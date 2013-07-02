Trending

Atherton siblings win in Llangollen

Rachel and Gee celebrate victory in latest round of British Downhill Series

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr)0:01:56.40
2Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:02.00
3Brendan Fairclough (GBr)0:00:02.90
4Michael Jones (GBr)0:00:03.40
5Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:04.30
6Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:04.70
7Taylor Vernon (GBr)0:00:04.90
8Harry Heath (GBr)
9Jack Reading (GBr)
10Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:05.50
11Innes Graham (GBr)0:00:05.70
12Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:06.80
13Austin Warren (USA)0:00:07.20
14Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:07.50
15Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:07.60
16James Swinden (GBr)0:00:08.50
17Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:08.70
18Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)0:00:08.90
19Josh Lowe (GBr)0:00:09.00
20Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:09.60
21Reece Langhorn (GBr)0:00:10.10
22James Flinders (GBr)0:00:10.30
23Michael Spence (GBr)
24Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:10.40
25Sean Davies (GBr)
26Tom Attlee (GBr)0:00:10.60
27Jack Geoghegan (GBr)0:00:10.90
28Andrew Kelly (GBr)0:00:11.00
29Simon Stuttard (GBr)0:00:11.10
30Simon Parsons (GBr)
31Josh Lewis (GBr)
32Dan Farley (GBr)
33Perry Gardener (GBr)0:00:11.20
34George Belk (GBr)
35Shaun Richards (GBr)0:00:11.30
36Brad Mather (GBr)0:00:11.40
37Ben Deakin (GBr)0:00:11.90
38Cameron Cornforth (Irl)
39Dan Sheridan (Irl)0:00:12.00
40Will Soffe (GBr)0:00:12.10
41Jake Ward (GBr)
42Harry Molloy (GBr)
43David Smith (GBr)0:00:12.20
44Stephen Mccormack (Irl)
45Will Jones (GBr)0:00:12.40
46Lachlan Blair (GBr)0:00:12.70
47Ben Lovell (GBr)0:00:12.90
48Sam Herd (GBr)0:00:13.00
49Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:13.10
50Allan Findlay (GBr)0:00:13.20
51Glenroy Martin (GBr)0:00:13.40
52Thomas Owens (GBr)
53Anthony Jones (GBr)0:00:13.50
54Tom Cartigny (GBr)0:00:13.70
55David Kynaston (GBr)
56William Weston (GBr)
57Nick Geoghegan (GBr)0:00:13.90
58Jay Williamson (GBr)0:00:14.10
59Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:14.30
60James Anderson (GBr)
61Leo Houman (GBr)0:00:14.40
62Dale Russell (GBr)
63Ben Nott (GBr)0:00:14.60
64Jack Read (GBr)0:00:15.00
65Owen Willicombe (GBr)
66Nigel Page (GBr)
67Duncan Porter (GBr)
68Gregor Notman (GBr)
69Bradley Shields (GBr)0:00:15.20
70Steven Turnbull (GBr)0:00:15.50
71Joe Mallinson (GBr)
72Bill Farrington (GBr)
73Leigh Johnson (GBr)
74Charlie Ross (GBr)
75James Stock (GBr)0:00:15.60
76Drew Carters (GBr)
77Mitchell Skene (GBr)0:00:15.70
78Grant Boyce (GBr)0:00:15.80
79Sean Radcliff (GBr)
80Mark Prior (GBr)0:00:15.90
81Calum Mcritchie (GBr)
82Jack Chapman (GBr)
83Adam Price (GBr)
84Matthew Barrett (GBr)0:00:16.00
85James Ramsay (GBr)
86Matthew Rushton (GBr)0:00:16.10
87Gavin Kelly (Irl)0:00:16.20
88Darren Evans (GBr)0:00:16.30
89James Bourne (GBr)0:00:16.50
90Simon Gummer (GBr)
91Sam Marzetti (GBr)0:00:16.70
92Leon Rosser (GBr)0:00:16.90
93Matthew Hakes (GBr)
94Lewis Boyce (GBr)0:00:17.00
95Gareth Weston (GBr)0:00:17.20
96Richard Acott (GBr)0:00:17.30
97Peter Walton (GBr)0:00:17.40
98James Marshall (GBr)0:00:17.50
99Thomas Davies (GBr)0:00:17.70
100Sean Smith (GBr)0:00:17.90
101Brian Anderson (GBr)0:00:18.10
102Joseph Mallen (GBr)0:00:18.20
103Ewan Findlay (GBr)0:00:18.50
104Andrew Farley (GBr)0:00:18.60
105Micky Boswell (GBr)0:00:18.90
106Adam Lock (GBr)0:00:19.00
107Jake Hancock (GBr)0:00:19.10
108Benjamin Worrall (GBr)0:00:19.50
109Sam Boardman (GBr)
110Michael Coupe (GBr)0:00:19.60
111Andrew Hughes (GBr)
112Scott Barley (GBr)
113Michael Straw (GBr)0:00:19.80
114Ryan Tunnell (GBr)
115Jonathan Howe (GBr)0:00:19.90
116Finn Tennant (GBr)
117Matthew Atkinson (GBr)0:00:20.00
118Liam Mcdermott (GBr)
119Damian Groves (GBr)
120James Kidd (GBr)0:00:20.10
121Ross Wilcox (GBr)0:00:20.20
122Ralph Richardson (GBr)
123Lewis Hughes (GBr)0:00:20.40
124Tom Housman (GBr)0:00:20.90
125Freddie Oxley (GBr)
126Liam Jones (GBr)
127Jack Graham (GBr)0:00:21.10
128Zach Peters (GBr)0:00:21.20
129Rhys Evans (GBr)
130Craig Shaw (GBr)0:00:21.50
131Edward Smith (GBr)0:00:21.70
132Andrew Martin (RSA)0:00:21.90
133Hywel Lloyd Jones (GBr)0:00:22.00
134Craig Hughes (GBr)0:00:22.20
135Jason Davies (GBr)0:00:22.40
136Chris Charles (GBr)0:00:22.80
137James Corbett (GBr)
138Ben Williamson (GBr)0:00:22.90
139Andrew Bond (GBr)0:00:23.00
140Lee Rayton (GBr)0:00:23.10
141Josh Roberts (GBr)0:00:23.30
142Christopher Cockrill (GBr)0:00:23.60
143Myles James (GBr)0:00:23.70
144Dave Wood (GBr)
145Gareth Jones (GBr)0:00:24.00
146David Valler (GBr)
147David Moulson (GBr)0:00:24.70
148Josh Chambers (GBr)0:00:25.50
149Jordan Scott (GBr)0:00:25.60
150Jamie Scott (GBr)0:00:25.70
151Jason Gaiger (GBr)
152Harry Moore (GBr)0:00:26.60
153James Goodley (GBr)0:00:26.80
154Paul Barnes (GBr)0:00:27.30
155Jack Perry (GBr)0:00:27.40
156Daniel Kean (GBr)0:00:28.60
157Christopher Walters (GBr)0:00:28.80
158Jack Yapp (GBr)0:00:29.00
159Michael Vout (GBr)0:00:29.20
160Thomas Puxley (GBr)0:00:29.30
161Alex Florian (GBr)0:00:29.60
162Andrew Bennett (GBr)0:00:30.40
163Luke Constanza (GBr)
164Liam Jones (GBr)0:00:31.10
165Steve Garrod (GBr)0:00:32.10
166Peter Yates (GBr)0:00:32.40
167Adam Hurst (GBr)0:00:32.50
168Douglas Chalmers (GBr)0:00:32.70
169Jack Klimowicz (GBr)0:00:32.80
170Chad Boxall (GBr)0:00:32.90
171Euron Lloyd (GBr)0:00:34.20
172Callum Hadfield (GBr)0:00:35.40
173Joe Adsett (GBr)0:00:37.20
174Kyle Brookes (GBr)0:00:39.00
175Conor Ingham (GBr)0:00:39.80
176Dylan Rowley (Irl)0:00:41.40
177Alexander Thompson (GBr)0:00:42.90
178Chris Doutre (GBr)0:00:43.70
179Luke Roberts (GBr)0:00:46.40
180Tol Hemming (GBr)0:00:49.40
181Mathew James (GBr)0:00:49.60
182Daniel Grindley (GBr)0:00:51.20
183Mat Weale (GBr)0:00:54.20
184Charlie Price (GBr)0:01:00.50
185Joseph Welford (GBr)0:01:00.90
186Christopher Borrowdale (GBr)0:01:04.20

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr)0:02:08.40
2Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:13.10
3Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:16.80
4Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:00:27.90
5Charlotte Hughes (GBr)0:00:31.40
6Rachael Walker (GBr)0:00:34.10
7Beverley Barnes (GBr)0:00:37.10
8Rebecca Baraona (GBr)0:00:39.60

