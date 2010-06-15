Trending

Mayer wins marathon

Erdelyi takes second victory of the weekend

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)4:16:15
2Roland Plank (Aut)0:01:37
3Andras Melts (Hun)0:05:44
4Béla Grosz (Hun)0:07:04
5Claus Crone (Den)0:11:52
6Marton Blazso (Hun)0:14:54
7Lucian Logigan (Rom)0:21:16
8Balint Lukacs (Hun)0:22:59
9Gabor Nemeth (Hun)0:28:21
10Balazs Lobmayer (Hun)0:34:10
11Gabor Reitinger (Hun)0:36:12
12János Márkus (Hun)0:41:45
13Csaba Odor (Hun)0:46:33
14Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)0:47:03
15Ábel Kemenczei (Hun)1:01:09
16Barnabás Mátis (Hun)1:02:08
17Attila Balogh (Hun)1:18:39
18Zsolt Szlobodnyik (Hun)
21Tamas Kovacs (Hun)1:54:13

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)3:22:22
2Maaris Meier (Est)0:11:44
3Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:11:54
4Brigitta Poor (Hun)0:36:09
5Agnes Horvath (Hun)0:49:37
6Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun)0:50:13
7Daniela-Georgina Dumitru (Rom)0:53:43
8Beata Balazs (Hun)0:54:07
9Szilvia Cséri (Hun)1:01:47
10Szilvia Michalberger (Hun)1:08:52
11Szabina Golyan (Hun)1:49:16
12Viktória Felföldi (Hun)2:17:19
DNFPetra Udvardy (Hun)

