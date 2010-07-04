Lakata clinches Austrian marathon title
Kellermayr crowned women's national champion
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|3:33:57
|2
|Thomas Strobl (Aut)
|0:11:30
|3
|Martin Kellermann (Aut)
|0:13:38
|4
|Michael Binder (Aut)
|0:14:48
|5
|Georg Koch (Aut)
|0:16:18
|6
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:22:53
|7
|Jakob Nimpf (Aut)
|0:23:19
|8
|Roland Plank (Aut)
|0:26:39
|9
|Manuel Pliem (Aut)
|0:27:01
|10
|Johannes Holas (Aut)
|0:30:32
|11
|Florian Kremmaier (Aut)
|0:34:16
|12
|Thomas Schaberreiter (Aut)
|0:36:50
|13
|Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)
|0:37:31
|14
|Andreas Kirchberger (Aut)
|0:41:24
|15
|Michael (1978) Weiss (Aut)
|0:43:59
|16
|Thomas Walzer (Aut)
|0:57:36
|DNF
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|DNF
|Silvio Wieltschnig (Aut)
|DNF
|Erich Baumgartner (Aut)
|DNF
|Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut)
|DNF
|Daniel Fankhauser (Aut)
|DNF
|Christian Moitzi (Aut)
|DNF
|Siegfried Bauer (Aut)
|DNF
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|4:48:07
|2
|Verena Krenslehner (Aut)
|0:12:19
|3
|Elisabeth Unterbuchschachner (Aut)
|0:13:42
|4
|Martina Miessgang (Aut)
|0:14:17
|5
|Beate Hauser (Aut)
|0:18:41
|6
|Rosemarie Steinreiber (Aut)
|0:39:09
|7
|Nora Hacker (Aut)
|0:53:10
|DNF
|Heidi Scharnreitner (Aut)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy