Bryceland wins British downhill round in Llangollen

Carpenter clocks fastest women's time

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Bryceland (GBr)0:01:44.00
2Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:01.00
3Danny Hart (GBr)
4Joseph Smith (GBr)
5Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)0:00:02.00
6Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:03.00
7Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
8Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:04.00
9Ben Reid (Irl)
10Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:05.00
11Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
12Harry Molloy (GBr)
13Emyr Davies (GBr)
14Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:06.00
15Joe Connell (GBr)
16Gareth Brewin (GBr)
17Bernard Kerr (GBr)
18Steve Peat (GBr)
19Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:07.00
20David Smith (GBr)
21Adam Brayton (GBr)
22Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:08.00
23Rob Young (GBr)
24Nikki Whiles (GBr)
25Joel Moore (GBr)
26Neil Donoghue (GBr)
27Daniel Critchlow (GBr)0:00:09.00
28James Stock (GBr)
29Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
30Jono Jones (GBr)
31Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
32Joel Chidley (GBr)
33Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
34Nathan Vials (GBr)
35Joe Flanagan (GBr)0:00:10.00
36William Jones (GBr)
37Tom Attlee (GBr)
38Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)
39Mark Scott (GBr)
40Sam Shucksmith (GBr)
41Dan Sheridan (Irl)
42Ronan Taylor (GBr)
43Kurtis Knowles (GBr)
44Rhys Evans (GBr)
45Dale Russell (GBr)0:00:11.00
46Liam Little (GBr)
47Adam Price (GBr)
48Brad Mather (GBr)
49Elliott Machin (GBr)
50James Flinders (GBr)
51Jack Graham (GBr)
52David Duggan (GBr)
53Scott Laughland (Irl)
54Jay Williamson (GBr)
55Richard Thomas (GBr)
56Isaac Anderson (GBr)0:00:12.00
57Josh Lewis (GBr)
58Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
59James Swinden (GBr)
60John Owen (GBr)
61Josh Lowe
62Carl Bartleman (GBr)
63Nick Geoghegan (GBr)0:00:13.00
64Andrew Kelly (GBr)
65Oliver Morris (GBr)
66Jamie Maller (GBr)
67Greg Williamson (GBr)
68Michael Inman (GBr)
69Peter Walton (GBr)0:00:14.00
70James Owain (GBr)
71Joseph Taylor (GBr)
72Grant Boyce (GBr)
73Simon Parsons (GBr)
74Tom Housman (GBr)
75Ewan Findlay (GBr)
76Ryan Chambers (GBr)
77Sam Wakefield (GBr)
78Thomas Kelly (GBr)
79David Kynaston (GBr)
80Alex Florian (GBr)0:00:15.00
81Billy Matthews (GBr)
82Brandon Love (GBr)
83Freddie Oxley (GBr)
84Jason Morgan (GBr)
85Gary Drake (GBr)
86Jack Bower (GBr)0:00:16.00
87Gregor Notman (GBr)
88Oliver Carter (GBr)
89Will Soffe (GBr)
90Daniel Carrigan (GBr)
91Joe Winston (GBr)
92James Ramsay (GBr)0:00:17.00
93Michael Turnbull (GBr)
94Ben Deakin (GBr)
95Adam Halling (GBr)
96Sam Maddison (GBr)
97Luke Davis (RSA)
98Stephen Simms (GBr)
99Sean Davies (GBr)0:00:18.00
100Micky Boswell (GBr)

Elite women

1Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:02:05.00
2Emily Horridge (GBr)0:00:04.00
3Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:06.00
4Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:07.00
5Emma Wareham (GBr)0:00:15.00
6Harriet Latchem (GBr)0:00:20.00
7Monet Adams (GBr)0:00:23.00

