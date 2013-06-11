Trending

Crampton and Bigham earn British marathon national titles

Selkirk hosts championship race

Image 1 of 2

Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) on her way to winning the British marathon championships

Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) on her way to winning the British marathon championships
(Image credit: Team Topeak Ergon)
Image 2 of 2

Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) on top of the British marathon championship podium

Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) on top of the British marathon championship podium
(Image credit: Team Topeak Ergon)

FUll Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Crampton (GBr)3:42:15
2Robert Friel (GBr)0:00:31
3Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:03:21
4Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:03:32
5Dave Henderson (GBr)0:04:21
6Robert Jebb (GBr)0:04:58
7Paul Newnham (GBr)0:05:28
8Anthony White (GBr)0:06:45
9Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:09:44
10Lee Williams (GBr)0:12:55

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr)3:49:04
2Jane Nussli (GBr)0:29:51
3Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr)0:38:24
4Kerry Macphee (GBr)0:44:44
5Amber Southern (GBr)0:54:39
6Anne Murray (GBr)1:13:25
7Kate Betts (GBr)1:21:02
8Joanne Thom (GBr)1:40:50
9Alison Holmes (GBr)1:57:52
10Marie Jackson (GBr)2:25:44

