Cal Giant Berry Farms / Specialized rider Elle Anderson added another UCI C2 win to her palmares by taking the win at Day One of the Baystate Cyclocross Weekend in Sterling, Massachusetts. 16 year old Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com) rode to an impressive 2nd place finish ahead of Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

White caught her peers off guard as soon as the race began by taking the hole shot and immediately gapping the rest of the field. Behind the young CyclocrossWorld.com rider, Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza), Ellen Noble (Trek), Arley Kemmerer (C3 – Twenty20 Cycling Co.), and Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) led the chase with Anderson and Anthony a little further back.

White continued to ride alone at the front for the nearly two laps until Anderson was the only rider to make contact.

The two riders quickly added to their lead with Anthony the closest chaser, already some 15 seconds off the pace.

Halfway through the race, Anderson and White had stretched their lead to over 30 seconds when White got tangled in the fencing in one of many off-camber sections.

Anderson pounced on the opportunity and quickly opened up a 10 second lead over White. An unfortunate bobble in the exact same spot by White one lap later was the nail in the coffin for her as Anderson continued to ride flawlessly at the front and extended her lead to 30 seconds.

Anderson held her 30 second lead to the finish while White was able to hold off Anthony for 2nd place.

“It was hard to follow Elle out there,” said White after the race. “That one section caused some problems for me,” she added with a laugh, “but I finally made it through there the last time!”

“We had a high-quality field and these are some of my favorite women to race against,” said Anderson. When asked about her battle with 16 year old Emma White, she said, “I was trying to shake her for a few laps, but she kept staying right there. It wasn’t until she bobbled that I was able to get away.”

