Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames: Lorena Wiebes storms to 25th victory of the season in sprint

Dutch national champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) powered to her 25th victory of the 2025 season in typically dominant fashion at Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames on Tuesday, easily outsprinting a field of top sprinters in Belgium.

Franziska Koch (Picnic PostNL) launched a late move onto the cobbles in Binche as the finale unfolded in the last kilometre, but Wiebes and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) were sat ready to strike in her wheel. Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) then tried to launch a counter as Koch faded, but Wiebes again easily followed before launching her mighty sprint and scorching to the line.

The Dutch rider quickly opened up a big gap with only Gillespie anywhere near her back wheel, but even she couldn't mount a full challenge, allowing Wiebes to celebrate the 118th victory of her already illustrious career.

Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) was third from the chasing bunch, a few metres behind the top finishers, with Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) taking fourth and just missing out on the podium

While she was isolated in the sprint, Wiebes' SD Worx-Protime team had worked well in the finale to chase down attacks and ensure things came back together for Wiebes to contest and win the sprint after several small moves had threatened an upset.

Wiebes celebrated with all of her team after the finish in her first victory wearing the Dutch champion's red, white and blue jersey, after Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) succeeded her as the new European Champion last Saturday.

