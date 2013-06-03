Ferguson and Strauss win in Hopton Woods
Shropshire hosts round of British cross country national series
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|1:42:48
|2
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:01:35
|3
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:01:41
|4
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:01:54
|5
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:02:38
|6
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:04:13
|7
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:04:43
|8
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:05:07
|9
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:05:31
|10
|Jason Bouttell (GBr)
|11
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:06:12
|12
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:07:17
|13
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:07:57
|14
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:08:02
|15
|Alexander Welburn (GBr)
|0:08:22
|16
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|0:09:15
|17
|Edward Mcparland (GBr)
|0:09:32
|18
|Alex Paton (GBr)
|0:09:46
|19
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:10:19
|20
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:11:10
|21
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|0:11:30
|22
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:12:03
|23
|Stephen James (GBr)
|0:13:03
|24
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|0:14:01
|25
|Tom Evans (GBr)
|0:14:24
|26
|Stephen Hodge (GBr)
|0:14:37
|27
|James Williams (GBr)
|0:14:38
|28
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:14:53
|29
|Daniel Blackwell (GBr)
|0:15:57
|30
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:16:02
|31
|James Roe (GBr)
|0:16:03
|32
|Euan Adams (GBr)
|0:16:44
|33
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|0:16:53
|34
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|0:17:20
|35
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:17:52
|36
|Graham Boyd (Irl)
|0:18:08
|37
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|0:19:46
|38
|Matthew Thompson (USA)
|0:20:00
|39
|Neil Hayward (GBr)
|0:22:38
|40
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|0:22:52
|41
|James Nixon (GBr)
|0:23:21
|42
|Stewart Ballentine (Irl)
|0:23:24
|43
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|0:29:07
|44
|Giles Bett (GBr)
|45
|Alejandro Rodriguez (Mex)
|46
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|47
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|48
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|49
|David Collins (GBr)
|50
|Matthew Adair (Irl)
|51
|Gregor Engelmann (GBr)
|52
|Michael Serafin (GBr)
|DNS
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|DNS
|Robert Friel (GBr)
|DNS
|Trevor Allen (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|1:40:32
|2
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:01:55
|3
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|0:03:48
|4
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:04:51
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr)
|0:07:23
|6
|Annabel Simpson (GBr)
|0:07:24
|7
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:07:59
|8
|Rebecca Preece (GBr)
|0:10:05
|9
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:10:06
|10
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|0:10:25
|11
|Adela Carter (GBr)
|0:11:22
|12
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|0:12:05
|13
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:13:55
|14
|Jules Toone (GBr)
|0:14:28
|15
|Verity Appleyard (GBr)
|0:16:24
|16
|Iwona Szmid (Pol)
|0:17:46
|17
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:18:07
|18
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|0:18:15
|19
|Anna Cipullo (GBr)
|0:23:14
|20
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|0:26:00
|21
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|0:29:22
|22
|Claire Oakley (Irl)
|DNS
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|DNS
|Katy Winton (GBr)
|DNS
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|DNS
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|DNS
|Fay Cuuningham (GBr)
