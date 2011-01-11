Trending

Gillow grabs her first national title

Kitchen cracks U23 crown

Image 1 of 22

Taryn Heather (Mildura-Coomealla CC), Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Taryn Heather (Mildura-Coomealla CC), Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 22

Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC) was silver medalist in the under 23 category

Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC) was silver medalist in the under 23 category
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 22

Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) takes a rain-soaked corner with 5km to go

Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) takes a rain-soaked corner with 5km to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 22

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) was focused on the road ahead during her gold medal ride

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) was focused on the road ahead during her gold medal ride
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 22

Carly Light (Jayco-AIS) powered her way to sixth place

Carly Light (Jayco-AIS) powered her way to sixth place
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 22

It was a rural setting for the time trial championships

It was a rural setting for the time trial championships
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 22

Previous Champion (2008), Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) was fourth, she missed the podium by just more than a second. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Previous Champion (2008), Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) was fourth, she missed the podium by just more than a second.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 22

Amber Halliday (Virgin Blue) prepares to corner

Amber Halliday (Virgin Blue) prepares to corner
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 22

The under 23 podium : Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC), Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) and Carlee Taylor (Tibco) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The under 23 podium : Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC), Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) and Carlee Taylor (Tibco)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 22

2011 under 23 Austrlian time trial Champion - Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS)

2011 under 23 Austrlian time trial Champion - Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 22

Australian Champion for 2011 is Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS), who will take the green and gold to Europe as part of the Australian National team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Australian Champion for 2011 is Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS), who will take the green and gold to Europe as part of the Australian National team
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 22

Defending Champion, Amber Halliday (Virgin Blue) has been injured at various times throughout 2010 including recently; not the best preparation for the Championships (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Defending Champion, Amber Halliday (Virgin Blue) has been injured at various times throughout 2010 including recently; not the best preparation for the Championships
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 22

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) was fifth

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) was fifth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 22

Carlee Taylor (Tibco) won the bronze medal in the under 23 category

Carlee Taylor (Tibco) won the bronze medal in the under 23 category
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 22

Carlee Taylor (Tibco) won the bronze medal in the under 23 category

Carlee Taylor (Tibco) won the bronze medal in the under 23 category
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 22

Another medal, another title, this time Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) took the under 23 time trial title. She also finished eighth overall (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Another medal, another title, this time Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) took the under 23 time trial title. She also finished eighth overall
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 22

Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) battles into the headwind and the rain on her way to the under 23 title (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) battles into the headwind and the rain on her way to the under 23 title
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 22

Taryn Heather (Mildura-Coomealla CC) was three seconds away from winning, she only began cycling a few months ago (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Taryn Heather (Mildura-Coomealla CC) was three seconds away from winning, she only began cycling a few months ago
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 22

Rebecca Wiasak (Canberra CC) rode into the top ten

Rebecca Wiasak (Canberra CC) rode into the top ten
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 22

2010 road race Champion, Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) proved her ability as a time triallist too, with bronze today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

2010 road race Champion, Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) proved her ability as a time triallist too, with bronze today
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 22

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) lived up to expectations, with a strong performance to take the 2011 Australian National Time Trial title (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) lived up to expectations, with a strong performance to take the 2011 Australian National Time Trial title
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 22

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) was three seconds faster than her nearest rival on a horrible day near Learmonth in Victoria (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Shara Gillow (Jayco-AIS) was three seconds faster than her nearest rival on a horrible day near Learmonth in Victoria
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Shara Gllow upstaged her more established rivals winning the elite women's time trial today. The 23-year-old clocked 38:17 on the 27.1km course to win by 3 seconds over newcomer Taryn Heather and Ruth Corset. In what was a shock result, defending champion Amber Halliday finished over a minute behind the winner back in seventh place.

Gillow's father, David, represented Zimbabwe in the road race at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games and the newly crowned national champion was pleased with her performance.

"I'm pretty happy with my ride today," Gillow said after the race. "I'm just happy to be an Australian champion."

"This is my first national title. I got a silver in the under-23 time trial in 2009 and it's a real honour to be a national time trial champion," Gillow added.

The cyclists started their time trial in heavy rain which stayed for the duration of the race. Ranked eighth and the best Australian in last year's world time trial in Geelong, Gillow adapted to the conditions best.

"I took the course a lot slower than I should have. I will have to work on that," Gillow added. "It was nice and wet out there."

"I haven't had much preparation. After the world's I had the off-season and then got back into it. I hope to get fit again for the European season and hopefully I can get better and better," Gillow described.

She will now take the green and gold jersey over to Europe and is thrilled to be able to show it off over there.

"I look forward to wearing the jersey in Europe. We do a few time trials over there so it will be great wearing it," she concluded.

New girl on the block

Little known Taryn Heather was a surprise second and nearly won in what was her first time trial. The twenty-eight year old is new to the sport after formerly being a middle distance runner. Injuries, however forced her to quit running and she took up cycling.

Coached by Ben Cook and Tim Decker the South Australian started with SASI in December in 2010 after attending a National Talent Identification session in Adelaide.

"I had no idea what to expect, I have been training and just came out and gave it my all...I just wanted to finish in this weather."

"At the moment I am still developing, so every day I am learning something new about cycling, so I just want to enjoy it and see where it goes. It is all really fast and overwhelming, but I love it," said Heather.

Lauren Kitchen - another gold medal

Youngster Lauren Kitchen topped off a brilliant week claiming yet another gold medal. She finished eighth overall, 1:15 behind Gillow to take the gold in the women's under 23 classification. Tasmania's Amy Cure took the silver medal with

South Australia's Carlee Taylor claiming bronze

The twenty-year old was victorious in the elite/under 23 criterium Thursday night and picked up a bronze medal in the under-23 road race on Saturday in what was the most consistent performance over the week.

"I still can't believe it," Kitchen said. "I hope it's a good start to the year for me and for Jayco AIS".

"It was a great championship for me. Hopefully I can bring this form with me into the next races, particularly the Tour Down Under criterium's next week."

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow (QLD)0:38:17
2Taryn Heather (SA)0:00:03
3Ruth Corset (QLD)0:00:30
4Bridie O'Donnell (VIC)0:00:31
5Vicki Whitelaw (ACT)0:00:41
6Carly Light (SA)0:01:04
7Amber Halliday (SA)0:01:09
8Lauren Kitchen (NSW)0:01:15
9Amy Cure (TAS)0:01:22
10Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)0:01:35
11Amanda Spratt (NSW)0:01:36
12Joanne Hogan (VIC)
13Carlee Taylor (SA)0:01:39
14Sinead Noonan (SA)0:01:50
15Emma Lawson (TAS)0:01:54
16Zoe Watters (QLD)0:02:13
17Nicole Whitburn (VIC)0:02:14
18Alexandra Carle (ACT)
19Tiffany Cromwell (SA)
20Ailie McDonald (ACT)0:02:44
21Jessie Maclean (ACT)0:02:48
22Stephanie Frawley (SA)0:02:58
23Heather Logie (ACT)0:03:32
24Nikolina Orlic (QLD)0:03:49
25Kerry Knowler (ACT)0:03:55
26Rowena Fry (MTBA)0:03:58
27Emma Smith (TAS)0:04:00
28Jane Robinson (VIC)0:04:02
29Katherine Baker (QLD)0:04:06
30Rebecca Doolan (ACT)0:04:20
31Sophie Ootes (SA)0:04:39
32Rachel Ward (VIC)0:04:59
33Shanice Nitis (QLD)0:05:00
34Sarah Riley (VIC)
35Felicity Wilson (VIC)0:05:15
36Philippa Read (VIC)0:05:24
37Rebecca Domange (VIC)0:05:42
38Stephanie Ives (VIC)0:06:38
39Marissa Madden (NSW)0:06:42
40Delphine Astier (VIC)0:07:12
41Jane Faneco (VIC)0:07:21
42Greer Sansom (VIC)0:07:23
DQGracie Elvin (ACT)

Under 23 women standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lauren Kitchen
2Amy Cure
3Carlee Taylor
4Sinead Noonan
5Emma Lawson
6Alexandra Carle
7Emma Smith
8Sophie Ootes
9Shanice Nitis

 

