Husband and wife double up for victory at Canada Cup opener

Hadley and Vipond win elite cross country races

Husband Matt Hadley and wife Catherine Vipond took the victories in the opening cross country races of the 2011 Canada Cup Series at Mont-Tremblant, Québec.

In the elite men's race, Matt Hadley (Xprezo-Boraso) completed the 6km course in a time of 1:51:26. Peter Glassford (Trek Canada Race Team) took the second place, crossing the line with a time of 1:53:01, followed by Cameron Jette (3 Rox Racing) at 1:53:27 in third.

"My legs felt great today, the climbing was good and the other guys were strong on the climbs, but I was really able to just let the bike go on the descent and build on my lead each lap, on the downhill," said Hadley.

In the women's elite race, Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) took the top honours of the race, winning with a time of 1:47:11. She was followed by Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Boraso) in second and Brandi Heisterman (Team Whistler) third.

"We all just settled into a rhythm off the start and I was having a slow start. On the start of the second lap, I refocused and began to real in Jean Ann, and get by her, I spent the third and fourth laps riding my own race. I am happy to have leader's jersey again and am going to be gunning for my first Canada Cup series win this season," said Vipond

This is the second consecutive victory for Vipond at the Canada Cup in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

Both winners take the lead of the cross country Canada Cup series. In total, athletes will fight for the ultimate championship title in five races throughout the spring and summer. The Canada Cup Champions will be crowned at the last event of the season in Panorama, British Columbia.

Over 550 athletes competed in the cross country events, in all categories both gender included: Minime, Peewee, Cadet, Junior, Masters and Elite.

The Canada Cup race in Mont-Tremblant is also considered as Quebec Cup races and also counts toward provincial standings.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Hadley (Can)1:51:26
2Peter Glassford (Can)0:01:35
3Cameron Jette (Can)0:02:31
4Adam Morka (Can)0:02:43
5Kris Sneddon (Can)0:03:13
6Martin Lazarski (Can)0:03:17
7Eric Batty (Can)0:04:15
8Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:04:50
9Evan Guthrie (Can)
10Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:05:20
11Jeremy Martin (Can)0:05:22
12Julien Fillion (Can)0:05:48
13Ricky Federau (Can)0:05:52
14Ryan Atkins (Can)0:07:55
15Jared Stafford (Can)0:08:00
16Félix Cote (Can)0:08:16
17Seamus Powell (USA)0:09:49
18Jacob Mcclelland (Can)0:10:16
19Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:10:27
20Steven Noble (Can)
21Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)0:11:09
22Cory Wallace (Can)0:12:45
23Philippe Dépault (Can)0:12:56
24Michael Mooradian (USA)0:13:01
25Zachary Hughes (Can)0:13:25
26Thomas Sampson (USA)0:13:55
27Roddi Lega (Can)
28Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:14:21
29Neil Schiemann (Can)0:15:16
30Benoit Simard (Can)0:16:25
31David Gonda (Can)0:16:37
32Christopher Hamlin (USA)0:17:11
33Olivier Bordeleau (Can)0:17:54
34Steve Caillé (Can)0:19:09
35Aroussen Laflamme (Can)0:19:33
36Kelsey Krushel (Can)0:19:59
37Mathieu Bélanger Barrette (Can)0:20:25
38Logan Tacoma (Can)0:20:43
39Emmanuel Boily (Can)0:20:44
40Anthony Sinyard (USA)0:21:00
41Jon Slaughter (Can)0:21:22
42Matthew Farquharson (Can)0:21:52
43Etienne Moreau (Can)0:22:21
44Olivier Robidoux (Can)0:22:52
45François-Charles Dumas (Can)0:23:09
46Matthew Krahn (Can)0:23:27
47Imad El-Ghazal (Lib)0:23:58
48Jonathan Boucher (Can)0:24:01
49Jacques Gagné (Can)0:25:34
50Maxime Lemay (Can)0:26:12
51Tyson Wagler (Can)0:26:33
52Timothy Carleton (Can)0:26:40
53Graham Torrie (Can)0:27:48
54Jeremi Bussières (Can)0:27:56
55Preston Wagler (Can)0:28:20
56Xavier Perreault (Can)0:29:50
57Jarred Forrest (Can)0:32:04
58Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can)0:42:40
59Steve Fréchette (Can)0:42:43
60Jonathan Cantin (Can)0:45:12

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Vipond (Can)1:47:11
2Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:01:22
3Brandi Heisterman (Can)0:02:23
4Sandra Walter (Can)0:06:12
5Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:09:49
6Rebecca Beaumont (Can)0:11:07
7Cindy Montambault (Can)0:12:12
8Kristina Laforge (Can)0:13:03
9Heather Gray (Can)0:13:27
10Valerie Meunier (Can)0:15:02
11Linnea Koons (USA)0:15:51
12Stephanie Lacoursiere (Can)0:17:56
13Anna Schappert (Can)0:23:34
14Cayley Brooks (Can)0:24:48
15Annick Chrétien (Can)0:27:30

