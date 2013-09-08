Trending

Reijnen delivers for UnitedHealthcare at Bucks County Classic

Lewis beaten on the line, Cooke takes third

Image 1 of 23

Kiel Reijnen takes another win for his UnitedHealthcare team.

Kiel Reijnen takes another win for his UnitedHealthcare team.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 23

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) focuses on the task ahead and takes time to salute.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) focuses on the task ahead and takes time to salute.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 23

Young Australian, Joe Lewis (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear) joins him and they start pushing the pace.

Young Australian, Joe Lewis (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear) joins him and they start pushing the pace.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 23

After dropping his companion, Jacob Mueller (Stan's Notubes p/b Proferrin) tucks in for a 48 MPH decent.

After dropping his companion, Jacob Mueller (Stan's Notubes p/b Proferrin) tucks in for a 48 MPH decent.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 23

Mexican climber Gerardo Robles (Stage 17/Cylance) stays on a break that will contribute to him earning today's King of the Mountains Jersey.

Mexican climber Gerardo Robles (Stage 17/Cylance) stays on a break that will contribute to him earning today's King of the Mountains Jersey.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 23

Brazilian Renan Maia (D3Devo p/b Air Gas Cycling) jumps in with the big boys and takes a pull Brazilian style.

Brazilian Renan Maia (D3Devo p/b Air Gas Cycling) jumps in with the big boys and takes a pull Brazilian style.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 23

The Young guns of Novo Nordisk Devo team are not intimidated by the big boys and take a pull to try to bring back the break

The Young guns of Novo Nordisk Devo team are not intimidated by the big boys and take a pull to try to bring back the break
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 23

Thoroughbreds take a break to watch the other thoroughbreds.

Thoroughbreds take a break to watch the other thoroughbreds.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 23

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) finally drills it and makes the split on the break.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) finally drills it and makes the split on the break.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 23

The riders wind past the river as they ride toward the finish.

The riders wind past the river as they ride toward the finish.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 23

Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) retains his number one position for the America's Tour.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) retains his number one position for the America's Tour.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 23

Trying to bridge the gap, Jacob Mueller (Stan's Notubes p/b Proferrin) leads Andrew Seitz (Panther Bakehouse) rounding the curve.

Trying to bridge the gap, Jacob Mueller (Stan's Notubes p/b Proferrin) leads Andrew Seitz (Panther Bakehouse) rounding the curve.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 23

Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) pushes ahead to take a pull for the break group.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) pushes ahead to take a pull for the break group.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 23

The Thompson pace car gets into position as the riders wait for their lead-out.

The Thompson pace car gets into position as the riders wait for their lead-out.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 23

The field takes off on the beautiful country roads of PA.

The field takes off on the beautiful country roads of PA.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 23

Classic road scenery, complete with fields of black-eyed susans frames the riders.

Classic road scenery, complete with fields of black-eyed susans frames the riders.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 23

Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) wears the white #1 jersey as the leader of The America's Tour

Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) wears the white #1 jersey as the leader of The America's Tour
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 23

With three riders out front on a break, UnitedHealthcare is about to take this train out of the station.

With three riders out front on a break, UnitedHealthcare is about to take this train out of the station.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 23

Not to be left behind, Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman) pushes ahead along with them.

Not to be left behind, Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman) pushes ahead along with them.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 23

Future Pro Tour rider Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) joins his teammate on the break.

Future Pro Tour rider Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) joins his teammate on the break.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 21 of 23

Back in the field, Giancarlo Bianchi (AG bicycles/Guttenplan) tries to bridge the gap.

Back in the field, Giancarlo Bianchi (AG bicycles/Guttenplan) tries to bridge the gap.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 22 of 23

Mike Margarite (Stans notubes p/b Proferrin) fuels up for the long haul.

Mike Margarite (Stans notubes p/b Proferrin) fuels up for the long haul.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 23 of 23

Bucks County Classic podium (L-R): Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman), 3rd; Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare), 1st; Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear), 2nd

Bucks County Classic podium (L-R): Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman), 3rd; Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare), 1st; Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear), 2nd
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) made a great return from injury on Saturday winning the 2013 Thompson Bucks County Classic in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Reijnen out-sprinted young Australian Joe Lewis (Hincapie Development) with Matthew Cooke (Jamis-Hagen Berman) three seconds in arrears.

Reijnen was in his first race back following a crash at the USA Pro Challenge at Steamboat Springs and along with teammates Lucas Euser and Danny Summerhill made the 16-man breakaway which opened up a gap in the opening kilometre of the 166km race.

"We knew it would be a chaotic day and having a concrete plan wouldn't serve us in the end," Reijnen said. "Putting three riders in the break put us in the position we wanted to be in."

The break was eventually whittled down to nine riders, with a high rate of attrition also in the rest of the field – a total of 77 riders posting a DNF, more than half the peloton.

Euser was the first of the UnitedHealthcare trio to attack with 15km remaining but was reeled back.

"I didn't think I would be going for the win because I'm still recovering from a crash suffered in Colorado and Lucas had great legs, so it was all in for him," explained Reijnen. "But that is bike racing. It's a chess match sometimes and the strongest guy doesn't always win.

"Lucas and Danny did a great job and we played the cards we had. It was a great cap to a long and rewarding season," he concluded.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:17:08
2Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear
3Matthew Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:03
4Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:13
5Renan Maia (USA) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team0:01:26
6Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear0:01:26
7Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
10Kennett Peterson (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.0:02:16
11Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear0:02:30
12Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear0:02:40
13Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Marco Zanotti (Ita) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
15Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
16Christopher Uberti (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
17Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
19Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
20Kirk Albers (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
21Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:02:40
22Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:40
23Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
24Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
25Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
26Joshua Thorton (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
27Calixto Manuel Bello (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
28Andrew Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear
29Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
30Phil Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:45
32Alex Cox (USA) CCB Cycling
33Daniel Patten (GBr) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
34Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Cycling
35Andrew Scarano (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project
36Brandon Spencer (Can) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
37Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
38Warclaw Godycki (Pol) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
39Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
40Steven Davis (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
41Marcos Lazzarottos (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
42Andrew Seitz (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
43Shawn Gravois (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project
44Justin Mauch (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
45Michael Margarite (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
46Anthony Canevari (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie130:02:54
47Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall0:02:54
48Jose Escobar (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.0:02:57
49Thomas Wrona (USA) Hincapie Sportswear
50Daniel Chabanov (USA) Foundation Cycling Team
51Benjamin Fogle (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV0:03:04
52Matteo Lyons (USA) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
53Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
54Paul Martin (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
55Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:26
56Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
57Patrick Kos (Ned) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team0:04:10
58Jacob Mueller (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin0:05:54
59Rene Corella Braun (Mex) Stage 17 - Cylance0:07:57
60Braydon Bourne (Can) Ride with Rendall0:11:19
61Drew Christopher (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching0:13:31
62Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles0:15:42
63Scott Catanzaro (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
64Gabriel Baca (Mex) Stage 17 - Cylance0:17:52
65David Kessler (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling0:23:27
DNFJanier Acevedo Calle (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFAlexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFMarsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFMichael Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFDavid Guttenplan (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFSteven Perezluha (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFGiancarlo Bianchi (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFHogan Sills (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
DNFMax Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
DNFDustin Morici (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
DNFGarrett Olsen (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
DNFGraham Dewart (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFDaniel Lam (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFDevin Clark (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFJordan Diekema (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFJames Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
DNFShane Braley (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
DNFAriel Mendez-Penate (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
DNFAllan Rego (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
DNFChristopher Meacham (USA) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
DNFConnor Mccutcheon (USA) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
DNFChris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFJonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFRyan Miller (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFYuri Hrycaj (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
DNFBrandon Etzl (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
DNFChris Freeland (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
DNFAndrew Mccullough (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
DNFDylan Pudiak (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
DNFJohn Hunter (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
DNFPeter Morse (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
DNFOsmond Bakker (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
DNFKevin Black (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
DNFDavid Byer (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
DNFColm Cassidy (Ire) OCTTO-Cervélo
DNFBrian Trafford (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
DNFMartin Vecchio (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
DNFRob Thompson (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
DNFKevin Massicotte (Can) Ride with Rendall
DNFCasey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall
DNFStephen Keeping (Can) Ride with Rendall
DNFIsaac Howe (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
DNFJohn Simes (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
DNFChristopher Monteleone (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
DNFCurtis Winsor (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
DNFDaniel Zmolik (Cze) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
DNFJohn Loehner (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
DNFRyan Mele (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
DNFChase Goldstein (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
DNFMatthew Kyle Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMichael Dalterio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFArtem Kraitor (Ukr) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEzra Matthias Ward-Packard (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPeter Jonas Eckel (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTrevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
DNFColt Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
DNFWinston David (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project
DNFThomas Schubert (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project
DNFJonathan D'alba (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
DNFCarm Coqburn (USA) CCB Cycling
DNFAmos Brumble (USA) CCB Cycling
DNFAliaksandr Bieliasuki (Blr) CCB Cycling
DNFPhil Wong (USA) CCB Cycling
DNFBrett Kielick (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
DNFNicholas Rogers (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
DNFDavid Casale (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
DNFJeremy Shirock (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
DNFAbraham Soler (USA) Foundation Cycling Team
DNFGeron Williams (USA) Foundation Cycling Team
DNFRafael German Meran (Dom) Foundation Cycling Team
DNFAlejandro Guzman (Dom) Foundation Cycling Team
DNFGerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Stage 17 - Cylance
DNFIan Moore (USA) Stage 17 - Cylance
DNFDaniel Katz (USA) Stage 17 - Cylance
DNFDaniel Harm (USA) Stage 17 - Cylance

 

