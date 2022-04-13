Vollering takes solo De Brabantse Pijl victory
Niewiadoma beats Lippert to second
Demi Vollering (Sd Worx) won the women’s Brabantse Pijl with a dominant solo victory in the rain.
She was second in Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race and last year’s De Brabantse Pijl but raced aggressively on Wednesday to set up her solo victory.
She attacked with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) at 30km to go and then as their gap grew on the hilly final circuit, Vollering took off alone and time trialled to the finish.
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked from the chase group and won the sprint for second place after Rooijakkers was caught, while Liane Lippert (Team DSM) was third.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|3:37:59
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:22
|3
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women
|4
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
|0:00:27
|5
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM Women
|0:00:44
|6
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:58
|7
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:01:02
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SD Worx
|9
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|10
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
