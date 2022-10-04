Wiebes takes 23rd season victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) scored her 23rd win of the 2022 season at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames on Tuesday, beating Marjolein van't Geloof (Le Col-Wahoo) and Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X) to the line.

The Dutchwoman took advantage of a strong team with Pfeiffer Georgi and Charlotte Kool also racing, her DSM squad taking control of the race late on after the breakaway had been caught on the hilly local circuit very late in the race.

It wasn't until the riders hit the final kilometre that the break was caught, setting up DSM to lead out the sprint. Georgi led Wiebes out for the line and from there the 23-year-old shot to the win without much difficulty on the uphill cobbled run to the finish.

"It's nice to finish like this, especially because it was the last race for Team DSM," she said after the finish, according to Wielerflits. "We were in control of the game the whole time. With Francesca Barale we had a rider in the leading group so we didn't have to drive in pursuit. That was ideal."

"However, the leading group, including Barale, was caught just before the finish, so we still got a sprint with a large group. We really showed ourselves as a team. I am very happy to be able to finish it. and to win in this jersey in my last race for team."

Wiebes can now add the semi-Classic triumph to a swathe of wins so far in 2022, with 13 of those coming at Women's WorldTour level.

Major wins this season include two stages at the Tour de France Femmes, all three stages and the overall at the RideLondon Classique, three stages at the Women's Tour, the Ronde van Drenthe, and finally, two stages and the overall at the Simac Ladies Tour.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)