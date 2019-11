Image 1 of 2 Tinker Juarez crosses the Butte 100 finish line in a record time of 8:22:41 (Image credit: Jon Wick / 5518 Designs) Image 2 of 2 Tinker Juarez is the lone rider on the Butte 100's Basin Creek Climb. (Image credit: Jon Wick / 5518 Designs)

In a race that organizers thought was going to be the fastest to date, the 2012 Butte 100 turned out to be just that. Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing) defended his 2011 title by crushing his own previous course record by a whopping one hour and 14 minutes. On the women's side, Lisa Curry's 100-mile winning time was just minutes behind the overall record.

Juarez, despite coming off races in his previous two weekends, knew finishing times would be fast. "The course was ripping fast today," Juarez said after the race, "I thought what I did last year I should be able to beat. I knew I could get (my time) under nine hours." Juarez's came across the finish line in a time of 8:22:41.

Giving chase was Calgary's Jamie Lamb, who stayed within five minutes of the leader at each checkpoint. In the final 15 miles, Juarez stretched his lead to 14 minutes. Lamb finished in second place, with a time of 8:36:41 and Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus) finished third at 8:46:07. Each of these podium times would have beat the previous course record of 9:36:59 set by Juarez in 2011.

"We knew times were going to be faster, but nothing like this," said Race Director Gina Evans, "these racers are animals."

The 50-mile races were dominated by Hammer Nutrition riders who swept the men's podium led by Adam Jensen with a winning time of 4:57:31. Rounding out the podium was Ben Ruffatto in second (5:33:04) and Tocatta Spearman in third (6:09:14). Hammer's Heidi Gaskill took the 50-mile woman's gold medal in 6:13:37 followed by Jenny Newton and Elie Meierbachtol (Team Hellgate Cyclery/Kent Bros).

Full Results

Elite men 100-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinker Juarez 8:22:41 2 Jamie Lamb 0:14:00 3 Ben Parsons 0:23:26 4 John Curry 1:00:00 5 Matt Butterfield 1:44:18 6 Miguel Arias 1:46:47 7 Alex Gallego 1:51:22 8 Brian Frykman 1:54:47 9 Bill Martin 1:58:31 10 Alex Hassman 3:51:16 11 Kevin Jacobsen 4:03:07 12 Mike Borduin 4:08:58 13 John Blaskovich 4:09:45 14 Tom Owen 4:38:35

Elite women 100-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Curry 10:50:53 2 Megan Lawson 1:23:56 3 Amy Frykman 1:30:14 4 Ali Bronsdon 2:27:27 5 Sarah Halvorson 4:06:16

Men open 100-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Chisholm 10:26:30 2 David Hoffman 0:08:13 3 Peter Lambros 0:21:02 4 John Doran 0:49:25 5 Dave Silk 0:50:42 6 Royce Cassidy 0:58:18 7 Warren Smith 1:24:58 8 David Thoma 1:31:12 9 Aaron Nelson 1:31:46 10 Josh Leighton 1:41:26 11 Mike Birnbaum 1:41:49 12 Steve Helm 2:00:28 13 Tyler Brummer 2:22:35 14 Rich Shattuck 2:28:36 15 Blake Votilla 2:34:53 16 Chris Luehder 2:48:03 17 Jesus Salazar 2:56:33 18 Andrew Plant 3:04:54 19 Dave Wilding 3:15:00 20 Brett Kulina 3:18:27 21 Erick Peterson 3:38:04 22 Jason Thorman 3:43:15 23 Robert Knapp 4:09:30 24 John Remien 4:10:06 25 James O'Loughlin 4:19:24 26 Paul Irby 4:24:38 27 Steve Edwards 4:29:49 28 Jason Lytle 4:44:06 29 Baldwin Goodell 4:50:15 30 Myke Hermsmeyer 4:51:18 DNF Todd Broderick DNF Norm Williamson DNF Shawn Gleason DNF Scott Ryman DNF Mike Weber DNF Dan Weldon DNF Matt Meirowsky DNF Scott Krallman DNF Josh Fairchilds DNF Tom Parker DNF Jason Frank DNF Matt Packham DNF Koy Hoover DNF Ross Miller DNF Scott Symon DNF Michael Curtin DNF Anthony Dibrito DNF Ian Foster DNF Michael Kauffman

Women open 100-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Chiuchiolo 11:49:15 2 Zuzana Ecerova 2:54:38 3 Katie Nicoll 3:01:57 DNF Christa Birkela DNF Julie Kubik DNF Lindsy Campbell

Singlespeed men 100-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Sherwin 10:30:24 2 Travis Switzer 3:12:59 3 Steve Apple 4:47:06 DNF Craig Christopherson

Elite men 50-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Jensen 4:57:31 2 Ben Ruffatto 0:35:33 3 Tocatta Spearman 1:11:43 4 Shaun Radley 1:14:21 DNF John Fiore

Elite women 50-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heidi Gaskill 6:13:43 2 Jenny Newton 0:16:54 3 Elie Meierbachtol 1:06:01

Open men 50-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Cross 5:30:08 2 Doug Shryock 0:06:23 3 Justin Doll 0:12:52 4 Toby Meierbachtol 0:13:47 5 Dylan Johnson 0:21:48 6 Travis Howard 0:31:16 7 Solon Linton 0:33:52 8 Selden Daume 0:36:08 9 Mark Brooke 0:44:48 10 Trent Baker 0:49:40 11 Mike Giuliani 0:50:44 12 Ray Derenburger 0:53:54 13 Bill Simmel 0:54:06 14 Robert Gillespie 1:00:39 15 Chad Devall 1:03:11 16 Mike Carey 1:03:49 17 Scott Lenaburg 1:05:14 18 Mike Rossi 1:10:10 19 Eric Peterman 1:13:26 20 Johnathan Bardsley 1:14:40 21 Ben Haggett 1:15:17 22 Chad Dexter 1:17:08 23 Justin Bigart 1:20:09 24 Mike Mccormick 1:34:25 25 Dan Gager 1:36:18 26 Edward Stalling 1:37:24 27 Evan Zamore 1:40:30 28 Jesse Doll 1:41:01 29 Chad Yurko 1:41:09 30 Chris Bruha 1:42:18 31 Nick Silverman 1:45:01 32 Jeff Braun 1:45:58 33 Dane Evans 1:48:40 34 Russell Parker 1:50:40 35 Ed Van Aelstyn 1:50:44 36 Larry Stayner 1:52:53 37 Boz Boswell 1:54:09 38 Robert Roll 1:54:37 39 Matt Barnes 1:55:07 40 Mitch Stimac 1:59:39 41 Chris Mcintosh 2:04:25 42 James Jensen 2:07:21 43 Kevin Shuttlesworth 2:08:30 44 Matt Radlowski 2:09:27 45 Rob Curtis 2:09:52 46 Shawn Skinner 2:11:51 47 Dame Mcdonough 2:12:05 48 Jamie Veis 2:12:06 49 Andrew Frank 2:13:27 50 Lincoln Jamrog 2:17:13 51 Sean Macnee 2:19:50 52 Garrett Carlson 2:20:35 53 Martin Johnson 2:22:34 54 Steven Sommerfeldt 2:23:47 55 Aldrich Fisher 2:27:03 56 Mike Warren 2:27:18 57 Charles Schuster 2:28:57 58 Ed Warner 2:31:52 59 Scott Ulrichs 2:36:26 60 Daniel Bridge 2:48:37 61 Jesse Woodward 2:49:30 62 Doug Fletcher 2:51:16 63 Scott Dehlendorf 2:52:36 64 Derek Moore 2:55:13 65 John Klingbeil 2:55:16 66 John Coulthard 3:00:32 67 Brett Woelber 3:02:03 68 Mike Pfund 3:04:55 69 Paul Parson 3:05:11 70 Ryan Weishaar 3:08:31 71 Jim Brown 3:13:44 72 Tige Thorman 3:14:04 73 Peter (Pk) Kirwan 3:16:13 74 Matt Mckenna 3:16:14 75 Micah Bogage 3:16:58 76 Reed Watson 3:17:21 77 Chip Marvin 3:17:48 78 Fred Kellner 3:18:36 79 Michael Manhardt 3:26:50 80 Bob Mund 3:27:42 81 Mark Peterson 3:32:03 82 Karl Moser 3:32:32 83 Jared Murphy 3:33:47 84 Ryan Wilson 3:42:48 85 Zane Nelson 3:43:38 86 Alan Bridge 4:00:28 87 Mark Gilmore 4:01:58 88 Daniel Kaluza 4:24:37 89 Ryan Benner 4:32:03 90 Douglas Melius 4:38:44 91 Shane Waggoner 4:45:54 92 Maxwell Rule 5:04:32 93 Martin Carlson 5:27:48 94 Brandt Dennehy 5:31:55 95 Rocco Altobelli 5:35:05 96 Cory Horsens 5:49:02 97 Tedd Weldon 6:01:32 98 Bob Davis 6:02:04 99 Aaron Davis 6:08:11 100 Charlie Mitchell 6:10:58 101 Roger Dibrito 6:18:52 102 Chad Godbout 6:35:01 103 Jason Miller 6:39:19 104 Eric Lapham 7:19:04 DNF Gregg Cummings DNF Doug Braham DNF Joel Mclennan DNF Dan Martin DNF Mike Dailey DNF Mike Furlong

Open women 50-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Terry 7:19:53 2 Katie Reese 0:04:01 3 Debra Morrell 0:06:57 4 Kellie Carim 0:09:23 5 Aidan Myhre 0:24:44 6 Karla Wagner 0:39:11 7 Katie Davis 0:47:33 8 Jennifer Bardsley 0:51:52 9 Erin Reis 0:54:51 10 Mary Dean 1:19:37 11 Carley Squires 1:24:07 12 Wendy Brooke 1:24:30 13 Andrea Thompson 1:27:03 14 Maer Seibert 2:10:27 15 Brita Schneller 2:12:14 16 Maura Deshaw 2:24:08 17 Anne Tyler 3:34:53 18 Andrea Evans 3:34:54 19 Heather Mcadams 3:45:29 20 Sarah Weldon 4:11:44 21 Emily Herndon 4:18:07 22 Deanna Horsens 4:29:01 23 Megan Godbout 4:44:19 24 Andrea Stanley 5:37:27