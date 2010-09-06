Trending

Wiggins retains British national TT title

Froome and Thomas complete 1-2-3 for Team Sky

Image 1 of 7

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a strong ride in the timetrial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gave it everything in the timetrial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 7

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took the British TT title.

(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 4 of 7

Chris Froome

(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 5 of 7

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 6 of 7

Bradley Wiggins sets out on his winning ride.

(Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography)
Image 7 of 7

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins led Team Sky to a 1-2-3 in the British time trial championships, with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas completing the team’s dominance in Wales.

Wiggins retained his title and the right to wear the national champion’s jersey in time trials with a time of 1:04:55 for the rolling 52.7km course. Froome was 1:22 slower, with Thomas at 1:35. Wiggins averaged over 48km/h and looked lean as when he rode the Tour de France in July.

He has only ridden the GP Plouay since his 24th place overall at the Tour and will not ride in this year’s world championships in Melbourne, but will be part of a strong Team Sky squad for the Tour of Britain that starts on Saturday.
 

Full results
1Bradley Wiggins Sky Pro Cycling1:04:55
2Christopher Froome Sky Pro Cycling0:01:22
3Geraint Thomas Sky Pro Cycling0:01:35
4Michael Hutchinson In Gear/Quickvit/Trainsharp RT0:02:03
5Matthew Bottrill I-Ride.co.uk0:04:39
6Robert Partridge Endura Racing0:05:15
7Andrew Tennant Motorpoint/Marshalls Pasta0:05:36
8Jerone Walters Sigmasport/Specialised0:05:40
9Matt Clinton Mike Vaughan Cycles0:05:55
10Ashley Cox Team Corley Cycles0:06:01
11Rob Hayles Endura Racing0:06:08
12James Wall Team Echelon Spiuk0:06:18
13John Tuckett Activ Cycles Fentimans RT0:06:21
14Dale Appleby Team Raleigh0:06:48
15Alistair Robinson Team Leslie Bikes0:07:07
16James Sampson Motorpoint/Marshalls Pasta0:07:18
17David Mclean Frezza/Pasta Montegrappa0:07:25
18Jeff Jones Chippenham & District Whs
19Neil Coleman Bahati Foundation PCT0:07:29
20Adrian Lansley Pedalon.co.uk0:07:39
21Jesse Elzinga Beeline Bicycles RT0:08:42
22Phill Sykes Sigmasport/Specialised0:09:02
23Hugh Wilson Team Qoroz0:09:09
24Tejvan Pettinger Sri Chinmoy CT0:09:18
25Rhys Payne Porth & District CC0:10:04
26Kieron Davies Bynea CC0:10:33
27Xavier Disley University of Birmingham0:11:02
28Silas Goldsworthy Sandy Wallace Cycles0:11:11
29Graeme Hatcher Manx Viking Whs0:11:27
30Steve Daintith Warrington RC0:12:08
31Geoff Loveman Fareham Whs0:12:29
32Arwel Davies Bynea CC0:12:57
33Andy Hudson Dulwich Paragon CC0:13:57
34Alastair Wareham Team Swift0:14:05
35Sam Hayes Team Lutterworth Cycle Centre0:14:07
36Simon Smart www.drag2zero.com0:14:23
37Paul Jones Ystwyth CC0:19:42
38Dan Henchy Pbscience.com0:20:01
39David Hawkins Pembrokeshire Velo0:26:30
40Mark Gibson Chester RC0:27:21
DNFGyles Wingate Lotto Olympia tienen - Belgium
DNFJames Goward Fareham RC
DNFBen Williams New Brighton CC
DNFDaniel Shand Team Raleigh
DNFMark Holton www.drag2zero.com
DNFCharles McCulloch www.drag2zero.com

 

