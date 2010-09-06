Wiggins retains British national TT title
Froome and Thomas complete 1-2-3 for Team Sky
Bradley Wiggins led Team Sky to a 1-2-3 in the British time trial championships, with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas completing the team’s dominance in Wales.
Wiggins retained his title and the right to wear the national champion’s jersey in time trials with a time of 1:04:55 for the rolling 52.7km course. Froome was 1:22 slower, with Thomas at 1:35. Wiggins averaged over 48km/h and looked lean as when he rode the Tour de France in July.
He has only ridden the GP Plouay since his 24th place overall at the Tour and will not ride in this year’s world championships in Melbourne, but will be part of a strong Team Sky squad for the Tour of Britain that starts on Saturday.
|1
|Bradley Wiggins Sky Pro Cycling
|1:04:55
|2
|Christopher Froome Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|3
|Geraint Thomas Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|4
|Michael Hutchinson In Gear/Quickvit/Trainsharp RT
|0:02:03
|5
|Matthew Bottrill I-Ride.co.uk
|0:04:39
|6
|Robert Partridge Endura Racing
|0:05:15
|7
|Andrew Tennant Motorpoint/Marshalls Pasta
|0:05:36
|8
|Jerone Walters Sigmasport/Specialised
|0:05:40
|9
|Matt Clinton Mike Vaughan Cycles
|0:05:55
|10
|Ashley Cox Team Corley Cycles
|0:06:01
|11
|Rob Hayles Endura Racing
|0:06:08
|12
|James Wall Team Echelon Spiuk
|0:06:18
|13
|John Tuckett Activ Cycles Fentimans RT
|0:06:21
|14
|Dale Appleby Team Raleigh
|0:06:48
|15
|Alistair Robinson Team Leslie Bikes
|0:07:07
|16
|James Sampson Motorpoint/Marshalls Pasta
|0:07:18
|17
|David Mclean Frezza/Pasta Montegrappa
|0:07:25
|18
|Jeff Jones Chippenham & District Whs
|19
|Neil Coleman Bahati Foundation PCT
|0:07:29
|20
|Adrian Lansley Pedalon.co.uk
|0:07:39
|21
|Jesse Elzinga Beeline Bicycles RT
|0:08:42
|22
|Phill Sykes Sigmasport/Specialised
|0:09:02
|23
|Hugh Wilson Team Qoroz
|0:09:09
|24
|Tejvan Pettinger Sri Chinmoy CT
|0:09:18
|25
|Rhys Payne Porth & District CC
|0:10:04
|26
|Kieron Davies Bynea CC
|0:10:33
|27
|Xavier Disley University of Birmingham
|0:11:02
|28
|Silas Goldsworthy Sandy Wallace Cycles
|0:11:11
|29
|Graeme Hatcher Manx Viking Whs
|0:11:27
|30
|Steve Daintith Warrington RC
|0:12:08
|31
|Geoff Loveman Fareham Whs
|0:12:29
|32
|Arwel Davies Bynea CC
|0:12:57
|33
|Andy Hudson Dulwich Paragon CC
|0:13:57
|34
|Alastair Wareham Team Swift
|0:14:05
|35
|Sam Hayes Team Lutterworth Cycle Centre
|0:14:07
|36
|Simon Smart www.drag2zero.com
|0:14:23
|37
|Paul Jones Ystwyth CC
|0:19:42
|38
|Dan Henchy Pbscience.com
|0:20:01
|39
|David Hawkins Pembrokeshire Velo
|0:26:30
|40
|Mark Gibson Chester RC
|0:27:21
|DNF
|Gyles Wingate Lotto Olympia tienen - Belgium
|DNF
|James Goward Fareham RC
|DNF
|Ben Williams New Brighton CC
|DNF
|Daniel Shand Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Mark Holton www.drag2zero.com
|DNF
|Charles McCulloch www.drag2zero.com
