Image 1 of 7 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a strong ride in the timetrial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gave it everything in the timetrial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 7 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took the British TT title. (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 4 of 7 Chris Froome (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 5 of 7 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 6 of 7 Bradley Wiggins sets out on his winning ride. (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 7 of 7 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins led Team Sky to a 1-2-3 in the British time trial championships, with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas completing the team’s dominance in Wales.

Wiggins retained his title and the right to wear the national champion’s jersey in time trials with a time of 1:04:55 for the rolling 52.7km course. Froome was 1:22 slower, with Thomas at 1:35. Wiggins averaged over 48km/h and looked lean as when he rode the Tour de France in July.

He has only ridden the GP Plouay since his 24th place overall at the Tour and will not ride in this year’s world championships in Melbourne, but will be part of a strong Team Sky squad for the Tour of Britain that starts on Saturday.

