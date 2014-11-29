Noble wins Baystate Day 1
White second and Bruno Roy third
Ellen Noble (JAM Fund/NCC) won the opening round of the Baystate Cyclocross Weekend, also round five of the Verge New England Cyclocross Series presented by Stan's NoTubes and Cycle-Smart on Saturday in Sterling. She soloed to the win ahead of Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles).
Noble came into the weekend wanting badly to claim her first UCI victory after coming so close to achieving a win last weekend at the Super Cross Cup. She charged up the pavement, then continued onto the tricky course with fierce determination, leaving her competition behind almost immediately.
As Noble quickly grew a gap, White and Bruno Roy chased but they couldn't bring her back.
Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar), within reach of the Verge NECX Series lead, fought for position with Kate Northcott (NESS Team New England) and Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio) behind Amanda Carey (Team Rhino Rush).
White surged with one to go but couldn't get within 10 seconds of Noble, as Bruno Roy rode smooth and strong in third spot.
Noble claimed that much-deserved win with a great ride, White second, and Bruno Roy finished third. Carey claimed fourth, while Northcott crossed the line in fifth ahead of Maximenko in sixth and Coogan Cisek in seventh.
Noble is now leading both the under-23 and overall series standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:34:47
|2
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:00:22
|3
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:53
|4
|Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|0:02:30
|5
|Kate Northcott (USA) NESS Team New England
|0:02:49
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar
|0:02:55
|7
|Corey Coogan cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:02:56
|8
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries
|0:03:25
|9
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:03:34
|10
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:04:35
|11
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|0:04:37
|12
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:04:38
|13
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:04:40
|14
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:43
|15
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:04:48
|16
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law
|0:05:17
|17
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:05:28
|18
|Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:05:40
|19
|Christin Reuter (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:05:44
|20
|Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:06:03
|21
|Jauron (roni) Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride
|0:06:09
|22
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:06:24
|23
|Melissa Seib (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:06:26
|24
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:06:40
|25
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:06:41
|26
|Samantha Runnels (USA) ATC Racing
|0:06:42
|27
|Melody Chase (USA) Gus cx / Raleigh
|0:06:52
|28
|Vicki Barclay (GBr) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team
|0:07:54
|29
|Vickie Monahan (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:08:59
|30
|Michele Smith (USA) Hup United
|0:11:08
|DNF
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
