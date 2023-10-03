Pfeiffer Georgi wins Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames

By Stephen Farrand
published

Schweinberger and Ahtosalo round out podium

BINCHE BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Race winner Pfeiffer Georgi of Great Britain and Team DSMFirmenich R reacts after the 3rd Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames 2023 a 1172km one day race from Chimay to Binche UCIWWT on October 03 2023 in Binche Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich) celebrates winning the 2023 Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM-Firmenich) won the third edition of Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames, splitting a small group on the last climb and then beating Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) in a two-rider sprint.

It was the British national champion's fourth win of 2023 and she ended her season on a high.

"I'm really happy and a bit surprised. The team did an amazing race. We came with a plan to split it in the crosswinds and we tried all day and on every lap," Georgi explained.

"There was rain, wind, attacks and Belgian roads, it had everything. It was a hard race to finish the season"

"The girls set me and Charlotte Kool up and then I went full gas from the bottom of the last climb. Charlotte was there for the sprint if it came back but I could finish it off, so I'm really happy.

"I was suffering on Christina Schweinberger's wheel for 300 metres but then I recovered and was patient. I didn't have much left but I got it in the last 100 metres."

This third edition of the women's Binche-Chimay-Binche covered a long loop to Binche and then four laps of a 16km circuit, with lots of rough cobbles and country roads included.

Team DSM-Firmenich managed to split the peloton with 35 km to go, the race came back together, but they attacked again on the final lap, sparking two more major selections.

Georgi was in the decisive move and then made the decisive attack on the late cobbled climb up to the finish area.

Schweinberger was the only rider able to join her and generously did a turn to ensure they stayed clear. However, Georgi wanted to win and dominated the sprint to the line, ending her 2023 season on a high.

