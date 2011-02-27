Trending

Ockerby wins maiden Austral crown

Young Tasmanian outsmarts his elders in Melbourne

Luke Ockerby added his name to the Austral Wheelrace winners' list after taking out the 113th edition of the world's oldest bike race in front of a sold out crowd at the Darebin International Sports Centre Velodrome in Melbourne.

The 19-year-old, who hails from a cycling 'dynasty' in his native Tasmania started the race off a mark of 45m and took the lead with just two of the eight laps remaining. He held off his more fancied rivals and event favourites, Victorian Rick Sanders and South Australia's Glenn O'Shea in a sprint to the line.

The field of 20 riders for the 2,000m Austral Wheelrace final was determined from four heats held earlier in the evening's session, with Sanders and O'Shea confirming their favouritism by taking out their respective heats.

Ockerby was too strong in the final however, becoming the first Tasmanian to win the prestigious event since Darren Young claimed back-to-back victories in 2002 and 2003.

"It is pretty unbelievable, to be honest," said Ockerby after raising the famous Austral trophy.

"I was pretty surprised by it; I knew someone was there but I didn't look back, so I was pretty happy when I crossed the line first.

"I thought Rick [Sanders] was going to get there, but he got swamped by the backmarkers on the final lap, and I was just lucky I had a good mark to start off with," he added.

Sanders was aiming to become the third in the family to take out the famous event after his father Dave's victory in 1978 and brother Ben, who took out last year's Wheelrace at Hisense Arena.

"It was another one of those nights where your lungs feel good and your legs feel good, but everything has to go right in this race to get it," said the younger Sanders.

"It was tight and hard to get out at the end there and when I finally got out, I just didn't have the speed at the finish," he added.

Sanders who will represent Australia at the UCI Junior World Championships in Moscow later this year.

O'Shea, who made a comeback to cycling last month after a long layoff due to illness, was happy to be back racing in his former home state after moving to Adelaide last year to follow his coach Tim Decker.

"It's always nice to race here at DISC and I am happy with tonight's race," said O'Shea, who took gold in the team pursuit at the Australian championship in Sydney last month.

"I was a long away back with two laps to go, but I have never say die attitude and had good run, but was not quite there," said O'Shea.

The Bendigo native was back on the podium less than an hour later after winning the Victorian elite men's scratch race championships ahead of Bendigo's Jamie Crass and Blackurn's Brent Nelson.

"I'm still a Victorian," said O'Shea after receiving the gold medal. "It's a really exciting time in my life and it's great to be back on the bike," he added.

Earlier in the session, Bendigo's Braeden Dean won the Hilton Manufacturing Junior Austral after a daring breakaway just inside three laps from the finish. He held on to win ahead of Shepparton's Jay Castles and Blackburn's Alistair Donohue.

Perkins powers as Edmondson sweeps all before her

In other events, Victoria's Shane Perkins averaged 72.572km/h to set a new DISC standing lap record of 12.401 seconds.

"It gets a bit hairy on the back of a motorbike at that speed, but it's a bit of fun and I was just running on adrenalin," said Perkins, who reached a maximum speed of 80km/h.

South Australia's Annette Edmondson completed a clean sweep in the women's events, taking out all events on offer including the Victorian's women's scratch race championships in sensational fashion.

Edmondson, who claimed the Australian omnium and scratch race crowns at the national championships held in Sydney earlier this month, lapped the field in the afternoon's combined elite and under 19 race, along with Victoria's Antonia Abbisogni and fellow South Australian Jessica Mundy.

In the 'Legends Austral' Stephen Pate, Danny Clark, David Sanders and Laurie Venn, who combined claimed a total of ten wheelraces between 1977 and 1999, put on a great show for the sold-out crowd.

Four-time winner Pate just edged triple winner Clark on the line, with Sanders taking out third place despite being helped midway through the race by son Ben who gate crashed the race, riding on the track mid way through.

Full Results

Junior Boys 11-13 8 Lap Heart Starter 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Benton (CAR)0:03:18.098
2Nathan Bof (BWK)
3Riley Hart (BWK)
4Isaac Buckell (BGO)
5Ronin Munro (TAS)
6Godfrey Slattery (BBN)

Junior Girls 11-13 8 Lap Heart Starter 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Charlotte Thompson (EM)
2Mietta Greighurtig (CAR)
3Sarah Gigante (BWK)
4Georgia O'Rourke (TAS)
5Rochelle Liston (BS)
6Jemma Heraper (SA)
7Anna Charlotta O'Rourke (TAS)

Junior Women 8 Lap Heart Starter 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtney Field (CAR)0:03:03.313
2Emma Bilston (BS)
3Emily Dunk (CAR)
4Greta Curran (BWK)
5Kellie Schouten (TAS)

Women 10 Lap Heart Starter 2500m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (SA)0:03:27.363
2Shannon Mccurley (LTC)
3Adele Sylvester (CAR)
4Antonia Abbisogni (CSL)
5Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
6Laine Hammond (NOR)
7Jessica Mundy (SA)
8Emy Huntsman (HAW)
9Caitlin Ward (BBN)
10Emma Waldron (CSL)
11Marquessa Jelbart (BGO)
12Danielle Nyikos (ART)
13Lisa Cochrane (BBN)
14Alissa Maglaty (USA)
15Tess Spencergill (BGO)
16Jodi Uphill (AW)

Men "C" 10 Lap Heart Starter 2500m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Gallagher (WGL)0:03:09.184
2Matthew Opperman (SA)
3Liam Harland (EM)
4David Mann (AW)
5Liam White (BS)
6Simon King (CAR)
7Callum Fryer (CAR)
8Sydney Anstee (BGO)
9Aaron Mills (AW)
10Alan Bolton (CAR)
11Tim Tyler (MTB)
12Ryan Kimberley (CAR)
13Greg Hunter (CAR)
DNFLawrence Naughton (BGO)
DNFDavid Fairburn (BGO)

Women Minor Place Scratch 2500m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laine Hammond (NOR)0:03:28.586
2Shannon Mccurley (LTC)
3Emma Waldron (CSL)
4Emy Huntsman (HAW)
5Caitlin Ward (BBN)
6Marquessa Jelbart (BGO)
7Adele Sylvester (CAR)
8Danielle Nyikos (ART)
9Jodi Uphill (AW)
10Lisa Cochrane (BBN)
11Tess Spencergill (BGO)
12Alissa Maglaty (USA)

bikeexchange.com.au Sprint 200m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (CAR)0:00:10.922
2Alex Bird (ACT)

Men "A" 12 Lap Heart Starter 3000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW)0:03:26.250
2Glenn O'Shea (SA)
3Caleb Ewan (NSW)
4Luke Ockerby (TAS)
5Jamie Crass (BGO)
6Rick Sanders (CAR)
7Brent Nelson (BBN)
8Alex Edmondson (SA)
9Ed Bissaker (SA)
10Jack Cummings (CAR)
11Miles Scotson (SA)
12Peter Loft (TAS)
13Jackson Law (NSW)
14Jackson Leigh Rathbone (NSW)
15Brendan Schultz (BGO)
16Edrus Yunos (MAL)
17Hafiz Sufian (MAL)
18Jacob Schmid (CAR)
19Luke Parker (CAR)
20Robert Jon Mccarthy (SA)

Men "B" 12 Lap Heart Starter 3000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Leaper (BBN)0:03:39.069
2Stuart Vaughan (HAW)
3Mark Flood (BGO)
4Cameron Parlevliet (BBN)
5Richard Wood (SA)
6Jamie Shankland (CAN)
7Brendan Bailey (BWK)
8Ryan Pontelandolfo (BGO)
9Sam Crome (BGO)
10Robert Tidey (CAR)
11Chris Jehu (CLC)
12Hikari Arikawa (JPN)
13Damian Harris (FTY)
14Stephen Kilpatrick (AW)
15Todd Shintler (BGO)
16Emerson Harwood (BBN)
DNFBrenton Jones (WGL)

Men "C" 12 Lap Heart Starter 3000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Rollinson (WGL)0:03:47.298
2Liam Harland (EM)
3Liam White (BS)
4Matthew Opperman (SA)
5Luke Pretlove (ART)
6David Fairburn (BGO)
7Phil Gallagher (WGL)
8David Mann (AW)
9Aaron Mills (AW)
10Tim Tyler (MTB)
11Simon King (CAR)
12Alan Bolton (CAR)
13Ryan Kimberley (CAR)
14Trevor Perry (HAW)
15Sydney Anstee (BGO)
16Callum Fryer (CAR)
DNFLawrence Naughton (BGO)

Women 12 Lap Heart Starter 3000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (SA)0:04:07.647
2Shannon Mccurley (LTC)
3Imogen Jelbart (BGO)
4Antonia Abbisogni (CSL)
5Laine Hammond (NOR)
6Jessica Mundy (SA)
7Emma Waldron (CSL)
8Emy Huntsman (HAW)
9Marquessa Jelbart (BGO)
10Danielle Nyikos (ART)
11Adele Sylvester (CAR)
12Tess Spencergill (BGO)
13Lisa Cochrane (BBN)
14Jodi Uphill (AW)
DNFCaitlin Ward (BBN)

M17 "A" 12 Lap Heart Starter 3000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Braeden Dean (BGO)0:03:35.575
2Alistair Donohue (BBN)
3Mathew Ross (CAR)
4Jack Hickey (CAR)
5Mitchell Barry (BBN)
6Callum Scotson (SA)
7Aidan Bowe (BGO)
8Callum Munro (TAS)
9Hugo Tolliday (BS)
10Braeden King (CAR)
11Sean Mciver (BWK)
12John Cochrane (BBN)
13Jay Castles (SHP)
14Brae Mapson (CSL)
15Nathan Hinkley (SA)
16Kyle Thompson (CAR)
DNFThomas Preston (CAR)

M17 "B" 12 Lap Heart Starter 3000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyson Breen (BWK)0:04:04.032
2Andrew Hinkley (SA)
3Pierce Connor (BBN)
4Jerome Bechaz (LTC)
5Joshua Liston (BS)
6Jack French (HAW)
7Declan Dempster (AW)
8Liam Hood (BWK)

Austral Wheelrace Heat 1 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Leaper (BBN) 140m0:02:08.758
2Brett Rollinson (WGL) 210m
3Liam White (BS) 190m
4Ryan Pontelandolfo (BGO) 140m
5Callum Fryer (CAR) 210m
5Simon King (CAR) 190m
7Sam Crome (BGO) 160m
8Chris Jehu (CLC) 170m
9Luke Pretlove (ART) 240m
10Matthew Opperman (SA) 230m
11Trevor Perry (HAW) 230m
12Robert Tidey (CAR) 170m
13David Mann (AW) 210m
DNFTim Tyler (MTB) 245m

Austral Wheelrace Heat 2 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Sanders (CAR) 70m0:02:08.789
2Brenton Jones (WGL) 150m
3Jacob Schmid (CAR) 115m
4Robert Jon Mccarthy (SA) 110m
5Emerson Harwood (BBN) 135m
6Brendan Schultz (BGO) 75m
7Phil Gallagher (WGL) 190m
8Aaron Mills (AW) 220m
9Mark Flood (BGO) 110m
10Luke Parker (CAR) 90m
11Todd Shintler (BGO) 170m
12Alan Bolton (CAR) 205m
13David Fairburn (BGO) 220m
14Liam Harland (EM) 190m
15Sydney Anstee (BGO) 220m
DNFGreg Hunter (CAR) 205m

Hilton Manufacturing Jnr Austral H1 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Tolliday (BS) 65m0:02:21.032
2John Cochrane (BBN) 45m
3Jerome Bechaz (LTC) 120m
4Callum Munro (TAS) 95m
5Alistair Donohue (BBN) 15m
6Brae Mapson (CSL) scr
7Mitchell Barry (BBN) 25m
8Tyson Breen (BWK) 110m
9Thomas Preston (CAR) 70m
10Joshua Liston (BS) 130m
11Declan Dempster (AW) 185m
12Aidan Bowe (BGO) 75m
13Sean Mciver (BWK) 80m

Hilton Manufacturing Jnr Austral H2 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Braeden Dean (BGO) 60m0:02:20.096
2Jay Castles (SHP) 65m
3Pierce Connor (BBN) 125m
4Jack Hickey (CAR) 40m
5Jack French (HAW) 120m
6Andrew Hinkley (SA) 180m
7Braeden King (CAR) 75m
8Callum Scotson (SA) 15m
9Nathan Hinkley (SA) 90m
10Mathew Ross (CAR) 20m
11Kyle Thompson (CAR) 70m
DNFLiam Hood (BWK) 95m

Austral Wheelrace Heat 3 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Nelson (BBN) 50m0:02:10.517
2Jamie Crass (BGO) 70m
3Miles Scotson (SA) 70m
4Cameron Parlevliet (BBN) 115m
5Jackson Law (NSW) 25m
6Peter Loft (TAS) 90m
7Edrus Yunos (MAL) 105m
8Stuart Vaughan (HAW) 160m
9Stephen Kilpatrick (AW) 170m
10Richard Wood (SA) 170m
11Jamie Shankland (CAN) 130m
12Hikari Arikawa (JPN) 150m
13Ryan Kimberley (CAR) 180m
DNFJay Callaghan (QLD) 100m
DNFGeorge Tansley (SA) 50m
DNFAlex Bird (ACT) 90m

Austral Wheelrace Heat 4 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea (SA) scr0:02:08.510
2Caleb Ewan (NSW) 25m
3Luke Ockerby (TAS) 60m
4Alex Edmondson (SA) 40m
5Jackson Leigh Rathbone (NSW) 10m
6Brendan Bailey (BWK) 140m
7Jack Cummings (CAR) 75m
8Scott Law (NSW) 15m
9Ed Bissaker (SA) 60m
10Lou Pascuzzi (CAR) 150m
11Hafiz Sufian (MAL) 110m
12Charles Martin (BS) 160m
DNFAndrew Shannon (SVC) 125m
DNFPeter Loft (TAS) 90m
DNFDamian Harris (FTY) 160m

Women Handicap 1500m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (SA) scr0:01:47.265
2Imogen Jelbart (BGO) 35m
3Emy Huntsman (HAW) 70m
4Laine Hammond (NOR) 70m
5Antonia Abbisogni (CSL) 55m
6Jessica Mundy (SA) 55m
7Emma Waldron (CSL) 85m
8Danielle Nyikos (ART) 115m
9Tess Spencergill (BGO) 130m
10Jodi Uphill (AW) 165m
11Alissa Maglaty (USA) 105m
12Lisa Cochrane (BBN) 150m
13Adele Sylvester (CAR) 15m
14Shannon Mccurley (LTC) 15m
15Caitlin Ward (BBN) 30m
16Marquessa Jelbart (BGO) 130m

Hilton Manufacturing Jnr Austral 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Braeden Dean (BGO) 60m0:02:17.974
2Jay Castles (SHP) 65m
3Alistair Donohue (BBN) 15m
4Jack French (HAW) 120m
5Brae Mapson (CSL) scr
6Jack Hickey (CAR) 40m
7Jerome Bechaz (LTC) 120m
8Hugo Tolliday (BS) 65m
9Mitchell Barry (BBN) 25m
10Braeden King (CAR) 75m
11Andrew Hinkley (SA) 180m
12Callum Munro (TAS) 95m
13John Cochrane (BBN) 45m
14Pierce Connor (BBN) 125m

bikeexchange.com.au Keirin 200m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (CAR)0:00:10.423
2Alex Bird (ACT)
3Hafiz Sufian (MAL)
4Luke Parker (CAR)
5Ed Bissaker (SA)

Austral Legends Race 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephen Pate 10M
2Danny Clarke
3David Sanders
4Laurie Venn

Austral Wheelrace Final 2000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (TAS) 60m0:02:03.777
2Rick Sanders (CAR) 70m
3Glenn O'Shea (SA) scr
4Jackson Law (NSW) 25m
5Caleb Ewan (NSW) 25m
6Jackson Leigh Rathbone (NSW) 10m
7Tom Leaper (BBN) 140m
8Brenton Jones (WGL) 150m
9Cameron Parlevliet (BBN) 115m
10Brett Rollinson (WGL) 210m
11Robert Jon Mccarthy (SA) 110m
12Simon King (CAR) 190m
13Emerson Harwood (BBN) 135m
14Jacob Schmid (CAR) 115m
15Jamie Crass (BGO) 70m
16Liam White (BS) 190m
17Callum Fryer (CAR) 210m
DNFRyan Pontelandolfo (BGO) 140m
DNFAlex Edmondson (SA) 40m
DNFMiles Scotson (SA) 70m
DNFBrent Nelson (BBN) 50m

M17 "B" 15 Lap Win/Out 3750m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Hinkley (SA)0:05:14.561
2Tyson Breen (BWK)
3Liam Hood (BWK)
4Pierce Connor (BBN)
5Jack French (HAW)
6Declan Dempster (AW)
7Joshua Liston (BS)

M17 "A" 15 Lap Moto 3750m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Hickey (CAR)0:04:54.250
2Mitchell Barry (BBN)
3Thomas Preston (CAR)
4Jay Castles (SHP)
5Alistair Donohue (BBN)
6Kyle Thompson (CAR)
7Braeden Dean (BGO)
8Hugo Tolliday (BS)
9Callum Munro (TAS)
10Sean Mciver (BWK)
11Callum Scotson (SA)
12Braeden King (CAR)
13Mathew Ross (CAR)
14Aidan Bowe (BGO)
15Brae Mapson (CSL)
16Nathan Hinkley (SA)
17John Cochrane (BBN)

Tandem Sprint 200m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon King/Kate Riley0:00:13.853
2Paul Parker/Daryl Perkins

DISC Lap Record 250m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (CAR)0:00:12.401

Sprint Elimination H1 200m
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Law (NSW)
2Alex Bird (ACT)
3Rick Sanders (CAR)
4Caleb Ewan (NSW)
5Edrus Yunos (MAL)
6Luke Parker (CAR)

Sprint Elimination H2 200m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW)0:00:12.046
2Alex Bird (ACT)
3Caleb Ewan (NSW)
4Rick Sanders (CAR)

Sprint Elimination Final 200m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW)0:00:11.826
2Caleb Ewan (NSW)
3Alex Bird (ACT)

Victorian Scratch Champs 15000m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea (SA)0:17:47.232
2Jamie Crass (BGO)
3Brent Nelson (BBN)
4Jackson Leigh Rathbone (NSW)
5Luke Ockerby (TAS)
6Brenton Jones (WGL)
7Tom Leaper (BBN)
8Ed Bissaker (SA)
9Brendan Schultz (BGO)
DNFHikari Arikawa (JPN)
DNFHafiz Sufian (MAL)
DNFStuart Vaughan (HAW)
DNFScott Law (NSW)
DNFMark Flood (BGO)
DNFPeter Loft (TAS)
DNFBrendan Bailey (BWK)

 

