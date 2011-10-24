Image 1 of 9 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) cross the line (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 2 of 9 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) go through a water crossing (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 3 of 9 Steffen Thum (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 4 of 9 The city at night (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 5 of 9 A local inhabitant (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 6 of 9 A rider from the Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes team (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 7 of 9 A rider carries his bike during stage 1 (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 8 of 9 Stage 1 winners Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 9 of 9 Tent city at the Brasil Ride (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

Steffen Thum and Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racing) fired the opening salvo on Sunday at the 2011 Brasil Ride, a seven-day mountain bike stage race in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

Thum and Gegenheimer turned the top time on a rocky and technical 12.4km stage 1 prologue, held in and around Mucuge, a small city in the state’s remote and rocky western interior, near the famed Chapada Diamantina National Park.

The German duo’s mark off 29:55 was 31 seconds better than second place finishers Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak (BMC), with Lukas Kauffmann and Christopher Maletz (Easton Rockets) another 13 seconds behind. Defending Brasil Ride champions Robert Novatny and Kristian Hynek (Future Cycling-Sweep) slotted fourth, at 0:56.

All contestants compete in teams of two, and must never be more than two minutes apart from their partner. Total distance for the week will approach 600km.

“We look like the strongest guys here,” said Thum, who is currently third in the UCI marathon series standings, with teammate Gegenheimer in fifth. “But that is just results from the past, so it means nothing yet.”

Meanwhile, Brian and Jenny Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team-Breezer- SRAM) eked out a narrow 15-second win, besting German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes). It was a solid start for the Gunnison, Colorado-based husband-and-wife duo, who are back in Brazil to defend their 2010 title.

“We really wanted to win the first day,” said Smith, whose time was 35:49. “The competition looks a lot stronger this year, so we really wanted to show our strength right from the beginning.”

Missing from the day one action was the Topeak-Ergon pair of Jeff Kerkove and Sonya Looney, also of Colorado. Both riders are bike-less, after American Airlines managed to lose track of their bags during the flight from the States, south of the equator to Brazil. Looney was optimistically hopeful that her ride might turn up late Sunday evening, allowing her to at least jump in for stage 2. But Kerkove said his last conversation with the airline left him highly doubtful he’d see his bike anytime soon.

“Apparently the police have it, but someone lost the key to the room they are being stored in. Seriously, that’s what they told me,” said an incredulous Kerkove, who along with Looney, finished third in this race a year ago.

The women’s stage 1 went to the Brazilian duo of Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes), who stopped the clock in 44:10. There are only three women’s teams among a field of 103 teams, which also includes riders from 18 countries.

While the tough and technical prologue provided a small taste of what’s to come this week, Monday’s stage 2 ride from Mucuge to Rio de Contas is a full banquet of pain. On tap, a 145km grind with 3372 meters of climbing. Expect even the winners to log upwards of seven hours on the bike. Back markers will be out there for half a day.

“There is so much that can happen when you’re on the bike for that long,” said Hynek, who along with Novatny, used a similar second stage in 2010 as a springboard to overall victory. “It’s not something really any of the top riders here are used to. Last year was the first time I’d ever raced that long. Tomorrow will be the second.”

Full Results

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:29:55 2 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:00:31 3 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:00:44 4 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 0:00:56 5 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:01:16 6 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:01:46 7 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:01:48 8 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 0:03:45 9 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 0:03:57 10 Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain) 0:05:07 11 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:05:08 12 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 0:05:46 13 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 0:05:49 14 Alexandre Manzan & Rafael Borges (Calango Soul) 0:06:19 15 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 0:06:52 16 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 0:07:29 17 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 0:08:08 18 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 0:08:29 19 Luiz Vilela & Giulliano Mendes (The Ogros) 0:08:36 20 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 0:09:23 21 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 0:09:31 22 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 0:09:44 23 Alex Constancio & Bob Nogueira (Prowell Brasil) 0:10:14 24 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 0:10:28 25 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 0:10:57 26 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 0:11:00 27 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 0:11:31 28 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 0:12:03 29 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 0:12:39 30 Marcio May & Gean Hoffmann (Continental/Fizik/Crankbrothers/Scott) 0:12:44 31 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 0:12:50 32 Juliano Nunes & Guilherme Brandenburger (Tchebikers) 0:12:57 33 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 0:12:58 34 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 0:13:11 35 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 0:13:17 36 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 0:13:31 37 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 0:13:34 38 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 0:14:23 39 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 0:14:30 40 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 0:14:34 41 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 42 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 0:14:42 43 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 0:14:56 44 Eduardo Lessa & Andre Souza (BTT Total) 0:16:19 45 Tiago Abati & Rodolfo Carvalho (Chefe Maia) 0:16:25 46 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 0:16:30 47 Oswaldo Martinez & Paulo Martinez (Twins Bike) 0:17:05 48 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 0:18:16 49 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 0:18:25 50 Alfredo Mansur & Felipe Pais (Valorem Oce) 0:18:32 51 Guilherme Gunnewiek & Otavio Freitas (Delta / Supermercado Eva / Transtim) 0:19:03 52 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 0:19:57 53 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 0:20:07 54 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 0:20:21 55 Getulio Filho & Cleidimar Vagne (Bike Horizonte) 0:21:12 56 Adauto Beli & Marconi Ribeiro (Tandem Brasil Soul - Rc Bikes) 0:21:57 57 Moa Ribeiro & Diogo Nebias (Faca Amolada) 0:22:08 58 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 0:24:51 59 Rodrigo Barbosa & Michel Zveibil (Falta Muito?) 0:24:57 60 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 0:25:52 61 Thiago Araruna & Manoel Pinheiro (Crajubar / Savana) 0:25:59 62 Tiago Birschner & Allan Diaz (IGH - Black Bike) 0:26:29 63 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 0:30:07

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes) 0:44:10 2 Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush) 0:02:47 3 Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ) 0:10:32

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram) 0:35:49 2 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 0:00:15 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 0:01:06 4 Lorenza Menapace & Paolo Alvera (Ticiti - Olympia Italia) 0:03:21 5 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:03:34 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 0:07:23 7 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 0:08:47 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 0:08:49 9 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 0:12:46 10 Diana Gomes & Allan Pedreira (Gantua / Jornal A Tarde) 0:15:30 11 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 0:16:06 12 Paulo Paladini & Luisana Andrade (Pedal Power) 0:16:35 13 Daniel Sclearuc & Mariana Sclearuc (Dani Mari Lojatudo) 0:27:54 14 Arnaldo Farias & Claudia Franco (Por Um Fio Team) 0:35:53 15 Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (Team Topeak-Ergon)

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 0:33:55 2 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 0:00:32 3 Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha) 0:02:27 4 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 0:04:47 5 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 0:07:36 6 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 0:08:48 7 Jason Sumner & Luiz Escudero (Velo News / Bike Fam) 0:09:09 8 Marcos Soares & Nilo Junior (Movimec Soca Bota) 0:09:26 9 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 0:09:47 10 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 0:10:17 11 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 0:10:25 12 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 0:10:44 13 Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team) 0:11:19 14 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 0:12:41 15 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 0:12:53 16 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 0:14:04 17 Giancarlo Clini & Hely Peres (Bragma - Scott) 0:14:36 18 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 0:14:55 19 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 0:16:39 20 Rodrigo Abreu & Marcos Yamamoto (Cisco Bikers) 0:19:32 21 Alexandre Almeida & Luis Kuhn (Ecoclip) 0:19:41 22 Rogerio Gomes & Sergio Rosa (Pedala Joinville) 0:21:02 23 Irineu Masiero & Nuno Luz (Masiero) 0:37:25

