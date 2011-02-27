Ockerby wins maiden Austral crown
Young Tasmanian outsmarts his elders in Melbourne
Luke Ockerby added his name to the Austral Wheelrace winners' list after taking out the 113th edition of the world's oldest bike race in front of a sold out crowd at the Darebin International Sports Centre Velodrome in Melbourne.
The 19-year-old, who hails from a cycling 'dynasty' in his native Tasmania started the race off a mark of 45m and took the lead with just two of the eight laps remaining. He held off his more fancied rivals and event favourites, Victorian Rick Sanders and South Australia's Glenn O'Shea in a sprint to the line.
The field of 20 riders for the 2,000m Austral Wheelrace final was determined from four heats held earlier in the evening's session, with Sanders and O'Shea confirming their favouritism by taking out their respective heats.
Ockerby was too strong in the final however, becoming the first Tasmanian to win the prestigious event since Darren Young claimed back-to-back victories in 2002 and 2003.
"It is pretty unbelievable, to be honest," said Ockerby after raising the famous Austral trophy.
"I was pretty surprised by it; I knew someone was there but I didn't look back, so I was pretty happy when I crossed the line first.
"I thought Rick [Sanders] was going to get there, but he got swamped by the backmarkers on the final lap, and I was just lucky I had a good mark to start off with," he added.
Sanders was aiming to become the third in the family to take out the famous event after his father Dave's victory in 1978 and brother Ben, who took out last year's Wheelrace at Hisense Arena.
"It was another one of those nights where your lungs feel good and your legs feel good, but everything has to go right in this race to get it," said the younger Sanders.
"It was tight and hard to get out at the end there and when I finally got out, I just didn't have the speed at the finish," he added.
Sanders who will represent Australia at the UCI Junior World Championships in Moscow later this year.
O'Shea, who made a comeback to cycling last month after a long layoff due to illness, was happy to be back racing in his former home state after moving to Adelaide last year to follow his coach Tim Decker.
"It's always nice to race here at DISC and I am happy with tonight's race," said O'Shea, who took gold in the team pursuit at the Australian championship in Sydney last month.
"I was a long away back with two laps to go, but I have never say die attitude and had good run, but was not quite there," said O'Shea.
The Bendigo native was back on the podium less than an hour later after winning the Victorian elite men's scratch race championships ahead of Bendigo's Jamie Crass and Blackurn's Brent Nelson.
"I'm still a Victorian," said O'Shea after receiving the gold medal. "It's a really exciting time in my life and it's great to be back on the bike," he added.
Earlier in the session, Bendigo's Braeden Dean won the Hilton Manufacturing Junior Austral after a daring breakaway just inside three laps from the finish. He held on to win ahead of Shepparton's Jay Castles and Blackburn's Alistair Donohue.
Perkins powers as Edmondson sweeps all before her
In other events, Victoria's Shane Perkins averaged 72.572km/h to set a new DISC standing lap record of 12.401 seconds.
"It gets a bit hairy on the back of a motorbike at that speed, but it's a bit of fun and I was just running on adrenalin," said Perkins, who reached a maximum speed of 80km/h.
South Australia's Annette Edmondson completed a clean sweep in the women's events, taking out all events on offer including the Victorian's women's scratch race championships in sensational fashion.
Edmondson, who claimed the Australian omnium and scratch race crowns at the national championships held in Sydney earlier this month, lapped the field in the afternoon's combined elite and under 19 race, along with Victoria's Antonia Abbisogni and fellow South Australian Jessica Mundy.
In the 'Legends Austral' Stephen Pate, Danny Clark, David Sanders and Laurie Venn, who combined claimed a total of ten wheelraces between 1977 and 1999, put on a great show for the sold-out crowd.
Four-time winner Pate just edged triple winner Clark on the line, with Sanders taking out third place despite being helped midway through the race by son Ben who gate crashed the race, riding on the track mid way through.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Benton (CAR)
|0:03:18.098
|2
|Nathan Bof (BWK)
|3
|Riley Hart (BWK)
|4
|Isaac Buckell (BGO)
|5
|Ronin Munro (TAS)
|6
|Godfrey Slattery (BBN)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Charlotte Thompson (EM)
|2
|Mietta Greighurtig (CAR)
|3
|Sarah Gigante (BWK)
|4
|Georgia O'Rourke (TAS)
|5
|Rochelle Liston (BS)
|6
|Jemma Heraper (SA)
|7
|Anna Charlotta O'Rourke (TAS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtney Field (CAR)
|0:03:03.313
|2
|Emma Bilston (BS)
|3
|Emily Dunk (CAR)
|4
|Greta Curran (BWK)
|5
|Kellie Schouten (TAS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (SA)
|0:03:27.363
|2
|Shannon Mccurley (LTC)
|3
|Adele Sylvester (CAR)
|4
|Antonia Abbisogni (CSL)
|5
|Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
|6
|Laine Hammond (NOR)
|7
|Jessica Mundy (SA)
|8
|Emy Huntsman (HAW)
|9
|Caitlin Ward (BBN)
|10
|Emma Waldron (CSL)
|11
|Marquessa Jelbart (BGO)
|12
|Danielle Nyikos (ART)
|13
|Lisa Cochrane (BBN)
|14
|Alissa Maglaty (USA)
|15
|Tess Spencergill (BGO)
|16
|Jodi Uphill (AW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Gallagher (WGL)
|0:03:09.184
|2
|Matthew Opperman (SA)
|3
|Liam Harland (EM)
|4
|David Mann (AW)
|5
|Liam White (BS)
|6
|Simon King (CAR)
|7
|Callum Fryer (CAR)
|8
|Sydney Anstee (BGO)
|9
|Aaron Mills (AW)
|10
|Alan Bolton (CAR)
|11
|Tim Tyler (MTB)
|12
|Ryan Kimberley (CAR)
|13
|Greg Hunter (CAR)
|DNF
|Lawrence Naughton (BGO)
|DNF
|David Fairburn (BGO)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laine Hammond (NOR)
|0:03:28.586
|2
|Shannon Mccurley (LTC)
|3
|Emma Waldron (CSL)
|4
|Emy Huntsman (HAW)
|5
|Caitlin Ward (BBN)
|6
|Marquessa Jelbart (BGO)
|7
|Adele Sylvester (CAR)
|8
|Danielle Nyikos (ART)
|9
|Jodi Uphill (AW)
|10
|Lisa Cochrane (BBN)
|11
|Tess Spencergill (BGO)
|12
|Alissa Maglaty (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (CAR)
|0:00:10.922
|2
|Alex Bird (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW)
|0:03:26.250
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (SA)
|3
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|4
|Luke Ockerby (TAS)
|5
|Jamie Crass (BGO)
|6
|Rick Sanders (CAR)
|7
|Brent Nelson (BBN)
|8
|Alex Edmondson (SA)
|9
|Ed Bissaker (SA)
|10
|Jack Cummings (CAR)
|11
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|12
|Peter Loft (TAS)
|13
|Jackson Law (NSW)
|14
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (NSW)
|15
|Brendan Schultz (BGO)
|16
|Edrus Yunos (MAL)
|17
|Hafiz Sufian (MAL)
|18
|Jacob Schmid (CAR)
|19
|Luke Parker (CAR)
|20
|Robert Jon Mccarthy (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Leaper (BBN)
|0:03:39.069
|2
|Stuart Vaughan (HAW)
|3
|Mark Flood (BGO)
|4
|Cameron Parlevliet (BBN)
|5
|Richard Wood (SA)
|6
|Jamie Shankland (CAN)
|7
|Brendan Bailey (BWK)
|8
|Ryan Pontelandolfo (BGO)
|9
|Sam Crome (BGO)
|10
|Robert Tidey (CAR)
|11
|Chris Jehu (CLC)
|12
|Hikari Arikawa (JPN)
|13
|Damian Harris (FTY)
|14
|Stephen Kilpatrick (AW)
|15
|Todd Shintler (BGO)
|16
|Emerson Harwood (BBN)
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (WGL)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Rollinson (WGL)
|0:03:47.298
|2
|Liam Harland (EM)
|3
|Liam White (BS)
|4
|Matthew Opperman (SA)
|5
|Luke Pretlove (ART)
|6
|David Fairburn (BGO)
|7
|Phil Gallagher (WGL)
|8
|David Mann (AW)
|9
|Aaron Mills (AW)
|10
|Tim Tyler (MTB)
|11
|Simon King (CAR)
|12
|Alan Bolton (CAR)
|13
|Ryan Kimberley (CAR)
|14
|Trevor Perry (HAW)
|15
|Sydney Anstee (BGO)
|16
|Callum Fryer (CAR)
|DNF
|Lawrence Naughton (BGO)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (SA)
|0:04:07.647
|2
|Shannon Mccurley (LTC)
|3
|Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
|4
|Antonia Abbisogni (CSL)
|5
|Laine Hammond (NOR)
|6
|Jessica Mundy (SA)
|7
|Emma Waldron (CSL)
|8
|Emy Huntsman (HAW)
|9
|Marquessa Jelbart (BGO)
|10
|Danielle Nyikos (ART)
|11
|Adele Sylvester (CAR)
|12
|Tess Spencergill (BGO)
|13
|Lisa Cochrane (BBN)
|14
|Jodi Uphill (AW)
|DNF
|Caitlin Ward (BBN)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Braeden Dean (BGO)
|0:03:35.575
|2
|Alistair Donohue (BBN)
|3
|Mathew Ross (CAR)
|4
|Jack Hickey (CAR)
|5
|Mitchell Barry (BBN)
|6
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|7
|Aidan Bowe (BGO)
|8
|Callum Munro (TAS)
|9
|Hugo Tolliday (BS)
|10
|Braeden King (CAR)
|11
|Sean Mciver (BWK)
|12
|John Cochrane (BBN)
|13
|Jay Castles (SHP)
|14
|Brae Mapson (CSL)
|15
|Nathan Hinkley (SA)
|16
|Kyle Thompson (CAR)
|DNF
|Thomas Preston (CAR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyson Breen (BWK)
|0:04:04.032
|2
|Andrew Hinkley (SA)
|3
|Pierce Connor (BBN)
|4
|Jerome Bechaz (LTC)
|5
|Joshua Liston (BS)
|6
|Jack French (HAW)
|7
|Declan Dempster (AW)
|8
|Liam Hood (BWK)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Leaper (BBN) 140m
|0:02:08.758
|2
|Brett Rollinson (WGL) 210m
|3
|Liam White (BS) 190m
|4
|Ryan Pontelandolfo (BGO) 140m
|5
|Callum Fryer (CAR) 210m
|5
|Simon King (CAR) 190m
|7
|Sam Crome (BGO) 160m
|8
|Chris Jehu (CLC) 170m
|9
|Luke Pretlove (ART) 240m
|10
|Matthew Opperman (SA) 230m
|11
|Trevor Perry (HAW) 230m
|12
|Robert Tidey (CAR) 170m
|13
|David Mann (AW) 210m
|DNF
|Tim Tyler (MTB) 245m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Sanders (CAR) 70m
|0:02:08.789
|2
|Brenton Jones (WGL) 150m
|3
|Jacob Schmid (CAR) 115m
|4
|Robert Jon Mccarthy (SA) 110m
|5
|Emerson Harwood (BBN) 135m
|6
|Brendan Schultz (BGO) 75m
|7
|Phil Gallagher (WGL) 190m
|8
|Aaron Mills (AW) 220m
|9
|Mark Flood (BGO) 110m
|10
|Luke Parker (CAR) 90m
|11
|Todd Shintler (BGO) 170m
|12
|Alan Bolton (CAR) 205m
|13
|David Fairburn (BGO) 220m
|14
|Liam Harland (EM) 190m
|15
|Sydney Anstee (BGO) 220m
|DNF
|Greg Hunter (CAR) 205m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Tolliday (BS) 65m
|0:02:21.032
|2
|John Cochrane (BBN) 45m
|3
|Jerome Bechaz (LTC) 120m
|4
|Callum Munro (TAS) 95m
|5
|Alistair Donohue (BBN) 15m
|6
|Brae Mapson (CSL) scr
|7
|Mitchell Barry (BBN) 25m
|8
|Tyson Breen (BWK) 110m
|9
|Thomas Preston (CAR) 70m
|10
|Joshua Liston (BS) 130m
|11
|Declan Dempster (AW) 185m
|12
|Aidan Bowe (BGO) 75m
|13
|Sean Mciver (BWK) 80m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Braeden Dean (BGO) 60m
|0:02:20.096
|2
|Jay Castles (SHP) 65m
|3
|Pierce Connor (BBN) 125m
|4
|Jack Hickey (CAR) 40m
|5
|Jack French (HAW) 120m
|6
|Andrew Hinkley (SA) 180m
|7
|Braeden King (CAR) 75m
|8
|Callum Scotson (SA) 15m
|9
|Nathan Hinkley (SA) 90m
|10
|Mathew Ross (CAR) 20m
|11
|Kyle Thompson (CAR) 70m
|DNF
|Liam Hood (BWK) 95m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Nelson (BBN) 50m
|0:02:10.517
|2
|Jamie Crass (BGO) 70m
|3
|Miles Scotson (SA) 70m
|4
|Cameron Parlevliet (BBN) 115m
|5
|Jackson Law (NSW) 25m
|6
|Peter Loft (TAS) 90m
|7
|Edrus Yunos (MAL) 105m
|8
|Stuart Vaughan (HAW) 160m
|9
|Stephen Kilpatrick (AW) 170m
|10
|Richard Wood (SA) 170m
|11
|Jamie Shankland (CAN) 130m
|12
|Hikari Arikawa (JPN) 150m
|13
|Ryan Kimberley (CAR) 180m
|DNF
|Jay Callaghan (QLD) 100m
|DNF
|George Tansley (SA) 50m
|DNF
|Alex Bird (ACT) 90m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (SA) scr
|0:02:08.510
|2
|Caleb Ewan (NSW) 25m
|3
|Luke Ockerby (TAS) 60m
|4
|Alex Edmondson (SA) 40m
|5
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (NSW) 10m
|6
|Brendan Bailey (BWK) 140m
|7
|Jack Cummings (CAR) 75m
|8
|Scott Law (NSW) 15m
|9
|Ed Bissaker (SA) 60m
|10
|Lou Pascuzzi (CAR) 150m
|11
|Hafiz Sufian (MAL) 110m
|12
|Charles Martin (BS) 160m
|DNF
|Andrew Shannon (SVC) 125m
|DNF
|Peter Loft (TAS) 90m
|DNF
|Damian Harris (FTY) 160m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (SA) scr
|0:01:47.265
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (BGO) 35m
|3
|Emy Huntsman (HAW) 70m
|4
|Laine Hammond (NOR) 70m
|5
|Antonia Abbisogni (CSL) 55m
|6
|Jessica Mundy (SA) 55m
|7
|Emma Waldron (CSL) 85m
|8
|Danielle Nyikos (ART) 115m
|9
|Tess Spencergill (BGO) 130m
|10
|Jodi Uphill (AW) 165m
|11
|Alissa Maglaty (USA) 105m
|12
|Lisa Cochrane (BBN) 150m
|13
|Adele Sylvester (CAR) 15m
|14
|Shannon Mccurley (LTC) 15m
|15
|Caitlin Ward (BBN) 30m
|16
|Marquessa Jelbart (BGO) 130m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Braeden Dean (BGO) 60m
|0:02:17.974
|2
|Jay Castles (SHP) 65m
|3
|Alistair Donohue (BBN) 15m
|4
|Jack French (HAW) 120m
|5
|Brae Mapson (CSL) scr
|6
|Jack Hickey (CAR) 40m
|7
|Jerome Bechaz (LTC) 120m
|8
|Hugo Tolliday (BS) 65m
|9
|Mitchell Barry (BBN) 25m
|10
|Braeden King (CAR) 75m
|11
|Andrew Hinkley (SA) 180m
|12
|Callum Munro (TAS) 95m
|13
|John Cochrane (BBN) 45m
|14
|Pierce Connor (BBN) 125m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (CAR)
|0:00:10.423
|2
|Alex Bird (ACT)
|3
|Hafiz Sufian (MAL)
|4
|Luke Parker (CAR)
|5
|Ed Bissaker (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephen Pate 10M
|2
|Danny Clarke
|3
|David Sanders
|4
|Laurie Venn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Ockerby (TAS) 60m
|0:02:03.777
|2
|Rick Sanders (CAR) 70m
|3
|Glenn O'Shea (SA) scr
|4
|Jackson Law (NSW) 25m
|5
|Caleb Ewan (NSW) 25m
|6
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (NSW) 10m
|7
|Tom Leaper (BBN) 140m
|8
|Brenton Jones (WGL) 150m
|9
|Cameron Parlevliet (BBN) 115m
|10
|Brett Rollinson (WGL) 210m
|11
|Robert Jon Mccarthy (SA) 110m
|12
|Simon King (CAR) 190m
|13
|Emerson Harwood (BBN) 135m
|14
|Jacob Schmid (CAR) 115m
|15
|Jamie Crass (BGO) 70m
|16
|Liam White (BS) 190m
|17
|Callum Fryer (CAR) 210m
|DNF
|Ryan Pontelandolfo (BGO) 140m
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (SA) 40m
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (SA) 70m
|DNF
|Brent Nelson (BBN) 50m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Hinkley (SA)
|0:05:14.561
|2
|Tyson Breen (BWK)
|3
|Liam Hood (BWK)
|4
|Pierce Connor (BBN)
|5
|Jack French (HAW)
|6
|Declan Dempster (AW)
|7
|Joshua Liston (BS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Hickey (CAR)
|0:04:54.250
|2
|Mitchell Barry (BBN)
|3
|Thomas Preston (CAR)
|4
|Jay Castles (SHP)
|5
|Alistair Donohue (BBN)
|6
|Kyle Thompson (CAR)
|7
|Braeden Dean (BGO)
|8
|Hugo Tolliday (BS)
|9
|Callum Munro (TAS)
|10
|Sean Mciver (BWK)
|11
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|12
|Braeden King (CAR)
|13
|Mathew Ross (CAR)
|14
|Aidan Bowe (BGO)
|15
|Brae Mapson (CSL)
|16
|Nathan Hinkley (SA)
|17
|John Cochrane (BBN)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon King/Kate Riley
|0:00:13.853
|2
|Paul Parker/Daryl Perkins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (CAR)
|0:00:12.401
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Scott Law (NSW)
|2
|Alex Bird (ACT)
|3
|Rick Sanders (CAR)
|4
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|5
|Edrus Yunos (MAL)
|6
|Luke Parker (CAR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW)
|0:00:12.046
|2
|Alex Bird (ACT)
|3
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|4
|Rick Sanders (CAR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW)
|0:00:11.826
|2
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|3
|Alex Bird (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (SA)
|0:17:47.232
|2
|Jamie Crass (BGO)
|3
|Brent Nelson (BBN)
|4
|Jackson Leigh Rathbone (NSW)
|5
|Luke Ockerby (TAS)
|6
|Brenton Jones (WGL)
|7
|Tom Leaper (BBN)
|8
|Ed Bissaker (SA)
|9
|Brendan Schultz (BGO)
|DNF
|Hikari Arikawa (JPN)
|DNF
|Hafiz Sufian (MAL)
|DNF
|Stuart Vaughan (HAW)
|DNF
|Scott Law (NSW)
|DNF
|Mark Flood (BGO)
|DNF
|Peter Loft (TAS)
|DNF
|Brendan Bailey (BWK)
