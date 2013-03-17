Trending

Bishop wins Bonelli Park Pro XCT

Gagne and Wells round out podium

Image 1 of 7

Antoine Caron (Specialized Canada) as the top U23 rider in fifth overall

Antoine Caron (Specialized Canada) as the top U23 rider in fifth overall
(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 2 of 7

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) sets the pace with Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) in tow

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) sets the pace with Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) in tow
(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 3 of 7

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) stretches the lead

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) stretches the lead
(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 4 of 7

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Todd Wells (Specialized) early on lap one.

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Todd Wells (Specialized) early on lap one.
(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 5 of 7

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) takes the solo win.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) takes the solo win.
(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 6 of 7

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) is locked in battle

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) is locked in battle
(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 7 of 7

Bonelli Park elite men's Pro XCT podium: Antoine Carron (Specialized Canada), Todd Wells (Specialized), Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain), Sam Schultz (Trek Factory)

Bonelli Park elite men's Pro XCT podium: Antoine Carron (Specialized Canada), Todd Wells (Specialized), Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain), Sam Schultz (Trek Factory)
(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) took control of the US Pro XCT series after winning round 2 at Bonelli Park cross country in San Dimas, California, on Saturday afternoon. Bishop now leads the national series with 450 points over Todd Wells (Specialized).

When the men's field lined up, all eyes were on Bishop and Wells, who finished second and third at the Pro XCT opener at Mellow Johnny's earlier in the month. First round winner Dan McConnell was absent, back home in Australia racing the final round of his national series.

Bishop and Wells were hoping to take over the Pro XCT series lead while Trek's Sam Schultz and Russell Finsterwald looked to pick up the slack after mediocre results at the first round.

Late in the first lap, Bishop, Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) and Wells separated themselves from the men's peloton and formed the lead group.

As the laps continued, Wells was the first to crack under the pressure being applied by Bishop, with Canadian Gagne the only one able to respond.

With two to go in the six-lap affair, Bishop began to turn the screws on Gagne just a little bit more and opened up 20 seconds. Wells, in the meantime, had suffered a flat and was in danger of losing third place and precious series points to Schultz, who was still plugging away.

Meanwhile another Canadian, Antoine Caron (Specialized Canada) was quietly putting in a solid ride in fifth and was the first U23 rider in the group.

With one lap to go, Bishop had broken the rubber band and Gagne slipped even farther back. The technical Bonelli Park course, which was revamped for this year's race, and the warm weather looked to have finally taken a toll on the Canadian, as it did with most other riders on the day.

At the end, Bishop crossed the line with over a minute to spare on Gagne. Wells finished over two minutes back, followed by Schultz and the U23 Canadian rider Caron rounding out the top five.

Bishop dedicated the win to his sister, who had lost a friend to suicide the day prior to the race.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale1:25:35
2Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:01:02
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:02:09
4Sam Schultz (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:41
5Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Canada0:03:12
6Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) American Interbanc0:03:14
7Adam Morka (Can)0:03:41
8Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda/Felt0:04:04
9Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:04:41
10Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:05:13
11Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development0:05:31
12Ryan Woodall (USA)0:07:18
13Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance0:07:29
14Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:07:42
15Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot0:09:13
16Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:09:20
17Michael Zanetti (USA) Norcal Bike Sport0:09:29
18Robert Mccarty (USA)0:11:06
19Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized0:11:19
20Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea-Tuff Shed0:11:22
21Miguel Valadez (Mex) Ellsworth0:11:26
22Clinton Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox0:11:28
23Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:12:46
24Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.Com0:12:47
25Ryan Chandler (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox/WTB0:13:06
26Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cross0:13:33
27Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager0:13:44
28Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance0:13:45
29Jason Siegle (USA)0:14:31
30Riley Howard (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion0:14:47
31Sean Donovan (USA) Khs/Cytomax War Racing0:14:53
32Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar0:15:02
33Samuel Morrison (USA) The Gear Movement0:15:33
34Taylor Smith (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:15:34
35Mathieu Bilodeau (Can) KHS/War/Cytomax0:16:08
36Ely Woody (USA)0:16:52
37Charles Jenkins (USA) KHS/War/Cytomax0:17:13
38Jakub Valigura (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
-1lapKevin Bradford-Parri (USA)
-2lapsZachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
-2lapsWohlschlaeger Craig (USA) Giant
-2lapsJuan Carlos Nunez Galvan (Mex) Ame Grips Wendlant
-2lapsBrad Wilhelm (USA) Nationwide/Velowox
-3lapsDerek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
-3lapsGustavo Pedroza (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team
-3lapsHal Helbock (USA) KHS/Cytomax War Racing
-3lapsThomas Turner (USA) Team Jamis
-3lapsSam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Veloworx
-3lapsEliel Anttila (USA)
-3lapsGarnet Vertican (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
DNFJason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
DNFDavid Flaten (USA) Us Military Cycling
DNSJacob Albrecht (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles/CMS
DNFMenso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling

 

Latest on Cyclingnews