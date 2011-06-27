Bryceland wins British downhill round in Llangollen
Carpenter clocks fastest women's time
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|0:01:44.00
|2
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:01.00
|3
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|4
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|5
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|0:00:02.00
|6
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:03.00
|7
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|8
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:04.00
|9
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|10
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|0:00:05.00
|11
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|12
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|13
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|14
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:06.00
|15
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|16
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|17
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|18
|Steve Peat (GBr)
|19
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:07.00
|20
|David Smith (GBr)
|21
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|22
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:08.00
|23
|Rob Young (GBr)
|24
|Nikki Whiles (GBr)
|25
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|26
|Neil Donoghue (GBr)
|27
|Daniel Critchlow (GBr)
|0:00:09.00
|28
|James Stock (GBr)
|29
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|30
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|31
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|32
|Joel Chidley (GBr)
|33
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|34
|Nathan Vials (GBr)
|35
|Joe Flanagan (GBr)
|0:00:10.00
|36
|William Jones (GBr)
|37
|Tom Attlee (GBr)
|38
|Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)
|39
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|40
|Sam Shucksmith (GBr)
|41
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|42
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|43
|Kurtis Knowles (GBr)
|44
|Rhys Evans (GBr)
|45
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|0:00:11.00
|46
|Liam Little (GBr)
|47
|Adam Price (GBr)
|48
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|49
|Elliott Machin (GBr)
|50
|James Flinders (GBr)
|51
|Jack Graham (GBr)
|52
|David Duggan (GBr)
|53
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|54
|Jay Williamson (GBr)
|55
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|56
|Isaac Anderson (GBr)
|0:00:12.00
|57
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|58
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|59
|James Swinden (GBr)
|60
|John Owen (GBr)
|61
|Josh Lowe
|62
|Carl Bartleman (GBr)
|63
|Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:00:13.00
|64
|Andrew Kelly (GBr)
|65
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|66
|Jamie Maller (GBr)
|67
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|68
|Michael Inman (GBr)
|69
|Peter Walton (GBr)
|0:00:14.00
|70
|James Owain (GBr)
|71
|Joseph Taylor (GBr)
|72
|Grant Boyce (GBr)
|73
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|74
|Tom Housman (GBr)
|75
|Ewan Findlay (GBr)
|76
|Ryan Chambers (GBr)
|77
|Sam Wakefield (GBr)
|78
|Thomas Kelly (GBr)
|79
|David Kynaston (GBr)
|80
|Alex Florian (GBr)
|0:00:15.00
|81
|Billy Matthews (GBr)
|82
|Brandon Love (GBr)
|83
|Freddie Oxley (GBr)
|84
|Jason Morgan (GBr)
|85
|Gary Drake (GBr)
|86
|Jack Bower (GBr)
|0:00:16.00
|87
|Gregor Notman (GBr)
|88
|Oliver Carter (GBr)
|89
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|90
|Daniel Carrigan (GBr)
|91
|Joe Winston (GBr)
|92
|James Ramsay (GBr)
|0:00:17.00
|93
|Michael Turnbull (GBr)
|94
|Ben Deakin (GBr)
|95
|Adam Halling (GBr)
|96
|Sam Maddison (GBr)
|97
|Luke Davis (RSA)
|98
|Stephen Simms (GBr)
|99
|Sean Davies (GBr)
|0:00:18.00
|100
|Micky Boswell (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:02:05.00
|2
|Emily Horridge (GBr)
|0:00:04.00
|3
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:06.00
|4
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:07.00
|5
|Emma Wareham (GBr)
|0:00:15.00
|6
|Harriet Latchem (GBr)
|0:00:20.00
|7
|Monet Adams (GBr)
|0:00:23.00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy