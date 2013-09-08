Reijnen delivers for UnitedHealthcare at Bucks County Classic
Lewis beaten on the line, Cooke takes third
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) made a great return from injury on Saturday winning the 2013 Thompson Bucks County Classic in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Reijnen out-sprinted young Australian Joe Lewis (Hincapie Development) with Matthew Cooke (Jamis-Hagen Berman) three seconds in arrears.
Reijnen was in his first race back following a crash at the USA Pro Challenge at Steamboat Springs and along with teammates Lucas Euser and Danny Summerhill made the 16-man breakaway which opened up a gap in the opening kilometre of the 166km race.
"We knew it would be a chaotic day and having a concrete plan wouldn't serve us in the end," Reijnen said. "Putting three riders in the break put us in the position we wanted to be in."
The break was eventually whittled down to nine riders, with a high rate of attrition also in the rest of the field – a total of 77 riders posting a DNF, more than half the peloton.
Euser was the first of the UnitedHealthcare trio to attack with 15km remaining but was reeled back.
"I didn't think I would be going for the win because I'm still recovering from a crash suffered in Colorado and Lucas had great legs, so it was all in for him," explained Reijnen. "But that is bike racing. It's a chess match sometimes and the strongest guy doesn't always win.
"Lucas and Danny did a great job and we played the cards we had. It was a great cap to a long and rewarding season," he concluded.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:17:08
|2
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:03
|4
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:13
|5
|Renan Maia (USA) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:26
|7
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|10
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
|0:02:16
|11
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:30
|12
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:40
|13
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
|15
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|16
|Christopher Uberti (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
|17
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|19
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
|20
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
|21
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|22
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:40
|23
|Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
|24
|Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
|25
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|26
|Joshua Thorton (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
|27
|Calixto Manuel Bello (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
|28
|Andrew Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear
|29
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|30
|Phil Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:45
|32
|Alex Cox (USA) CCB Cycling
|33
|Daniel Patten (GBr) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
|34
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Cycling
|35
|Andrew Scarano (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project
|36
|Brandon Spencer (Can) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
|37
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|38
|Warclaw Godycki (Pol) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
|39
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|40
|Steven Davis (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|41
|Marcos Lazzarottos (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
|42
|Andrew Seitz (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
|43
|Shawn Gravois (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project
|44
|Justin Mauch (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
|45
|Michael Margarite (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|46
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
|0:02:54
|47
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:02:54
|48
|Jose Escobar (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
|0:02:57
|49
|Thomas Wrona (USA) Hincapie Sportswear
|50
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Foundation Cycling Team
|51
|Benjamin Fogle (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
|0:03:04
|52
|Matteo Lyons (USA) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
|53
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
|54
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
|55
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:26
|56
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|57
|Patrick Kos (Ned) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|58
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|0:05:54
|59
|Rene Corella Braun (Mex) Stage 17 - Cylance
|0:07:57
|60
|Braydon Bourne (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:11:19
|61
|Drew Christopher (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:13:31
|62
|Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
|0:15:42
|63
|Scott Catanzaro (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
|64
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) Stage 17 - Cylance
|0:17:52
|65
|David Kessler (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|0:23:27
|DNF
|Janier Acevedo Calle (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Michael Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|David Guttenplan (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Steven Perezluha (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Giancarlo Bianchi (USA) AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Hogan Sills (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|DNF
|Max Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dustin Morici (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|DNF
|Garrett Olsen (USA) Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.
|DNF
|Graham Dewart (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|Daniel Lam (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|Devin Clark (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Shane Braley (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Allan Rego (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Christopher Meacham (USA) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Miller (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Yuri Hrycaj (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Chris Freeland (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Andrew Mccullough (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dylan Pudiak (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
|DNF
|John Hunter (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Morse (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
|DNF
|Osmond Bakker (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
|DNF
|Kevin Black (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
|DNF
|David Byer (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
|DNF
|Colm Cassidy (Ire) OCTTO-Cervélo
|DNF
|Brian Trafford (Can) OCTTO-Cervélo
|DNF
|Martin Vecchio (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
|DNF
|Rob Thompson (USA) Panther / Bakehouse
|DNF
|Kevin Massicotte (Can) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Isaac Howe (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
|DNF
|John Simes (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
|DNF
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
|DNF
|Curtis Winsor (USA) SmartStop presented by Mountain Khakis
|DNF
|Daniel Zmolik (Cze) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|DNF
|John Loehner (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|DNF
|Ryan Mele (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|DNF
|Chase Goldstein (USA) Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|DNF
|Matthew Kyle Brooks (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Dustin Cottle (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Michael Dalterio (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Artem Kraitor (Ukr) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ezra Matthias Ward-Packard (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Peter Jonas Eckel (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|DNF
|Colt Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|DNF
|Winston David (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project
|DNF
|Thomas Schubert (USA) United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project
|DNF
|Jonathan D'alba (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV
|DNF
|Carm Coqburn (USA) CCB Cycling
|DNF
|Amos Brumble (USA) CCB Cycling
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Bieliasuki (Blr) CCB Cycling
|DNF
|Phil Wong (USA) CCB Cycling
|DNF
|Brett Kielick (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
|DNF
|Nicholas Rogers (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
|DNF
|David Casale (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
|DNF
|Jeremy Shirock (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13
|DNF
|Abraham Soler (USA) Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Geron Williams (USA) Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rafael German Meran (Dom) Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Stage 17 - Cylance
|DNF
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17 - Cylance
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (USA) Stage 17 - Cylance
|DNF
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17 - Cylance
