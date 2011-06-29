Trending

BC Bike Race past winners

BC Bike Race history 2007 - present

2010
Men duo - Kris Sneddon & Barry Wicks (Kona)
Women duo - Alana Heise & Kate Aardal (Terrascape-Hardcore Racing)
Mixed duo - Geoff Kabush & Catherine Pendrel (Rocky Mountain/Maxxis & Luna)
Men solo - Chris Sheppard
Women solo - Melanie McQuaid

2009
Men duo - Seamus McGrath & Chris Sheppard (Jamis/Santa Cruz)
Women duo - Catharine Pendrel & Katerina Nash (Luna)
Mixed duo - Ryan Trebon & Georgia Gould
Men solo - Colin Kerr
Women solo - Megan Rose

2008
Men duo - Kris Sneddon & Barry Wicks (Kona)
Women duo - Sara Bresnick-Zocchi & Kelli Emmett (Taint Slo)
Mixed duo - Wendy Simms & Norm Thibault (Kona)

2007
Men duo - Chris Eatough & Jeff Schalk (Trek VW)
Women duo - Cynthia Young & Michelle Newton (Shore Girls Don't Cry)
Mixed duo - Hillary Harrison & Ryan Watt (Crystal Mountain Hotels)

