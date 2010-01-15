Trending

CROC claims team relay

Team AMBC and Dirt Riders round out podium

Craig Felix of Adelaide heads the charge on the first lap of the team relay race.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Bicycle SA putting in a big effort to make the event a success.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Transition mayhem - with all riders keen to put in a good ride for their teams.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
The drop in the final stages of the downhill has been re-vamped to make it more technical.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Aussie coach Chris Clarke with Cal Britten and Neil Ross. They discuss conditions.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Adrian Jackson put in a great ride as the first person on his team.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Michael Baker was not too far off the pace of the Merida flyer Adrian Jackson.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Rosie Barnes looks the goods for a new season of riding.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Andrew Blair gets some final words from Chris Clarke.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
The winning team Canberra for the third year running.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Troy Brosnan will be doing his best to put in a top performance in his hometown.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
The downhill track is starting to get dusty after the rains earlier in the week.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Josh Button does it up on his new ride in the final stages of the track.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Results
1CROC1:27:28
Michael Baker, Rosie Barnes, Andy Blair, Shaun Lewis
2Team AMBC1:29:33
Craig Felix, James Hanus, Terri Rhodes, Evan James
3Dirt Riders1:31:27
Adrian Jackson, James Kennedy, Melinda Jackson, Josh Sek
4Full Gas1:36:06
Peter Kutschera, Troy Bailey, Nathan Caithress, Jo Williams
5Forrest Ferals1:44:02
Calum Middleton, Neil Harrington, Ben Scott, Jessica Douglas
6PMBC1:46:01
Dave Wilson, Jenny Tucknott, Dave Wilson, Lachie McVey

