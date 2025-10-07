Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames: Lorena Wiebes storms to 25th victory of the season in sprint

Dutch champion beats Ireland's Lara Gillespie to the line in Binche

CHIMAY, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 07: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames 2025 a 121.4km one day race from Chimay to Binche on October 07, 2025 in Chimay, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes sprinted to the win in Binche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Dutch national champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) powered to her 25th victory of the 2025 season in typically dominant fashion at Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames on Tuesday, easily outsprinting a field of top sprinters in Belgium.

Franziska Koch (Picnic PostNL) launched a late move onto the cobbles in Binche as the finale unfolded in the last kilometre, but Wiebes and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) were sat ready to strike in her wheel. Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) then tried to launch a counter as Koch faded, but Wiebes again easily followed before launching her mighty sprint and scorching to the line.

