Gilbert adds TT championship to palmares
De Vocht takes women's title
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|0:46:51
|2
|Ben Hermans (Team RadioShack)
|0:00:10
|3
|Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|0:00:18
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad)
|0:00:26
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|0:00:54
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|0:01:05
|8
|Julien Vermote (Quickstep Cycling Team)
|0:01:11
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek)
|0:01:23
|11
|Kristof Vandewalle (Quickstep Cycling Team)
|0:01:25
|12
|Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:32
|13
|Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept)
|0:02:33
|14
|Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent)
|0:02:36
|15
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)
|0:02:41
|16
|Dieter Cappelle (Veranda's Willems - Accent)
|0:03:10
|17
|Steven De Neef (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
|0:03:21
|18
|Kevin Van Impe (Quickstep Cycling Team)
|0:03:31
|19
|Sjef De Wilde (Veranda's Willems - Accent)
|0:05:44
|1
|Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team)
|0:32:16
|2
|Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team)
|0:00:12
|3
|Ludivine Henrion (Lotto Honda Team)
|0:00:17
|4
|Sofie De Vuyst (Lotto Honda Team)
|0:00:20
|5
|Jessie Daams (Garmin - Cervelo)
|0:00:29
|6
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.)
|0:00:57
|7
|Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team)
|0:01:08
|9
|Tessa De Moyer (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)
|0:01:53
|10
|Els Belmans (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team)
|0:01:59
|11
|Laure Werner (Lotto Honda Team)
|0:02:17
|13
|Evelyn Arys (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|0:02:23
|14
|Gilke Croket (Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.)
|0:02:43
|15
|Katrien Van Looy (Dcm-Gb Vorselaar Cycling Team Vzw)
|16
|Anisha Vekemans (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Tea)
|0:02:45
|17
|Inge Roggeman (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|0:02:46
|18
|Ilke Dejongh (Van Eyck Sport)
|0:02:50
|1
|Kevin De Jonghe (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:28:00
|2
|Maarten Vlasselaer (Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel)
|0:00:28
|3
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|4
|Christophe Sleurs (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
|0:00:47
|5
|Tim Wellens (Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo)
|0:00:51
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW)
|0:00:54
|7
|Kevin Thome (Lotto-Bodysol-Pole Continental Wall)
|0:01:06
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|9
|Edward Theuns (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
|0:01:11
|10
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)
|0:01:13
|11
|Christophe Prémont (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)
|12
|Nick Daems (Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line)
|0:01:15
|13
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)
|0:01:16
|14
|Hophra Gerard (UCS Crabbe Performance Voo)
|0:01:17
|15
|Sander Helven (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly)
|0:01:19
|16
|Jens Wallays (EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|17
|Matthias Allegaert (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:01:27
|18
|Jonas Viaene (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:01:31
|19
|Floris Smeyers (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:01:41
|20
|Stig Broeckx (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|21
|David Desmecht (Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo)
|0:01:49
|22
|Atse Schoolmeesters (WSC Hand In Hand Baal)
|0:01:52
|23
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)
|0:01:54
|24
|Stijn Steels (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
|25
|Jeroen Lepla (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
|0:01:55
|26
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Geox Fuji Test Team)
|0:01:59
|27
|Simon Lapeire (EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team)
|0:02:20
|28
|Sean De Bie (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:02:22
|29
|Frederik Frison (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:02:26
|30
|Ruben De Marez (Douchy-Thalassa Cycling Team Oosten)
|0:02:28
|32
|Tom Dernies (Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wal)
|0:02:30
|33
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Van Der Vurst Cycling Team)
|34
|Gertjan De Vos (Geox Fuji Test Team)
|0:02:31
|35
|Dimitri Peyskens (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
|0:02:42
|36
|Aurélien Dufrasne (VC Haut Pays)
|37
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:03:02
|38
|Thomas Crombez (Royal Velo-Club Ottignies)
|39
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:03:20
|40
|Wout Franssen (Rock Werchter Cycling Team)
|0:03:50
|41
|Joeri Persoon (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)
|0:04:13
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Colba - Mercury)
|0:28:11
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
|0:00:10
|3
|Kess Heytens (An Post - Sean Kelly)
|0:00:22
|4
|Kim Borry (Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas)
|0:00:25
|5
|Bart Laeremans (Van Eyck Sport)
|0:00:36
|6
|Joeri Calleeuw (BCV Works CT Ingelmunster)
|0:00:49
|7
|Boris Dron (Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wal)
|0:00:54
|8
|Dries Hollanders (An Post - Sean Kelly)
|0:01:07
|9
|Quentin Bertholet (La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tourna)
|0:01:10
|10
|Kurt Geysen (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|11
|Brecht Dhaene (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|12
|Steven Thys (John Saey Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|13
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Van Eyck Sport)
|0:01:53
|14
|Tom Goovaerts (Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line)
|0:01:54
|15
|Jerôme Giaux (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)
|0:02:01
|16
|Niels Nachtergaele (EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team)
|17
|Gertjan Boeykens (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)
|0:02:09
|18
|Christian Patron (Team Eddy Mercks - Indeland)
|0:02:14
|19
|Jonathan De Witte (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)
|0:02:31
|20
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team)
|0:02:33
|21
|Wesley Bellen (Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel)
|0:03:05
|22
|Steffen Borremans (Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team)
|0:03:16
