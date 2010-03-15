Image 1 of 23 Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joes) flies downhill to finish seventh (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 2 of 23 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) attacks on the last time up the climb to finish second (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 3 of 23 Kelli Emmett(Giant MTB Team) leads Lene Byberg. Emmett went on to win the elite women's race. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 4 of 23 The back of the men's field takes on the descent. (Image credit: US Cup) Image 5 of 23 There were big crowds watcing the pros (Image credit: US Cup) Image 6 of 23 Geoff Kabush leads the chase (Image credit: US Cup) Image 7 of 23 Geoff Kabush, Sid Taberlay and Sam Schultz (Image credit: US Cup) Image 8 of 23 Lene Byberg leads the women's race. (Image credit: US Cup) Image 9 of 23 The men's cross country field was in paceline mode. (Image credit: US Cup) Image 10 of 23 Men's cross country podium. (Image credit: US Cup) Image 11 of 23 Max Plaxton descends while in the lead. (Image credit: US Cup) Image 12 of 23 Max PLaxton wins the cross country race. (Image credit: US Cup) Image 13 of 23 Sid Taberlay off the front on lap two. (Image credit: US Cup) Image 14 of 23 Sid Taberlay and Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Specialized) before the start at Bonelli. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 15 of 23 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) leads the pro field on the first lap. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 16 of 23 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) sets the tempo. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 17 of 23 Nitish Nag (NRL Racing) rounds a turn at the top of the course. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 18 of 23 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) enjoys a downhill section on her way to fifth. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 19 of 23 Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes) streaks through the flowers. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 20 of 23 Nate Whitman (Cynergy/Specialized) on a downhill section going on to finish 30th on the day. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 21 of 23 Lene Byberg climbs the hill one more time on her way to finishing second. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 22 of 23 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) all by himself on the way to a big win at Bonelli. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 23 of 23 Tinker Juarez (Factory Cannondale) at 49 years old still able to manage 11th. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

With over 765 elite and amateur starts, the opening round of the H2O Overdrive Triple Crown All Mountain Series in Bonelli Park proved to be a success.

Saturday started off with fireworks in the men's cross country race, as a select group of seven riders went off the front. That group contained all the heavy hitters, Sho-Air/Specialized's Max Plaxton and Sid Taberlay, Maxxis/Rocky Mountain's Geoff Kabush, Gary Fisher/Subaru's Sam Schultz and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski, Cannondale Factory Racing rider Jeremiah Bishop and Specialized's Factory rider Todd Wells.

These seven riders would set the tone of the cross country race.

Subaru/Fisher's JHK was the first to get popped late into lap one, but the scrappy veteran would fight all day getting back on to the freight train, only to get dropped when the front six traded turns making multiple accelerations.

Newly signed Cannondale Factory rider Jeremiah Bishop stretched his legs, taking pulls at the front, but the former National Champion would soon surrender to the blistering pace set by Plaxton, Taberlay, Wells, Kabush and Schultz.

Then on lap three, Sho-Air/Specialized's Max Plaxton went on a suicide mission and rode off the front with three laps to go, leaving North America's top cross country riders in his dust.

While the "Mountie" went off the front, the cat and mouse games began in the chase group between Wells, Kabush, Taberlay and Schultz.

These games continued and allowed Bishop and JHK to join the group, as well as Trek's Adam Morka. But that was short lived, as Wells made an acceleration on the backside of the course, with only Kabush, Taberlay and Schultz able to respond.

Then with one to go, both Taberlay and Kabush suffered from flat tires, as they came into the tech zone side by side NASCAR style. That allowed Wells and Schultz to get away.

In a display of sheer determination, Sho-Air/Specialized's Taberlay clawed his way back to the trio, taking Kabush along with him. Out front, Plaxton was on cruise control, having no idea of the drama unfolding behind him.

On the final climb, Taberlay punched it into the forest section, dropping the trio of Kabush, Wells and Schultz. Taberlay rode in for second alone.

Kabush and Schultz sprinted for third with Schultz getting the nod, while Wells captured fifth.

Elite women's race

In the elite women's race, going on behind the men's race, a battle was raging. Kelli Emmett of Giant was locked in a personal contest with 2009 cross country World Championship silver medalist, Specialized's Lene Byberg.

The two women were never separated by more than a wheel during the five-lap race, with the American Emmett just getting away at the end to take a slim three-second victory over the Norwegian Byberg.

Third place went to Team Mata/Okole Stuff.com rider Pua Sawicki, followed by Rock N Road Cyclery's Allison Mann and Gary Fisher/Subaru rider Heather Irmiger rounding out the top five.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) ShoAir/Specialized 1:35:35 2 Sid Taberlay (Aus) ShoAir/Specilaized 0:00:52 3 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:53 4 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:56 5 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 0:01:08 6 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 0:01:24 7 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team 0:01:31 8 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:48 9 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:03:30 10 Peter Glassford (Can) 0:03:31 11 David Tinker Juarez (USA) Cannondale Factory Team 0:03:51 12 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA 0:04:16 13 Manuel Prado (CRc) Shoair/Specilaized 0:05:08 14 TJ Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder 0:05:13 15 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:05:18 16 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher 0:06:01 17 Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt 0:06:24 18 Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis 0:07:08 19 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes 0:07:38 20 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Mafia/Felt/PBR 0:08:19 21 Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt 0:08:46 22 Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance 0:09:07 23 Miguel Valadez (Mex) 0:09:17 24 Dana Weber (USA) Trek/World Bicycle Relief 0:09:34 25 Tad Elliott (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized 0:10:31 26 Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles 0:10:57 27 Aaron Bradford (USA) Specialized/Onsite 0:11:07 28 Evan Plews (USA) Www.Evanplews.Com 0:11:12 29 Romolo Forcino (USA) Bear Valley Bikes 0:11:21 30 Nate Whitman (USA) Cynergy/Specialized 0:13:44 31 Sean Donovan (USA) KHS 650B Crew 0:13:41 32 Doug Andrews (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance 0:14:33 33 Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerheadbikes.com 0:14:51 34 Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion 0:15:32 35 Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific/B&L 0:15:52 36 Matthew Beaton (USA) Tokyo Joes 0:15:56 37 Alex Boone (USA) Trek Mtn Co-Op 0:16:15 38 Matthew Cochran (USA) Wins Wheels JWCF 0:17:05 39 Paul Freiwald (USA) Pivot Cycles 0:17:44 40 Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports 0:18:38 41 Tom Obrien (USA) 0:18:42 42 Charles Jenkins (USA) KHS 650 Crew 0:19:26 43 Randall Jacobs (USA) Wheelworks Racing 0:19:55