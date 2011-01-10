Trending

Presslauer solos to Austrian 'cross title

Gehbauer, Moerx round out podium

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Presslauer1:00:06
2Alexander Gehbauer0:00:54
3Roland Mörx0:01:55
4Karl Heinz Gollinger0:02:08
5Daniel Geismayr0:02:51
6Bernd Tauderer0:02:55
7Peter Krebs0:03:13
8Michael Knopf0:04:33
9Gerald Hauer
10Stefan Herr
11Gerhard Krenn
12Jürgen Pechhacker
13Richard Gantner
14Andreas Reich
15Roland Gantner
16Andreas Mayer
17Florian Presslauer
18Florian König
19Manfred Wiesinger
20Markus Willinger
21Thomas Schneider
22Stefan Vogler
23Lukas Leitner
24Michael Haydn
25Klaus Exner
26David Krestan
27Simon Prodinger
28Dietmar Katzenmayer
29Thomas Kaider

