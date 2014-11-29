Image 1 of 2 Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) takes the run up with ease and is the first to top. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 2 Ellen Noble now wears the U23 Series leader's jersey as well as the overall Elite Women's leader's jersey. (Image credit: Meg McMahon)

Ellen Noble (JAM Fund/NCC) won the opening round of the Baystate Cyclocross Weekend, also round five of the Verge New England Cyclocross Series presented by Stan's NoTubes and Cycle-Smart on Saturday in Sterling. She soloed to the win ahead of Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles).

Noble came into the weekend wanting badly to claim her first UCI victory after coming so close to achieving a win last weekend at the Super Cross Cup. She charged up the pavement, then continued onto the tricky course with fierce determination, leaving her competition behind almost immediately.

As Noble quickly grew a gap, White and Bruno Roy chased but they couldn't bring her back.

Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar), within reach of the Verge NECX Series lead, fought for position with Kate Northcott (NESS Team New England) and Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio) behind Amanda Carey (Team Rhino Rush).

White surged with one to go but couldn't get within 10 seconds of Noble, as Bruno Roy rode smooth and strong in third spot.

Noble claimed that much-deserved win with a great ride, White second, and Bruno Roy finished third. Carey claimed fourth, while Northcott crossed the line in fifth ahead of Maximenko in sixth and Coogan Cisek in seventh.

Noble is now leading both the under-23 and overall series standings.

