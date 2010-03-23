Image 1 of 22 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Songo-Specialized win stage three (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 22 Yvonne Kraft makes her way up a steep climb (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 22 Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Yvonne Kraft lead the women (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 22 Lukas Fluckiger of Trek world racing leads the main pack (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 22 Team Bulls 1 riders Karl Platt & Stefan Sahm finish the race. (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 6 of 22 Team Bulls 1's Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm finished third on stage three and are the overall race leaders. (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 7 of 22 Women's stage 3 winners Anna-Sofie Noergaard and Kristine Noergaard (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 22 Early morning lead group during stage three (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 22 Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 during stage three (Image credit: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS) Image 10 of 22 Kevin Evans of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon takes a turn in the lead (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 22 MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon Alban Lakata's broken wheel at the end of stage three (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 22 Alban Lakata runs his bike home (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 22 Stage winner Christoph Sauser of Songo.info leads Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1 (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 22 Emil Lindgren of Giant during stage three (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 22 Alban Lakata and Kevin Evans of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 22 David George and Massimo Derbertoli (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 22 School kids support the riders during stage three (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 22 Kevin Evans of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon passes cheering local farm staff (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 22 Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Piwtersma of Team Trek-Brentjens cross over a farm dam after a singletrack section on the slopes of the Matroosberg (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 20 of 22 Karl Platt of Team Bulls 1 feels the pain as they cross the finish line (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 21 of 22 Burry Stander of team Songo-Specialized by DCM heads for the finish line (Image credit: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS) Image 22 of 22 Alban Lakata of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon leads (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM), winners of four stages during last year's Cape Epic, are back in top form after winning stage 3 of this year's race in a time of 4:38:00. They finished four minutes and 10 seconds ahead of the Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, of team Trek World Racing, who finished in second place (4:41.10). The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm finished in third place (4:41.51), less than a second ahead of team Trek-Brentjens' Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Pietersma. The Bulls Team has now taken the overall lead.

Today's stage took riders on fast open roads, followed by a short section of smooth, flowing singletrack. After a leg-trashing 3km climb out of the Ceres bowl and up onto a plateau, riders were relieved to see the first water point. A rough doubletrack then headed through some rare fynbos and riders needed to stay alert on the challenging downhill section.

Almost half of the day's climbing was done within the first 40km and racers needed to be careful to ride within their limits, not spending too much energy too early. After traversing the farmlands past a very inviting dam, riders hugged the foothills of Matroosberg, passed a ski hut - dreaming of snow on such a hot day. More descending took them back down into the Ceres bowl with the first section on tar, but the next one much more technical. The last climb of the day was short but very steep and loose, forcing riders to walk.

The profile looked fairly flat from here on, but if heat and rugged terrain did not break their spirits, the sandy patches and devil thorns on the last 15km easily made up for it.

Stander feels good and with Sauser, rides to stage win

Sauser and Stander were the first to cross the finish line of stage 3, placing them in fourth position overall (13:40.00). They were followed by the Lukas and Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) who are now in sixth place overall (13:42.27). In third place was the Bulls 1 team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, who took over the overall lead (at 13:30.07) from Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata, who had serious technical problems along the route and lost a lot of time (finishing stage 3 in 4:52.44). Evans and Lakata of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon are now in third position overall (13:36.37) with Trek-Brentjens now in second place overall (13:34.10).

"It's a huge relief to have done better than the first two days," said Stander. "I suffered a bit at the beginning of the stage, but felt very hungry at the first water point - a very good sign - and had something to eat. That made me feel better and I continued fueling my body after not being able to do so for the first two days.

"I started feeling better and stronger and we started pushing to catch up with the leaders. As soon as we were with them, Christoph and I decided to go for it and open the gap. As long as I can eat, my body feels good. It's a really nice feeling to have won this stage and to know the game is back on. We're in fourth place overall. But, you never can tell what happens in this race. It's still a long way to go."

Commenting on the high level of the competition he's been facing, Stander said, "This is definitely the toughest Cape Epic I've ever done and you can see that the riders are more fatigued. Hopefully during the next couple of days we'll feel good."

Sauser was pleased that Stander was riding back in his usual form. "It's lovely that Burry's back. Every morning at the start we didn't know if he may have to pull out," said Sauser. "Also, if your partner's not feeling well, you also feel bad. Today after the long technical climb, I saw that we were back in the race. We had to inflate tyres on two occasions, so lost some time, but when the Flückiger brothers took the wrong turn, we went for it and made good time. In this race you don't only need to pedal - you have to keep your eyes open and your brain switched on."

The Flückiger brothers, winners of last year's final stage, finished in second place on the day, their first podium finish in this year's event. "We had very good legs today. Around 5km before the finish, we took the wrong turn and lost about five minutes," said Mathias who was still in school in Switzerland as of last Thursday. "We were riding at a good pace today and are very happy with the results. It's just very hot - I've come from a very cold Switzerland and my body is still acclimatizing."

"It's a pity that we took the wrong turn. Our legs and heads were good today, and our bikes perfect. It was a good technical ride," said brother Lukas.

Platt of the Bulls team was happy with the day. "It was a good stage and it feels great to be in the leader's jersey. We missed one of the signs and followed the motorcycle - we lost four minutes or so. We feel really sorry for Kevin and Alban. They're incredible strong and had some bad luck today. It must be hard for them. Fortunately, we only had small punctures, so nothing major."

"It's perfect to be in the overall lead, but now the fight really starts," predicted Platt's teammate Sahm.

According to Kevin Evans, of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team, "We were in the lead when we started having problems around halfway. We probably had about four punctures and you start running out of tubes and bond. Today was unlucky for us, but there's still a good few days to go."

"I had to run with my bike on my back for the last 2km as my rim exploded," said Evans' teammate Alban Lakata. "When I hit the tar I could feel that it wasn't going to make it - it was already that bad. Today was just unlucky. We even got some pumps from the other riders to inflate the tyres, but the damage was too much. In a way this is actually not all bad - I was starting to feel the pressure of riding in the leader's jersey. Now we can watch the leaders and maybe narrow the gap again."

Noergaard sisters race to a stage win

The first women to complete stage 3 were Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 5:41.34. They remain in second position overall (16:56.53). They were followed by the winners of the first two stages, Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 5:49.36. They are still the overall leaders in this category (16:53.42). They were followed by Julia Skea and Carla Rowley of Team RBS Biogen in a time of 6:16.13 (fourth position overall - 18:35.28). In fourth place today were Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (Team bike2help.ch - Big Tree) who finished in a time of 6:27.39, placing them in third position overall (18:21.13).

The Danish power sisters, Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard, who won today, are enjoying the race so far.

"We're never the fastest at the beginning of the race, so we haven't been disappointed with our results so far," said Kristine. "From experience we know that it's important to race our own race all the way and to follow our own speed. Today we didn't decide to attack. I asked Anna-Sofie how her legs were feeling, she said well, so I said let's go. We're here to have fun, do what we can and sometimes a bit more. We don't put too much pressure on ourselves."

"Since Anna-Sofie had a baby, we've both realised that mountain biking is not the most important thing in the world. Of course, it's nice to be on the podium though."

"I started riding again about four weeks after giving birth. My son's called Karlo and is named after one of our favourite riders Karl Platt," Anna-Sofie said. Karl always manages to have fun, so we think Karlo is going to be strong and also have fun.

"This year's Cape Epic is harder than ever - and so many rocks and stones. It's also really tough because of the heat and water. In Europe, we can get water wherever we like - even from people standing next to the road. And we really don't enjoy getting up at five in the morning, but at least we're not staying in a tent like in 2007. We promised ourselves then that we won't do that again."

Speedy and Cordes top mixed field

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) again finished in first place today in a time of 5:13.51. They have taken the overall lead in their category (15:21.15). They were followed by Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team (5:37.09) who are in third position overall (15:59.55). In third place today were Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) in a time of 5:45.23, who are placed second overall (15:49.02).

"It's actually quite amazing that we finished in second place today. We had to stop at the second feed zone because I had a mechanical problem," said Bigham. "For some unknown reason, my back brake stopped working, but luckily they managed to fix it. I felt really strong, so let's keep our fingers crossed that we carry on as we have been."

Big Tree Foundation team rides to masters' stage win

The Big Tree Masters Team Corrie Muller and Robert Sim finished first in this category in a time of 5:27.27. They are in sixth place overall (17:02.51). Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean finished second in 5:29.09, and they remain the overall leaders in the masters (15:20.43). They were followed by the Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) in 5:35.28 and are placed second overall (16:16.56).

Muller said he had to wait seven years to win a stage of the Cape Epic and is so stoked that he finally managed to do so. "In the first stage, we were struck by bad luck when Rob lost his derailleur and had to ride singlespeed most of the way. As we're supporting the Big Tree Foundation we were feeling really bad that we weren't getting the publicity and podium finishes they were hoping for."

"We were becoming totally demoralised and today we're all smiles," said Sim. "One day in the Cape Epic can change it all, anything can happen in this race."

"We didn't have a good day from the beginning and decided to ride at our own pace and recover a bit. Shan was also not feeling well," said McLean. "You have to take the good days with the bad. It's the Cape Epic! We're still in the lead but still have a long way to go. We didn't really have technical problems today - just no legs."

Stage 4: Ceres to Worcester, 86km

Stage four will take riders from Ceres to Worcester, a distance of 86km and 1,640m of climbing. It will be a short climb up Mitchell's Pass followed by a fast downhill section on tar, before turning off into the winelands past Waverly Hills Farm and Mountain Ridge.

Then there is a long zig-zagging section of rustic dual and singletrack up and down the foothills of the mountains, before the cyclists finally climb up onto the saddle. After another descent and climb to the next saddle ahead, riders will be rewarded with spectacular views into the Breede River Valley. Even when they have home in their sights, there is still the rough 2km Boesmansberg climb to scale.

This stage is not the toughest or the longest ever, but after the combination punches of the first three stages, riders will be counting the pedal strokes to the short time trial of stage 5, the following day.

Video from stage three is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 4:37:00 2 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:04:10 3 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:04:51 4 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:04:51 5 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:06:42 6 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:07:21 7 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:11:56 8 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:11:58 9 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:12:57 10 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:15:44 11 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:19:23 12 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:22:26 13 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 14 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:25:10 15 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:32:09 16 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 0:35:19 17 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:36:55 18 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:37:00 19 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:37:08 20 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:41:14 21 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 0:41:33 22 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:45:04 23 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 0:45:05 24 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 0:50:28 25 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:50:29 26 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:51:30 27 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 0:53:05 28 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 0:53:54 29 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 0:53:59 30 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 0:54:02 31 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 0:58:22 32 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:01:47 33 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:06:03 34 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 1:06:16 35 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 1:06:48 36 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 1:07:00 37 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 1:08:23 38 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:10:59 39 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 1:11:09 40 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 1:12:00 41 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 1:14:57 42 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 1:17:00 43 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 1:18:03 44 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 1:18:46 45 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 1:19:14 46 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 1:19:33 47 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 1:19:41 48 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 1:20:15 49 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 1:20:37 50 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 1:24:15 51 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 1:26:05 52 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 1:27:54 53 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 1:30:19 54 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 1:30:54 55 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 1:32:13 56 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 1:32:33 57 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 1:32:53 58 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 1:33:18 59 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 1:34:52 60 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 1:36:32 61 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 1:36:34 62 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 1:37:44 63 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:38:13 64 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 1:39:02 65 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 1:39:06 66 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 1:39:34 67 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 1:39:52 68 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 1:39:55 69 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 1:39:58 70 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 1:40:09 71 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 1:41:02 72 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 1:41:02 73 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 1:41:44 74 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 1:41:58 75 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 1:43:51 76 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 1:44:06 77 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 1:45:41 78 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 1:46:32 79 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 1:46:57 80 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 1:48:02 81 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 1:48:08 82 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 1:48:48 83 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 1:49:05 84 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 1:49:11 85 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 1:50:05 86 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 1:52:09 87 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 1:52:38 88 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 1:52:43 89 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 1:53:44 90 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 1:55:03 91 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 1:55:15 92 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 1:55:21 93 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:55:40 94 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:56:03 95 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 1:57:45 96 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 1:57:59 97 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 1:58:38 98 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 1:59:24 99 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 2:00:08 100 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 2:01:16 101 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 2:01:53 102 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 2:03:31 103 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 2:04:12 104 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 2:05:14 105 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 2:05:28 106 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 2:06:16 107 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 2:06:30 108 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 2:06:54 109 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 2:08:06 110 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 2:09:14 111 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 2:10:05 112 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 2:10:57 113 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 2:11:01 114 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 2:11:12 115 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 2:11:30 116 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 2:11:57 117 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 2:12:28 118 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 2:12:53 119 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 2:13:15 120 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 2:14:26 121 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall 2:14:28 122 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 2:14:30 123 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 2:15:50 124 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 2:16:08 125 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 2:16:18 126 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 2:16:41 127 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 2:16:43 128 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 2:16:44 129 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 2:16:56 130 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 2:17:13 131 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 2:17:45 132 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 2:22:19 133 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:23:23 134 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 2:25:57 135 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 2:27:13 136 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 2:27:17 137 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 2:29:37 138 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 2:30:18 139 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 2:30:52 140 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 2:30:53 141 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 2:32:48 142 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 2:33:46 143 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 2:34:49 144 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 2:36:13 145 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 2:36:15 146 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 2:36:21 147 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 2:38:32 148 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 2:38:36 149 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 2:39:09 150 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 2:39:46 151 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 2:39:50 152 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 2:40:14 153 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 2:40:21 154 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 2:40:28 155 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 2:40:50 156 Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS 2:41:12 157 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 2:41:25 158 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 2:41:42 159 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 2:41:51 160 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 2:43:09 161 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:43:39 162 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 2:43:43 163 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 2:45:30 164 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 2:46:19 165 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 2:47:47 166 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 2:48:55 167 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 2:49:32 168 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 2:49:33 169 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 2:49:47 170 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 2:49:58 171 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 2:51:55 172 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 2:53:14 173 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 2:53:40 174 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 2:53:45 175 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 2:54:48 176 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 2:56:07 177 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 2:57:50 178 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:58:01 179 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 2:59:45 180 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 2:59:48 181 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 3:00:37 182 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 3:04:09 183 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 3:05:04 184 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 3:05:35 185 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 3:05:39 186 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 3:05:52 187 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 3:05:55 188 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:06:22 189 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 3:06:24 190 Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 3:06:40 191 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 3:06:42 192 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 3:06:53 193 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 3:07:53 194 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 3:09:59 195 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 3:11:30 196 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 3:12:18 197 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 3:12:25 198 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 3:13:04 199 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 3:13:07 200 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 3:13:21 201 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 3:14:40 202 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 3:15:56 203 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 3:16:18 204 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 3:16:34 205 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 3:17:58 206 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 3:18:47 207 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 3:19:00 208 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 3:19:23 209 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 3:21:23 210 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 3:22:24 211 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 3:23:38 212 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 3:24:15 213 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 3:24:15 214 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 3:26:43 215 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 3:26:47 216 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 3:28:17 217 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 3:30:20 218 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 3:31:05 219 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 3:31:18 220 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 3:32:24 221 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 3:32:29 222 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:33:28 223 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 3:34:09 224 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 3:34:20 225 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 3:34:50 226 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 3:37:09 227 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 3:37:23 228 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 3:37:28 229 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 3:39:41 230 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 3:40:03 231 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 3:40:30 232 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 3:44:23 233 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 3:44:42 234 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 3:45:01 235 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 3:45:23 236 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 3:46:15 237 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 3:46:21 238 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 3:47:33 239 Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables 3:47:54 240 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:48:01 241 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 3:48:50 242 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 3:51:41 243 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 3:52:06 244 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 3:52:06 245 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 3:53:23 246 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 3:53:55 247 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 3:54:17 248 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 3:55:02 249 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 3:56:07 250 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 4:04:10 251 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 4:04:11 252 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 4:04:51 253 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 4:05:21 254 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 4:06:06 255 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 4:09:13 256 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 4:10:03 257 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 4:10:10 258 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 4:11:15 259 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 4:12:46 260 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 4:12:54 261 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 4:14:09 262 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 4:14:22 263 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 4:14:38 264 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 4:14:42 265 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 4:16:29 266 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 4:16:54 267 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 4:17:58 268 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 4:18:39 269 Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 4:19:16 270 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 4:19:42 271 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 4:20:36 272 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 4:21:32 273 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 4:22:15 274 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 4:22:29 275 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 4:22:59 276 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 4:23:58 277 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 4:24:52 278 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 4:25:25 279 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 4:25:57 280 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 4:27:07 281 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 4:27:38 282 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 4:28:01 283 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 4:28:04 284 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 4:28:52 285 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 4:28:58 286 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 4:29:40 287 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 4:30:04 288 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 4:30:13 289 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 4:32:49 290 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 4:35:19 291 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 4:36:42 292 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 4:37:28 293 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 4:38:54 294 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 4:41:03 295 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 4:42:50 296 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 4:46:48 297 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 4:48:29 298 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 4:48:47 299 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 4:49:18 300 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 4:51:41 301 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 4:52:26 302 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 4:53:18 303 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 4:53:42 304 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 4:56:40 305 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 5:00:06 306 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 5:31:10 307 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 5:32:14

Men - Stage 3 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine 5:15:01 2 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:13:35 3 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 0:41:09 4 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 0:41:09 5 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 0:54:32 6 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 1:21:04 7 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 1:22:46 8 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 1:55:24 9 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 1:58:36 10 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 2:01:57 11 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 2:02:03 12 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 2:07:53 13 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 2:12:49 14 Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 2:28:43 15 Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 2:31:05 16 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 2:32:26 17 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 2:35:15 18 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 2:35:17 19 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 2:36:09 20 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 2:39:54 21 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 2:43:31 22 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 2:45:06 23 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 2:45:54 24 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 2:49:11 25 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 2:53:02 26 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 2:58:58 27 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 2:59:19 28 James Powers (Oma) Hades 3:02:55 29 Damon de Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 3:05:38 30 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 3:07:00 31 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 3:07:31 32 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 3:09:28 33 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 3:19:01 34 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 3:19:14 35 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 3:22:20 36 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 3:22:31 37 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 3:23:19 38 Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution 3:24:52 39 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 3:26:33 40 Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen 3:37:02 41 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 3:39:08 42 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 3:49:00 43 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 3:54:50 44 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 4:20:54 DNF Jan Schutte (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance DNF James Williamson (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine DNF Keith Bradley (RSA) Aspen DNF Matthys Fourie (RSA) Dirt Riders DNF Lake Arapakis Oman Hades DNF Freddy Beukes (RSA) Easy DNF Wikus Du Preeze (RSA) AdoAir DNF Rowan Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers DNF Andrew Grobler (RSA) Club 100 Brothers DNF Craig Rankin (RSA) Hansgrohe DNF Paul Winter (RSA) JAG IT UP DNF Micho Visser (RSA) Super-Sohnics DNF Andrew Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards DNF Nolan Daniel (RSA) 1234 DNF Freddie van der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles DNF Sandy Rae (RSA) Deddi DNF Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers DNF Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs DNF Carl van Maanen (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam DNF Sbardella Graziano Italy VilYak DNF Alessandro Fortunato Italy VilYak DNF Sampie van Rooyen (RSA) ABSAlute KMG DNF Evert Kleynhans (RSA) HKGK DNF Damian Sell (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel DNF Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) USN DNF Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes DNF George Holloway (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2 DNF George Taljaard (RSA) Reboni Rockets 2 DNF Derk Hoving (Ned) ilovemycity.co.za DNF Wayne Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong DNF Mike Ric-Hansen (RSA) Armstrong DNF Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter DNF Mike Finch (RSA) Bicycling SA DNF Wynand de Villiers (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek DNF Chris de Beer (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek DNF Bas de Bruin (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine DNF Peter de Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine DNF Lean Venter (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket DNF Jan van den Berg (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket DNF Mike Robertson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78 DNF Alastair Doodson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78 DNF Paul Victor (RSA) Amaglugers DNF Jim Billet (Swi) JP Ticket Express DNF Janus Earle (RSA) Kirk Killissi DNF Louis Andre van der Merwe (RSA) Konti Steel DNF Bert Ipema (Ned) Philips CL Drachten DNF Edwin van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten DNF Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution DNF Gary Angell (GBr) Private Client Holdings DNF Jon Paine (RSA) Only Fools and Horses DNF Tobias Jakob (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer DNF Michael Spoerri (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer DNF Roger Spencer (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos DNF Christian Egan (USA) Brazil Phoenix DNF Marco Marchese (USA) Brazil Phoenix DNF Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch DNF Marcello Cenci (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT DNF Francois Xavier Douay (Fra) Castor & Pollux DNF David Sanchez (Fra) Castor & Pollux DNF Marc van der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders DNF Eric de Boor (Swi) Fly Boy DNF Oscar Grobler (RSA) Full Circle DNF Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle DNF Simon Hughes (GBr) GOMERS DNF Paul Chew (GBr) GOMERS DNF Louis Helsloot (Ned) Hels@Bike DNF Andrew Wood (RSA) Long Riders DNF Dekker Vermeulen (RSA) NMMU DNF Klaus Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster DNF Benjamin Freygang (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster DNF Sean Rodney Cascaes (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change DNF John Exley (RSA) Red Cherry Too DNF Andrew Jamieson (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers DNF Keith Bradford (RSA) Roadrunner DNF Leon Boshoff (RSA) Roadrunner DNF Quintin Wentzel (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult DNF Clene van Wyk (RSA) Santam/PSG Konsult DNF Dawie Olivier (RSA) SCS Spartans DNF Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans DNF Luiz Gatti (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers DNF Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden DNF Reinhard Frühwald (Aut) Lietz Sport DNF Gspörer Peter (Aut) Lietz Sport DNF Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ DNF Garth Walker (RSA) Outsource Digital DNF Brett Pickford (RSA) Outsource Digital DNF Floris Huyben (Bel) The Belgian Eagles DNF Alexandre Provost (Can) The Big Fish DNF Francois Theron (RSA) Team Theron DNF James Heilman (Can) The Big Fish DNF Paddy Murphy (Nam) Red Cherry Too DNF Yannick Prevost (Bel) The Belgian Eagles DNF Christo de Jonge (RSA) H8TAR DNF Célio Rodrigues (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers DNF Chris Morgan (Nig) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers DNF Jason Lacey (RSA) Future EX Mates DNF Pieter van Deventer (RSA) Oneserv DNF Ivin Greyling (RSA) Oneserv DNF Trevor Crowe (RSA) Future EX Mates DNF Roy Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas DNF Leo Wouters (GBr) Rabid Hyenas

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 5:41:34 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:08:03 3 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:34:39 4 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:46:05 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 1:05:32 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 1:12:06 7 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 1:36:55 8 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 1:44:21 9 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 2:32:26 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 2:44:09 11 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 2:46:52 12 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 2:50:25

Women stage 3 individual finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 6:16:10 2 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 3:09:23 DNF Cindy Rebello (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens DNF Erin Greene (NZl) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 DNF Alice Caroline Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie DNF Sarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 5:13:51 2 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:23:18 3 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:31:33 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:38:32 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 0:56:25 6 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 1:02:23 7 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 1:07:24 8 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 1:14:09 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 1:15:58 10 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 1:16:20 11 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 1:19:11 12 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 1:23:09 13 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 1:37:44 14 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 1:41:08 15 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 1:52:21 16 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 1:55:07 17 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 2:02:50 18 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 2:03:56 19 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 2:05:52 20 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 2:07:19 21 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 2:08:37 22 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 2:20:15 23 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 2:23:02 24 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 2:28:36 25 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 2:30:23 26 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 2:33:43 27 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 2:40:57 28 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 2:46:49 29 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 2:50:07 30 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 2:52:54 31 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 2:53:06 32 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 2:55:43 33 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 2:58:34 34 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 2:58:56 35 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 3:01:54 36 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 3:08:10 37 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 3:11:27 38 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 3:15:40 39 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 3:25:46 40 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 3:42:06 41 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 3:43:23 42 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 3:45:13 43 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 3:47:35 44 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 3:50:53 45 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 3:55:58 46 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 3:56:23 47 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 3:58:49 48 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 4:00:06 49 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 4:12:23 50 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 4:45:46 51 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 4:51:41

Mixed - Stage 3 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 6:14:37 2 Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 0:27:43 3 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 1:06:38 4 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 1:08:44 5 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 1:45:02 6 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 2:22:43 7 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 2:51:01 8 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 2:59:51 9 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 3:06:26 DNF Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed DNF Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles DNF Andrew Davison (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 DNF Kevin Wright (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1 DNF Elizabeth Osborne (RSA) Reboni Rockets 1 DNF Urs Pietsch (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei DNF Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei DNF Johan Bornman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed DNF Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail DNF Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail DNF Ansulaine Spies (RSA) Masgcor DNF Ricus Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed DNF Liezel Beyers (SAr) Beyers DNF Natasa Kovacic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia DNF Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia DNF Liesl de Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons DNF Elke de Meerleer (Bel) DECCA DNF Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax DNF Regula Batt (Swi) RRDB DNF René Duss (Swi) RRDB DNF Verena Noller (Swi) Sportograf DNF Doret van Wyk (RSA) Twentyten DNF Joris Ermens (Bel) DECCA DNF Harry Scheepers (RSA) Twentyten DNF John Vosser (USA) BikeHamptons

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 5:27:27 2 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 0:01:42 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 0:08:01 4 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 0:12:27 5 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 0:15:30 6 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 0:25:07 7 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 0:27:07 8 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:30:05 9 Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters 0:35:15 10 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 0:35:49 11 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 0:35:56 12 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 0:42:39 13 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:44:23 14 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 0:44:25 15 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 0:44:40 16 Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 0:51:03 17 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 0:51:10 18 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 0:51:30 19 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 0:51:35 20 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 0:53:18 21 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 0:53:48 22 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 0:54:29 23 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:54:30 24 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 0:58:07 25 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 0:59:33 26 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 1:04:35 27 Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 1:10:39 28 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 1:14:16 29 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 1:14:51 30 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 1:17:30 31 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:21:02 32 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 1:24:34 33 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 1:27:52 34 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 1:30:19 35 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 1:30:21 36 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 1:30:24 37 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 1:32:13 38 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 1:33:16 39 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:33:30 40 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 1:35:56 41 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 1:37:40 42 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 1:46:48 43 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 1:50:07 44 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda 1:50:38 45 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 1:52:25 46 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 1:52:47 47 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 1:53:21 48 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 1:54:15 49 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:55:28 50 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 1:59:09 51 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 1:59:41 52 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 2:05:57 53 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 2:07:38 54 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5 2:08:32 55 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 2:10:45 56 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 2:11:39 57 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 2:15:45 58 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 2:17:24 59 Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 2:21:25 60 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 2:23:51 61 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn 2:28:32 62 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 2:29:19 63 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 2:32:11 64 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 2:32:45 65 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 2:36:50 66 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 2:38:15 67 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 2:46:57 68 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 2:47:07 69 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 2:49:20 70 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 2:55:15 71 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 2:55:24 72 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 3:01:14 73 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 3:01:36 74 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 3:01:47 75 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 3:03:41 76 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 3:04:25 77 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 3:04:52 78 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 3:05:52 79 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 3:06:27 80 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 3:08:56 81 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 3:10:54 82 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 3:12:18 83 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 3:13:30 84 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 3:16:41 85 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 3:18:32 86 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 3:20:53 87 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 3:21:42 88 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 3:22:35 89 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 3:24:51 90 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 3:25:00 91 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 3:27:10 92 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 3:28:28 93 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 3:29:11 94 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 3:31:28 95 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 3:34:42 96 Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2 3:34:56 97 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 3:52:40 98 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 3:52:43 99 Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 3:54:44 100 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 3:55:07 101 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 4:07:50 102 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 4:11:29

Masters - Stage 3 : Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda 5:14:08 2 Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing 1:29:17 3 Shane Peters (RSA) The Force 1:46:09 4 Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge 2:31:07 5 Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker 2:31:57 6 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters 2:35:41 7 Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's 3:18:45 8 Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go 3:28:39 9 Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets 3:32:54 10 John Neave (RSA) Brimstone 3:34:46 11 Jaco Anderson Qatar Jowetts - Andy Square 3:44:57 12 Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless 3:53:40 13 Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery 4:01:18 14 Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc. 4:09:52 DNF Malan van Rensburg (RSA) Kakiebos Masters DNF Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned) Edo MTBiker DNF Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing DNF Andrew Bradley (RSA) Discovery DNF Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) Oh boy, here we go DNF Henk Ackermann (RSA) POINTBREAK DNF Wim de Vos (RSA) POINTBREAK DNF Bruce Dickson (RSA) The Deckle Edge DNF Urs Gerig (Swi) Project Rwanda DNF Paolo Paganini (Ita) 3PV Italia DNF Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita) 3PV Italia DNF Anthony Pickering (RSA) The Force DNF Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers DNF Rik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers DNF Sidney Stander (RSA) Brimstone DNF Derek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys DNF Ian Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys DNF Mark Wynn (GBr) PedaL Inc. DNF John Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland DNF Derek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland DNF Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing DNF Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing DNF Stephen Keet (RSA) Crank Bullets DNF Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square DNF Antonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys DNF Martin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys DNF Peter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola DNF Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra) Carbon 14 DNF Herve Dubuis (Fra) Carbon 14 DNF Billy Sendin (RSA) Wine Ou's DNF Brett Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless DNF Dean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola DNF Peter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men DNF Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 13:30:07 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:04:03 3 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:06:30 4 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:09:53 5 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:12:12 6 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:12:20 7 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:13:55 8 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:16:08 9 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:22:47 10 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:29:55 11 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:35:49 12 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:35:59 13 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:44:26 14 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:49:30 15 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 1:07:32 16 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:10:01 17 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 1:12:00 18 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 1:46:28 19 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 1:53:31 20 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 1:58:56 21 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 1:59:23 22 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 2:12:40 23 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 2:19:35 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 2:26:29 25 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 2:30:35 26 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 2:33:13 27 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 2:43:59 28 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 2:45:02 29 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 2:47:06 30 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 2:51:11 31 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 2:52:23 32 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 2:54:03 33 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 2:59:24 34 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 3:06:28 35 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 3:08:47 36 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 3:08:52 37 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 3:09:33 38 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 3:17:05 39 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 3:21:40 40 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 3:24:09 41 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 3:37:26 42 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 3:39:20 43 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 3:48:47 44 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 3:48:54 45 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 3:49:30 46 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 3:49:51 47 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 3:53:09 48 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 3:54:30 49 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 4:15:20 50 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 4:19:27 51 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 4:23:25 52 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 4:23:51 53 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 4:28:03 54 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 4:28:27 55 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 4:30:03 56 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 4:33:14 57 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 4:33:45 58 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 4:33:58 59 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 4:35:13 60 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 4:36:03 61 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 4:39:08 62 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 4:39:31 63 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 4:43:45 64 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 4:45:57 65 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 4:53:55 66 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 4:54:51 67 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 4:55:14 68 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 4:55:31 69 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 4:56:32 70 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 4:57:30 71 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 5:01:20 72 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 5:01:43 73 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 5:03:11 74 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 5:05:01 75 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 5:05:31 76 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 5:06:02 77 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 5:07:27 78 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 5:10:30 79 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 5:11:56 80 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 5:15:54 81 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 5:16:49 82 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 5:21:26 83 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 5:22:54 84 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 5:24:20 85 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 5:24:28 86 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 5:24:34 87 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 5:29:12 88 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 5:29:41 89 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 5:34:53 90 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 5:35:14 91 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 5:38:30 92 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 5:39:00 93 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 5:39:13 94 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 5:45:01 95 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 5:45:53 96 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 5:50:41 97 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 5:51:05 98 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 5:51:24 99 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 5:51:35 100 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 5:53:59 101 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 5:55:19 102 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 5:59:11 103 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 6:01:27 104 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 6:01:53 105 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 6:03:06 106 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 6:05:09 107 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 6:07:01 108 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 6:08:17 109 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 6:16:30 110 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 6:18:33 111 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 6:18:36 112 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 6:20:01 113 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 6:21:28 114 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 6:26:59 115 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 6:29:56 116 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 6:33:53 117 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 6:35:08 118 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 6:36:37 119 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 6:38:06 120 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 6:38:24 121 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 6:38:48 122 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 6:40:32 123 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 6:42:50 124 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 6:45:29 125 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 6:45:36 126 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 6:46:20 127 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall 6:46:54 128 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 6:50:47 129 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 6:50:53 130 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 6:51:24 131 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 6:58:49 132 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 7:03:02 133 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 7:03:10 134 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 7:04:11 135 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 7:06:21 136 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 7:08:31 137 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 7:11:06 138 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 7:15:55 139 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 7:20:22 140 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 7:20:26 141 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 7:21:42 142 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 7:22:11 143 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 7:22:41 144 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 7:24:09 145 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 7:25:34 146 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 7:30:28 147 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 7:35:32 148 Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS 7:36:54 149 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 7:38:03 150 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 7:38:21 151 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 7:39:27 152 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 7:41:37 153 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 7:51:06 154 Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 7:52:57 155 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 7:53:07 156 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 7:54:04 157 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 8:02:21 158 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 8:03:27 159 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 8:08:28 160 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 8:13:42 161 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 8:13:51 162 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 8:21:08 163 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 8:21:32 164 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 8:21:47 165 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 8:22:21 166 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 8:25:20 167 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 8:25:58 168 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 8:26:14 169 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 8:26:51 170 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 8:28:47 171 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 8:29:27 172 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 8:31:11 173 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 8:32:59 174 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 8:34:33 175 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 8:37:35 176 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 8:41:44 177 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 8:43:38 178 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 8:44:06 179 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 8:44:23 180 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 8:49:22 181 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 8:50:41 182 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 8:56:44 183 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 8:57:02 184 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 9:03:19 185 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 9:03:37 186 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 9:06:44 187 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 9:07:50 188 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 9:07:51 189 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 9:11:06 190 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 9:11:20 191 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 9:13:28 192 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 9:15:15 193 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 9:15:20 194 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 9:15:45 195 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 9:22:14 196 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 9:24:15 197 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 9:25:24 198 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 9:27:24 199 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 9:29:52 200 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 9:31:01 201 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 9:35:22 202 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 9:35:58 203 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 9:38:56 204 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 9:40:24 205 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 9:42:24 206 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 9:45:23 207 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 9:46:51 208 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 9:49:24 209 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 9:50:51 210 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 9:53:21 211 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 9:54:49 212 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 9:56:12 213 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 9:56:12 214 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 9:57:00 215 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 9:58:39 216 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 9:59:46 217 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 10:00:39 218 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 10:01:32 219 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 10:04:43 220 Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables 10:06:54 221 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 10:07:04 222 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 10:12:04 223 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 10:17:17 224 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 10:19:25 225 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 10:22:15 226 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 10:23:12 227 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 10:26:00 228 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 10:28:21 229 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 10:29:12 230 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 10:31:08 231 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 10:32:31 232 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 10:32:53 233 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 10:33:19 234 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 10:34:43 235 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 10:42:33 236 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 10:42:43 237 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 10:46:43 238 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 10:46:47 239 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 10:48:38 240 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 10:49:01 241 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 10:50:43 242 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 10:51:10 243 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 10:58:14 244 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 10:58:28 245 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 10:58:50 246 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 10:59:35 247 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 11:01:27 248 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 11:02:14 249 Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 11:03:46 250 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 11:05:06 251 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 11:05:30 252 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 11:06:17 253 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 11:07:25 254 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 11:09:15 255 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 11:13:09 256 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 11:19:25 257 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 11:21:49 258 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 11:28:29 259 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 11:28:31 260 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 11:28:52 261 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 11:30:47 262 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 11:32:48 263 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 11:35:56 264 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 11:39:32 265 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 11:42:55 266 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 11:45:34 267 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 11:49:17 268 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 11:53:24 269 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 11:58:37 270 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 12:04:19 271 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 12:05:08 272 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 12:07:35 273 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 12:13:02 274 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 12:15:12 275 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 12:16:25 276 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 12:20:03 277 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 12:23:00 278 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 12:25:47 279 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 12:25:49 280 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 12:29:40 281 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 12:31:27 282 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 12:33:51 283 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 12:35:40 284 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 12:36:34 285 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 12:45:09 286 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 12:46:43 287 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 12:51:54 288 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 12:52:57 289 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 12:54:04 290 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 12:54:46 291 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 12:55:32 292 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 12:56:15 293 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 12:58:01 294 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 12:58:31 295 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 13:00:26 296 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 13:01:17 297 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 13:03:29 298 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 13:03:39 299 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 13:10:45 300 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 13:10:48 301 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 13:18:24 302 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 13:19:18 303 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 13:20:25 304 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 13:24:50 305 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 13:32:31 306 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 14:04:35 307 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 14:18:59

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 16:53:42 2 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 0:03:11 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1:27:31 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 1:41:46 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 2:58:41 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 3:23:16 7 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 4:29:50 8 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 4:41:58 9 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 5:30:53 10 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 7:37:18 11 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 7:44:31 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 8:04:05

Mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 15:21:15 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:27:47 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:38:40 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 1:33:09 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 2:33:20 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 2:59:03 7 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 3:10:11 8 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 3:16:35 9 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 3:39:07 10 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 4:01:22 11 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 4:03:57 12 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 4:33:57 13 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 5:15:14 14 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 5:17:20 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 5:18:12 16 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 5:18:18 17 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 5:22:14 18 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 5:51:13 19 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 6:00:15 20 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 6:06:09 21 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 6:35:31 22 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 6:46:43 23 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 7:05:38 24 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 7:13:49 25 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 7:15:12 26 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 7:27:33 27 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 7:28:07 28 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 7:37:15 29 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 7:48:09 30 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 8:00:30 31 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 8:07:45 32 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 8:11:53 33 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 8:14:35 34 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 9:01:24 35 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 9:01:58 36 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 9:29:35 37 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 9:29:47 38 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 9:34:24 39 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 9:59:44 40 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 10:01:45 41 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 10:14:24 42 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 10:18:19 43 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 10:43:56 44 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 10:47:52 45 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 10:54:09 46 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 11:04:55 47 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 11:11:18 48 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 11:14:51 49 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 11:19:35 50 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 11:21:57 51 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 11:42:55