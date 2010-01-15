CROC claims team relay
Team AMBC and Dirt Riders round out podium
|1
|CROC
|1:27:28
|Michael Baker, Rosie Barnes, Andy Blair, Shaun Lewis
|2
|Team AMBC
|1:29:33
|Craig Felix, James Hanus, Terri Rhodes, Evan James
|3
|Dirt Riders
|1:31:27
|Adrian Jackson, James Kennedy, Melinda Jackson, Josh Sek
|4
|Full Gas
|1:36:06
|Peter Kutschera, Troy Bailey, Nathan Caithress, Jo Williams
|5
|Forrest Ferals
|1:44:02
|Calum Middleton, Neil Harrington, Ben Scott, Jessica Douglas
|6
|PMBC
|1:46:01
|Dave Wilson, Jenny Tucknott, Dave Wilson, Lachie McVey
