africa's ultra marathon champion, was not too disappointed about finishing second again. "We had a little bit of bad luck during the last technical section. Luckily we did not lose too much time. The challenge for me and Adrien is just to keep calm and bide our time so as to be ready to make the most of it if Max and Thomas should make a mistake in one of the last four stages," Evans said.

The bad luck story of the day was when the teams of Brandon Stewart and Janse van Rensburg (DCM) and Switzerland's Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi (Specialized/Songo.Info) got lost on the last technical section.

For most of the race, it seemed as if Sauser, a former Olympic medalist and two-time World Champion, and Bundi were going to win the stage. Up until the last technical section Sauser was putting in long and hard minutes in the front of the breakaway group consisting of eight teams.

No one is quite sure how they managed to lose their way.

According to Stewart, things started going wrong when they got to a sign with an arrow pointing towards the left.

"Just as we turned, I saw two logs across the road so we continued riding on what we thought was the right route, but obviously it was not. We ended up riding into the school grounds of Saasveld and from there into George, by that time we were really lost, not having any idea of where the finish was.

"Out of pure desperation, we stopped at a cycle shop and asked the owner if he knew where the finish was. He told us that he will drive us towards the finish. So we ended up following his car to the finish."

Sauser, who is on a cycling holiday, seemed not to be to upset by his unforeseen adventure. "Things like this do happen in mountain biking, you can lose concentration for just a split second and miss a marker. My biggest reward was getting to the finish and receiving a free pizza."

Mixed category

Things are certainly starting to hot up in the mixed category of the DCM Cape Pioneer mountain bike tour. After the second stage, Kobus and Fienie Barnard (Klein Karoo) are the new leaders while stage one's biggest losers, Johan Labuschagne and Yolande de Villiers (Cycle Lab), won the second stage from Mosselbay to George.

Marcel Deacon and Ischen Stopforth (Bizhub), who won the first stage, were the ones who were involved in a battle for survival during stage two, finishing fourth and slipping down to second overall.

Nobody was more surprised than Fienie Barnard to hear that she and her husband, Kobus, are the new leaders in the mixed category. "I really did not expect us to be wearing the red jerseys because we are only racing to enjoy ourselves. We are leaving the overall victory to the professionals."

Kobus Barnard agreed with his wife. "Racing the Cape Pioneer Trek beats being at the office any day. Stage two was really fantastic. The scenery was just amazing."

By winning the second stage, De Villiers proved that she was not just making small talk when she said that she and Labuschagne will keep on fighting until the last stage to try and ensure a podium finish. Therefore it was no surprise when De Villiers & Labuschagne took the lead right from the start relentlessly fought the clock until they crossed the finish line in George.

Their aggressive approach certainly paid dividends because by winning in a time of four hours, 57 minutes and 42 seconds Labuschagne and De Villiers managed to win back 10 minutes on the leaders. They are now only 35 minutes behind the overall leaders compared to being 45 minutes down after stage one. They are fourth overall.

Labuschagne was all smiles after the stage and with good reason. He did not have to stop and fix a puncture once during stage two. "I will be honest stage one turned out to be pure hell the moment I cut my tyre. I have never battled so hard just to try and ensure that there is air in a bicycle tyre. The biggest workout I got during the whole stage was using my bicycle pump. At one stage I considered getting into the 'broomwagon'.

"The only good news as far as I am concerned is that you only get to puncture so badly every 10 years, so I guess I can relax for the rest of the tour."

What is amazing about De Villiers' performance is the fact that during the last three weeks she has raced some of the toughest endurance events. Not only did she win a three day mountain bike tour, she also finished third overall in the six day Southern Storm (running ,cycling), finished second in the MTN Crater Cruise and then won the Seweweeks Poort mountain bike marathon.

Women's category

Renate Telser from Switzerland is one of the Cape Pioneer's heroes not only because she and her teammate Nathalie Schneitter have won the first two stages in the women's race and are the leaders in their category.

What makes her performance remarkable is the fact that she is deaf. In the true spirit of mountain biking she is riding to prove to herself and everybody across the world that life is what you make of it and that anybody is capable of anything if you are prepared to put your mind to it.

Schneitter who is the women's winner of this year's UCI World Cup cross country race in Champerey, Switzerland gets quite excited once she starts speaking about her teammate's guts.

"Renate keeps on amazing me. She is the sister of my trainer. When she asked me whether I would be prepared to be her partner in a mountain bike tour I immediately accepted.

"Renate wants to show the people back home, that even with a big handicap it is possible to do very well in sport and that people like me with no handicap could help them to achieve their goals."

According to Schneitter, riding with Telser is not really that different from riding with any other rider. "The start is our only real problem because things can sometimes be quite hectic. Renate can't hear the starter's gun and the other riders around her. So if somebody yells a warning it does not help. That makes things very stressful for her, but once we are out on the route things are fine again."

Schneitter admits that she is no expert in sign language. "But I am learning as the tour progresses. I can sign to Renate when I want us to race faster or when she should be careful."

Veterans' category

Andrew McLean and Bruce Diesel (Cycle Lab) also won the second stage in the men's veteran category, but it was not all plain sailing.

Diesel had all sorts of mechanical problems. "Luckily we were not under any pressure to defend our jersey so we did not have to kill ourselves. Actually it was nice not to be racing flat out for a change. It meant that we could just ride and enjoy ourselves.

"What I really like about mountain biking is the fact that you get to see places that very few other people get to see," McLean said.

Diesel was quite philosophical about his mechanical problems. "It does not help getting frustrated when you are having mechanical problems. It is a given that as a mountain biker that at one stage you will have problems, and if you cannot deal with it, you should not be racing."

McLean and Diesel's winning time was four hours, 54 minutes and 39 seconds which was still the seven fastest of the day.

Stage 2 full results

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing5:39:07
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen0:17:03
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants0:41:41
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies1:10:48
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies1:37:16

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 34:24:20
2Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans0:02:27
3Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 10:08:38
4Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 20:10:07
5Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info
6Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com0:14:53
7Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport0:34:51
8Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen0:39:53
9Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 10:45:33
10Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 20:54:32
11Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 20:59:44
12Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks1:09:38
13Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys1:12:51
14Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S1:12:52
15Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar1:19:00
16Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 121:21:24
17Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad1:21:26
18Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep1:21:28
19Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off1:24:26
20Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers1:24:29
21Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct1:40:06
22Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control1:43:11
23Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso1:47:15
24S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat1:49:53
25Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot1:51:51
26Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii1:59:43
27Shaun Ellis & Billy Stelling (RSA) Cadence Capital1:59:51
28Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.2:00:04
29Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies2:09:59
30Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N2:10:49
31Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security2:17:28
32J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer2:20:07
33Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa2:21:13
34Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas2:22:20
35Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You2:23:56
36Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles2:35:26
37Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl2:36:07
38Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem2:36:11
39Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice2:44:11
40J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High2:46:03
41Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro2:50:45
42Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight2:51:29
43Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S2:53:09
44Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol2:59:57
45Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool3:29:02
46Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk3:29:53
47Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme3:38:39
48Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit3:38:47
49Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts3:55:52
50Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos4:09:55
51Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M4:47:43

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed4:57:42
2Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch0:04:15
3Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 10:06:20
4Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub0:12:02
5Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge0:42:44
6Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom1:11:37
7Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za1:30:10
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne1:34:10
9Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N1:52:40
10Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed2:05:39
11Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed2:11:07
12Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks2:20:04
13Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed2:36:50
14William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak2:46:26
15Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals3:20:30
16Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers3:56:46

Veteran 80+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets4:54:39
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing0:11:21
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles0:31:01
4Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers0:39:36
5Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion0:41:07
6Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem0:41:56
7Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift0:42:47
8Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers0:45:55
9Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks0:51:13
10John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:12:35
11Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft1:32:47
12Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam1:41:23
13Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes1:49:41
14John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team2:03:31
15Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders2:34:26
16Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight2:41:22
17Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 12:43:36
18Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks2:45:07
19Clete Brannan & Robert Vogel (USA) Team Oregon - U S A2:49:27
20Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards2:52:28
21Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave2:54:15
22Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde2:57:04
23Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 13:00:22
24Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers3:04:43
25David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine3:09:08
26Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low3:24:06
27Mark Kingon & Scott Wilson (RSA) The Heboths3:32:16
28Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage3:32:19
29Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell4:06:27
30Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws4:16:52

Masters 100+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D5:11:35
2Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 30:24:52
3Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek0:52:25
4Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:13:30
5Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 1082:26:42
6Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge3:04:05

Individual female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)6:07:57
2Fran Ferreira (RSA)0:54:01

Individual male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)4:32:40
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:29:31
3Christo Groenewald (RSA)1:36:40
4Andreas Pankratz (RSA)2:27:36
5Christopher De Wet (RSA)2:51:50
6Chris Viljoen (RSA)3:11:44
7Malan Jonck (RSA)3:17:35
8Ryno Stander (RSA)3:54:10
9M J Vermeulen (RSA)3:54:12
10Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)4:16:49

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)7:00:32
2Carlo Gonzaga (RSA)0:00:04
3Pieter Du Toit (RSA)0:11:01
4Willem Butler (RSA)0:15:55
5Robert Du Preez (RSA)1:09:03

General classification results after stage 2

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing13:12:55
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen0:40:01
3Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies2:37:43
4Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants2:46:44
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies3:25:23

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 310:07:41
2Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans0:05:36
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 20:14:30
4Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 10:38:22
5Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com1:12:23
6Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport1:36:35
7Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info1:38:30
8Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen1:45:20
9Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 21:59:29
10Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 12:04:03
11Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 22:40:02
12Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys2:52:37
13Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers2:55:51
14Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S3:10:03
15Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks3:22:14
16Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 123:25:56
17Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep3:28:58
18Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad3:49:37
19Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct4:00:47
20Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off4:09:08
21Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control4:15:53
22Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot4:31:23
23Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso4:42:07
24Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar4:52:39
25S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat4:53:52
26Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii4:54:38
27Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N5:04:48
28Shaun Ellis & Billy Stelling (RSA) Cadence Capital5:12:37
29Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa5:13:44
30Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies5:18:34
31Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas5:26:38
32Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security5:36:49
33J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer5:50:02
34Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.5:54:58
35Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You6:02:14
36Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice6:18:43
37Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem6:28:25
38Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight6:30:22
39Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl6:42:48
40Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro6:43:19
41Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol6:44:49
42Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S6:51:04
43J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High7:01:57
44Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk7:03:35
45Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit7:31:15
46Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles7:44:03
47Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool7:55:26
48Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme8:40:01
49Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts8:50:40
50Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos10:12:05
51Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M10:31:16

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 111:56:33
2Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub0:02:47
3Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch0:07:24
4Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed0:35:24
5Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge1:13:22
6Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom2:17:47
7Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za3:02:54
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne3:13:37
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed4:09:26
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N4:31:07
11Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed4:48:44
12Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed5:27:28
13William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak5:39:12
14Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks5:40:36
15Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals6:31:20
16Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers7:57:01

Veteran 80+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets11:06:08
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing0:58:27
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles1:57:27
4Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers2:07:39
5Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem2:19:49
6Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers2:22:46
7Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion2:32:36
8Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift2:32:55
9Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks2:49:50
10Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft3:23:28
11John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates3:23:49
12Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam4:08:16
13Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes4:39:45
14John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team5:16:57
15Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders5:46:42
16Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde6:12:27
17Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 16:17:57
18Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks6:40:12
19Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave6:50:10
20Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight6:54:10
21Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 16:56:29
22Clete Brannan & Robert Vogel (USA) Team Oregon - U S A7:10:18
23Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards7:11:20
24David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine7:22:15
25Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers7:22:40
26Mark Kingon & Scott Wilson (RSA) The Heboths7:28:56
27Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low7:40:20
28Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage9:33:18
29Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell9:48:12
30Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws10:20:39

Masters 100+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D12:23:54
2Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 30:37:14
3Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek1:26:01
4Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners2:25:04
5Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 1084:53:17
6Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge5:59:48

Individual female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)14:43:30
2Fran Ferreira (RSA)1:54:10

Individual male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)11:31:39
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:42:15
3Christo Groenewald (RSA)5:21:47
4Andreas Pankratz (RSA)6:22:21
5Chris Viljoen (RSA)6:30:16
6Christopher De Wet (RSA)6:46:28
7Malan Jonck (RSA)7:34:29
8Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)8:11:49
9M J Vermeulen (RSA)8:13:59
10Ryno Stander (RSA)8:25:47

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)16:17:48
2Willem Butler (RSA)0:30:45
3Pieter Du Toit (RSA)0:35:09
4Carlo Gonzaga (RSA)0:45:05
5Robert Du Preez (RSA)2:18:36

 

