Image 1 of 2 Paul Van der Ploeg on his way to winning elite men's short track (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 2 Bec Henderson on her way to winning the elite women's short track (Image credit: Russ Baker)

Paul van der Ploeg and Rebecca Henderson won the short track crowns at the 2012 Australian MTB Championships at Adelaide's Eagle MTB Park.

Van der Ploeg finished second to Dan McConnell in yesterday's elite men's cross country race, but the big Victorian reversed the result today in the short track.

A classic battle saw van der Ploeg pull away from McConnell on the last lap to win in a time of 23:40, 9 seconds ahead of his rival. Sid Taberlay was third, recording a time of 24:03.

"It was tough racing out there, really fast and we all kept each other honest," said van der Ploeg.

"It was on from the gun. I had an attack, then Dan had an attack and then Luke Fetch had one too. There were a lot of people switching off the front and Chris Jongewaard, who was the reigning national champ, had a flat tyre, so luck plays a part."

In the elite women's category, Henderson fought off a spirited Katherine O'Shea and Rowena Fry charge to collect her second national title of the weekend, after claiming the under 23 cross country race yesterday.

Henderson crossed in a time of 18:48, four seconds ahead of Fry.

"I was super happy to get today's win. I haven't won a short course against these girls before, so I couldn't think of a better time to do it than at the national championships," said Henderson.

"It was a bit of a three-way battle for the entire race. Kat and I were out in front for a while then Rowena clawed back on to us and I made a bit of a sneaky move on the outside of her. I had no idea I had a gap on them and I looked around at the start-finish and realised I had a gap and I just went for it."

Billy Sewell took out the under 19 men's category while Peter Kreilis was crowned the sport men's champ.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg 0:23:39 2 Daniel McConnell 0:00:09 3 Sid Taberlay 0:00:23 4 Lachlan Norris 0:00:28 5 Luke Fetch 0:00:29 6 Brenton Jones 0:00:40 7 Jack Haig 0:01:05 8 Robbie Hucker 0:01:30 Lapped Joshua Carlson Lapped Cameron Ivory Lapped Michael Crosbie Lapped Adrian Jackson Lapped Daniel McDonald Lapped Nick Both Lapped Mark Fenner Lapped Sebastian Jayne Lapped Rowan Brown Lapped Blake Polverino Lapped Damon Willmore Lapped Sam Chancellor Lapped James Hanus Lapped Andrew Blair Lapped Robbie Rhodes Lapped Alexander Meyland Lapped Jarryd Jones DNF Chris Jongewaard DNS Matthew Fleming DNS James Downing DNS Ben Hogarth DNS Andrew Arthur DNS Dylan Cooper DNS Gregory Ellis DNS Nicholas Morgan DNS Jared Rando DNS Anthony Shippard

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson 0:18:48 2 Rowena Fry 0:00:04 3 Katherine O'Shea 0:00:07 4 Peta Mullens 0:00:34 5 Jenny Fay 0:00:57 6 Jenni King 0:00:57 Lapped Rosemary Barnes Lapped Kelly Bartlett Lapped Lindsay Gorrell Lapped Sarah Tucknott Lapped Tory Thomas Lapped Holly Harris Lapped Nic Learmonth Lapped Rachel Weatherly

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 0:19:05 2 Chris Hamilton 0:00:16 3 Ben Forbes 0:00:17 4 Reece Tucknott 0:00:32 5 Jacob Langham 0:00:42 6 Scott Bowden 0:00:57 7 David Bleakley 0:01:00 Lapped Simon Harrington Lapped Dean Madden Lapped Christopher Aitken Lapped Ethan Kelly Lapped Cameron Prosser Lapped Thomas Coach Lapped Jack Lavis DNF Ben Bradley DNS Ned Gaynor DNS Ben Comfort DNS Henry Baird