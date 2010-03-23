Trending

Sauser, Stander stand up in South Africa

Platt, Sahm inherit overall lead as Evans, Lakata face mechanical

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM), winners of four stages during last year's Cape Epic, are back in top form after winning stage 3 of this year's race in a time of 4:38:00. They finished four minutes and 10 seconds ahead of the Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, of team Trek World Racing, who finished in second place (4:41.10). The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm finished in third place (4:41.51), less than a second ahead of team Trek-Brentjens' Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Pietersma. The Bulls Team has now taken the overall lead.

Today's stage took riders on fast open roads, followed by a short section of smooth, flowing singletrack. After a leg-trashing 3km climb out of the Ceres bowl and up onto a plateau, riders were relieved to see the first water point. A rough doubletrack then headed through some rare fynbos and riders needed to stay alert on the challenging downhill section.

Almost half of the day's climbing was done within the first 40km and racers needed to be careful to ride within their limits, not spending too much energy too early. After traversing the farmlands past a very inviting dam, riders hugged the foothills of Matroosberg, passed a ski hut - dreaming of snow on such a hot day. More descending took them back down into the Ceres bowl with the first section on tar, but the next one much more technical. The last climb of the day was short but very steep and loose, forcing riders to walk.

The profile looked fairly flat from here on, but if heat and rugged terrain did not break their spirits, the sandy patches and devil thorns on the last 15km easily made up for it.

Stander feels good and with Sauser, rides to stage win

Sauser and Stander were the first to cross the finish line of stage 3, placing them in fourth position overall (13:40.00). They were followed by the Lukas and Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) who are now in sixth place overall (13:42.27). In third place was the Bulls 1 team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, who took over the overall lead (at 13:30.07) from Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata, who had serious technical problems along the route and lost a lot of time (finishing stage 3 in 4:52.44). Evans and Lakata of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon are now in third position overall (13:36.37) with Trek-Brentjens now in second place overall (13:34.10).

"It's a huge relief to have done better than the first two days," said Stander. "I suffered a bit at the beginning of the stage, but felt very hungry at the first water point - a very good sign - and had something to eat. That made me feel better and I continued fueling my body after not being able to do so for the first two days.

"I started feeling better and stronger and we started pushing to catch up with the leaders. As soon as we were with them, Christoph and I decided to go for it and open the gap. As long as I can eat, my body feels good. It's a really nice feeling to have won this stage and to know the game is back on. We're in fourth place overall. But, you never can tell what happens in this race. It's still a long way to go."

Commenting on the high level of the competition he's been facing, Stander said, "This is definitely the toughest Cape Epic I've ever done and you can see that the riders are more fatigued. Hopefully during the next couple of days we'll feel good."

Sauser was pleased that Stander was riding back in his usual form. "It's lovely that Burry's back. Every morning at the start we didn't know if he may have to pull out," said Sauser. "Also, if your partner's not feeling well, you also feel bad. Today after the long technical climb, I saw that we were back in the race. We had to inflate tyres on two occasions, so lost some time, but when the Flückiger brothers took the wrong turn, we went for it and made good time. In this race you don't only need to pedal - you have to keep your eyes open and your brain switched on."

The Flückiger brothers, winners of last year's final stage, finished in second place on the day, their first podium finish in this year's event. "We had very good legs today. Around 5km before the finish, we took the wrong turn and lost about five minutes," said Mathias who was still in school in Switzerland as of last Thursday. "We were riding at a good pace today and are very happy with the results. It's just very hot - I've come from a very cold Switzerland and my body is still acclimatizing."

"It's a pity that we took the wrong turn. Our legs and heads were good today, and our bikes perfect. It was a good technical ride," said brother Lukas.

Platt of the Bulls team was happy with the day. "It was a good stage and it feels great to be in the leader's jersey. We missed one of the signs and followed the motorcycle - we lost four minutes or so. We feel really sorry for Kevin and Alban. They're incredible strong and had some bad luck today. It must be hard for them. Fortunately, we only had small punctures, so nothing major."

"It's perfect to be in the overall lead, but now the fight really starts," predicted Platt's teammate Sahm.

According to Kevin Evans, of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team, "We were in the lead when we started having problems around halfway. We probably had about four punctures and you start running out of tubes and bond. Today was unlucky for us, but there's still a good few days to go."

"I had to run with my bike on my back for the last 2km as my rim exploded," said Evans' teammate Alban Lakata. "When I hit the tar I could feel that it wasn't going to make it - it was already that bad. Today was just unlucky. We even got some pumps from the other riders to inflate the tyres, but the damage was too much. In a way this is actually not all bad - I was starting to feel the pressure of riding in the leader's jersey. Now we can watch the leaders and maybe narrow the gap again."

Noergaard sisters race to a stage win

The first women to complete stage 3 were Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 5:41.34. They remain in second position overall (16:56.53). They were followed by the winners of the first two stages, Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 5:49.36. They are still the overall leaders in this category (16:53.42). They were followed by Julia Skea and Carla Rowley of Team RBS Biogen in a time of 6:16.13 (fourth position overall - 18:35.28). In fourth place today were Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (Team bike2help.ch - Big Tree) who finished in a time of 6:27.39, placing them in third position overall (18:21.13).

The Danish power sisters, Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard, who won today, are enjoying the race so far.

"We're never the fastest at the beginning of the race, so we haven't been disappointed with our results so far," said Kristine. "From experience we know that it's important to race our own race all the way and to follow our own speed. Today we didn't decide to attack. I asked Anna-Sofie how her legs were feeling, she said well, so I said let's go. We're here to have fun, do what we can and sometimes a bit more. We don't put too much pressure on ourselves."

"Since Anna-Sofie had a baby, we've both realised that mountain biking is not the most important thing in the world. Of course, it's nice to be on the podium though."

"I started riding again about four weeks after giving birth. My son's called Karlo and is named after one of our favourite riders Karl Platt," Anna-Sofie said. Karl always manages to have fun, so we think Karlo is going to be strong and also have fun.

"This year's Cape Epic is harder than ever - and so many rocks and stones. It's also really tough because of the heat and water. In Europe, we can get water wherever we like - even from people standing next to the road. And we really don't enjoy getting up at five in the morning, but at least we're not staying in a tent like in 2007. We promised ourselves then that we won't do that again."

Speedy and Cordes top mixed field

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) again finished in first place today in a time of 5:13.51. They have taken the overall lead in their category (15:21.15). They were followed by Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team (5:37.09) who are in third position overall (15:59.55). In third place today were Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) in a time of 5:45.23, who are placed second overall (15:49.02).

"It's actually quite amazing that we finished in second place today. We had to stop at the second feed zone because I had a mechanical problem," said Bigham. "For some unknown reason, my back brake stopped working, but luckily they managed to fix it. I felt really strong, so let's keep our fingers crossed that we carry on as we have been."

Big Tree Foundation team rides to masters' stage win

The Big Tree Masters Team Corrie Muller and Robert Sim finished first in this category in a time of 5:27.27. They are in sixth place overall (17:02.51). Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean finished second in 5:29.09, and they remain the overall leaders in the masters (15:20.43). They were followed by the Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 5:35.28 and are placed second overall (16:16.56).

Muller said he had to wait seven years to win a stage of the Cape Epic and is so stoked that he finally managed to do so. "In the first stage, we were struck by bad luck when Rob lost his derailleur and had to ride singlespeed most of the way. As we're supporting the Big Tree Foundation we were feeling really bad that we weren't getting the publicity and podium finishes they were hoping for."

"We were becoming totally demoralised and today we're all smiles," said Sim. "One day in the Cape Epic can change it all, anything can happen in this race."

"We didn't have a good day from the beginning and decided to ride at our own pace and recover a bit. Shan was also not feeling well," said McLean. "You have to take the good days with the bad. It's the Cape Epic! We're still in the lead but still have a long way to go. We didn't really have technical problems today - just no legs."

Stage 4: Ceres to Worcester, 86km

Stage four will take riders from Ceres to Worcester, a distance of 86km and 1,640m of climbing. It will be a short climb up Mitchell's Pass followed by a fast downhill section on tar, before turning off into the winelands past Waverly Hills Farm and Mountain Ridge.

Then there is a long zig-zagging section of rustic dual and singletrack up and down the foothills of the mountains, before the cyclists finally climb up onto the saddle. After another descent and climb to the next saddle ahead, riders will be rewarded with spectacular views into the Breede River Valley. Even when they have home in their sights, there is still the rough 2km Boesmansberg climb to scale.

This stage is not the toughest or the longest ever, but after the combination punches of the first three stages, riders will be counting the pedal strokes to the short time trial of stage 5, the following day.

Video from stage three is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM4:37:00
2Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:04:10
3Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:04:51
4Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:04:51
5Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:06:42
6David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:07:21
7Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:11:56
8Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:11:58
9Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:12:57
10Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:15:44
11Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:19:23
12Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:22:26
13Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
14Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:25:10
15Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:32:09
16Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil0:35:19
17Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:36:55
18Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:37:00
19Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:37:08
20Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:41:14
21Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade0:41:33
22Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:45:04
23John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team0:45:05
24Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike0:50:28
25Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:50:29
26Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:51:30
27Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 10:53:05
28Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE0:53:54
29Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding0:53:59
30Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat0:54:02
31Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com0:58:22
32Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch1:01:47
33Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:06:03
34Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 21:06:16
35Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ1:06:48
36Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank1:07:00
37Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 11:08:23
38Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:10:59
39Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta1:11:09
40Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group1:12:00
41Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent1:14:57
42Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste1:17:00
43Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental1:18:03
44Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 11:18:46
45Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats1:19:14
46Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties1:19:33
47Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active1:19:41
48Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED1:20:15
49Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun1:20:37
50George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 41:24:15
51Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing1:26:05
52Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties1:27:54
53Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine1:30:19
54Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike1:30:54
55Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour1:32:13
56Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats1:32:33
57Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso1:32:53
58Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime1:33:18
59Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 11:34:52
60Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 11:36:32
61Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes1:36:34
62Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana1:37:44
63Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:38:13
64Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt1:39:02
65Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer1:39:06
66Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team1:39:34
67Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH1:39:52
68Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark1:39:55
69Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 21:39:58
70Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery1:40:09
71Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference1:41:02
72Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports1:41:02
73Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy1:41:44
74Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS1:41:58
75Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach1:43:51
76Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo1:44:06
77Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino1:45:41
78Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro1:46:32
79Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South1:46:57
80Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop1:48:02
81Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank1:48:08
82Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics1:48:48
83Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team1:49:05
84Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 11:49:11
85Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com1:50:05
86Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil1:52:09
87Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital1:52:38
88Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote1:52:43
89Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike1:53:44
90Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades1:55:03
91Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN1:55:15
92Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 21:55:21
93John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates1:55:40
94Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux1:56:03
95Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two1:57:45
96Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys1:57:59
97Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless1:58:38
98Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go1:59:24
99Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend2:00:08
100Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting2:01:16
101Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires2:01:53
102Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal2:03:31
103Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel2:04:12
104Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers2:05:14
105Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 32:05:28
106Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way2:06:16
107Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe2:06:30
108Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend2:06:54
109Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa2:08:06
110Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info2:09:14
111Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 22:10:05
112John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers2:10:57
113Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar2:11:01
114David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines2:11:12
115Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool2:11:30
116Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit2:11:57
117Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance2:12:28
118Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream2:12:53
119Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's2:13:15
120Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder2:14:26
121Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall2:14:28
122Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles2:14:30
123Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT2:15:50
124Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls2:16:08
125Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers2:16:18
126Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans2:16:41
127Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS2:16:43
128Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it2:16:44
129Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 22:16:56
130Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One2:17:13
131Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 22:17:45
132Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon2:22:19
133Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software2:23:23
134Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance2:25:57
135Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD2:27:13
136Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin2:27:17
137Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA2:29:37
138Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno2:30:18
139Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers2:30:52
140Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha2:30:53
141Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold2:32:48
142Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte2:33:46
143Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox2:34:49
144Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB2:36:13
145Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers2:36:15
146Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital2:36:21
147Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx22:38:32
148Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing2:38:36
149Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds2:39:09
150Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp2:39:46
151Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan2:39:50
152Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance2:40:14
153Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal2:40:21
154Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB2:40:28
155Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig2:40:50
156Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS2:41:12
157Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 12:41:25
158Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM2:41:42
159Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings2:41:51
160Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge2:43:09
161Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:43:39
162Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq22:43:43
163Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside2:45:30
164Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands2:46:19
165Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice2:47:47
166Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 32:48:55
167Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 12:49:32
168Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew2:49:33
169Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore2:49:47
170Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's2:49:58
171Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic2:51:55
172Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen2:53:14
173Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron2:53:40
174Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard2:53:45
175Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:54:48
176Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear2:56:07
177Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool2:57:50
178Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:58:01
179Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles2:59:45
180Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 32:59:48
181Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F3:00:37
182Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 23:04:09
183Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days3:05:04
184Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab3:05:35
185Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld3:05:39
186Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice3:05:52
187David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security3:05:55
188Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion3:06:22
189Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT3:06:24
190Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team3:06:40
191Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS3:06:42
192Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore3:06:53
193David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com3:07:53
194Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre3:09:59
195Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling3:11:30
196Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice3:12:18
197Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad3:12:25
198Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings3:13:04
199David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles3:13:07
200Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One3:13:21
201Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated3:14:40
202Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles3:15:56
203Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig3:16:18
204Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty3:16:34
205Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho3:17:58
206Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team3:18:47
207Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International3:19:00
208Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens3:19:23
209Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará3:21:23
210Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies3:22:24
211Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog3:23:38
212Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona3:24:15
213Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's3:24:15
214Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale3:26:43
215Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira3:26:47
216Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri3:28:17
217Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals3:30:20
218Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox3:31:05
219Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance3:31:18
220Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos3:32:24
221Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)3:32:29
222Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst3:33:28
223Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers3:34:09
224Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts3:34:20
225Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo3:34:50
226Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars3:37:09
227Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World3:37:23
228Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN3:37:28
229Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane3:39:41
230Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers3:40:03
231David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions3:40:30
232Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM3:44:23
233Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII3:44:42
234Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel3:45:01
235Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited3:45:23
236Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 23:46:15
237Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers3:46:21
238Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home3:47:33
239Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables3:47:54
240Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:48:01
241Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes3:48:50
242Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos3:51:41
243Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit3:52:06
244Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma3:52:06
245Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers3:53:23
246Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN3:53:55
247Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce3:54:17
248Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular3:55:02
249David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES3:56:07
250Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats4:04:10
251Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet4:04:11
252John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms4:04:51
253Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut4:05:21
254Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers4:06:06
255Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 44:09:13
256Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop4:10:03
257Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life4:10:10
258Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker4:11:15
259Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat4:12:46
260Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business4:12:54
261Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell4:14:09
262David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre4:14:22
263Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos4:14:38
264Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery4:14:42
265Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix4:16:29
266Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 24:16:54
267Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away4:17:58
268Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas4:18:39
269Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin4:19:16
270Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men4:19:42
271Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil4:20:36
272Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA4:21:32
273Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers4:22:15
274Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants4:22:29
275Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld4:22:59
276Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN4:23:58
277Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It4:24:52
278Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services4:25:25
279Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt4:25:57
280Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply4:27:07
281Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory4:27:38
282Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab4:28:01
283Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape4:28:04
284Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit4:28:52
285Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma4:28:58
286Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com4:29:40
287Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus4:30:04
288Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders4:30:13
289Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room4:32:49
290Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel4:35:19
291Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde4:36:42
292Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers4:37:28
293Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car4:38:54
294Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers4:41:03
295Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad4:42:50
296Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza4:46:48
297Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs4:48:29
298Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders4:48:47
299Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power4:49:18
300Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments4:51:41
301Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team4:52:26
302Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats4:53:18
303Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers4:53:42
304Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben4:56:40
305Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious5:00:06
306Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared5:31:10
307Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV5:32:14

Men - Stage 3 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine5:15:01
2Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:13:35
3Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike0:41:09
4Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards0:41:09
5Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN0:54:32
6Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi1:21:04
7Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel1:22:46
8Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe1:55:24
9Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA1:58:36
10Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir2:01:57
11Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden2:02:03
12Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings2:07:53
13Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch2:12:49
14Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders2:28:43
15Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam2:31:05
16Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change2:32:26
17Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers2:35:15
18Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK2:35:17
19Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel2:36:09
20Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos2:39:54
21Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy2:43:31
22Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles2:45:06
23Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs2:45:54
24Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics2:49:11
25Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ2:53:02
26Chris Hyman (RSA) 12342:58:58
27Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za2:59:19
28James Powers (Oma) Hades3:02:55
29Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy3:05:38
30Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU3:07:00
31Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses3:07:31
32Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders3:09:28
33Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi3:19:01
34Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express3:19:14
35Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR3:22:20
36Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT3:22:31
37Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP3:23:19
38Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution3:24:52
39Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders3:26:33
40Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen3:37:02
41Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter3:39:08
42Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers3:49:00
43Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes3:54:50
44Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG4:20:54
DNFJan Schutte (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
DNFJames Williamson (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
DNFKeith Bradley (RSA) Aspen
DNFMatthys Fourie (RSA) Dirt Riders
DNFLake Arapakis Oman Hades
DNFFreddy Beukes (RSA) Easy
DNFWikus Du Preeze (RSA) AdoAir
DNFRowan Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers
DNFAndrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers
DNFCraig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe
DNFPaul Winter (RSA) JAG IT UP
DNFMicho Visser (RSA) Super-Sohnics
DNFAndrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
DNFNolan Daniel (RSA) 1234
DNFFreddie van der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
DNFSandy Rae (RSA) Deddi
DNFRenè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
DNFRichard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs
DNFCarl van Maanen (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
DNFSbardella Graziano Italy VilYak
DNFAlessandro Fortunato Italy VilYak
DNFSampie van Rooyen (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
DNFEvert Kleynhans (RSA) HKGK
DNFDamian Sell (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
DNFAlbe Geldenhuys (RSA) USN
DNFKarl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
DNFGeorge Holloway (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2
DNFGeorge Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2
DNFDerk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za
DNFWayne Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
DNFMike Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong
DNFDarryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
DNFMike Finch (RSA) Bicycling SA
DNFWynand de Villiers (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
DNFChris de Beer (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
DNFBas de Bruin (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
DNFPeter de Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
DNFLean Venter (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
DNFJan van den Berg (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
DNFMike Robertson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
DNFAlastair Doodson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
DNFPaul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers
DNFJim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express
DNFJanus Earle (RSA) Kirk Killissi
DNFLouis Andre van der Merwe (RSA) Konti Steel
DNFBert Ipema (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
DNFEdwin van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
DNFPaul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution
DNFGary Angell (GBr) Private Client Holdings
DNFJon Paine (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
DNFTobias Jakob (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
DNFMichael Spoerri (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
DNFRoger Spencer (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
DNFChristian Egan (USA) Brazil Phoenix
DNFMarco Marchese (USA) Brazil Phoenix
DNFChristian Klose (Ger) Abbruch
DNFMarcello Cenci (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
DNFFrancois Xavier Douay (Fra) Castor & Pollux
DNFDavid Sanchez (Fra) Castor & Pollux
DNFMarc van der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
DNFEric de Boor (Swi) Fly Boy
DNFOscar Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
DNFGregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
DNFSimon Hughes (GBr) GOMERS
DNFPaul Chew (GBr) GOMERS
DNFLouis Helsloot (Ned) Hels@Bike
DNFAndrew Wood (RSA) Long Riders
DNFDekker Vermeulen (RSA) NMMU
DNFKlaus Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
DNFBenjamin Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
DNFSean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
DNFJohn Exley (RSA) Red Cherry Too
DNFAndrew Jamieson (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
DNFKeith Bradford (RSA) Roadrunner
DNFLeon Boshoff (RSA) Roadrunner
DNFQuintin Wentzel (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult
DNFClene van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult
DNFDawie Olivier (RSA) SCS Spartans
DNFNick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans
DNFLuiz Gatti (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
DNFDaan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden
DNFReinhard Frühwald (Aut) Lietz Sport
DNFGspörer Peter (Aut) Lietz Sport
DNFJohan Pentz (RSA) JJ
DNFGarth Walker (RSA) Outsource Digital
DNFBrett Pickford (RSA) Outsource Digital
DNFFloris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles
DNFAlexandre Provost (Can) The Big Fish
DNFFrancois Theron (RSA) Team Theron
DNFJames Heilman (Can) The Big Fish
DNFPaddy Murphy (Nam) Red Cherry Too
DNFYannick Prevost (Bel) The Belgian Eagles
DNFChristo de Jonge (RSA) H8TAR
DNFCélio Rodrigues (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
DNFChris Morgan (Nig) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
DNFJason Lacey (RSA) Future EX Mates
DNFPieter van Deventer (RSA) Oneserv
DNFIvin Greyling (RSA) Oneserv
DNFTrevor Crowe (RSA) Future EX Mates
DNFRoy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas
DNFLeo Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE5:41:34
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:08:03
3Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:34:39
4Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:46:05
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT1:05:32
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies1:12:06
7Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies1:36:55
8Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized1:44:21
9Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing2:32:26
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines2:44:09
11Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake2:46:52
12Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies2:50:25

Women stage 3 individual finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 16:16:10
2Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens3:09:23
DNFCindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
DNFErin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
DNFAlice Caroline Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
DNFSarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka5:13:51
2Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:23:18
3Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:31:33
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:38:32
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:56:25
6Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed1:02:23
7Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed1:07:24
8Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho1:14:09
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx1:15:58
10Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark1:16:20
11Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts1:19:11
12Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed1:23:09
13Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni1:37:44
14Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action1:41:08
15Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici1:52:21
16Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal1:55:07
17Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed2:02:50
18Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix2:03:56
19Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech2:05:52
20Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de2:07:19
21Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers2:08:37
22Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon2:20:15
23Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick2:23:02
24Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness2:28:36
25Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley2:30:23
26Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz2:33:43
27Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots2:40:57
28Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print2:46:49
29Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish2:50:07
30Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers2:52:54
31Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC2:53:06
32Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers2:55:43
33Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing2:58:34
34Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed2:58:56
35Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo3:01:54
36Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream3:08:10
37Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders3:11:27
38Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak3:15:40
39Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town3:25:46
40Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit3:42:06
41Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '773:43:23
42Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION3:45:13
43Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too3:47:35
44Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom3:50:53
45Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen3:55:58
46Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble3:56:23
47Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 23:58:49
48Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth4:00:06
49Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows4:12:23
50Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine4:45:46
51Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA4:51:41

Mixed - Stage 3 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles6:14:37
2Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers0:27:43
3Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf1:06:38
4Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 21:08:44
5Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed1:45:02
6Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor2:22:43
7Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed2:51:01
8Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed2:59:51
9Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax3:06:26
DNFHannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed
DNFSamantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
DNFAndrew Davison (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
DNFKevin Wright (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1
DNFElizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1
DNFUrs Pietsch (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
DNFChristine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
DNFJohan Bornman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
DNFHugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
DNFDenise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
DNFAnsulaine Spies (RSA) Masgcor
DNFRicus Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
DNFLiezel Beyers (SAr) Beyers
DNFNatasa Kovacic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
DNFPaulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
DNFLiesl de Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons
DNFElke de Meerleer (Bel) DECCA
DNFDennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax
DNFRegula Batt (Swi) RRDB
DNFRené Duss (Swi) RRDB
DNFVerena Noller (Swi) Sportograf
DNFDoret van Wyk (RSA) Twentyten
DNFJoris Ermens (Bel) DECCA
DNFHarry Scheepers (RSA) Twentyten
DNFJohn Vosser (USA) BikeHamptons

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree5:27:27
2Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab0:01:42
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:08:01
4Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:12:27
5Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:15:30
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters0:25:07
7Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:27:07
8Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:30:05
9Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters0:35:15
10Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious0:35:49
11Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:35:56
12Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards0:42:39
13Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:44:23
14Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 20:44:25
15Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters0:44:40
16Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men0:51:03
17Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized0:51:10
18Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners0:51:30
19Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein0:51:35
20Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap0:53:18
21Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:53:48
22Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana0:54:29
23Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club0:54:30
24Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets0:58:07
25Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini0:59:33
26Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander1:04:35
27Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota1:10:39
28Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters1:14:16
29Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds1:14:51
30Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout1:17:30
31John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:21:02
32Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout1:24:34
33Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson1:27:52
34Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU1:30:19
35Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand1:30:21
36Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike1:30:24
37Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors1:32:13
38Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport1:33:16
39Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:33:30
40Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial1:35:56
41Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports1:37:40
42Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys1:46:48
43Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans1:50:07
44Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda1:50:38
45Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt1:52:25
46Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS1:52:47
47Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men1:53:21
48Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven1:54:15
49Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:55:28
50Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks1:59:09
51Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com1:59:41
52Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU2:05:57
53Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos2:07:38
54Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 52:08:32
55Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys2:10:45
56Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters2:11:39
57Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts2:15:45
58Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana2:17:24
59Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action2:21:25
60Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared2:23:51
61Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn2:28:32
62Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven2:29:19
63Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 872:32:11
64Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf2:32:45
65Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped2:36:50
66Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite2:38:15
67Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 12:46:57
68Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 32:47:07
69Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove2:49:20
70Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech2:55:15
71Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge2:55:24
72Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World3:01:14
73Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola3:01:36
74Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire3:01:47
75Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE3:03:41
76William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit3:04:25
77Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse3:04:52
78Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS3:05:52
79Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive3:06:27
80Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals3:08:56
81Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP3:10:54
82Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy3:12:18
83Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers3:13:30
84Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto3:16:41
85Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love3:18:32
86Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia3:20:53
87Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited3:21:42
88Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers3:22:35
89Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat3:24:51
90Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas3:25:00
91Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures3:27:10
92Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre3:28:28
93Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion3:29:11
94Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans3:31:28
95Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs3:34:42
96Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 23:34:56
97James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects3:52:40
98Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil3:52:43
99Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se3:54:44
100David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos3:55:07
101Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property4:07:50
102Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com4:11:29

Masters - Stage 3 : Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda5:14:08
2Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing1:29:17
3Shane Peters (RSA) The Force1:46:09
4Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge2:31:07
5Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker2:31:57
6Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters2:35:41
7Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's3:18:45
8Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go3:28:39
9Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets3:32:54
10John Neave (RSA) Brimstone3:34:46
11Jaco Anderson Qatar Jowetts - Andy Square3:44:57
12Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless3:53:40
13Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery4:01:18
14Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.4:09:52
DNFMalan van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
DNFRob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker
DNFAlbert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
DNFAndrew Bradley (RSA) Discovery
DNFAndries Johannes Schaap (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
DNFHenk Ackermann (RSA) POINTBREAK
DNFWim de Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK
DNFBruce Dickson (RSA) The Deckle Edge
DNFUrs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda
DNFPaolo Paganini (Ita) 3PV Italia
DNFPiergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia
DNFAnthony Pickering (RSA) The Force
DNFErik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers
DNFRik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers
DNFSidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone
DNFDerek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys
DNFIan Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys
DNFMark Wynn (GBr) PedaL Inc.
DNFJohn Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
DNFDerek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
DNFMarcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
DNFFabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
DNFStephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets
DNFJohann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square
DNFAntonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys
DNFMartin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys
DNFPeter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola
DNFFabrice Anglereaux (Fra) Carbon 14
DNFHerve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 14
DNFBilly Sendin (RSA) Wine Ou's
DNFBrett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
DNFDean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola
DNFPeter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men
DNFGarth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 113:30:07
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:04:03
3Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:06:30
4Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:09:53
5David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:12:12
6Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:12:20
7Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:13:55
8Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:16:08
9Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:22:47
10Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:29:55
11Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:35:49
12Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:35:59
13Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:44:26
14Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:49:30
15Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 21:07:32
16Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 21:10:01
17Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain1:12:00
18John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team1:46:28
19Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil1:53:31
20Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar1:58:56
21Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties1:59:23
22Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de2:12:40
23Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com2:19:35
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape2:26:29
25Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade2:30:35
26Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike2:33:13
27Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 12:43:59
28Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding2:45:02
29Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE2:47:06
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com2:51:11
31Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK2:52:23
32Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 22:54:03
33Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat2:59:24
34Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ3:06:28
35Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group3:08:47
36Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch3:08:52
37Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental3:09:33
38Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta3:17:05
39Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 13:21:40
40Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent3:24:09
41Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun3:37:26
42Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED3:39:20
43Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties3:48:47
44Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine3:48:54
45Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS3:49:30
46Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT3:49:51
47Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats3:53:09
48Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 13:54:30
49Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 14:15:20
50Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour4:19:27
51Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime4:23:25
52Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank4:23:51
53George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 44:28:03
54Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion4:28:27
55Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark4:30:03
56Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports4:33:14
57Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike4:33:45
58Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties4:33:58
59Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer4:35:13
60Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery4:36:03
61Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste4:39:08
62Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference4:39:31
63Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder4:43:45
64Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH4:45:57
65Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team4:53:55
66Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike4:54:51
67Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team4:55:14
68Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro4:55:31
69Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing4:56:32
70Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana4:57:30
71Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS5:01:20
72Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 15:01:43
73Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes5:03:11
74Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats5:05:01
75Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 25:05:31
76Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach5:06:02
77Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt5:07:27
78Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend5:10:30
79Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit5:11:56
80Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso5:15:54
81Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino5:16:49
82Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank5:21:26
83Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 15:22:54
84Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy5:24:20
85Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South5:24:28
86Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil5:24:34
87Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go5:29:12
88Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo5:29:41
89Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active5:34:53
90Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades5:35:14
91Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop5:38:30
92John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers5:39:00
93Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics5:39:13
94John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates5:45:01
95Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two5:45:53
96Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon5:50:41
97Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa5:51:05
98David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines5:51:24
99Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless5:51:35
100Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance5:53:59
101Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux5:55:19
102Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel5:59:11
103Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info6:01:27
104Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital6:01:53
105Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers6:03:06
106Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting6:05:09
107Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way6:07:01
108Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires6:08:17
109Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore6:16:30
110Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar6:18:33
111Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe6:18:36
112Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen6:20:01
113Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool6:21:28
114Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 36:26:59
115Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte6:29:56
116Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software6:33:53
117Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers6:35:08
118Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 26:36:37
119Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance6:38:06
120Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles6:38:24
121Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream6:38:48
122Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha6:40:32
123Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 26:42:50
124Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers6:45:29
125Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com6:45:36
126Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it6:46:20
127Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall6:46:54
128Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN6:50:47
129Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS6:50:53
130Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend6:51:24
131Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin6:58:49
132Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans7:03:02
133Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys7:03:10
134Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 27:04:11
135Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's7:06:21
136Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig7:08:31
137Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls7:11:06
138Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox7:15:55
139Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal7:20:22
140Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds7:20:26
141Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing7:21:42
142Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan7:22:11
143Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One7:22:41
144Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 37:24:09
145Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 17:25:34
146Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 27:30:28
147Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike7:35:32
148Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS7:36:54
149Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote7:38:03
150Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq27:38:21
151Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold7:39:27
152Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno7:41:37
153Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers7:51:06
154Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team7:52:57
155Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital7:53:07
156Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge7:54:04
157Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD8:02:21
158Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA8:03:27
159Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx28:08:28
160Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB8:13:42
161Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic8:13:51
162Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS8:21:08
163Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 18:21:32
164Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings8:21:47
165Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM8:22:21
166Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre8:25:20
167Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew8:25:58
168Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice8:26:14
169Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders8:26:51
170David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security8:28:47
171Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside8:29:27
172Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB8:31:11
173Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron8:32:59
174Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard8:34:33
175Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 38:37:35
176Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands8:41:44
177Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 28:43:38
178Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance8:44:06
179Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal8:44:23
180Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT8:49:22
181Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho8:50:41
182Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad8:56:44
183Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool8:57:02
184Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators9:03:19
185Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp9:03:37
186Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens9:06:44
187Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F9:07:50
188Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice9:07:51
189Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion9:11:06
190Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab9:11:20
191Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling9:13:28
192Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld9:15:15
193Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International9:15:20
194Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team9:15:45
195Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice9:22:14
196David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com9:24:15
197Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale9:25:24
198Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear9:27:24
199Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles9:29:52
200Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore9:31:01
201Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty9:35:22
202Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One9:35:58
203David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES9:38:56
204Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated9:40:24
205Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo9:42:24
206Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's9:45:23
207Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira9:46:51
208Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará9:49:24
209Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig9:50:51
210David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles9:53:21
211Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox9:54:49
212Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies9:56:12
213Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings9:56:12
214Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts9:57:00
215Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days9:58:39
216Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN9:59:46
217Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst10:00:39
218Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane10:01:32
219Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's10:04:43
220Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables10:06:54
221Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut10:07:04
222Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 210:12:04
223Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles10:17:17
224Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)10:19:25
225Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos10:22:15
226Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes10:23:12
227Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos10:26:00
228Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri10:28:21
229Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog10:29:12
230Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance10:31:08
231Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona10:32:31
232Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services10:32:53
233Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld10:33:19
234Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers10:34:43
235Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers10:42:33
236Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV10:42:43
237Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World10:46:43
238Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com10:46:47
239Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel10:48:38
240Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII10:49:01
241Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals10:50:43
242Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars10:51:10
243Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods10:58:14
244David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions10:58:28
245Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home10:58:50
246Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde10:59:35
247Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular11:01:27
248Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma11:02:14
249Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin11:03:46
250Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats11:05:06
251Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited11:05:30
252Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit11:06:17
253Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN11:07:25
254Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers11:09:15
255Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers11:13:09
256Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 211:19:25
257Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos11:21:49
258Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life11:28:29
259Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA11:28:31
260Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop11:28:52
261Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM11:30:47
262Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell11:32:48
263Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas11:35:56
264Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply11:39:32
265Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car11:42:55
266John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms11:45:34
267Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce11:49:17
268Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix11:53:24
269Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room11:58:37
270Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker12:04:19
271Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat12:05:08
272Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers12:07:35
273Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad12:13:02
274Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet12:15:12
275Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business12:16:25
276Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away12:20:03
277Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers12:23:00
278Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers12:25:47
279Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It12:25:49
280Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN12:29:40
281Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape12:31:27
282Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants12:33:51
283Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers12:35:40
284Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments12:36:34
285Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery12:45:09
286Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared12:46:43
287Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power12:51:54
288Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma12:52:57
289Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben12:54:04
290David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre12:54:46
291Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab12:55:32
292Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil12:56:15
293Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team12:58:01
294Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men12:58:31
295Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus13:00:26
296Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 413:01:17
297Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers13:03:29
298Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit13:03:39
299Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders13:10:45
300Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats13:10:48
301Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs13:18:24
302Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory13:19:18
303Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel13:20:25
304Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt13:24:50
305Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza13:32:31
306Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders14:04:35
307Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious14:18:59

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies16:53:42
2Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE0:03:11
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree1:27:31
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN1:41:46
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT2:58:41
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies3:23:16
7Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized4:29:50
8Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies4:41:58
9Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing5:30:53
10Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies7:37:18
11Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines7:44:31
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake8:04:05

Mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka15:21:15
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:27:47
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:38:40
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea1:33:09
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport2:33:20
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho2:59:03
7Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed3:10:11
8Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark3:16:35
9Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed3:39:07
10Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts4:01:22
11Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx4:03:57
12Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed4:33:57
13Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal5:15:14
14Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de5:17:20
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed5:18:12
16Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action5:18:18
17Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni5:22:14
18Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici5:51:13
19Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon6:00:15
20Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech6:06:09
21Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers6:35:31
22Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix6:46:43
23Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley7:05:38
24Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz7:13:49
25Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak7:15:12
26Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC7:27:33
27Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed7:28:07
28Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots7:37:15
29Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness7:48:09
30Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers8:00:30
31Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick8:07:45
32Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print8:11:53
33Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing8:14:35
34Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo9:01:24
35Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA9:01:58
36Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish9:29:35
37Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders9:29:47
38Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers9:34:24
39Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream9:59:44
40Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town10:01:45
41Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows10:14:24
42Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too10:18:19
43Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth10:43:56
44Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit10:47:52
45Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION10:54:09
46Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '7711:04:55
47Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom11:11:18
48Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 211:14:51
49Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble11:19:35
50Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine11:21:57
51Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen11:42:55

Masters general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab15:20:43
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:56:13
3Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand1:18:58
4Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU1:27:51
5Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters1:33:33
6Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree1:42:07
7Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious1:45:54
8Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander2:01:42
9Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider2:03:29
10Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil2:05:39
11Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles2:15:26
12Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters2:26:17
13Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela2:33:53
14Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men2:38:59
15Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards2:54:35
16Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein3:08:30
17Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters3:10:51
18Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized3:11:17
19Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana3:23:03
20Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 23:35:38
21Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club3:36:38
22Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters3:41:20
23Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega3:50:19
24Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap3:53:21
25Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners4:01:40
26Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson4:07:29
27Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout4:09:18
28Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial4:13:02
29Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini4:13:57
30Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota4:16:40
31Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda4:18:53
32Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds4:25:43
33Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike4:28:52
34John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob4:40:13
35Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets4:43:06
36Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout4:47:56
37Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU4:49:55
38Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys5:08:13
39Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors5:15:13
40Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand5:16:58
41Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com5:18:07
42Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim5:21:04
43Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports5:37:50
44Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt5:42:58
45Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS5:44:09
46Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven6:02:14
47Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans6:08:56
48Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier6:13:23
49Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos6:13:41
50Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared6:32:22
51Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 56:36:35
52Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn6:49:37
53Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action6:53:35
54Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts6:56:39
55Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men6:57:43
56Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks6:58:49
57Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport6:58:50
58Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana7:00:14
59Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite7:05:33
60Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU7:22:26
61Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys7:36:01
62Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 877:42:13
63Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven7:56:57
64Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped8:02:02
65Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters8:07:31
66Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf8:09:11
67Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 18:26:21
68Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat8:41:55
69Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP8:46:42
70Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy8:48:22
71Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech8:55:18
72Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia9:01:24
73Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove9:04:38
74William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit9:17:06
75Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire9:18:54
76Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola9:21:13
77Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse9:25:18
78Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS9:26:16
79Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 39:29:56
80Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge9:37:02
81Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals9:37:41
82Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se9:41:37
83Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE9:49:00
84Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World10:04:13
85Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive10:09:53
86Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas10:11:16
87David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos10:18:32
88Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers10:26:01
89Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
90James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects10:27:30
91Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre10:32:36
92Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures10:47:20
93Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 210:47:33
94Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto10:53:22
95Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited10:53:54
96Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs10:55:12
97Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love10:58:04
98Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion11:04:13
99Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans11:18:35
100Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com11:24:44
101Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property12:10:09
102Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil12:11:25

 

