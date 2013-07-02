Atherton siblings win in Llangollen
Rachel and Gee celebrate victory in latest round of British Downhill Series
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|0:01:56.40
|2
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:02.00
|3
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|0:00:02.90
|4
|Michael Jones (GBr)
|0:00:03.40
|5
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:04.30
|6
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:04.70
|7
|Taylor Vernon (GBr)
|0:00:04.90
|8
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|9
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|10
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:05.50
|11
|Innes Graham (GBr)
|0:00:05.70
|12
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:06.80
|13
|Austin Warren (USA)
|0:00:07.20
|14
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|0:00:07.50
|15
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|0:00:07.60
|16
|James Swinden (GBr)
|0:00:08.50
|17
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:08.70
|18
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|0:00:08.90
|19
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|0:00:09.00
|20
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:09.60
|21
|Reece Langhorn (GBr)
|0:00:10.10
|22
|James Flinders (GBr)
|0:00:10.30
|23
|Michael Spence (GBr)
|24
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|0:00:10.40
|25
|Sean Davies (GBr)
|26
|Tom Attlee (GBr)
|0:00:10.60
|27
|Jack Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:00:10.90
|28
|Andrew Kelly (GBr)
|0:00:11.00
|29
|Simon Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:11.10
|30
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|31
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|32
|Dan Farley (GBr)
|33
|Perry Gardener (GBr)
|0:00:11.20
|34
|George Belk (GBr)
|35
|Shaun Richards (GBr)
|0:00:11.30
|36
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|0:00:11.40
|37
|Ben Deakin (GBr)
|0:00:11.90
|38
|Cameron Cornforth (Irl)
|39
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|0:00:12.00
|40
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|0:00:12.10
|41
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|42
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|43
|David Smith (GBr)
|0:00:12.20
|44
|Stephen Mccormack (Irl)
|45
|Will Jones (GBr)
|0:00:12.40
|46
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|0:00:12.70
|47
|Ben Lovell (GBr)
|0:00:12.90
|48
|Sam Herd (GBr)
|0:00:13.00
|49
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:13.10
|50
|Allan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:13.20
|51
|Glenroy Martin (GBr)
|0:00:13.40
|52
|Thomas Owens (GBr)
|53
|Anthony Jones (GBr)
|0:00:13.50
|54
|Tom Cartigny (GBr)
|0:00:13.70
|55
|David Kynaston (GBr)
|56
|William Weston (GBr)
|57
|Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:00:13.90
|58
|Jay Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:14.10
|59
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:14.30
|60
|James Anderson (GBr)
|61
|Leo Houman (GBr)
|0:00:14.40
|62
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|63
|Ben Nott (GBr)
|0:00:14.60
|64
|Jack Read (GBr)
|0:00:15.00
|65
|Owen Willicombe (GBr)
|66
|Nigel Page (GBr)
|67
|Duncan Porter (GBr)
|68
|Gregor Notman (GBr)
|69
|Bradley Shields (GBr)
|0:00:15.20
|70
|Steven Turnbull (GBr)
|0:00:15.50
|71
|Joe Mallinson (GBr)
|72
|Bill Farrington (GBr)
|73
|Leigh Johnson (GBr)
|74
|Charlie Ross (GBr)
|75
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:15.60
|76
|Drew Carters (GBr)
|77
|Mitchell Skene (GBr)
|0:00:15.70
|78
|Grant Boyce (GBr)
|0:00:15.80
|79
|Sean Radcliff (GBr)
|80
|Mark Prior (GBr)
|0:00:15.90
|81
|Calum Mcritchie (GBr)
|82
|Jack Chapman (GBr)
|83
|Adam Price (GBr)
|84
|Matthew Barrett (GBr)
|0:00:16.00
|85
|James Ramsay (GBr)
|86
|Matthew Rushton (GBr)
|0:00:16.10
|87
|Gavin Kelly (Irl)
|0:00:16.20
|88
|Darren Evans (GBr)
|0:00:16.30
|89
|James Bourne (GBr)
|0:00:16.50
|90
|Simon Gummer (GBr)
|91
|Sam Marzetti (GBr)
|0:00:16.70
|92
|Leon Rosser (GBr)
|0:00:16.90
|93
|Matthew Hakes (GBr)
|94
|Lewis Boyce (GBr)
|0:00:17.00
|95
|Gareth Weston (GBr)
|0:00:17.20
|96
|Richard Acott (GBr)
|0:00:17.30
|97
|Peter Walton (GBr)
|0:00:17.40
|98
|James Marshall (GBr)
|0:00:17.50
|99
|Thomas Davies (GBr)
|0:00:17.70
|100
|Sean Smith (GBr)
|0:00:17.90
|101
|Brian Anderson (GBr)
|0:00:18.10
|102
|Joseph Mallen (GBr)
|0:00:18.20
|103
|Ewan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:18.50
|104
|Andrew Farley (GBr)
|0:00:18.60
|105
|Micky Boswell (GBr)
|0:00:18.90
|106
|Adam Lock (GBr)
|0:00:19.00
|107
|Jake Hancock (GBr)
|0:00:19.10
|108
|Benjamin Worrall (GBr)
|0:00:19.50
|109
|Sam Boardman (GBr)
|110
|Michael Coupe (GBr)
|0:00:19.60
|111
|Andrew Hughes (GBr)
|112
|Scott Barley (GBr)
|113
|Michael Straw (GBr)
|0:00:19.80
|114
|Ryan Tunnell (GBr)
|115
|Jonathan Howe (GBr)
|0:00:19.90
|116
|Finn Tennant (GBr)
|117
|Matthew Atkinson (GBr)
|0:00:20.00
|118
|Liam Mcdermott (GBr)
|119
|Damian Groves (GBr)
|120
|James Kidd (GBr)
|0:00:20.10
|121
|Ross Wilcox (GBr)
|0:00:20.20
|122
|Ralph Richardson (GBr)
|123
|Lewis Hughes (GBr)
|0:00:20.40
|124
|Tom Housman (GBr)
|0:00:20.90
|125
|Freddie Oxley (GBr)
|126
|Liam Jones (GBr)
|127
|Jack Graham (GBr)
|0:00:21.10
|128
|Zach Peters (GBr)
|0:00:21.20
|129
|Rhys Evans (GBr)
|130
|Craig Shaw (GBr)
|0:00:21.50
|131
|Edward Smith (GBr)
|0:00:21.70
|132
|Andrew Martin (RSA)
|0:00:21.90
|133
|Hywel Lloyd Jones (GBr)
|0:00:22.00
|134
|Craig Hughes (GBr)
|0:00:22.20
|135
|Jason Davies (GBr)
|0:00:22.40
|136
|Chris Charles (GBr)
|0:00:22.80
|137
|James Corbett (GBr)
|138
|Ben Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:22.90
|139
|Andrew Bond (GBr)
|0:00:23.00
|140
|Lee Rayton (GBr)
|0:00:23.10
|141
|Josh Roberts (GBr)
|0:00:23.30
|142
|Christopher Cockrill (GBr)
|0:00:23.60
|143
|Myles James (GBr)
|0:00:23.70
|144
|Dave Wood (GBr)
|145
|Gareth Jones (GBr)
|0:00:24.00
|146
|David Valler (GBr)
|147
|David Moulson (GBr)
|0:00:24.70
|148
|Josh Chambers (GBr)
|0:00:25.50
|149
|Jordan Scott (GBr)
|0:00:25.60
|150
|Jamie Scott (GBr)
|0:00:25.70
|151
|Jason Gaiger (GBr)
|152
|Harry Moore (GBr)
|0:00:26.60
|153
|James Goodley (GBr)
|0:00:26.80
|154
|Paul Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:27.30
|155
|Jack Perry (GBr)
|0:00:27.40
|156
|Daniel Kean (GBr)
|0:00:28.60
|157
|Christopher Walters (GBr)
|0:00:28.80
|158
|Jack Yapp (GBr)
|0:00:29.00
|159
|Michael Vout (GBr)
|0:00:29.20
|160
|Thomas Puxley (GBr)
|0:00:29.30
|161
|Alex Florian (GBr)
|0:00:29.60
|162
|Andrew Bennett (GBr)
|0:00:30.40
|163
|Luke Constanza (GBr)
|164
|Liam Jones (GBr)
|0:00:31.10
|165
|Steve Garrod (GBr)
|0:00:32.10
|166
|Peter Yates (GBr)
|0:00:32.40
|167
|Adam Hurst (GBr)
|0:00:32.50
|168
|Douglas Chalmers (GBr)
|0:00:32.70
|169
|Jack Klimowicz (GBr)
|0:00:32.80
|170
|Chad Boxall (GBr)
|0:00:32.90
|171
|Euron Lloyd (GBr)
|0:00:34.20
|172
|Callum Hadfield (GBr)
|0:00:35.40
|173
|Joe Adsett (GBr)
|0:00:37.20
|174
|Kyle Brookes (GBr)
|0:00:39.00
|175
|Conor Ingham (GBr)
|0:00:39.80
|176
|Dylan Rowley (Irl)
|0:00:41.40
|177
|Alexander Thompson (GBr)
|0:00:42.90
|178
|Chris Doutre (GBr)
|0:00:43.70
|179
|Luke Roberts (GBr)
|0:00:46.40
|180
|Tol Hemming (GBr)
|0:00:49.40
|181
|Mathew James (GBr)
|0:00:49.60
|182
|Daniel Grindley (GBr)
|0:00:51.20
|183
|Mat Weale (GBr)
|0:00:54.20
|184
|Charlie Price (GBr)
|0:01:00.50
|185
|Joseph Welford (GBr)
|0:01:00.90
|186
|Christopher Borrowdale (GBr)
|0:01:04.20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|0:02:08.40
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:00:13.10
|3
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:16.80
|4
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:00:27.90
|5
|Charlotte Hughes (GBr)
|0:00:31.40
|6
|Rachael Walker (GBr)
|0:00:34.10
|7
|Beverley Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:37.10
|8
|Rebecca Baraona (GBr)
|0:00:39.60
