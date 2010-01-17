Image 1 of 4 Em Hockey rode a clean race to get a National Under 19 title in Adelaide. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 4 One of the many spectators of the action of the downhill was a koala. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 4 Claire Whiteman made it to the top step of the podium with her ride in Adelaide. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 4 Claire Buchar puts down the best time for the women’s field. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

The women's event was dominated by Canadians including Claire Buchar who was the quickest, followed by Leigh Douglas and the first of the "locals" Claire Whiteman, who was crowned Australian champion.

Buchar has taken the opportunity to train in Australia over the summer to avoid the cold and snow of the Canadian winter, while Douglas now lives in Tasmania and is one of the dominant performers on the domestic circuit.

"They really push us along, and both Claire and Leigh have been helpful this weekend with pointers on how to improve," Whiteman said shortly after all three hugged in appreciation of their respective performances.

A humble Buchar said, "It's great to get some racing in during our winter, and I love racing here in Australia. This is an awesome track and there was a great atmosphere."

Emily Hockey won the women's under 19 title ahead of Holly Baarspul and Christie Batt.

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Buchar (Can) Team Chain Reaction 0:02:18.46 2 Leigh Douglas (Can) TASSAL 0:00:08.25 3 Claire Whiteman (Aus) Onya Bike 0:00:13.43 4 Leonie Picton (Aus) 0:00:14.09 5 Emma Lewis (Aus) Cyclingo 0:00:17.88 6 Julia Boer (Aus) 0:00:19.48 7 Joanne Fox (Aus) Jet Black Products 0:00:21.85 8 Shannon Chugg (Aus) 0:00:22.65 9 Shelly Flood (Aus) 0:00:25.49 10 Sarsha Huntington (Aus) For the Riders.com