Mayer wins marathon
Erdelyi takes second victory of the weekend
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)
|4:16:15
|2
|Roland Plank (Aut)
|0:01:37
|3
|Andras Melts (Hun)
|0:05:44
|4
|Béla Grosz (Hun)
|0:07:04
|5
|Claus Crone (Den)
|0:11:52
|6
|Marton Blazso (Hun)
|0:14:54
|7
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|0:21:16
|8
|Balint Lukacs (Hun)
|0:22:59
|9
|Gabor Nemeth (Hun)
|0:28:21
|10
|Balazs Lobmayer (Hun)
|0:34:10
|11
|Gabor Reitinger (Hun)
|0:36:12
|12
|János Márkus (Hun)
|0:41:45
|13
|Csaba Odor (Hun)
|0:46:33
|14
|Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)
|0:47:03
|15
|Ábel Kemenczei (Hun)
|1:01:09
|16
|Barnabás Mátis (Hun)
|1:02:08
|17
|Attila Balogh (Hun)
|1:18:39
|18
|Zsolt Szlobodnyik (Hun)
|21
|Tamas Kovacs (Hun)
|1:54:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|3:22:22
|2
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|0:11:44
|3
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:11:54
|4
|Brigitta Poor (Hun)
|0:36:09
|5
|Agnes Horvath (Hun)
|0:49:37
|6
|Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun)
|0:50:13
|7
|Daniela-Georgina Dumitru (Rom)
|0:53:43
|8
|Beata Balazs (Hun)
|0:54:07
|9
|Szilvia Cséri (Hun)
|1:01:47
|10
|Szilvia Michalberger (Hun)
|1:08:52
|11
|Szabina Golyan (Hun)
|1:49:16
|12
|Viktória Felföldi (Hun)
|2:17:19
|DNF
|Petra Udvardy (Hun)
