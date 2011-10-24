Trending

Thum and Gegenheimer blitz time trial to gain early lead

BMC Specialized team run second

Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) cross the line

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) go through a water crossing

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Steffen Thum

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
The city at night

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
A local inhabitant

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
A rider from the Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes team

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
A rider carries his bike during stage 1

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Stage 1 winners Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Tent city at the Brasil Ride

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)

Steffen Thum and Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racing) fired the opening salvo on Sunday at the 2011 Brasil Ride, a seven-day mountain bike stage race in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

Thum and Gegenheimer turned the top time on a rocky and technical 12.4km stage 1 prologue, held in and around Mucuge, a small city in the state’s remote and rocky western interior, near the famed Chapada Diamantina National Park.

The German duo’s mark off 29:55 was 31 seconds better than second place finishers Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak (BMC), with Lukas Kauffmann and Christopher Maletz (Easton Rockets) another 13 seconds behind. Defending Brasil Ride champions Robert Novatny and Kristian Hynek (Future Cycling-Sweep) slotted fourth, at 0:56.

All contestants compete in teams of two, and must never be more than two minutes apart from their partner. Total distance for the week will approach 600km.

“We look like the strongest guys here,” said Thum, who is currently third in the UCI marathon series standings, with teammate Gegenheimer in fifth. “But that is just results from the past, so it means nothing yet.”

Meanwhile, Brian and Jenny Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team-Breezer- SRAM) eked out a narrow 15-second win, besting German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes). It was a solid start for the Gunnison, Colorado-based husband-and-wife duo, who are back in Brazil to defend their 2010 title.

“We really wanted to win the first day,” said Smith, whose time was 35:49. “The competition looks a lot stronger this year, so we really wanted to show our strength right from the beginning.”

Missing from the day one action was the Topeak-Ergon pair of Jeff Kerkove and Sonya Looney, also of Colorado. Both riders are bike-less, after American Airlines managed to lose track of their bags during the flight from the States, south of the equator to Brazil. Looney was optimistically hopeful that her ride might turn up late Sunday evening, allowing her to at least jump in for stage 2. But Kerkove said his last conversation with the airline left him highly doubtful he’d see his bike anytime soon.

“Apparently the police have it, but someone lost the key to the room they are being stored in. Seriously, that’s what they told me,” said an incredulous Kerkove, who along with Looney, finished third in this race a year ago.

The women’s stage 1 went to the Brazilian duo of Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes), who stopped the clock in 44:10. There are only three women’s teams among a field of 103 teams, which also includes riders from 18 countries.

While the tough and technical prologue provided a small taste of what’s to come this week, Monday’s stage 2 ride from Mucuge to Rio de Contas is a full banquet of pain. On tap, a 145km grind with 3372 meters of climbing. Expect even the winners to log upwards of seven hours on the bike. Back markers will be out there for half a day.

“There is so much that can happen when you’re on the bike for that long,” said Hynek, who along with Novatny, used a similar second stage in 2010 as a springboard to overall victory. “It’s not something really any of the top riders here are used to. Last year was the first time I’d ever raced that long. Tomorrow will be the second.”

Full Results

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:29:55
2Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:00:31
3Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:00:44
4Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)0:00:56
5Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:01:16
6Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:01:46
7Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:01:48
8Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)0:03:45
9Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)0:03:57
10Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain)0:05:07
11Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:05:08
12Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )0:05:46
13Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)0:05:49
14Alexandre Manzan & Rafael Borges (Calango Soul)0:06:19
15Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)0:06:52
16Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)0:07:29
17Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)0:08:08
18Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)0:08:29
19Luiz Vilela & Giulliano Mendes (The Ogros)0:08:36
20Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)0:09:23
21Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)0:09:31
22Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)0:09:44
23Alex Constancio & Bob Nogueira (Prowell Brasil)0:10:14
24Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)0:10:28
25Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)0:10:57
26Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)0:11:00
27Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)0:11:31
28Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)0:12:03
29Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)0:12:39
30Marcio May & Gean Hoffmann (Continental/Fizik/Crankbrothers/Scott)0:12:44
31Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)0:12:50
32Juliano Nunes & Guilherme Brandenburger (Tchebikers)0:12:57
33Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)0:12:58
34Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)0:13:11
35Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)0:13:17
36Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)0:13:31
37Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)0:13:34
38Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)0:14:23
39Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)0:14:30
40Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)0:14:34
41Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)
42Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)0:14:42
43Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)0:14:56
44Eduardo Lessa & Andre Souza (BTT Total)0:16:19
45Tiago Abati & Rodolfo Carvalho (Chefe Maia)0:16:25
46Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)0:16:30
47Oswaldo Martinez & Paulo Martinez (Twins Bike)0:17:05
48Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)0:18:16
49Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)0:18:25
50Alfredo Mansur & Felipe Pais (Valorem Oce)0:18:32
51Guilherme Gunnewiek & Otavio Freitas (Delta / Supermercado Eva / Transtim)0:19:03
52Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)0:19:57
53Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)0:20:07
54Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)0:20:21
55Getulio Filho & Cleidimar Vagne (Bike Horizonte)0:21:12
56Adauto Beli & Marconi Ribeiro (Tandem Brasil Soul - Rc Bikes)0:21:57
57Moa Ribeiro & Diogo Nebias (Faca Amolada)0:22:08
58Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)0:24:51
59Rodrigo Barbosa & Michel Zveibil (Falta Muito?)0:24:57
60Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)0:25:52
61Thiago Araruna & Manoel Pinheiro (Crajubar / Savana)0:25:59
62Tiago Birschner & Allan Diaz (IGH - Black Bike)0:26:29
63Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)0:30:07

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)0:44:10
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)0:02:47
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)0:10:32

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram)0:35:49
2Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)0:00:15
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)0:01:06
4Lorenza Menapace & Paolo Alvera (Ticiti - Olympia Italia)0:03:21
5Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:03:34
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)0:07:23
7Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)0:08:47
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)0:08:49
9Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)0:12:46
10Diana Gomes & Allan Pedreira (Gantua / Jornal A Tarde)0:15:30
11Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)0:16:06
12Paulo Paladini & Luisana Andrade (Pedal Power)0:16:35
13Daniel Sclearuc & Mariana Sclearuc (Dani Mari Lojatudo)0:27:54
14Arnaldo Farias & Claudia Franco (Por Um Fio Team)0:35:53
15Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (Team Topeak-Ergon)

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)0:33:55
2Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )0:00:32
3Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha)0:02:27
4Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)0:04:47
5Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)0:07:36
6Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)0:08:48
7Jason Sumner & Luiz Escudero (Velo News / Bike Fam)0:09:09
8Marcos Soares & Nilo Junior (Movimec Soca Bota)0:09:26
9Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)0:09:47
10Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)0:10:17
11Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )0:10:25
12Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)0:10:44
13Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team)0:11:19
14Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)0:12:41
15Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)0:12:53
16Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)0:14:04
17Giancarlo Clini & Hely Peres (Bragma - Scott)0:14:36
18Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)0:14:55
19Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)0:16:39
20Rodrigo Abreu & Marcos Yamamoto (Cisco Bikers)0:19:32
21Alexandre Almeida & Luis Kuhn (Ecoclip)0:19:41
22Rogerio Gomes & Sergio Rosa (Pedala Joinville)0:21:02
23Irineu Masiero & Nuno Luz (Masiero)0:37:25

