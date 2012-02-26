Trending

Van der Ploeg wins Aussie short track title

Henderson victorious among the women

Paul Van der Ploeg on his way to winning elite men's short track

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Bec Henderson on her way to winning the elite women's short track

(Image credit: Russ Baker)

Paul van der Ploeg and Rebecca Henderson won the short track crowns at the 2012 Australian MTB Championships at Adelaide's Eagle MTB Park.

Van der Ploeg finished second to Dan McConnell in yesterday's elite men's cross country race, but the big Victorian reversed the result today in the short track.

A classic battle saw van der Ploeg pull away from McConnell on the last lap to win in a time of 23:40, 9 seconds ahead of his rival. Sid Taberlay was third, recording a time of 24:03.

"It was tough racing out there, really fast and we all kept each other honest," said van der Ploeg.

"It was on from the gun. I had an attack, then Dan had an attack and then Luke Fetch had one too. There were a lot of people switching off the front and Chris Jongewaard, who was the reigning national champ, had a flat tyre, so luck plays a part."

In the elite women's category, Henderson fought off a spirited Katherine O'Shea and Rowena Fry charge to collect her second national title of the weekend, after claiming the under 23 cross country race yesterday.

Henderson crossed in a time of 18:48, four seconds ahead of Fry.

"I was super happy to get today's win. I haven't won a short course against these girls before, so I couldn't think of a better time to do it than at the national championships," said Henderson.

"It was a bit of a three-way battle for the entire race. Kat and I were out in front for a while then Rowena clawed back on to us and I made a bit of a sneaky move on the outside of her. I had no idea I had a gap on them and I looked around at the start-finish and realised I had a gap and I just went for it."

Billy Sewell took out the under 19 men's category while Peter Kreilis was crowned the sport men's champ.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Van Der Ploeg0:23:39
2Daniel McConnell0:00:09
3Sid Taberlay0:00:23
4Lachlan Norris0:00:28
5Luke Fetch0:00:29
6Brenton Jones0:00:40
7Jack Haig0:01:05
8Robbie Hucker0:01:30
LappedJoshua Carlson
LappedCameron Ivory
LappedMichael Crosbie
LappedAdrian Jackson
LappedDaniel McDonald
LappedNick Both
LappedMark Fenner
LappedSebastian Jayne
LappedRowan Brown
LappedBlake Polverino
LappedDamon Willmore
LappedSam Chancellor
LappedJames Hanus
LappedAndrew Blair
LappedRobbie Rhodes
LappedAlexander Meyland
LappedJarryd Jones
DNFChris Jongewaard
DNSMatthew Fleming
DNSJames Downing
DNSBen Hogarth
DNSAndrew Arthur
DNSDylan Cooper
DNSGregory Ellis
DNSNicholas Morgan
DNSJared Rando
DNSAnthony Shippard

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson0:18:48
2Rowena Fry0:00:04
3Katherine O'Shea0:00:07
4Peta Mullens0:00:34
5Jenny Fay0:00:57
6Jenni King0:00:57
LappedRosemary Barnes
LappedKelly Bartlett
LappedLindsay Gorrell
LappedSarah Tucknott
LappedTory Thomas
LappedHolly Harris
LappedNic Learmonth
LappedRachel Weatherly

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell0:19:05
2Chris Hamilton0:00:16
3Ben Forbes0:00:17
4Reece Tucknott0:00:32
5Jacob Langham0:00:42
6Scott Bowden0:00:57
7David Bleakley0:01:00
LappedSimon Harrington
LappedDean Madden
LappedChristopher Aitken
LappedEthan Kelly
LappedCameron Prosser
LappedThomas Coach
LappedJack Lavis
DNFBen Bradley
DNSNed Gaynor
DNSBen Comfort
DNSHenry Baird

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kreilis0:20:04
2Darcey Pirotta0:00:08
3Benjamin Gooley0:00:51
4Kevin Harnett0:00:54
LappedJosh Smith
LappedTom Freeman
LappedMichael Hanslip
LappedLucas Pitt
LappedZale Ross-Willmore
LappedStephen Weatherly
DNFDavid Harris

