Ferguson and Strauss win in Hopton Woods

Shropshire hosts round of British cross country national series

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ferguson (GBr)1:42:48
2Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:01:35
3Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:01:41
4Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:01:54
5Paul Oldham (GBr)0:02:38
6Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:04:13
7Ian Field (GBr)0:04:43
8Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:05:07
9Steven James (GBr)0:05:31
10Jason Bouttell (GBr)
11Lee Williams (GBr)0:06:12
12Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:07:17
13John Whittington (GBr)0:07:57
14Giles Drake (GBr)0:08:02
15Alexander Welburn (GBr)0:08:22
16Ben Thomas (GBr)0:09:15
17Edward Mcparland (GBr)0:09:32
18Alex Paton (GBr)0:09:46
19Dave Henderson (GBr)0:10:19
20Ben Sumner (GBr)0:11:10
21Richard Jones (GBr)0:11:30
22Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:12:03
23Stephen James (GBr)0:13:03
24Chris Andrews (GBr)0:14:01
25Tom Evans (GBr)0:14:24
26Stephen Hodge (GBr)0:14:37
27James Williams (GBr)0:14:38
28George Budd (GBr)0:14:53
29Daniel Blackwell (GBr)0:15:57
30Lee Westwood (GBr)0:16:02
31James Roe (GBr)0:16:03
32Euan Adams (GBr)0:16:44
33Scott Chappell (GBr)0:16:53
34Ross Adams (GBr)0:17:20
35Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:17:52
36Graham Boyd (Irl)0:18:08
37Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:19:46
38Matthew Thompson (USA)0:20:00
39Neil Hayward (GBr)0:22:38
40Daniel Lewis (GBr)0:22:52
41James Nixon (GBr)0:23:21
42Stewart Ballentine (Irl)0:23:24
43Jack Clarkson (GBr)0:29:07
44Giles Bett (GBr)
45Alejandro Rodriguez (Mex)
46Robert Wardell (GBr)
47Adrian Lansley (GBr)
48Jody Crawforth (GBr)
49David Collins (GBr)
50Matthew Adair (Irl)
51Gregor Engelmann (GBr)
52Michael Serafin (GBr)
DNSDaniel Booth (GBr)
DNSRobert Friel (GBr)
DNSTrevor Allen (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariske Strauss (RSA)1:40:32
2Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:01:55
3Maddie Horton (GBr)0:03:48
4Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:04:51
5Hannah Barnes (GBr)0:07:23
6Annabel Simpson (GBr)0:07:24
7Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:07:59
8Rebecca Preece (GBr)0:10:05
9Joanne Clay (GBr)0:10:06
10Tracy Moseley (GBr)0:10:25
11Adela Carter (GBr)0:11:22
12Kerry Macphee (GBr)0:12:05
13Maxine Filby (GBr)0:13:55
14Jules Toone (GBr)0:14:28
15Verity Appleyard (GBr)0:16:24
16Iwona Szmid (Pol)0:17:46
17Carla Haines (GBr)0:18:07
18Morven Brown (GBr)0:18:15
19Anna Cipullo (GBr)0:23:14
20Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)0:26:00
21Emma Bradley (GBr)0:29:22
22Claire Oakley (Irl)
DNSLee Craigie (GBr)
DNSKaty Winton (GBr)
DNSGenevieve Whitson (NZl)
DNSRuby Miller (GBr)
DNSFay Cuuningham (GBr)

