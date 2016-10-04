Trending

Binche - Chimay - Binche / Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke past winners

Champions 1911-2015

Past winners

2015Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
2014Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2013Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Rsa) Argos-Shimano
2012Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
2011Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
2010Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
1997-2009No race
1996Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-GB
1995Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM-Polis Direct
1994Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
1993Patrick Van Roosbroeck (Bel) La William-Duvel
1992Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) Collstrop-Garden Wood-Histor
1991Michel Dernies (Bel) Weinmann-EVS
1990Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1989Dominique Gaigne (Fra) Histor-Sigma
1988Nico Emonds (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
1987Willem Van Eynde (Bel) Lotto-Merckx
1986Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Lotto-Emerxil-Merckx
1985Adri Van Der Poel (Ned) Kwantum-Decosol-Yoko
1984Benny Van Brabant (Bel) Tönissteiner-Lotto-Mavic-Pecotex
1931-1983No race
1930Alfons Kindt (Bel)
1928-1929No race
1927Jean Hans (Bel)
1926Omer Taverne (Bel)
1925Arthur Dewit (Bel)
1924Hector Martin (Bel)
1923Achille Vermandel (Bel)
1922Omer Taverne (Bel)
1913-1921No race
1912Félix Sellier (Bel)
1911Jean Van Ingelghem (Bel)

