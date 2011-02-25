Standish races to Australian junior national cross country win
Lebbink wins expert category; Downing tops veteran category
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)
|1:18:22
|2
|Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles)
|0:00:39
|3
|Christopher Aitken (Breakaway cycles)
|0:03:00
|4
|James Hanus (Scott Australia)
|0:03:49
|5
|Rowan Brown
|0:05:46
|6
|Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles)
|0:07:11
|7
|Jacob Langham
|0:09:09
|8
|Nelson Tilley
|0:10:06
|9
|Daniel McDonald
|0:10:48
|10
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:11:12
|11
|Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles)
|0:11:42
|12
|Russell Nankervis
|0:11:54
|13
|David Wilson
|0:11:55
|14
|Jack Haig
|0:12:53
|15
|Mitchell Vanetie
|0:14:07
|16
|Toby Stewart
|0:14:20
|17
|George Tansley
|0:14:26
|18
|Rodger Pogson-manning
|0:15:18
|-3laps
|Steven Mackay
|-4laps
|Blake Polverino
|DNS
|Robert Kell
|DNS
|Sam Wylde
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayden Lebbink
|1:26:10
|2
|Kain Gardner (Express Cargo Services)
|0:03:54
|3
|Michael Hogan (Bicycle Garage Lilyfield)
|0:04:20
|4
|Phillip Mawbey
|0:07:52
|5
|Kevin Wells
|0:13:14
|6
|David Hughes
|0:21:01
|DNF
|Evan Jones
|DNS
|Anthony Shippard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
|1:17:53
|2
|Rohin Adams
|0:01:29
|3
|Perren Delacour (Yeti Gu Factory Team)
|0:02:28
|4
|Chris Hanson
|0:05:43
|5
|Craig Felix
|0:08:07
|6
|Phillip Orr
|0:09:10
|7
|Grant Lebbink
|0:09:24
|8
|Damien Enderby (Compressport)
|0:10:47
|9
|Chris Luxton
|0:12:53
|10
|David Atkins
|0:17:41
|DNF
|Scott Emmerson
