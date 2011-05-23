Husband Matt Hadley and wife Catherine Vipond took the victories in the opening cross country races of the 2011 Canada Cup Series at Mont-Tremblant, Québec.

In the elite men's race, Matt Hadley (Xprezo-Boraso) completed the 6km course in a time of 1:51:26. Peter Glassford (Trek Canada Race Team) took the second place, crossing the line with a time of 1:53:01, followed by Cameron Jette (3 Rox Racing) at 1:53:27 in third.

"My legs felt great today, the climbing was good and the other guys were strong on the climbs, but I was really able to just let the bike go on the descent and build on my lead each lap, on the downhill," said Hadley.

In the women's elite race, Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) took the top honours of the race, winning with a time of 1:47:11. She was followed by Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Boraso) in second and Brandi Heisterman (Team Whistler) third.

"We all just settled into a rhythm off the start and I was having a slow start. On the start of the second lap, I refocused and began to real in Jean Ann, and get by her, I spent the third and fourth laps riding my own race. I am happy to have leader's jersey again and am going to be gunning for my first Canada Cup series win this season," said Vipond

This is the second consecutive victory for Vipond at the Canada Cup in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

Both winners take the lead of the cross country Canada Cup series. In total, athletes will fight for the ultimate championship title in five races throughout the spring and summer. The Canada Cup Champions will be crowned at the last event of the season in Panorama, British Columbia.

Over 550 athletes competed in the cross country events, in all categories both gender included: Minime, Peewee, Cadet, Junior, Masters and Elite.

The Canada Cup race in Mont-Tremblant is also considered as Quebec Cup races and also counts toward provincial standings.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Hadley (Can) 1:51:26 2 Peter Glassford (Can) 0:01:35 3 Cameron Jette (Can) 0:02:31 4 Adam Morka (Can) 0:02:43 5 Kris Sneddon (Can) 0:03:13 6 Martin Lazarski (Can) 0:03:17 7 Eric Batty (Can) 0:04:15 8 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 0:04:50 9 Evan Guthrie (Can) 10 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 0:05:20 11 Jeremy Martin (Can) 0:05:22 12 Julien Fillion (Can) 0:05:48 13 Ricky Federau (Can) 0:05:52 14 Ryan Atkins (Can) 0:07:55 15 Jared Stafford (Can) 0:08:00 16 Félix Cote (Can) 0:08:16 17 Seamus Powell (USA) 0:09:49 18 Jacob Mcclelland (Can) 0:10:16 19 Patrick Chartrand (Can) 0:10:27 20 Steven Noble (Can) 21 Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) 0:11:09 22 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:12:45 23 Philippe Dépault (Can) 0:12:56 24 Michael Mooradian (USA) 0:13:01 25 Zachary Hughes (Can) 0:13:25 26 Thomas Sampson (USA) 0:13:55 27 Roddi Lega (Can) 28 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 0:14:21 29 Neil Schiemann (Can) 0:15:16 30 Benoit Simard (Can) 0:16:25 31 David Gonda (Can) 0:16:37 32 Christopher Hamlin (USA) 0:17:11 33 Olivier Bordeleau (Can) 0:17:54 34 Steve Caillé (Can) 0:19:09 35 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) 0:19:33 36 Kelsey Krushel (Can) 0:19:59 37 Mathieu Bélanger Barrette (Can) 0:20:25 38 Logan Tacoma (Can) 0:20:43 39 Emmanuel Boily (Can) 0:20:44 40 Anthony Sinyard (USA) 0:21:00 41 Jon Slaughter (Can) 0:21:22 42 Matthew Farquharson (Can) 0:21:52 43 Etienne Moreau (Can) 0:22:21 44 Olivier Robidoux (Can) 0:22:52 45 François-Charles Dumas (Can) 0:23:09 46 Matthew Krahn (Can) 0:23:27 47 Imad El-Ghazal (Lib) 0:23:58 48 Jonathan Boucher (Can) 0:24:01 49 Jacques Gagné (Can) 0:25:34 50 Maxime Lemay (Can) 0:26:12 51 Tyson Wagler (Can) 0:26:33 52 Timothy Carleton (Can) 0:26:40 53 Graham Torrie (Can) 0:27:48 54 Jeremi Bussières (Can) 0:27:56 55 Preston Wagler (Can) 0:28:20 56 Xavier Perreault (Can) 0:29:50 57 Jarred Forrest (Can) 0:32:04 58 Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) 0:42:40 59 Steve Fréchette (Can) 0:42:43 60 Jonathan Cantin (Can) 0:45:12