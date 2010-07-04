Trending

Lakata clinches Austrian marathon title

Kellermayr crowned women's national champion

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Aut)3:33:57
2Thomas Strobl (Aut)0:11:30
3Martin Kellermann (Aut)0:13:38
4Michael Binder (Aut)0:14:48
5Georg Koch (Aut)0:16:18
6Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:22:53
7Jakob Nimpf (Aut)0:23:19
8Roland Plank (Aut)0:26:39
9Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:27:01
10Johannes Holas (Aut)0:30:32
11Florian Kremmaier (Aut)0:34:16
12Thomas Schaberreiter (Aut)0:36:50
13Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)0:37:31
14Andreas Kirchberger (Aut)0:41:24
15Michael (1978) Weiss (Aut)0:43:59
16Thomas Walzer (Aut)0:57:36
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut)
DNFSilvio Wieltschnig (Aut)
DNFErich Baumgartner (Aut)
DNFThomas Edelsbrunner (Aut)
DNFDaniel Fankhauser (Aut)
DNFChristian Moitzi (Aut)
DNFSiegfried Bauer (Aut)
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)4:48:07
2Verena Krenslehner (Aut)0:12:19
3Elisabeth Unterbuchschachner (Aut)0:13:42
4Martina Miessgang (Aut)0:14:17
5Beate Hauser (Aut)0:18:41
6Rosemarie Steinreiber (Aut)0:39:09
7Nora Hacker (Aut)0:53:10
DNFHeidi Scharnreitner (Aut)

