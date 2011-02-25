Trending

Standish races to Australian junior national cross country win

Lebbink wins expert category; Downing tops veteran category

Image 1 of 17

Veteran racer Rohin Adams

Veteran racer Rohin Adams
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 17

Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles) races to second in the U19 race (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles) races to second in the U19 race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 17

Christopher Aitken (Breakaway cycles) races to third in the U19 race. (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Christopher Aitken (Breakaway cycles) races to third in the U19 race.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 17

Under 19 men's cross country podium at Australian nationals

Under 19 men's cross country podium at Australian nationals
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 17

Under 19 men's podium

Under 19 men's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 17

Under 19 racer James Hanus (Scott Australia)

Under 19 racer James Hanus (Scott Australia)
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 17

Under 19 racers Jacob Langham and Nelson Tilley

Under 19 racers Jacob Langham and Nelson Tilley
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 17

Under 19 men's podium

Under 19 men's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 17

Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop) wins the under 19 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop) wins the under 19 men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 17

James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)

James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 17

Veteran men's winner James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra) (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Veteran men's winner James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 17

Veteran men's podium

Veteran men's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 17

Christopher Aitken rides for a galant 3rd in the Mens U19 XC (Image credit: Dan Peters)

Christopher Aitken rides for a galant 3rd in the Mens U19 XC
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 14 of 17

Ryan Standish rides strong in the last lap of the Mens U19 XC (Image credit: Dan Peters)

Ryan Standish rides strong in the last lap of the Mens U19 XC
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 15 of 17

Billy Sewell suffering in the heat in the Mens U19 XC

Billy Sewell suffering in the heat in the Mens U19 XC
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 16 of 17

Ecstatic winner Ryan Standish takes out the U19 Mens XC (Image credit: Dan Peters)

Ecstatic winner Ryan Standish takes out the U19 Mens XC
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 17 of 17

Billy Sewell fights for a solid 2nd place in the U19 Mens XC (Image credit: Dan Peters)

Billy Sewell fights for a solid 2nd place in the U19 Mens XC
(Image credit: Dan Peters)

Full Results

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)1:18:22
2Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles)0:00:39
3Christopher Aitken (Breakaway cycles)0:03:00
4James Hanus (Scott Australia)0:03:49
5Rowan Brown0:05:46
6Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles)0:07:11
7Jacob Langham0:09:09
8Nelson Tilley0:10:06
9Daniel McDonald0:10:48
10Sebastian Jayne0:11:12
11Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles)0:11:42
12Russell Nankervis0:11:54
13David Wilson0:11:55
14Jack Haig0:12:53
15Mitchell Vanetie0:14:07
16Toby Stewart0:14:20
17George Tansley0:14:26
18Rodger Pogson-manning0:15:18
-3lapsSteven Mackay
-4lapsBlake Polverino
DNSRobert Kell
DNSSam Wylde

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Lebbink1:26:10
2Kain Gardner (Express Cargo Services)0:03:54
3Michael Hogan (Bicycle Garage Lilyfield)0:04:20
4Phillip Mawbey0:07:52
5Kevin Wells0:13:14
6David Hughes0:21:01
DNFEvan Jones
DNSAnthony Shippard

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)1:17:53
2Rohin Adams0:01:29
3Perren Delacour (Yeti Gu Factory Team)0:02:28
4Chris Hanson0:05:43
5Craig Felix0:08:07
6Phillip Orr0:09:10
7Grant Lebbink0:09:24
8Damien Enderby (Compressport)0:10:47
9Chris Luxton0:12:53
10David Atkins0:17:41
DNFScott Emmerson

