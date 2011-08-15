Trending

Gilbert adds TT championship to palmares

De Vocht takes women's title

Belgium's elite men's time trial championship podium (l-r): Ben Hermans (RadioShack), 2nd; Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), 1st; Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) en route to victory in Belgium's time trial championship.

(Image credit: AFP)

Elite men - 36.5km
1Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)0:46:51
2Ben Hermans (Team RadioShack)0:00:10
3Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)0:00:18
4Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad)0:00:26
5Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)0:00:38
6Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)0:00:54
7Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)0:01:05
8Julien Vermote (Quickstep Cycling Team)0:01:11
10Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek)0:01:23
11Kristof Vandewalle (Quickstep Cycling Team)0:01:25
12Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)0:01:32
13Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept)0:02:33
14Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent)0:02:36
15Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:02:41
16Dieter Cappelle (Veranda's Willems - Accent)0:03:10
17Steven De Neef (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)0:03:21
18Kevin Van Impe (Quickstep Cycling Team)0:03:31
19Sjef De Wilde (Veranda's Willems - Accent)0:05:44

Elite women - 21.6km
1Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team)0:32:16
2Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team)0:00:12
3Ludivine Henrion (Lotto Honda Team)0:00:17
4Sofie De Vuyst (Lotto Honda Team)0:00:20
5Jessie Daams (Garmin - Cervelo)0:00:29
6Ann-Sophie Duyck (Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.)0:00:57
7Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team)0:01:08
9Tessa De Moyer (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)0:01:53
10Els Belmans (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team)0:01:59
11Laure Werner (Lotto Honda Team)0:02:17
13Evelyn Arys (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)0:02:23
14Gilke Croket (Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.)0:02:43
15Katrien Van Looy (Dcm-Gb Vorselaar Cycling Team Vzw)
16Anisha Vekemans (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Tea)0:02:45
17Inge Roggeman (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)0:02:46
18Ilke Dejongh (Van Eyck Sport)0:02:50

U23 Men - 21.6km
1Kevin De Jonghe (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:28:00
2Maarten Vlasselaer (Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel)0:00:28
3Arthur Vanoverberghe (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:00:40
4Christophe Sleurs (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)0:00:47
5Tim Wellens (Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo)0:00:51
6Victor Campenaerts (Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW)0:00:54
7Kevin Thome (Lotto-Bodysol-Pole Continental Wall)0:01:06
8Jasper Stuyven (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:01:08
9Edward Theuns (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)0:01:11
10Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)0:01:13
11Christophe Prémont (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)
12Nick Daems (Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line)0:01:15
13Jens Vandenbogaerde (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)0:01:16
14Hophra Gerard (UCS Crabbe Performance Voo)0:01:17
15Sander Helven (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly)0:01:19
16Jens Wallays (EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team)0:01:22
17Matthias Allegaert (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:01:27
18Jonas Viaene (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:01:31
19Floris Smeyers (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:01:41
20Stig Broeckx (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
21David Desmecht (Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo)0:01:49
22Atse Schoolmeesters (WSC Hand In Hand Baal)0:01:52
23Laurent Vanden Bak (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)0:01:54
24Stijn Steels (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
25Jeroen Lepla (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)0:01:55
26Thomas Vanhaecke (Geox Fuji Test Team)0:01:59
27Simon Lapeire (EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team)0:02:20
28Sean De Bie (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:02:22
29Frederik Frison (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:02:26
30Ruben De Marez (Douchy-Thalassa Cycling Team Oosten)0:02:28
32Tom Dernies (Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wal)0:02:30
33Tom Van Asbroeck (Van Der Vurst Cycling Team)
34Gertjan De Vos (Geox Fuji Test Team)0:02:31
35Dimitri Peyskens (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)0:02:42
36Aurélien Dufrasne (VC Haut Pays)
37Bert Van Lerberghe (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:03:02
38Thomas Crombez (Royal Velo-Club Ottignies)
39Nicolas Vereecken (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:03:20
40Wout Franssen (Rock Werchter Cycling Team)0:03:50
41Joeri Persoon (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)0:04:13

Elite men without contract - 21.6km
1Sander Cordeel (Colba - Mercury)0:28:11
2Benjamin Verraes (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)0:00:10
3Kess Heytens (An Post - Sean Kelly)0:00:22
4Kim Borry (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)0:00:25
5Bart Laeremans (Van Eyck Sport)0:00:36
6Joeri Calleeuw (BCV Works CT Ingelmunster)0:00:49
7Boris Dron (Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wal)0:00:54
8Dries Hollanders (An Post - Sean Kelly)0:01:07
9Quentin Bertholet (La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tourna)0:01:10
10Kurt Geysen (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:01:22
11Brecht Dhaene (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)0:01:35
12Steven Thys (John Saey Cycling Team)0:01:38
13Dieter Uyttersprot (Van Eyck Sport)0:01:53
14Tom Goovaerts (Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line)0:01:54
15Jerôme Giaux (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:02:01
16Niels Nachtergaele (EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team)
17Gertjan Boeykens (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)0:02:09
18Christian Patron (Team Eddy Mercks - Indeland)0:02:14
19Jonathan De Witte (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:02:31
20Nick Van Humbeeck (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)0:02:33
21Wesley Bellen (Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel)0:03:05
22Steffen Borremans (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)0:03:16

