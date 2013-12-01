Trending

Elle Anderson wins day one race

White takes second, Anthony third

Image 1 of 11

The Elite women's podium for day one of Baystate CX: Anthony third, White second, Anderson wins

The Elite women's podium for day one of Baystate CX: Anthony third, White second, Anderson wins
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 2 of 11

The breakaway - Elle Anderson and Emma White without another rider in sight

The breakaway - Elle Anderson and Emma White without another rider in sight
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 3 of 11

Anderson enjoying her time racing in the NECX

Anderson enjoying her time racing in the NECX
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 4 of 11

Anderson and White through an off-camber section

Anderson and White through an off-camber section
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 5 of 11

Frozen mud faced racers throughout the course

Frozen mud faced racers throughout the course
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 6 of 11

A brutal day today, as evidenced by Nicole Pisani

A brutal day today, as evidenced by Nicole Pisani
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 7 of 11

Anderson shreds a corner

Anderson shreds a corner
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 8 of 11

Elle Anderson, USA Cycling's ProCX women's points leader, wins day one of Baystate Cyclocross Weekend

Elle Anderson, USA Cycling's ProCX women's points leader, wins day one of Baystate Cyclocross Weekend
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 9 of 11

Elle Anderson said she was impressed by the quality of the field at Baystate CX today

Elle Anderson said she was impressed by the quality of the field at Baystate CX today
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 10 of 11

Erin Faccone (GPM Sport) smiles following her race

Erin Faccone (GPM Sport) smiles following her race
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Image 11 of 11

Emma White took the hole shot in the Elite Women's race

Emma White took the hole shot in the Elite Women's race
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)

Cal Giant Berry Farms / Specialized rider Elle Anderson added another UCI C2 win to her palmares by taking the win at Day One of the Baystate Cyclocross Weekend in Sterling, Massachusetts. 16 year old Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com) rode to an impressive 2nd place finish ahead of Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

White caught her peers off guard as soon as the race began by taking the hole shot and immediately gapping the rest of the field. Behind the young CyclocrossWorld.com rider, Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza), Ellen Noble (Trek), Arley Kemmerer (C3 – Twenty20 Cycling Co.), and Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) led the chase with Anderson and Anthony a little further back.
White continued to ride alone at the front for the nearly two laps until Anderson was the only rider to make contact.

The two riders quickly added to their lead with Anthony the closest chaser, already some 15 seconds off the pace.

Halfway through the race, Anderson and White had stretched their lead to over 30 seconds when White got tangled in the fencing in one of many off-camber sections.

Anderson pounced on the opportunity and quickly opened up a 10 second lead over White. An unfortunate bobble in the exact same spot by White one lap later was the nail in the coffin for her as Anderson continued to ride flawlessly at the front and extended her lead to 30 seconds.

Anderson held her 30 second lead to the finish while White was able to hold off Anthony for 2nd place.

“It was hard to follow Elle out there,” said White after the race. “That one section caused some problems for me,” she added with a laugh, “but I finally made it through there the last time!”

“We had a high-quality field and these are some of my favorite women to race against,” said Anderson. When asked about her battle with 16 year old Emma White, she said, “I was trying to shake her for a few laps, but she kept staying right there. It wasn’t until she bobbled that I was able to get away.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elle Anderson (USA) California Giant Strawberries/ Spec0:39:26
2Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com0:00:33
3Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit0:00:42
4Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza0:01:33
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:01:34
6Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
7Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite0:01:55
8Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:02:13
9Ellen Noble (USA) Trek0:02:42
10Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powerbar
11Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:02:59
12Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge0:03:50
13Julie Hunter (USA) Phaup St Journal0:03:59
14Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling0:04:13
15Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs -0:04:16
16Carol Jeane sansome (USA) Grand Performance p/b Donkey Label0:04:17
17Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:34
18Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids0:04:46
19Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:05:01
20Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:05:04
21Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport0:05:10
22Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster0:05:11
23Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:05:29
24Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:05:59
25Molly Hurford (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women's Team0:06:49
26Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:06:57
27Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support0:07:27
28 (-2 laps)Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
29Kerry Litka (USA) The Velo Resource
30 (-3 laps)Jordan Dube (USA) Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt Bicycle

Latest on Cyclingnews