Plaxton wins Canadian cross country national title
Bouchard earns U23 men's championship
In the Canadian Cross Country National Championships, Max Plaxton (Specialized) retained his title on Saturday in scorching heat that caused many competitors to drop out.
The men's race was a battle between seven-time champion Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) and Plaxton, the rider who broke his consecutive win streak last year. Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) opened the action on the first lap, but the other two dropped him on the second lap. Gagne held the bronze medal position until the last lap, when the heat and pace cracked him, allowing Derek Zandstra (Scott-3Rox) to slip by for the final medal.
The front duo rode together for the first four laps of the six lap race before Kabush launched an attack, gaining 10 seconds on Plaxton. The defending champion clawed his way back and launched his own attack with a lap and a half to go, and Kabush had no response. Plaxton powered away impressively to win his second title, with Kabush coming in for silver, 42 seconds down.
"Last year was special, winning my first elite title," said Plaxton, "but this one shows that I'm really the top rider in Canada now, possibly in North America. It was a tough race, with the two of us watching each other, and then Geoff attacking. But I was able to get back to him, and then just opened a gap through some of the technical sections and built from there. This gives me a lot of confidence going into the next couple of World Cups, and I think a podium is possible."
"I was hoping to get that eighth title this year," said Kabush. "Now I'll have to wait another year, I guess. It was a tactical race; we were both trying to get the other guy to go to the front. I got a bit of a gap on one of the climbs, but Max was able to come back up to me, then he got away from me in technical section and I couldn't respond."
Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone dAlma/Devinci) took a highly popular local win for the under 23 men's title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Plaxton (Specialized Factory Racing)
|1:32:48
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Scott -3Rox Racing)
|0:00:42
|3
|Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:03:48
|4
|Raphaël Gagné (Rocky Mountain /ProCycle)
|0:04:32
|5
|Cameron Jette (Scott -3Rox Racing)
|0:07:40
|6
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|0:08:03
|7
|Craig Richey (Raleigh)
|0:10:41
|8
|Matthew Hadley (XPREZO-Borsao)
|0:11:48
|9
|Andrew Watson (Norco Factroy Team)
|0:13:28
|10
|Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Opus/OGC)
|0:13:34
|11
|Félix Côté (Espresso Sports)
|0:13:43
|12
|Kristofor Sneddon (Kona)
|0:14:09
|13
|Graham Torrie (Bike Bros/TCR)
|0:14:43
|14
|Jamie Lamb (Cyclesmith/Team Nova Scotia)
|0:14:47
|15
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Garneau-Québecor-Norton Rose)
|0:18:27
|-1lap
|Danny Souter (KHS bicycles)
|-1lap
|Maxime Lemay (Advanced Fuel/Ste Julie cycles)
|-1lap
|Tim Carleton (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)
|-1lap
|Stu Alp (KHS bicycles)
|-1lap
|Jonathan Cantin (Equipe VESR)
|DNF
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|DNF
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (CVM 2 VALS)
|DNF
|Eric Jeannotte (Advanced Fuel/Ste Julie cycles)
|DNF
|Raphael Forest
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Léandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma/Devinci)
|1:22:32
|2
|Mitch Bailey (Team Ontario - Trek Canada)
|0:00:47
|3
|Jérémy Martin (Rocky Mountain /ProCycle)
|0:01:11
|4
|Antoine Caron (Équipe du Québec/CVM Subway-Génétik)
|0:01:57
|5
|Patrick Chartrand (Les Yables)
|0:03:01
|6
|Steven Noble (Team Ontaio/Opus/OGC)
|0:03:27
|7
|Evan Guthrie (Cycling BC/Rocky Mtn Factory)
|0:04:34
|8
|Felix Wilberg (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
|0:04:48
|9
|Andrew Lespérance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:05:40
|10
|Alex Lavertu (CVM 2 VALS)
|0:07:05
|11
|Daniel Varga (Team Ontario/Opus/OGC)
|0:07:45
|12
|Evan McNeely (Specialized Racing Canada)
|0:08:20
|13
|Samuel Tremblay (Rocky Mountain /ProCycle)
|0:09:08
|14
|Philippe Dépault (XPREZO-Borsao)
|0:09:11
|15
|Xavier Perreault (CVM 2 VALS)
|16
|Tyson Wagler (Scott -3Rox Racing)
|0:10:32
|17
|François Lehoux (CVM Subway-Génétik)
|0:11:09
|18
|Emmanuel Boily (CVM 2 VALS)
|0:11:14
|19
|Matthew Farquharson (Lapierre POC)
|0:11:40
|20
|Étienne Moreau
|0:13:07
|21
|Jon Slaughter (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnnys Racing)
|0:13:43
|22
|Steven Turcotte (Lessard Bicycles)
|0:14:41
|23
|Bretton Matthews (Norco Evolution)
|0:16:52
|24
|Jérémi Bussières (Espresso Sports)
|0:17:20
|-1lap
|Kelsey Krushel (Lapierre/POC)
|-1lap
|Brandon Curry (Valley Stove & Cycle)
|-1lap
|Chris Fruetel (Trek Store Cycling Club)
|-1lap
|Nicholas Bruce (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|-1lap
|Trent Meyers (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
|-1lap
|Nikita Touchette-Lebel (La Vie Sportive)
|DNF
|Davis Ross (Team Ontario/Mountainview Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Corey Brioschi
|DNF
|Alex Schmidt (Liberty! Bicycles)
|DNF
|Tyler Darcy (Team Nova Scotia)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy