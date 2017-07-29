Trending

Chris Blevins takes out Boston Rebellion

Dan McConnell comes close but cramps at finish

Chris Blevins (Specialized) take the win and the lead in the Pro-XCT Series

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A group in Revolutionary War outfits started the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A racer returning to the venue through one of the open fields on Adams Farm

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lucas Rowton (Montrose Bike) riding buff singletrack during lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Alex Wild (Trail Head Racing) would later suffer a puncture that ended his day

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dan McConnell (DanAndBec) riding a rock garden with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nicholas Lando (Elite Endurance.com) riding alone on the trip back to the venue

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Cyclocross Champion (Jeremy Powers) tuning up his skills and fitness for the approaching cyclocross season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kate Courtney congratulates her teammate Chris Blevins on his win today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dan McConnell (DanAndBec) congratulates Chris Blevins on his hard fought victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sandy Floren (Trek) finishing third, congratulates Chris Blevins at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sandy Floren riding just behind the leaders during lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jonathan Josue Quesada Castillo (Costa Rica) led a strong contingent from his country

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Chris Blevins (Specialized) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Australia’s Cameron Ivory (Specialized) on the front row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men’s start included 55 men

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Ivory (Specialized) took the hole-shot and led for part of a lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Chris Blevins (Specialized) had taken the lead by the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Ivory (Specialized) in pursuit of Chris Blevins (Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A rider passes by the barn on the Adam’s Farm

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dan McConnell (DanAndBec) riding in third position near the end of lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Auclair (Pivot) riding twisty singletrack during the second lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A rider flies off the Shimano Jump during lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Costa Rica send a large squad to race. (L to R) Deigo Alonso Scolano Guillen, Andrey Fonseca Urena, Jonathan Josue Quesada Castillo

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Nineteen year-old Chris Blevins (Specialized) battled Australian Champion Dan McConnell (DanAndBec) for six laps to take the win on Adams Farm and assume the lead in the Pro-XCT Series. Former World Cup winner McConnell had to settle for second place as he cramped in the final rock garden. Sany Floren finished in third place, just two seconds behind McConnell.

With fifty-five starters from several different countries riding on the relatively flat course at Adams Farm, it was difficult for anyone to get away from the peloton. But somewhere on lap two, Blevins and McConnell got a gap and then set a pace that nobody could match. Blevins seemed to have a slight advantage on the small, punchy climbs, while McConnell was slightly stronger on the flats.

Blevins commented on is race with McConnell, "It was an absolute honor to be able to battle with him. I had to kind of check myself to realize whom I was racing against. The past two weekends in Vermont, and at Nationals (at Snowshoe Mountain), were like mental battles to keep yourself flowing through the roots and the trees. And today there was a lot of that."

Blevins added, "I think he (McConnell) cramped on the last rocky section and after that I kind of surged ahead, but it was a good battle."

McConnell explained what happened at the finish, "I didn't have the legs to back myself in a sprint so I just went for it during the last rock garden, trying to get a gap because I knew I was fairly strong through there the last few laps. But, I just went off-line and my leg locked up pretty bad, so I had to just coast it in to the finish."

The Pro Men will compete in Short Track Racing on Sunday at Adams Farm. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Specialized1:32:46
2Daniel McConnell (Aus) DanAndBec0:00:52
3Sandy Floren (USA)0:00:54
4Cameron Ivory (Aus) Bear Development Team0:01:07
5Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:01:10
6Jonathan Josue Quesada Castillo (CRc) Bear Development Team0:01:16
7Cole House (USA)0:02:40
8Jerry Dufour (USA)0:02:42
9Nicholas Beechan (USA) Bear Development Team0:02:59
10Carson Beckett (USA)0:03:06
11Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Bear Development Team0:03:08
12Ryan Woodall (USA)0:03:33
13Alex Meucci (USA)0:04:03
14Marc Andre Fortier (Can)0:04:19
15Alexandre Vialle (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE0:04:22
16Sven Strähle (Ger)0:04:29
17Emile Farrell-Dessureault (Can) German Technology Racing0:04:39
18Daniel Johnson (USA)0:04:40
19Jason Blodgett (USA) Bear Development Team0:05:27
20Callum Carson (Aus)0:06:03
21Stephan Davoust (USA)0:06:05
22Carson Lange (USA)0:06:06
23Christopher Hamlin (USA)0:06:55
24Jeremy Powers (USA)0:07:02
25Samuel Elson (USA)0:07:06
26Peter Karinen (USA)
27Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:07:07
28Bryan Horsley (USA)0:07:16
29Noah Tautfest (USA)0:07:17
30Lucas Rowton (USA)0:08:30
31Adam Bucklin (USA)0:08:35
32Jacob Sacket (USA)0:09:00
33Nathan Barton (USA)0:09:06
34Steffen Andersen (USA)0:09:27
35Matthew O'Keefe (USA)0:09:33
36Nicholas Lando (USA)0:09:39
37Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)0:09:48
38Carlos Herrera Arroyo (CRc)0:09:51
39Neal Burton (USA)0:10:30
40Samuel Hedlund (USA)0:11:18
41Christopher Ziegler (USA)0:11:36
42Diego Alonso Solano Guillen (CRc)0:11:57
43Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:12:13
44Cody Schwartz (USA)0:13:34
45Zackary Ghalayini (USA)0:13:35
46Greg Jancaitis (USA)0:13:36
47Jakob Hartmann (Ger)0:14:22
48Matthew Green (USA) German Technology Racing0:05:06
49Andrey Fonseca Ureña (CRc)0:13:38
50Noah Flaxman (USA)0:13:39
51Alex Wild (USA)0:13:40
DNFRaphael Auclair (Can)
DNFMatthew Clements (USA) Pivot Cycles - OTE
DNFMike Jaworski (USA)
DNSTrevor Deruise (USA)
DNSKyle Ward (Aus)

