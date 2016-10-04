Binche - Chimay - Binche / Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke past winners
Champions 1911-2015
Past winners
|2015
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2014
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2013
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Rsa) Argos-Shimano
|2012
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2011
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2010
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1997-2009
|No race
|1996
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-GB
|1995
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM-Polis Direct
|1994
|Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
|1993
|Patrick Van Roosbroeck (Bel) La William-Duvel
|1992
|Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) Collstrop-Garden Wood-Histor
|1991
|Michel Dernies (Bel) Weinmann-EVS
|1990
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
|1989
|Dominique Gaigne (Fra) Histor-Sigma
|1988
|Nico Emonds (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
|1987
|Willem Van Eynde (Bel) Lotto-Merckx
|1986
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Lotto-Emerxil-Merckx
|1985
|Adri Van Der Poel (Ned) Kwantum-Decosol-Yoko
|1984
|Benny Van Brabant (Bel) Tönissteiner-Lotto-Mavic-Pecotex
|1931-1983
|No race
|1930
|Alfons Kindt (Bel)
|1928-1929
|No race
|1927
|Jean Hans (Bel)
|1926
|Omer Taverne (Bel)
|1925
|Arthur Dewit (Bel)
|1924
|Hector Martin (Bel)
|1923
|Achille Vermandel (Bel)
|1922
|Omer Taverne (Bel)
|1913-1921
|No race
|1912
|Félix Sellier (Bel)
|1911
|Jean Van Ingelghem (Bel)
