Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) made a great return from injury on Saturday winning the 2013 Thompson Bucks County Classic in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Reijnen out-sprinted young Australian Joe Lewis (Hincapie Development) with Matthew Cooke (Jamis-Hagen Berman) three seconds in arrears.

Reijnen was in his first race back following a crash at the USA Pro Challenge at Steamboat Springs and along with teammates Lucas Euser and Danny Summerhill made the 16-man breakaway which opened up a gap in the opening kilometre of the 166km race.

"We knew it would be a chaotic day and having a concrete plan wouldn't serve us in the end," Reijnen said. "Putting three riders in the break put us in the position we wanted to be in."

The break was eventually whittled down to nine riders, with a high rate of attrition also in the rest of the field – a total of 77 riders posting a DNF, more than half the peloton.

Euser was the first of the UnitedHealthcare trio to attack with 15km remaining but was reeled back.

"I didn't think I would be going for the win because I'm still recovering from a crash suffered in Colorado and Lucas had great legs, so it was all in for him," explained Reijnen. "But that is bike racing. It's a chess match sometimes and the strongest guy doesn't always win.

"Lucas and Danny did a great job and we played the cards we had. It was a great cap to a long and rewarding season," he concluded.

